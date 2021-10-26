Chauncey Billups on Blazers' effort: 'It was embarrassing'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“It was embarrassing.” — Chauncey Billups on his team’s effort and overall performance Monday night – 1:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on the team’s “embarrassing” loss to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/ME3kr01ARJ – 1:07 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Billups sending McCollum, Simons, Smith Jr, Little and Nance out to start the fourth – 12:23 AM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Haha Billups refuses to stop leaning against the scorer’s table like “you guys swim in your own mess” he ain’t calling timeout for nothing. He, and Olshey of course, gonna look real bad if he can’t even match the production of the coach who was supposedly the problem – 12:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups got an easy cut and score from Zubac, and Billups has seen enough.
LA up 41-25, 8:25 left in first half. They have turned the ball over some, but Kennard is cooking: 13 points to lead all scorers and outscoring Portland bench by himself. – 11:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bledsoe goes down the middle of the lane with little resistance for the layup and Billups has seen enough with Portland down 39-25 with 8:25 to play in the first half – 11:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Some early news and notes from Staples …
Nicolas Batum fills in for Marcus Morris again
+
the unsung hero in Chauncey Billups ascension to NBA head coach …
ocregister.com/2021/10/25/cli… – 10:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards in the first half: 0-6 FG, 0-4 3, 2 pts
Anthony Edwards in the 3rd:
8-13 FG, 3-6 3s, 21 pts.
(Chauncey Billups has Wolves record for points in a quarter with 24)
80-73 Pels going into the 4th – 9:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups explaining that tonight is special for him. It’s his daughter’s birthday, his first road game, and he recalled how he helped Lue enter the league in ’98 after Billups had a year experience and now those roles are reversed with Lue helping Billups get into coaching. – 9:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billups on what makes Ty Lue special: “I think Ty has this gift to see the game quickly and adjust quicker than any other coach.” – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on improving the team’s ball movement so offense doesn’t just depend on Dame & CJ making shots pic.twitter.com/PxfC6W5vBO – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups says that Trail Blazers being last in assists last year, “makes it hard to play that way” … in terms of encouraging more ball movement – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups days that one of the things he loves about coaching was working with Paul George outside of just the point guard skills he was entrusted with when Billups was Lue’s assistant. Says that is the easy part of coaching for him, and praised George’s demeanor – 9:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billips tells @Law Murray that Paul George was a pleasure to work with. pic.twitter.com/OOVlBHRykB – 9:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billips greets his former broadcast colleague Brian Sieman before his pregame media session ahead of tonight’s Blazers-Clippers matchup. pic.twitter.com/wZtrcNdOR5 – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups says he will start Nassir Little with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. Norman Powell (knee) out tonight – 9:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nassir Little will start in place of the injured Norman Powell, Chauncey Billups just said. #RipCity – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on what it’ll be like coaching against Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, a close friend and key Clippers assistant coach last season pic.twitter.com/Xx5fLCIwBr – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Is preparing for a team coached by one of your best friends different than any other team? Ty Lue on Chauncey Billups’ Blazers: “It’ll be a little different,” he said with a grin behind his mask. – 8:50 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Nobody influenced or prepared Chauncey Billups to be an NBA coach more than his close friend, Ty Lue. Tonight, the two will coach against each other. A story from last month about when Lue moved in with Billups and gave him a six-week coaching clinic: theathletic.com/2824709/2021/0… – 11:33 AM
