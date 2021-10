Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: Things moving in a positive direction

Daryl Morey: Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness. And he has he’s dealing with some personal reasons off the court. Both we take very seriously. We’re working with them to provide every resource to help them with what is needed. And, you know, he spoke to his teammates, you know, things seem to be moving very much in a positive direction. We’re gonna provide all the resources and get Ben what he needs and get them out there as soon as we can.Source: YouTube