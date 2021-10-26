Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: Things moving in a positive direction

Daryl Morey: Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness. And he has he’s dealing with some personal reasons off the court. Both we take very seriously. We’re working with them to provide every resource to help them with what is needed. And, you know, he spoke to his teammates, you know, things seem to be moving very much in a positive direction. We’re gonna provide all the resources and get Ben what he needs and get them out there as soon as we can.
Keith Pompey
The #Sixers have won 15 straight games the #Knicks. Will their dominance continue without Ben Simmons?
Noah Levick
For Sixers-Knicks tomorrow:
Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) are questionable.
Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are out.
Justin Grasso
Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are questionable for tomorrow vs. #Knicks
Shake Milton and Ben Simmons are out #Sixers
Marc Stein
The Sixers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed games and practices given that he is now out for personal reasons, one source close to the situation says, confirming a report this afternoon from @Ramona Shelburne on the NBA Today.
John Hollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* Why Evan Mobley stands out among several stellar rookies
* Ben Simmons and how the CBA treats mental health
* A visit to Overtime Elite – Can this model work?
* 2022 draft reports on Jean Montero and Kok Yat.
theathletic.com/2911739/2021/1… – 1:15 PM
Michael Scotto
Story: Which players could be traded on each team? NBA executives weigh in on the trade value of several players, including Ben Simmons, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Cam Reddish, Terrence Ross, Josh Hart, Thaddeus Young, Eric Gordon, and more
Kurt Helin
When will a Ben Simmons trade happen? Likely after Dec. 15
CBS NBA
Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers likely to wait until Dec. 15 before heightening pursuit of deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 7:07 PM
Rylan Stiles
Tomorrow against the #Thunder the 76ers will be without Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, and Grant Riller. Joel Embiid is questionable, Andre Drummond is doubtful. The Thunder are expected to be fully healthy but have no submitted an injury report yet.
Ky Carlin
Per the 5:30 injury report:
Andre Drummond remains doubtful with a right ankle sprain
Joel Embiid questionable with right knee soreness
Shake Milton out with a right ankle sprain
Grant Riller out due to left knee injury recovery
Ben Simmons is out due to personal reasons #Sixers – 5:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
ItCYMI, Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast with @Seerat Sohi from @ringer. Among the topics, how the Lakers can best use their size, Westbrook, the Ben Simmons mess, and whether Kendall, Shiv, Roman or Connor is the true Roy family black sheep.
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 4:05 PM
Tim Bontemps
The Sixers say Ben Simmons and Shake Milton remain out, Andre Drummond (ankle sprain) is doubtful and Joel Embiid (knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow's game in Oklahoma City,
Keith Pompey
#Sixers reserve center Andre Drummond is doubtful for tomorrow's game at the #OKCThunder with a right ankle sprain. Starting center Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee soreness. Shake Milton (ankle), Grant Riller (knee) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out.
Kurt Helin
Union's Michele Roberts defends Ben Simmons, calls out Daryl Morey
Tom Haberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
76ers insider @Derek Bodner takes us through what’s happening with the Ben Simmons situation and handicaps where it goes from here.
🍎: apple.co/3njTKnv
✳️: spoti.fi/3vG2iJi – 2:10 PM
Tim Bontemps
New ESPN story: Three days after Joel Embiid said he wasn't here to "babysit," he called Ben Simmons a brother and Tobias Harris said he has the team's support. The scene on the ground from yet another unpredictable day in Philadelphia:
Ky Carlin
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris continue their support of Ben Simmons in this tough time #Sixers
Keith Pompey
#ICYMI The #Sixers and Ben Simmons take a step in the right direction with productive meeting
Vincent Goodwill
NBPA executive director Michele Roberts to @YahooSports on Ben Simmons/Daryl Morey: "Threatening the prospect of 'another four years' serves no one's interests…We are all too good to continue to play this perpetual game of chicken."
Brian Lewis
Column: #76ers taking big Ben Simmons risk that #Nets shut down with Kyrie Irving
Keith Pompey
The Sixers' latest meeting with Ben Simmons appears to be a step in the right direction: 'It was a productive day'
Keith Pompey
The #Sixers' latest meeting with Ben Simmons appears to be a step in the right direction: 'It was a productive day'
When asked if Simmons intends to remain with the team moving forward, a league source said it’s up to the Sixers. Rivers said he wants him around. “He is part of the team,” the coach said. “I don’t know how many times I can say that. We have certain rules. Obviously, the other day that didn’t happen. But today was a good day. “And I think … most people, we look at problems instead of the possibilities. I think if we focus on the possibilities in life in general, you have a pretty good chance of going to a good place.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 23, 2021
Sources said Simmons told Sixers brass he was mentally exhausted when asked why he no longer wanted to return to the team. “So Kevin Love, everybody else can tell you about their mental exhaustion, and you pay attention to it,” the source said. “But in this case, you don’t pay attention to it, because he got four years left on his deal.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 23, 2021
However, a team source refuted that. The source said the first time Simmons communicated his mental exhaustion was this week. On Friday, the Sixers communicated to Simmons and his representation that he’ll have access to whatever resources he may need while managing this situation. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 23, 2021