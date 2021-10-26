Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

The Denver Nuggets (2-1) play against the Utah Jazz (0-0) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021
Denver Nuggets 35, Utah Jazz 44 (Q2 08:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8:41 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Nuggets 44-35 – 10:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler’s default when he catches the ball is to dribble when the Jazz need him to keep passing it around the perimeter.
He ends up dribbling the air out of the ball and killing the offensive momentum.
Jared Butler’s default when he catches the ball is to dribble when the Jazz need him to keep passing it around the perimeter.
He ends up dribbling the air out of the ball and killing the offensive momentum.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Butler been a little bit of a ball-stopper his first few possessions. Proclivity for trying to iso is just shutting everything down. – 10:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Butler’s gotta figure out how to keep the ball moving within the Jazz’s offense. He has the handle, and I get it’s a nationally televised game and whatnot, but it’s short-circuiting some of the O rhythm Jazz had. – 10:42 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So Denver’s plan is to deploy a bunch of bench defenders who don’t defend, but also don’t rebound or shoot? 14-0 after that decision. I figured last game would show the folly of that but maybe not. Jazz starters mixed w their bench (what a concept!) are cutting Denver up. – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wrote this about the bench earlier today:
“If Denver plans to roll out the same bench unit tonight, they are admitting defeat before the game even tips off.”
Wrote this about the bench earlier today:
“If Denver plans to roll out the same bench unit tonight, they are admitting defeat before the game even tips off.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ the all-bench lineup against Gobert, Conley, Clarkson, Ingles goes about as expected to open the second. It’s quickly an 11-point Utah lead. – 10:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz closed the 1Q on a 7-0 run and have opened 2Q on a 7-0 run. Michael Malone acknowledged pregame his second unit remains a work in progress. It’s showing right now. Jazz lead 42-31 w/10:08 left til halftime. – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is now a 14-0 run for the Jazz and they lead the Nuggets 42-31…10:08 remaining in the first half. I’m not sure why Malone isn’t staggering Jokic and MPJ…. – 10:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s bench unit fails once again as Utah goes on a 14-0 run. – 10:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jazz open second quarter on a 7-0 run against the bench. Malone calls TO.
Jazz open second quarter on a 7-0 run against the bench. Malone calls TO.
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Why are you, as an Austin Rivers, going for a one-on-one layup against Rudy Gobert – 10:35 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Watching @ColYou and @DadShammdad celebrate a Jordan Clarkson 3 is very enjoyable – 10:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson remains unbothered by the Denver Nuggets defense, as well as seemingly all the rest of life’s qualms and inconveniences. – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles, making a rare foray into the second quarter tonight, gets the first bucket of the period. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
A first-quarter second unit adjustment from Malone: Aaron Gordon plays pretty much the entire quarter, with the starters and then with the bench. He has a game-high 10 with all five of his field goals coming from two-point range. He’s been bullying his matchup so far. – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Aaron Gordon went off in the first. Scored 10 and was killing the Jazz with bully ball. Mitchell had 8 and 3 assists for Utah in the first quarter. Jokic with 9-4-3 for Denver. He played really well – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are subjecting their all-bench unit, which can’t score, to the Rudy Gobert led Jazz. – 10:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Very concerned about these Nuggets all bench units against the Conley-Ingles-Clarkson-Gobert lineup. Big talent discrepancy AND mismatches inside. – 10:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 35, Nuggets 31. Aaron Gordon (10p) cooked both Royce and Bogey, but Eric Paschall had a couple good defensive possessions late. The Gobert/Conley lineup late gave Utah some breathing room vs. Denver’s bench. Conley and Mitchell both with 8p for Utah. – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Nuggets 35-31….Utah closed on a 7-0 run, which coincided with Malone having to take Jokic off the floor and Snyder having the luxury of putting Gobert back on the floor. – 10:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 35-31 after 1Q. A 136 ORtg for the Jazz so far despite shooting just 31% from 3.
Jazz up 35-31 after 1Q. A 136 ORtg for the Jazz so far despite shooting just 31% from 3.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I guess technically Aaron Gordon being in with the bench counts as staggering, and he’s hitting everything, so… maybe he counts as riding the hot hand starter into Denver’s bench minutes? – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starting frontcourt (Jokic, Gordon, Porter) has 26 points combined in the first. – 10:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon is killing the Jazz inside. Jokic showing Gobert still can’t stop him. MPJ looks active & has hit outside. And Denver’s only up by 1 because the Jazz are crashing the rim on offense and Mitchell is finding MPJ switched onto him. Still a good energy start for Denver. – 10:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Neither Bogdanovic or O’Neale have had any success against Aaron Gordon so far, though, AG just winning in iso. Which, yeah, that’s the Jazz’s weakness, perimeter one-on-one defense – 10:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bodies flying everywhere tonight — lots of guys hitting the court hard, including Royce trying to get a tip-in on that last play. He walked off the court a bit gingerly. Meanwhile, the frenetic pace continues — Nuggets lead 29-28 w/2:23 left 1Q. – 10:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:23 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Nuggets 29-28….really fun game so far. Both teams shooting well. Both teams competing on both ends – 10:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is attacking every mistmach he gets and it’s working. He is 4-4 from the field for 8 points in 9 minutes. – 10:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Aaron Gordon is playing like the guy Jazz fans thought he was in Orlando but who he never really was in Orlando. – 10:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
P.J. Dozier and Facu Campazzo will be the first two #Nuggets off the bench. – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets turnover issues are hurting them again aginast the JAzz. They have 4 in the first 7 minutes of action. – 10:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon is attacking Bogdanovic early. Not sure how sustainable that is throughout the game, but it’s good to get him going early. – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
We’re four minutes into the game, and Nikola Jokic already has eight points. Going directly at Rudy Gobert. – 10:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Fast start from both teams, as each is 6-7 from the field. Jazz hold a 15-14 lead by virtue of being 2-2 from 3, while the Nuggets have just a single make from beyond the arc thus far. 7:51 left 1Q. – 10:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ah, this has just been fun to watch so far. Jokic is absolutely taking it to Gobert: 8 points in first 4 minutes. Snyder wants a foul and a travel, still talking to refs during the timeout. Jazz up 15-14, though. – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic is locked in. He’s got 8 and making everything look easy. First timeout. Jazz lead the Nuggets 15-14…7:51 remaining in the first quarter. Whiteside coming in soon – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets were making it a point early to target Bogey on defense, with Aaron Gordon posting up multiple times. Last time, they went to Jokic vs. Rudy. – 10:08 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets open the game at Utah with a turnover and a Donovan Mitchell dunk. Monte Morris hits from midrange to get Denver on the board the next trip down. – 10:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Nuggets, who lead the NBA in turnovers at more than 20 per game, open the game by giving the ball to Donovan Mitchell for a breakaway dunk.
The Nuggets, who lead the NBA in turnovers at more than 20 per game, open the game by giving the ball to Donovan Mitchell for a breakaway dunk.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, on the coming game vs. the Jazz: “I couldn’t sleep last night. I had visions of all of our turnovers against Cleveland, and I had visions of all the 3s that Utah’s gonna shoot tonight. So it was a very restless night in Salt Lake City.” – 9:56 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic
The strength that Mitchell Robinson added in the off-season is playing a big role in him effectively playing defense vs Joel Embiid – 9:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Jazz
🔑 value every possession
🔑 pxr defense (ESPECIALLY the ballhandler)
🔑 the 3 point line
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Jazz
🔑 value every possession
🔑 pxr defense (ESPECIALLY the ballhandler)
🔑 the 3 point line
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Paschall is available tonight for the @Utah Jazz with the facial infection.
#TakeNote – 9:13 PM
Eric Paschall is available tonight for the @Utah Jazz with the facial infection.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former 5-star recruit from Utah reportedly enters transfer portal, leaving Oregon https://t.co/iK9F631DEW pic.twitter.com/b8ZjxDgbsQ – 9:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz v. Denver tonight
Here is the schedule with @1041straight
We will go live on Instagram at Dlocke09 with Almost on the Floor at 7:00pm
Tip Off at 8:00
POSTCAST on Facebook at David Locke and You Tube after the game.
Jazz v. Denver tonight
Here is the schedule with @1041straight
We will go live on Instagram at Dlocke09 with Almost on the Floor at 7:00pm
Tip Off at 8:00
POSTCAST on Facebook at David Locke and You Tube after the game.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So far this season, players defended by Bam are shooting 8 for 31; players defended by Tucker are shooting 8 for 28. What a defensive duo. PLUS lots of Heat nuggets, including Herro/Duncan/veteran addition possibilities, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is down holding his face after catching an inadvertent elbow from Mitchell Robinson on that last play. He’s been down for a bit now. – 8:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michel Malone said Bones Hyland gave them “helpful” and “impactful” minutes last night and if Denver needs someone to change the energy of the game tonight, Malone will go to whoever can help them win. I heard that as Denver’s default five-man bench will get another shot. – 8:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he couldn’t sleep last night. Said he had visions of all the turnovers against Cleveland, and all the 3-pointers the Jazz will shoot tonight. – 8:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Malone what Jamal Murray said to him as he walked into halftime yesterday: “He wanted to know what I wanted to drink, a beer or a shot.” – 8:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone joking about Jamal Murray putting his arm around him walking to the locker room at halftime yesterday:
Coach Malone joking about Jamal Murray putting his arm around him walking to the locker room at halftime yesterday:
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on the development of Rudy Gobert as a passer, especially in the pick and roll and short roll situation.
“His vision is good, with Rudy the question is really being precise and I think his footwork as much as anything.”
Quin Snyder on the development of Rudy Gobert as a passer, especially in the pick and roll and short roll situation.
“His vision is good, with Rudy the question is really being precise and I think his footwork as much as anything.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Quin Snyder: “The special passers, the Jokic’s, the Larry Bird’s, the Magic Johnson’s, guys that make those, like how did he get that through? That’s very difficult to teach. I speculated that Joker played water polo because he’s just remarkable. I don’t know if he did or not.” – 8:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell Robinson just doesn’t have the experience to deal with Embiid when he faces up. – 8:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Re: Eric Paschall face infection. People saying it sounds really scary and serious. I don’t know any other details but the Jazz listed him as questionable and not out. I think if it was super scary then the ‘out’ distinction would have been used immediately. – 8:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell weighs in on his team struggling to close-out games in the fourth quarter, Sacramento’s shooting woes and having fans select his first NBA Top Shot moment.
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell weighs in on his team struggling to close-out games in the fourth quarter, Sacramento’s shooting woes and having fans select his first NBA Top Shot moment.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Paschall developed a facial infection today causing swelling. He is questionable for tonight’s Jazz game. Updates to come later – 8:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Paschall developed a facial infection today and is listed as questionable for tonights game per the @Utah Jazz
Eric Paschall developed a facial infection today and is listed as questionable for tonights game per the @Utah Jazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Paschall has been downgraded to questionable for tonight against Denver. He has developed swelling in his face from an infection – 8:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Update from the Jazz: “Eric Paschall developed a facial infection today causing swelling. He is now listed as questionable for tonight’s game.” – 8:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall is suffering from facial swelling after developing an infection today and is QUESTIONABLE to play tonight. – 8:11 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Among the 34 lineups with 20+ minutes so far, the Denver second unit (Facu, Rivers, Rozier, JaMychal Green, Jeff Green) has the worst offensive rating in the league at 76.5 in 25 minutes.
Among the 34 lineups with 20+ minutes so far, the Denver second unit (Facu, Rivers, Rozier, JaMychal Green, Jeff Green) has the worst offensive rating in the league at 76.5 in 25 minutes.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So…how many points does Nikola Jokić go for against Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside tonight? – 8:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Liked this quote from OKC coach Mark Daigneault on Steph/Draymond: “Those guys are kind of like jazz musicians out there. They just kind of play off each other in a pretty synergistic way.” – 7:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s a snapshot of where the Nuggets’ offense is struggling:
– 27th in offense
– 30th in turnover/game
– Default second unit is -27 in 25 min.
– The starting 5 is messing up play calls
– Nuggets shot 18-68 from 3 in their last two games (both at home)
Here’s a snapshot of where the Nuggets’ offense is struggling:
– 27th in offense
– 30th in turnover/game
– Default second unit is -27 in 25 min.
– The starting 5 is messing up play calls
– Nuggets shot 18-68 from 3 in their last two games (both at home)
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG!
🔘 Ben Simmons but not what you think (3:27)
🔘 Ja vs Zion (14:40)
🔘 Nuggets (22:29)
🔘 Tyler Herro (26:49)
🔘 The Bulls! (36:58)
🔘 Top 75 (44:10)
🔘 Four-point line? (49:13)
🎧 https://t.co/iY4fw65EC1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG!
🔘 Ben Simmons but not what you think (3:27)
🔘 Ja vs Zion (14:40)
🔘 Nuggets (22:29)
🔘 Tyler Herro (26:49)
🔘 The Bulls! (36:58)
🔘 Top 75 (44:10)
🔘 Four-point line? (49:13)
🎧 https://t.co/iY4fw65EC1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: As expected, Utah will retire No. 22 in a ceremony that will take place Saturday during the UCLA game.
First retired number in the history of the program: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 5:55 PM
NEW: As expected, Utah will retire No. 22 in a ceremony that will take place Saturday during the UCLA game.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kinda grooving on Mitchell Robinson’s Miami-Dolphins-turquoise shoes. pic.twitter.com/JvjFc9REaL – 5:37 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
For @Jorge Sierra, I spoke to Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) about being snubbed from #NBA75 and so much more, including…
…the WNBA, English literature, making candles, traveling, the Denver Nuggets, South Carolina (@UofSC) and hemp!
For @Jorge Sierra, I spoke to Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) about being snubbed from #NBA75 and so much more, including…
…the WNBA, English literature, making candles, traveling, the Denver Nuggets, South Carolina (@UofSC) and hemp!
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Fans gonna put me of a job 🤣
Y’all watched their Oct. 20 opener, now stay tuned for how you can help pick Davion Mitchell’s Top Shot Debut.
🔜⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Bulcejpb6E – 4:25 PM
Y’all watched their Oct. 20 opener, now stay tuned for how you can help pick Davion Mitchell’s Top Shot Debut.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell on his conversations with Chris Paul on leadership. pic.twitter.com/GgdAGBE1sV – 4:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is partnering with @nbatopshot and fans will get to vote on his first Top Shot moment. pic.twitter.com/IRPv0zgrzE – 4:01 PM
