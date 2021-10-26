Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Golden State Warriors (3-0) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021
Golden State Warriors 39, Oklahoma City Thunder 48 (Q2 03:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku hit a step back 3 in Iggy’s face and all I could think was that it would’ve been nice if OKC had a small forward who could’ve done that in Game 6 of the 2016 WCF. – 8:49 PM
Poku hit a step back 3 in Iggy’s face and all I could think was that it would’ve been nice if OKC had a small forward who could’ve done that in Game 6 of the 2016 WCF. – 8:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trailing OKC 46-31, 7:15 Q2.
-GSW chucking from deep, not getting much
-Thunder dicing up languid GSW defense beyond the arc and at the rim. Even back cuts
-Another Kerr timeout – 8:49 PM
Warriors trailing OKC 46-31, 7:15 Q2.
-GSW chucking from deep, not getting much
-Thunder dicing up languid GSW defense beyond the arc and at the rim. Even back cuts
-Another Kerr timeout – 8:49 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Warriors broadcast calling Poku, a career 28% 3-point shooter, “a shooter who isn’t shooting well right now” is the type of grace we all deserve. – 8:41 PM
The Warriors broadcast calling Poku, a career 28% 3-point shooter, “a shooter who isn’t shooting well right now” is the type of grace we all deserve. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End of 1: Thunder 34, Warriors 29
OKC’s highest-scoring quarter of the season. Previous high was 27. – 8:37 PM
End of 1: Thunder 34, Warriors 29
OKC’s highest-scoring quarter of the season. Previous high was 27. – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steph Curry 3s against Lu Dort: 0
Steph Curry 3s in the about 20 seconds he played with Dort on the bench: 2
Dort immediately checks back in. – 8:34 PM
Steph Curry 3s against Lu Dort: 0
Steph Curry 3s in the about 20 seconds he played with Dort on the bench: 2
Dort immediately checks back in. – 8:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
GP2 was pleading with Kerr to challenge that play. “Coach! Coach!” he said. Kerr just smiled knowing it was too early in the game to burn the challenge. It was Draymond, of all people, who calmed down GP2. – 8:30 PM
GP2 was pleading with Kerr to challenge that play. “Coach! Coach!” he said. Kerr just smiled knowing it was too early in the game to burn the challenge. It was Draymond, of all people, who calmed down GP2. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup — Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney — is now -9 in 41 minutes together to open the season. Down seven to the Thunder early. – 8:25 PM
Warriors starting lineup — Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney — is now -9 in 41 minutes together to open the season. Down seven to the Thunder early. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II getting a first quarter stint. In the rotation tonight again, even with Andre Iguodala back. – 8:22 PM
Gary Payton II getting a first quarter stint. In the rotation tonight again, even with Andre Iguodala back. – 8:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a shooting threat at the center position and it opens up more space for SGA, Giddey and Dort to drive the lane.
Thunder up 16-6 on the Warriors after Baze’s monster putback dunk. – 8:21 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a shooting threat at the center position and it opens up more space for SGA, Giddey and Dort to drive the lane.
Thunder up 16-6 on the Warriors after Baze’s monster putback dunk. – 8:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder off to a fast start in this one. Warriors call timeout down 16-6 midway through the first quarter.
JRE is giving the starting lineup a new look. – 8:20 PM
Thunder off to a fast start in this one. Warriors call timeout down 16-6 midway through the first quarter.
JRE is giving the starting lineup a new look. – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open in sleep mode, down 16-6 to pitiful Thunder. Kerr wants a timeout. 6:40 left in the first. – 8:19 PM
Warriors open in sleep mode, down 16-6 to pitiful Thunder. Kerr wants a timeout. 6:40 left in the first. – 8:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A brutal start for the Warriors. They are 3/11 from the field, 0/5 from the three-point line. Looking pretty lifeless on defense early. – 8:19 PM
A brutal start for the Warriors. They are 3/11 from the field, 0/5 from the three-point line. Looking pretty lifeless on defense early. – 8:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a BEAUTIFUL pass to Giddey that couldn’t complete a tough lay up but an aggressive Bazley cleans it up. – 8:18 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a BEAUTIFUL pass to Giddey that couldn’t complete a tough lay up but an aggressive Bazley cleans it up. – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On the last Dubs Talk Live, I said that coming into this game against OKC, my biggest concern for the Warriors was that they would take their foot off the gas and play down to the level of their opponent. So far, they’ve done exactly that. – 8:17 PM
On the last Dubs Talk Live, I said that coming into this game against OKC, my biggest concern for the Warriors was that they would take their foot off the gas and play down to the level of their opponent. So far, they’ve done exactly that. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley coast to coast dump off to JRE. My heart. Building block Bazley. – 8:12 PM
Darius Bazley coast to coast dump off to JRE. My heart. Building block Bazley. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey blocks a shot and causes a backcourt violation in the first 23 seconds. – 8:11 PM
Josh Giddey blocks a shot and causes a backcourt violation in the first 23 seconds. – 8:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steven Adams may be gone, but Thunder fans still *really* don’t like Draymond Green. – 8:10 PM
Steven Adams may be gone, but Thunder fans still *really* don’t like Draymond Green. – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Loud boos for Draymond Green pregame. Loud cheers for Steph Curry. – 8:06 PM
Loud boos for Draymond Green pregame. Loud cheers for Steph Curry. – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry continued his hot start to the 2021-22 season with a 27 point performance in a win over the Kings on Sunday. Here is a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/25/ste… – 8:00 PM
Steph Curry continued his hot start to the 2021-22 season with a 27 point performance in a win over the Kings on Sunday. Here is a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/25/ste… – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid and Curry are a combined 1-for-7 shooting. Sixers lead 22-19. – 7:57 PM
Embiid and Curry are a combined 1-for-7 shooting. Sixers lead 22-19. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey just came back in the game to replace Curry, rather than Isaiah Joe getting first-quarter run. – 7:56 PM
Maxey just came back in the game to replace Curry, rather than Isaiah Joe getting first-quarter run. – 7:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Liked this quote from OKC coach Mark Daigneault on Steph/Draymond: “Those guys are kind of like jazz musicians out there. They just kind of play off each other in a pretty synergistic way.” – 7:04 PM
Liked this quote from OKC coach Mark Daigneault on Steph/Draymond: “Those guys are kind of like jazz musicians out there. They just kind of play off each other in a pretty synergistic way.” – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers starters tonight against the Knicks are as expected: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Andre Drummond, who missed Sunday’s win in OKC, is also active. – 7:02 PM
Sixers starters tonight against the Knicks are as expected: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Andre Drummond, who missed Sunday’s win in OKC, is also active. – 7:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 51 points and 40 rebounds, while teammate Guy Rodgers had 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 17 assists.
It’s the only time in NBA history teammates have recorded a 50-point game and a 20-rebound triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/Q7FIbtxMf0 – 7:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 51 points and 40 rebounds, while teammate Guy Rodgers had 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 17 assists.
It’s the only time in NBA history teammates have recorded a 50-point game and a 20-rebound triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/Q7FIbtxMf0 – 7:01 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Seth Curry gets loose at MSG in the UA Spawn 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/0OW4873Zyp – 6:41 PM
Seth Curry gets loose at MSG in the UA Spawn 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/0OW4873Zyp – 6:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala, who is listed on as probable on the injury report, “should be back” Steve Kerr says. – 6:34 PM
Andre Iguodala, who is listed on as probable on the injury report, “should be back” Steve Kerr says. – 6:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala is listed on the injury report as probable to play vs OKC. Steve Kerr said Andre “should be back.” – 6:33 PM
Andre Iguodala is listed on the injury report as probable to play vs OKC. Steve Kerr said Andre “should be back.” – 6:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on JRE starting: “He’s earned it. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”
Daigneault says he likes leaving Mike Muscala in the bench unit to help stabilize that group. – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault on JRE starting: “He’s earned it. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”
Daigneault says he likes leaving Mike Muscala in the bench unit to help stabilize that group. – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors resting came about through meeting with Favors the plan was collaborative. Says they want to keep him playing at the highest possible level throughout the end of the season. – 6:28 PM
Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors resting came about through meeting with Favors the plan was collaborative. Says they want to keep him playing at the highest possible level throughout the end of the season. – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said it’s a “soft plan” for Derrick Favors to sit on one night of a back-to-back. Daigneault said it was a collaborative plan between Favors and the Thunder. – 6:28 PM
Daigneault said it’s a “soft plan” for Derrick Favors to sit on one night of a back-to-back. Daigneault said it was a collaborative plan between Favors and the Thunder. – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has “earned it” and he has been impressed with JRE’s readiness, he also likes keeping Muscala coming off the bench. – 6:25 PM
Mark Daigneault says Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has “earned it” and he has been impressed with JRE’s readiness, he also likes keeping Muscala coming off the bench. – 6:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has recalled Vit Krejci from the Blue. Expect a ton of back-and-forth moves this season. – 6:24 PM
The Thunder has recalled Vit Krejci from the Blue. Expect a ton of back-and-forth moves this season. – 6:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Warriors:
– SGA
– Dort
– Giddey
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
First career start for JRE – 6:23 PM
Thunder starters vs. Warriors:
– SGA
– Dort
– Giddey
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
First career start for JRE – 6:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann was asked which players he looked up to growing up. “Steph is definitely one.”
Mann might get matched up with Curry tonight. – 6:11 PM
Tre Mann was asked which players he looked up to growing up. “Steph is definitely one.”
Mann might get matched up with Curry tonight. – 6:11 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Josh Giddey highlights from the Philly game… some really high level stuff in here from a 19-year-old in his third game. That floater could really be a considerable weapon for him. youtu.be/HLrqFaZyQ-8 – 5:14 PM
Josh Giddey highlights from the Philly game… some really high level stuff in here from a 19-year-old in his third game. That floater could really be a considerable weapon for him. youtu.be/HLrqFaZyQ-8 – 5:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Bulls starting 4-0, the fun Hornets, rule changes, a night of poster dunks, plus a lot more like Jalen Green, SGA, and Ja Morant. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/2B9Slu… – 4:03 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Bulls starting 4-0, the fun Hornets, rule changes, a night of poster dunks, plus a lot more like Jalen Green, SGA, and Ja Morant. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/2B9Slu… – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Marc D’Amico are the fifth team in NBA history to have two different players record a 40-point game within the first four games of a season:
✅ 1969-70 Lakers
✅ 1969-70 Sixers
✅ 2015-16 Thunder
✅ 2017-18 Magic
✅ 2021-22 Celtics pic.twitter.com/TS5KxrI5X1 – 3:31 PM
The @Marc D’Amico are the fifth team in NBA history to have two different players record a 40-point game within the first four games of a season:
✅ 1969-70 Lakers
✅ 1969-70 Sixers
✅ 2015-16 Thunder
✅ 2017-18 Magic
✅ 2021-22 Celtics pic.twitter.com/TS5KxrI5X1 – 3:31 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Steph Curry heroics hit different when the house is packed. Never take this dude’s ability to command a stage for granted. pic.twitter.com/72Ojug252f – 2:56 PM
Steph Curry heroics hit different when the house is packed. Never take this dude’s ability to command a stage for granted. pic.twitter.com/72Ojug252f – 2:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After being waived by the Warriors before the start of the season, Mychal Mulder has agreed to a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/for… – 2:45 PM
After being waived by the Warriors before the start of the season, Mychal Mulder has agreed to a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/for… – 2:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers’ analysis of the Sixers’ defense against the Thunder: “I wouldn’t overdo (evaluation of) last game’s defense. Let me just say it here, I had to talk Dan (Burke) off a ledge. We didn’t have great defensive focus or intensity, and that happens.” – 2:33 PM
Doc Rivers’ analysis of the Sixers’ defense against the Thunder: “I wouldn’t overdo (evaluation of) last game’s defense. Let me just say it here, I had to talk Dan (Burke) off a ledge. We didn’t have great defensive focus or intensity, and that happens.” – 2:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the Oklahoma City Thunder have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/6OMNykJds6 – 2:20 PM
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the Oklahoma City Thunder have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/6OMNykJds6 – 2:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Can the Bulls sustain their current success?
🏀 The rule changes leading to far less Harden free throws
📈 Jalen Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Ja Morant
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/2B9Slu… – 2:17 PM
🏀 Can the Bulls sustain their current success?
🏀 The rule changes leading to far less Harden free throws
📈 Jalen Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Ja Morant
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/2B9Slu… – 2:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our best bets for Tuesday’s Warriors-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/war… – 2:00 PM
Our best bets for Tuesday’s Warriors-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/war… – 2:00 PM