Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Houston Rockets (1-2) play against the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021
Houston Rockets 14, Dallas Mavericks 10 (Q1 06:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Another solid start from the #Rockets. Really took the lack of energy in the season opener to heart, and have been bringing it to start games since. – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Green had Doncic switch to him. Thought Green might try him, but instead called for a Porter screen and put up a 3. After Sunday, can his first shot of the next game be considered a heat check? – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tate opens on Doncic. Would imagine there will be a whole lot of switch, too. – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka takes the mic to welcome fans after pregame intros for the home opener:
“Hello? Hello? Sup, people?”
*massive applause*
“Let me talk. Let me talk.”
*more applause*
“Welcome everybody back to the building. We’re really excited to have you back. Go Mavs.” pic.twitter.com/miOPkCTBex – 8:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Not often the trio gets to sit this close at games, but it made for our first photo opp!
Game time 🚀 #Rockets vs. Mavericks on @ATTSportsNetSW now! pic.twitter.com/2aqUMkMvkz – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OK, all you experts out there. First ever Dallas home-opener between the Rockets and Mavericks is a big part of Rockets history. Why? And then I’ll stop. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets were most recently the visiting team for a Mavericks home opener in 2016-17. Only three players that were in that game will play in those one. Anyone care to show off by naming them? – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks: Finney-Smith, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway Jr., Doncic.
Talk about same old, same old. Same starters for Rockets as previous three games, for Mavericks in previous three years. – 8:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic.
HOU starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Porter, Green.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Same Mavs’ starters for a third consecutive game: Luka, THJ, DFS, KP, Powell.
That matches as many games as they started together all of last season. – 8:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We are less than an hour away from the home opener. Great to be back in front of a packed house for Mavs vs Rockets at 7:30 on BSSW. Mavs have played three previous home openers against the Rockets, losing in 1984, 2008, and 2016. – 7:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets are opening night favorites, again ift.tt/2ZqXXNH – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said before Mavs-Rockets that Kristaps Porzingis’ black eye won’t limit him tonight or require any face protection:
“He does have a battle wound. I’m happy to see he’s ready to go. … That just shows his head is involved.”
Literally. Figuratively. Ouch. – 7:15 PM
Jason Kidd said before Mavs-Rockets that Kristaps Porzingis’ black eye won’t limit him tonight or require any face protection:
“He does have a battle wound. I’m happy to see he’s ready to go. … That just shows his head is involved.”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Stephen Silas how strange it will be to see the Dallas sideline and no Rick Carlisle. In short, he said “very strange,”then quickly added that it’s even more strange to see Mavs with same starting lineup as when he was a Mavs assistant 3 seasons ago. pic.twitter.com/JwYa3DHGoQ – 7:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rick Carlisle preferred to stay with Mavericks – if he didn’t feel firing were inevitable nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/26/rep… – 7:00 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein @THEwillieCS15
🏠 Opener! Can’t wait to really get it started 🚀🏀
@iBurks x @YazooMotif #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Gc3lWQnrLX – 7:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Someone at AAC must’ve heard about our @dallasnews Luka newsletter launch and rolled out this catwalk.
Thx so much!!
Sign up here: https://t.co/6a8vJAL3Kn pic.twitter.com/3HiIYIHV9a – 6:46 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks will play their home opener tonight at 7:30 in an in-state game against the Houston Rockets. A party is going on right now on the plaza, so get yourself down here. #Mavs – 6:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Rockets are in Dallas tonight, but we’re sending good vibes back to H-Town!! Best of luck to the @astros in GAME 1! Let’s get it done!! #WorldSeries #ForTheH – 3:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So Jalen Green, the Rockets terrific rookie had 8 3ptrs vs BOS on Sun. Only 2 rookies have ever had more. Roddy Beaubois and Yogi Ferrell both had 9 for the Mavs in 2010 and 2017. Roddy did it coming off the bench scoring 40 at GS. Ferrell 32 at POR at height of Yogimania – 3:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers’ analysis of the Sixers’ defense against the Thunder: “I wouldn’t overdo (evaluation of) last game’s defense. Let me just say it here, I had to talk Dan (Burke) off a ledge. We didn’t have great defensive focus or intensity, and that happens.” – 2:33 PM
