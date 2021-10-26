Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) play against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 13, San Antonio Spurs 9 (Q1 06:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a lot of guys out there who can make this kind of play on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/nMAHixWqo3 – 8:53 PM
Not a lot of guys out there who can make this kind of play on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/nMAHixWqo3 – 8:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take an 11-8 lead into the first time out here in San Antonio, with @Anthony Davis getting a number of good looks, going 3 for 8 for 6 points.
With Jakob Poeltl on Jordan, SAS have had Keldon Johnson defending Davis, and Davis is getting what he wants. – 8:49 PM
LAL take an 11-8 lead into the first time out here in San Antonio, with @Anthony Davis getting a number of good looks, going 3 for 8 for 6 points.
With Jakob Poeltl on Jordan, SAS have had Keldon Johnson defending Davis, and Davis is getting what he wants. – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The budding two-man chemistry between Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has been on display early against the Spurs. – 8:49 PM
The budding two-man chemistry between Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has been on display early against the Spurs. – 8:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
As much attention as the triple doubles have gotten, I still don’t think Russell Westbrook has got enough attention for what a good passer he’s turned himself into pic.twitter.com/O4lsSMi2jL – 8:47 PM
As much attention as the triple doubles have gotten, I still don’t think Russell Westbrook has got enough attention for what a good passer he’s turned himself into pic.twitter.com/O4lsSMi2jL – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers by 3 going into the 1st timeout.
Davis with 6 of the 11 points for the Lakers.
Any time he gets close to the rim, he’s get a good scoring chance.
Jakob and Keldon with all 8 points for the Spurs – 8:47 PM
Lakers by 3 going into the 1st timeout.
Davis with 6 of the 11 points for the Lakers.
Any time he gets close to the rim, he’s get a good scoring chance.
Jakob and Keldon with all 8 points for the Spurs – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson starts off the game guarding Anthony Davis on defense.
SA has had Keldon guard bigs early this season like Wendell Carter Jr. in the first game – 8:42 PM
Keldon Johnson starts off the game guarding Anthony Davis on defense.
SA has had Keldon guard bigs early this season like Wendell Carter Jr. in the first game – 8:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
GP2 is about to be the first sub off the bench. Watching him get plugged in as a defensive stopper is reminiscent of the early days of Jimmy Butler in Chicago. Thibs plugged him in to cover Kobe, Carmelo, etc. and slow the tempo. That was his only job before his game blossomed. – 8:25 PM
GP2 is about to be the first sub off the bench. Watching him get plugged in as a defensive stopper is reminiscent of the early days of Jimmy Butler in Chicago. Thibs plugged him in to cover Kobe, Carmelo, etc. and slow the tempo. That was his only job before his game blossomed. – 8:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Tuesday night vs. Spurs with right ankle soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/26/leb… – 7:39 PM
LeBron James out Tuesday night vs. Spurs with right ankle soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/26/leb… – 7:39 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
This is some of the anti-semitic material a hate group has been spreading across San Antonio. More on the Jewish response at 10 on @News4SA and after baseball on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/iivafiD0wA – 7:29 PM
This is some of the anti-semitic material a hate group has been spreading across San Antonio. More on the Jewish response at 10 on @News4SA and after baseball on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/iivafiD0wA – 7:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Plus-minus superstar rookie Austin Reaves warming up in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/epsizPzhuB – 7:23 PM
Plus-minus superstar rookie Austin Reaves warming up in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/epsizPzhuB – 7:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Wayne Ellington is dressing tonight but will most likely not play, Frank Vogel said. Vogel said he’s close to returning. – 7:12 PM
Wayne Ellington is dressing tonight but will most likely not play, Frank Vogel said. Vogel said he’s close to returning. – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said it’s a process when asked about the Spurs trying to get their individual defenders to transition into a team defense mindset.
“But it is a group that is very willing and they understand they have to be really good at that end of the court, so it bodes well,” he added. – 7:07 PM
Pop said it’s a process when asked about the Spurs trying to get their individual defenders to transition into a team defense mindset.
“But it is a group that is very willing and they understand they have to be really good at that end of the court, so it bodes well,” he added. – 7:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel does not intend to use Wayne Ellington tonight as he continues to progress from the hamstring injury. – 7:04 PM
Vogel does not intend to use Wayne Ellington tonight as he continues to progress from the hamstring injury. – 7:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Vogel says Wayne Ellington will be available but he probably won’t play. – 7:04 PM
Coach Vogel says Wayne Ellington will be available but he probably won’t play. – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron tonight against the Spurs (right ankle soreness).
Lakers’ active roster down to 40 combined All-Star appearances for this one. – 7:04 PM
No LeBron tonight against the Spurs (right ankle soreness).
Lakers’ active roster down to 40 combined All-Star appearances for this one. – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk will start tonight, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan. – 7:01 PM
Malik Monk will start tonight, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan. – 7:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting Malik Monk in LeBron James’ place, per Frank Vogel. – 7:01 PM
The Lakers are starting Malik Monk in LeBron James’ place, per Frank Vogel. – 7:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on LeBron James not playing today because of his sore right ankle: “We’re taking a marathon approach.” Malik Monk will start in James’ place. – 7:01 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron James not playing today because of his sore right ankle: “We’re taking a marathon approach.” Malik Monk will start in James’ place. – 7:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says leg ‘sore’ after scary collision, downgraded to out Tuesday vs. Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:54 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says leg ‘sore’ after scary collision, downgraded to out Tuesday vs. Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will not play vs. San Antonio because of his sore right ankle, according to the team. – 6:53 PM
LeBron James will not play vs. San Antonio because of his sore right ankle, according to the team. – 6:53 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s a group that’s very willing and they understand that you have to be good at that end of the court.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs wanting to improve on defense – 6:49 PM
“It’s a group that’s very willing and they understand that you have to be good at that end of the court.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs wanting to improve on defense – 6:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers have downgraded LeBron James as out for tonight’s game in San Antonio – 6:49 PM
Lakers have downgraded LeBron James as out for tonight’s game in San Antonio – 6:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers star LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against San Antonio. – 6:48 PM
Lakers star LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against San Antonio. – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 6:47 PM
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 6:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Gregg Popovich on what LeBron James means to the younger generation: “Words wouldn’t adequately describe it. He’s an icon to so many people.” – 6:47 PM
Gregg Popovich on what LeBron James means to the younger generation: “Words wouldn’t adequately describe it. He’s an icon to so many people.” – 6:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio with right ankle soreness. – 6:47 PM
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio with right ankle soreness. – 6:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook leads off with a look at how Jakob Poeltl is handling a steady diet of marquee players to defend.
“He didn’t give an inch up to Giannis,” Devin Vassell says.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:38 PM
#Spurs notebook leads off with a look at how Jakob Poeltl is handling a steady diet of marquee players to defend.
“He didn’t give an inch up to Giannis,” Devin Vassell says.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:38 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 39 – Andrew and Pro discuss Enes Kanter’s recent comments about China and if LeBron James will speak out.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #China #EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/Y83WNgHgvR – 6:11 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 39 – Andrew and Pro discuss Enes Kanter’s recent comments about China and if LeBron James will speak out.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #China #EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/Y83WNgHgvR – 6:11 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Larry Bird would have undergone a significant off-court change if he played the #Lakers‘ Showtime Era style of play.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBA75 #NBA
sportscasting.com/larry-bird-kne… – 5:56 PM
Larry Bird would have undergone a significant off-court change if he played the #Lakers‘ Showtime Era style of play.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBA75 #NBA
sportscasting.com/larry-bird-kne… – 5:56 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Jewish community leaders react to the hate speech and leaflets that an anti-semitic group has been spreading across San Antonio the past few days. Catch my story at 9 tonight on @KABBFOX29 and at 10 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/HfeA3mlBh1 – 5:39 PM
Jewish community leaders react to the hate speech and leaflets that an anti-semitic group has been spreading across San Antonio the past few days. Catch my story at 9 tonight on @KABBFOX29 and at 10 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/HfeA3mlBh1 – 5:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d probably be cautious with LeBron and sit him on both ends of this back-to-back. Not only does he get the rest, but you get two games of Melo playing big minutes at the 4, which is a nice chance to just spam the Russ-AD pick-and-roll with proper spacing and see how it looks. – 5:31 PM
I’d probably be cautious with LeBron and sit him on both ends of this back-to-back. Not only does he get the rest, but you get two games of Melo playing big minutes at the 4, which is a nice chance to just spam the Russ-AD pick-and-roll with proper spacing and see how it looks. – 5:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Have you seen Space Jam 2?”
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk fired shots at LeBron for critiquing his ending 👀
➡️ https://t.co/D2b8BPLuJ9 pic.twitter.com/r8TwSlCaam – 5:15 PM
“Have you seen Space Jam 2?”
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk fired shots at LeBron for critiquing his ending 👀
➡️ https://t.co/D2b8BPLuJ9 pic.twitter.com/r8TwSlCaam – 5:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Dejounte Murray is headlining the upcoming 327 “Heat Up” collection for New Balance — with mis-matched colors throughout both pairs and nods to his hometown of Seattle.
Both pairs drop November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/4HP6XjkUSN – 4:49 PM
Dejounte Murray is headlining the upcoming 327 “Heat Up” collection for New Balance — with mis-matched colors throughout both pairs and nods to his hometown of Seattle.
Both pairs drop November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/4HP6XjkUSN – 4:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Among the topics, is the ire at DeAndre from Laker fans a) a bit overwrought and b) obscuring how Dwight hasn’t really played great so far, either? @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/Tc5kWosPB_A?t=… – 4:23 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Among the topics, is the ire at DeAndre from Laker fans a) a bit overwrought and b) obscuring how Dwight hasn’t really played great so far, either? @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/Tc5kWosPB_A?t=… – 4:23 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Celtics center Enes Kanter blasts China and ‘hypocrite’ Nike over ‘SLAVE labor’ and offers to tour the country’s internment camps with brand icons LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and co-founder Phil Knight mol.im/a/10133427 via @MailOnline – 4:19 PM
#Celtics center Enes Kanter blasts China and ‘hypocrite’ Nike over ‘SLAVE labor’ and offers to tour the country’s internment camps with brand icons LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and co-founder Phil Knight mol.im/a/10133427 via @MailOnline – 4:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Marc D’Amico are the fifth team in NBA history to have two different players record a 40-point game within the first four games of a season:
✅ 1969-70 Lakers
✅ 1969-70 Sixers
✅ 2015-16 Thunder
✅ 2017-18 Magic
✅ 2021-22 Celtics pic.twitter.com/TS5KxrI5X1 – 3:31 PM
The @Marc D’Amico are the fifth team in NBA history to have two different players record a 40-point game within the first four games of a season:
✅ 1969-70 Lakers
✅ 1969-70 Sixers
✅ 2015-16 Thunder
✅ 2017-18 Magic
✅ 2021-22 Celtics pic.twitter.com/TS5KxrI5X1 – 3:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the San Antonio Spurs have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/2Dk6GrqrHS – 3:20 PM
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the San Antonio Spurs have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/2Dk6GrqrHS – 3:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ updated injury report: Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) is upgraded to questionable.
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) remains questionable. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff are w/ the South Bay Lakers. – 2:47 PM
Lakers’ updated injury report: Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) is upgraded to questionable.
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) remains questionable. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff are w/ the South Bay Lakers. – 2:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Waiting to see LeBron’s availability for tonight in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/uW65L8RlMu – 2:40 PM
Waiting to see LeBron’s availability for tonight in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/uW65L8RlMu – 2:40 PM