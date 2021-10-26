Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) play against the New York Knicks (1-1) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 26, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 50, New York Knicks 72 (Q3 07:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Fournier and Randle are developing some really good chemistry on these dribble hand offs – 8:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is down holding his face after catching an inadvertent elbow from Mitchell Robinson on that last play. He’s been down for a bit now. – 8:51 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Embiid caught a little elbow at the end of that play it appears. – 8:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Joel Embiid, who has never lost to the Knicks, just had his first basket of the game early in the third quarter. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid’s first field goal comes early in the third quarter. He’s 1-of-6 from the floor (but is 9-of-10 from the FT line). – 8:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Knicks first-half box pic.twitter.com/HNWgltU3eJ – 8:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers did a great job of boosting Ben Simmons’ trade value in the first half. – 8:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Live for the Knicks second half + watching all the other games.
NBA FASTBREAK ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=yH_iAH… – 8:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NY up 62-42 on Philly
10 Knicks played in the first half and all 10 have at least one made FG.
Joel Embiid has zero made FGs (0-for-5)
Kemba with a team-high 10 points
Obi changed the game when he checked in. He only logged 6 mins, but NY outscored Philly by 13 in his 6 mins – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Knicks shot 62.5% on threes. They were making them like they were layups. New York is up 62-42 at the half. Embiid is 0-5 and Korkmaz are both from the field. Knicks lead 30-10 in bench points. – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
39-16 second quarter for the Knicks. 10-16 from deep for the Knicks (and the last one was a heave). 2-15 from deep for the Sixers, whose offense got worse and worse.
Yikes, guys. – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Knicks 62, Sixers 42. New York absolutely dominated the second quarter, outscoring Philly 39-16. The Knicks are 10-of-16 from 3-point range, while the Sixers are 2-of-15. Harris has 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Embiid is 0-of-5from the floor. – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are up 20 at the half – which is the exact margin in bench scoring. But Kemba Walker is knicks leading scorer with 10 points in the half, eight in a late flurry in the half. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A huge push to end the second quarter has the Knicks up 62-42 going into the halftime break. New York outscored Philly 39-16 in the second, including a quick burst from Kemba Walker, who leads the Knicks with 10. New York went 10-for-16 in the 1st half from 3; 76ers went 2-for-15 – 8:32 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Second Quarter of ….
#Knicks #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/plU3JpdFrb – 8:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
76ers’ reign of terror 15-game winning streak against the Knicks is on the verge of an uprising public execution ASSEMBLE THE CAMERAS OUTSIDE THE GARDEN @sidetalknyc – 8:31 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 62, 76ers 42 at the half. Big flurry for Kemba Walker in the final few minutes. Knicks halfway to ending 15-game skid against the Sixers. – 8:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Knicks are killing the Sixers. They’re up, 62-42, at half. I don’t care what Doc Rivers said, this Sixers team is struggling. – 8:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Having guys like Fournier and Walker who can make 3s off the PnR is such a game-changer for the Knicks offense compared to last year. – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks get a fist pump from Thibodeau as they force a 24-second violation from the Sixers. – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Knicks look like they’re about the run the Sixers out of the Garden. They lead 59-40 late in the first – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Joel Embiid playing like he ate too much Chik Filet and Shirley Temples. – 8:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kemba Walker hitting pull-up 3s over a dropping Embiid where have we seen this before??? – 8:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Suddenly we are in the midst of the first Kemba is on fire segment of the season. And as I type that he loses the ball. – 8:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pretty tough for Maxey to get much traction in PNR when Walker can defend it like this without consequence. pic.twitter.com/ykDMhjZ4ij – 8:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are employing the “We just met in the park” offense last few possessions. – 8:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We got a brief “Where’s Ben Simmons” chant at MSG during Knicks-Sixers. – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks fans feeling it: up nine midway through the second quarter, a “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant breaks out. – 8:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid is also causing major problems on Randle’s drives. He’s looking past whoever is defending him to see Embiid at the rim. – 8:22 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Garden fans have been chanting “Where’s Ben Simmons” in the first half. – 8:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell Robinson just doesn’t have the experience to deal with Embiid when he faces up. – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks second unit is 8-for-12 shooting and that doesn’t tell the story – upped the intensity on both ends, building an 11-point lead midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Knicks lead 47-36 with 5:49 left in the half. They have made 7-12 threes compared to 2-12 by the #Sixers. New York also leads 28-10 in bench points. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks up 11 in the second quarter. Derrick Rose has boosted team since subbing in. Good minutes from other second units Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. – 8:17 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks running the 76ers off the floor in the last few minutes. Up 47-36 midway through the second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quickley just put that move on his former college teammate in Tyrese Maxey. And now the Garden is alive after that finish by Robinson. – 8:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Knicks starters/bench discrepancy is bigger than it was last season & Elfrid Payton has nothing to do with it. 😀 – 8:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if i got a nickel for every time it felt like Derrick Rose came in and single-handedly saved a drowning Knicks offense these past two seasons i would have two dollars and fifteen cents. – 8:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We are getting some Andre Drummond Experience minutes here. Flashed athleticism to steal the ball, then gave it right back for Toppin layup. Then lost the ball again, then, after a scramble, saved it from going out of bounds. Then, commits foul on Quickly for three FTs. – 8:08 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
There’s something magical about watching Obi Toppin go 1 on 5 on a break and then also watching Thibs react to seeing Obi Topping go 1 on 5 – 8:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks took only 9 3’s in the first quarter – off the 49 a game pace they’ve been on. Made 4. Inside the arc was a problem – shooting 31.8% overall. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 26, Knicks 23. Neither team is shooting the ball well (Sixers are 8-of-22 and Knicks are 7-of-22), but Sixers went 8-of-9 from the FT line and held New York to two points in the paint. Harris: 7-6-2. Embiid is 0-for-3 from the field but 5-of-6 from the FT line. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The MSG fans were chanting, “Where’s Ben Simmons?” … just like they did in New Orleans last week. #NewMaterialNeededFlow – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seriously, though – Furkan Korkmaz has been wildly active on defense thus far tonight.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid and Curry are a combined 1-for-7 shooting. Sixers lead 22-19. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey just came back in the game to replace Curry, rather than Isaiah Joe getting first-quarter run. – 7:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Probably the best defensive quarter of the Sixers’ season so far. Even Korkmaz is hounding Julius Randle. – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris already has six rebounds. The Sixers have also gone 6-of-7 from the FT line, while the Knicks have not shot any. – 7:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau’s advice to struggling Kemba Walker: Just be you nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s Tyrese Maxey going full speed and drawing the foul on the and-1. The Sixers missed five of their first six shots but have generated points at the line and have seized their first lead at 13-11, free throw pending after the timeout. – 7:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The regularity with which Embiid is hitting the weakside corner out of a double is probably the most important development of the early season for the Sixers – 7:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A new main character for @Tobias Harris’s wholesome tradition:
@Matisse Thybulle. pic.twitter.com/WDoLzzy0Q1 – 7:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers starters tonight against the Knicks are as expected: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Andre Drummond, who missed Sunday’s win in OKC, is also active. – 7:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
I told Doc Rivers he made The Post’s list of Top 75 Knicks compiled by Mike Vaccaro. Doc: “Am I 3 or 4?” Me: “You came in 66.” Doc: “Jeez, I think that’s incorrect.” – 7:01 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
No @MSGNetworks coverage tonight for #Knicks game but me @Wally Szcerzbiak and @Rebecca Haarlow are gonna chop it up on IG at 7 pm if you need your pregame Fix. – 6:42 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Seth Curry gets loose at MSG in the UA Spawn 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/0OW4873Zyp – 6:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Andre Drummond’s and Joel Embiid’s availability tonight: “We’re not positive, but they look good so far.” – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Julius Randle getting ready for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/kbx61WrPQL – 6:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Matisse Thybulle:
“He looks good. He’s running the floor, he does things Matisse does. Offensively…I’m very happy with him. He’s a far better cutter and picker.
He works on [his shot], he puts the time into it. I believe he’ll become a better shooter each year.” – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond both appear good to go tonight vs. Knicks. – 6:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG!
🔘 Ben Simmons but not what you think (3:27)
🔘 Ja vs Zion (14:40)
🔘 Nuggets (22:29)
🔘 Tyler Herro (26:49)
🔘 The Bulls! (36:58)
🔘 Top 75 (44:10)
🔘 Four-point line? (49:13)
🎧 https://t.co/iY4fw65EC1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0nzDWLhVyZ – 6:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Joel Embiid is expected to play tonight vs NYK, Doc Rivers says. He’s still be evaluated at the moment. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will probably play against the Knicks – 6:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1985, Patrick Ewing had 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in his NBA debut with the @New York Knicks.
Ewing went on to score 23,665 points with the Knicks, the most in franchise history. No other Knick is within 9,000 points of his total. pic.twitter.com/qNkbhz0W7z – 4:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang (@Georges Niang) is bonding quickly his @Philadelphia 76ers teammates:
“Being around these guys – how much fun we have together, on and off the court, it makes it really easy.” 🥺pic.twitter.com/wf42X194MQ – 3:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In NBA injury report posted at 2:30 pm, Nerlens Noel is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. PHI. That aligns with what Tom Thibodeau said yesterday. Noel has missed all NYK preseason and regular season games due to knee soreness/a hamstring ailment. – 3:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I’ve heard of people taking the day off but @Joel Embiid is outta line for this one. pic.twitter.com/dYKvYN7v24 – 2:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Immanuel Quickley went from something of an unknown to a fan favorite. Now, both he and the Knicks look forward to what they can accomplish in year two. – 2:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the Philadelphia 76ers have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/eemFRMzfej – 2:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 25, here’s how all members of the New York Knicks have fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 #NBA season, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/HjcCH8C2Az – 2:10 PM
