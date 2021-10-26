LeBron James out tonight with ankle soreness

Mike Trudell: LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio with right ankle soreness.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel on LeBron James not playing today because of his sore right ankle: “We’re taking a marathon approach.” Malik Monk will start in James’ place. -via Twitter @mcten / October 26, 2021
Jovan Buha: Lakers’ updated injury report: Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) is upgraded to questionable. LeBron James (right ankle soreness) remains questionable. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff are w/ the South Bay Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 26, 2021
Mike Trudell: LeBron James goes from probable to questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game at San Antonio. We’ll get an update on his status from Frank Vogel at his pregame availability. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 26, 2021