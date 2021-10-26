LeBron James questionable for game vs. Spurs

Mike Trudell: LeBron James goes from probable to questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game at San Antonio. We’ll get an update on his status from Frank Vogel at his pregame availability.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ updated injury report: Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) is upgraded to questionable.
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) remains questionable. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff are w/ the South Bay Lakers. – 2:47 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James goes from probable to questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game at San Antonio.
We’ll get an update on his status from Frank Vogel at his pregame availability. – 11:54 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James is listed as questionable by the Lakers for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
More NBA from me … including a fresh batch of Power Rankings out soon today: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/QcUbs3qQZf – 11:35 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Official update from the Lakers on LeBron’s status tonight. Obviously, trending in the wrong direction, especially ahead of a back-to-back. My guess is he sits tonight and plays tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/PlI8WgCmxT – 11:32 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury update on LeBron James says he is questionable with sore right ankle. – 11:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James’ status to questionable for tonight because of his sore right ankle – 11:26 AM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
CRAZY sequence by Austin Tilghman to win the game. LeBron chasedown block, Off. Rebound + And1, Tomahawk Slam! 👑🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/UU9i8aig8e – 10:18 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 4 tonight against the Spurs.
LeBron James – probable (right ankle soreness) – 8:08 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Spurs, Three Things to Know for Tuesday night:
on.nba.com/3Eeyd6u
1) LeBron Probable with Sore Ankle
2) Lakers Flip Paint Points Issue
3) Austin Reaves Impressing – 12:58 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler tonight:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 5 STL
✅ 15-21 FG
The last NBA player to record at least 35 points and five steals on 70% shooting from the field was LeBron James on March 30, 2011. – 10:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discussed the Lakers’ first win of the season, Westbrook and LeBron in tandem, Melo reaching #9 on the all-time scoring list and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 10:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Didn’t Kuz say some version of he’d be a much better player if he didn’t have to play with LeBron and AD? – 8:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James on injury report as probable for Spurs game tomorrow night with right ankle soreness. – 7:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers injury report for Tuesday vs Spurs:
LeBron James – probable (right ankle soreness)
Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn – OUT – 5:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White, on what LeBron James has meant to the generation that followed him:
“He’s been in the league basically (Josh) Primo’s whole life. We grew up on him.” – 4:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (ankle) has been added to the Lakers injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/IRby4Pymwa – 4:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is listed as “probable”
for Tuesday night’s game at San Antonio with right ankle soreness.
He referenced the ankle after the win vs. Memphis, referring to the collision under the hoop with Desmond Bane. LeBron (19P, 6A, 6R, 2S, 2B) played the rest of the game. – 4:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Wrote about the play we’ve all been waiting to see: the LeBron-Westbrook pick-and-roll.
The Lakers ran it three times in a row in crunchtime yesterday, so I covered the good, the bad and the possible adjustments that will come out of it.
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 3:01 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ injury scare should serve as a wake-up call to the rest of the #Lakers roster.
#LakeShow #LakersNation #NBA75 #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 1:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie on emulating LeBron growing up:
“The chase-down blocks. Every time, I would get a block, I would say, ‘LeBron James’. Anytime I got my little one-hand dunk, I would do the LeBron dunk.” – 1:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie, on LeBron doing LeBron things at age 36 in his 19th season:
“Man, he’s one of one. That’s LeBron James. He’s been killing it since he’s been playing basketball. The dude is built for greatness. It’s very dope to see someone playing at that high caliber at that age.” – 1:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting win #1, AD’s defense, more (sometimes imperfect) LeBron/Russ two-man game, and Carmelo Anthony making history. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/car… – 12:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Five observations from the Lakers’ first win of the season:
— Carmelo Anthony’s record night
— The LeBron-Russ pick-and-roll
— Austin Reaves meeting in the rotation
— Anthony Davis’ defensive brilliance and more for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2910998/2021/1… – 12:35 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are listing LeBron James as probable for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/cgWmliXajQ -via Twitter @mcten / October 25, 2021
Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James’ right leg in the first half, causing James to tumble to the floor. The Lakers star remained there for several minutes as L.A. called timeout so the team’s medical staff could check on him. For James, it was a scare involving the same leg that suffered a high right ankle sprain last season when the Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill crashed into his lower body while lunging for a steal. That injury caused him to miss 26 games and didn’t fully heal until months into the offseason. “The first thing I was thinking to myself was, ‘Not again,'” James said afterward. “Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it and I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time.” -via ESPN / October 25, 2021