Magic sign Mychal Mulder

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Magic said they have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract, filling the team’s second two-way roster spot. Mulder gives Orlando some depth with Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams rehabbing from surgeries and with E’Twaun Moore dealing with a sprained knee. – 12:50 PM
The Orlando Magic have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract, team says. Mulder shot 40 percent from 3-point range with the Warriors last season. – 12:48 PM
The Magic announced that they have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.
He averaged 5.6 points and one rebound in 60 games with the Warriors last season. – 12:47 PM
The Magic say they have signed ex-Warriors guard Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.om – 12:46 PM
More on this storyline
