Magic sign Mychal Mulder

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Ish Wainright is signing a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of @Tandem Sports tell ESPN. Wainright, 27, played well in training camp for the Raptors. He’s been playing overseas since his Baylor graduation in 2017. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 21, 2021