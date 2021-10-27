Anthony Davis available for Lakers

Mike Trudell: Update: Anthony Davis will play tonight.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The first bucket tonight is a Westbrook-to-AD alley-oop, as things get underway in Oklahoma City. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Davis is playing tonight. Lakers will start Davis, Westbrook, Bazemore, Monk, Jordan. – 7:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A few housekeeping notes from Lakers pregame:
AD is a game-time decision.
LeBron is considered day-to day.
Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley should get some minutes tonight. Ellington will dress again, but unlikely to play.
AK – 6:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (right knee) is warming up and will be a gametime decision, according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel. LAL is already without LeBron James in Russell Westbrook’s OKC homecoming. – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (sore knee) is warming up right now, and a true game-time decision. – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Posting Thursday on https://t.co/mWpLm2CPB4: A tribute to legendary Linfield Coach Ad Rutschman, who turns 90 on Saturday. Ad is shown here with his oldest son Don.
@LinfieldFB pic.twitter.com/GoOpxWmZ45 – 2:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss a second straight game with a sore right ankle while Anthony Davis (right knee) remains questionable for Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC tonight. ESPN story: es.pn/3nD4FbW – 2:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (ankle) is out and that Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City to complete a road back-to-back.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/5BwuT0UQjR – 2:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is questionable to play at OKC with right knee soreness. – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is out vs. OKC tonight, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Last year, after Dennis Schroder hit Damian Jones for a lob, Anthony Davis asked him “Why can’t you do that with me?”
Here are some Russell Westbrook stats this season:
– 19 of his 34 assists have been to big men.
– 12 of the 34 have been to Davis.
– 7 of the 34 have been lobs. pic.twitter.com/n4dTLLS6bt – 12:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Last night’s #NBAsFinest…
MVP: Anthony Davis
International Player of the Night: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/TPvSw5jsKJ – 10:29 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis (35p/17r) and Russell Westbrook (33p/10r) led the @Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-121 win over the Spurs last night.
The Lakers are the first team to have three different players record a 30p/10r game within the first four games of a season since the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals. pic.twitter.com/N8GhntTUgO – 9:21 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he thought tonight’s injury could have been a lot worse if he didn’t train as hard in the weight room as he did this summer. – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis on what Austin Reaves and Malik Monk provided tonight: pic.twitter.com/dX5F8ISf2c – 12:22 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction to the Lakers’ 125-121 PT win over the Spurs. It was a big reminder of why stars matter. Huge performances from Russell Westbrook (33/10/8, only 3 TO) and Anthony Davis (35/17/4/4 blocks). @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/QBDLMoSE9e – 12:08 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis said Russell Westbrook played “incredible” tonight, but they need that kind of performance every night from him. – 12:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said AD knocked knees in that fourth quarter and is sore; they’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow for the second night of a B2B. – 11:34 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis was a monster tonight. There have been five games of 35 pts, 17 rebs, 4 blks in the last 5 years. AD has 3 of them. – 11:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says the Lakers will see how AD responds overnight before making a decision on his availability tomorrow in OKC. – 11:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers finish the game w/ some solid numbers from their stars:
AD: 35 pts, 17 rebs, 4 asts, 4 blks
Russ: 33 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls (only 3 TOs)
Decent effort from role players:
Monk: 17 pts (BIG 3)
Reaves: 10 pts
Dwight: 8 rebs, 6 pts, 2 blks
DJ: 9 rebs, 7 pts, 2 blks – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sit Anthony Davis tomorrow night. Oklahoma City has no bigs. They’re one of the few teams in the NBA the Lakers could get away with 48 Dwight+DJ minutes against. Hell, could maybe even try some Melo at center minutes. – 11:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers WIN in OT, 125-121…This team has a long way to go, no question about it…Got to improve on the Defensive side…
-AD 35pts 17rebs 4ast 4blks
-Russ 33pts 10rebs 8ast 3stls
-Monk 17pts
-Reaves 10pts
Next up, tomorrow night in OKC vs the Thunder…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers beat the Spurs 125-121 in OT w/o LeBron. AD 35p 17r 4a 4b; Westbrook 33p 10r 8a 3s; Monk 17p 3a and a +31 in 39 mins; Reaves 10p on 3-of-5; Dweande Howdan combine for 13p 17r 4b. LAL improves to 2-2 with chance to go over .500 tomorrow with a win in OKC – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)
The Lakers improve to 2-2 behind big performances from Anthony Davis (35/17/4) and Russell Westbrook (33/10/8) — and w/o LeBron — in their first road test. Malik Monk and Austin Reaves stepped up in crucial moments.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 11:08 PM
Final: Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers pull out 125-121 overtime win over Spurs behind AD’s 35 points, 17 rebounds and Russ’ 33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists. – 11:07 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
This AD-Poeltl matchup is just a classic showdown between a do-everything uber-athletic marvel and Anthony Davis. – 11:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Russ and AD each have 22 points in the paint
Poeltl with a game high 24 points in the paint
Lakers by 4 – 11:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers go up by 5 in OT with 3 mins left.
Russ and AD both with baskets in the paint. Monk with a FT make – 10:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD walking around court at end of fourth quarter, testing his left knee. – 10:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
AD goes down in severe pain holding his knee and the first play the Lakers run after he gets up is asking him to jump 45 feet in the air to finish an alley-oop. genius. – 10:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is testing his knee out away from the Lakers’ huddle. – 10:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Overtime it is.
LAL erased a 12-point 4th Q deficit to take a lead in crunch time, before Anthony Davis went down with about 35 seconds left, allowing SAS to tie the game up at 114.
Both teams missed attempts in the final 30. – 10:53 PM
Overtime it is.
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Not sure I love the lob to AD right after he got up from what looked to be a painful knee injury as the go-to play in crunch time. – 10:53 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Absolutely shocked AD goes down screaming and laying slumped like he took a 12 gauge to the knee only to be up and playing 30 seconds later. – 10:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Man, AD’s stuff looks season-ending EVERY time, no matter what the injury is – 10:52 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I don’t know what just happened to Anthony Davis but he just went down holding his left knee and he’s in a lot of pain. Can’t tell if he knocked knees or something worse – 10:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Another AD injury scare….but he got helped back up and is trying to walk it off – 10:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is on the ground grabbing his knee by the Lakers’ baseline. Seems to be in a lot of pain. – 10:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers going with AD at C and Carmelo at the 4 late. Their 2 big lineups have looked much better tonight to me. DJ and Dwight are a combined +16. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 108-107 after a Poeltl dunk with 4:09 to play. Westbrook’s on the bench with 5 PF’s, leaving Rondo-Monk-Reaves-AD-Dwight as the 5.
LAL have outscored SAS 22-11 in the 4th to give themselves a shot. – 10:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
If I’m Poeltl, I’m getting a picture of that dunk over Russ & AD framed tomorrow. – 10:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis has been so, so good — and everything the Lakers need him to be — to start this season. – 10:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD definitely knows how to make all of Lakers Nation hold their breath. Jeeeez. – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has LAL right back into this game, with four straight points capping an 11-4 start to the 4th Q.
Spurs lead is down to 5 at 101-96 with 8:48 to play. – 10:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have four players in double figures at half: Murray (13), Vassell (11), Poeltl (10) and Walker (10).
Anthony Davis with 16 to lead the Bron-less Lakers. – 9:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD leads Lakers with 16 points, 7 rebounds and Russ has 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds in the first half – 9:39 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the half, Lakers down 62-61…
-AD 16pts 7rebs
-Westbrook 12pts 5ast 4rebs
-Monk 8pts
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Spurs 62, Lakers 61
The Lakers continue to close quarters poorly. Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Russell Westbrook has 12 points and 5 assists. Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo have helped fill some of the offensive void without LeBron. – 9:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With AD at the 5 on the last few trips since Howard checked out, Davis had 5 plays getting the better of Poeltl, resulting in an and-1 hoop, 1 of 2 FT’s, and a baseline spin move for a dunk on O, plus a block of Poeltl defensively, and influencing a miss in the paint. – 9:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were +8 with AD sitting for the first 7 minutes of the 2nd Q. Important, particularly with no LeBron. – 9:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Spurs 29, Lakers 27
A sloppy end to the quarter cost the Lakers their early lead. Anthony Davis has been aggressive early, scoring 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The Lakers have 20 points in the paint already. Spurs have 7 points off of the Lakers’ 4 turnovers. – 9:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers turn the ball over 4 times and trail the Spurs 29-27 end of first quarter. AD has 10 points, 6 rebounds, Russ 2 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists. – 9:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook is really feeding his bigs tonight. Five assists already, not including a missed dunk from AD that was over the rim.
LAL lead 15-9, with SAS shooting 3 of 15 on the other end as LAL’s length has bothered them inside. – 8:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a lot of guys out there who can make this kind of play on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/nMAHixWqo3 – 8:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The budding two-man chemistry between Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook has been on display early against the Spurs. – 8:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson starts off the game guarding Anthony Davis on defense.
SA has had Keldon guard bigs early this season like Wendell Carter Jr. in the first game – 8:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk will start tonight, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan. – 7:01 PM
Brad Turner: LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / October 27, 2021
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on AD’s knee injury: “He just banged knees with one of the Spurs players.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / October 27, 2021
Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis called his knee injury “a little stinger” and will see how it is when he wakes up tomorrow. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / October 27, 2021