Caris LeVert says he's ready to go

Scott Agness: Caris LeVert is questionable for Pacers at Raptors on Wednesday. “I’m trusting the coaches and medical staff,” he said, “but I’m ready to go.”
Pacers guard Caris LeVert is playing 3-on-3 after practice
Pacers guard Caris LeVert is playing 3-on-3 after practice pic.twitter.com/WZ0hUIjqjj – 12:21 PM
No update on Caris LeVert (back) just yet. Expect something in the next day or so, Rick Carlisle says. He was due for his latest scan today.
No update on Caris LeVert (back) just yet. Expect something in the next day or so, Rick Carlisle says. He was due for his latest scan today. – 5:26 PM
LeVert sat out training camp due to soreness in his lower back, but has slowly been ramping up basketball activities. He had been shooting virtually all of the preseason, but has participated in simulated game workouts over the past few days. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said last week that LeVert would miss the first four games and then be reevaluated. Sure enough, the day after the fourth game, he was cleared to participate in practice. -via NBA.com / October 27, 2021
When the media entered practice, LeVert took part in a three-on-three game along with Torrey Craig, Isaiah Jackson, Brad Wanamaker, and two video assistants. He looked very much like the player that starred for the Pacers in the second half of last season, averaging 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over 35 games. “I don’t know when he’s going to play in games,” Carlisle said. “But today, for where we’ve been for the last month, is very good news.” -via NBA.com / October 27, 2021