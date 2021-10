Caris LeVert says he's ready to go

LeVert sat out training camp due to soreness in his lower back, but has slowly been ramping up basketball activities. He had been shooting virtually all of the preseason, but has participated in simulated game workouts over the past few days . Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said last week that LeVert would miss the first four games and then be reevaluated. Sure enough, the day after the fourth game, he was cleared to participate in practice. -via NBA.com / October 27, 2021