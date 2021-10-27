Danilo Gallinari to make season debut

USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is available.
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is available.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is out. – 6:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on getting Gallo back: “The other thing is just to get a look at our second unit… He hasn’t played with Cam, he hasn’t played with Kevin, he hasn’t played with Delon and Gorgui, so now we’ve got to work on that chemistry with that rotation.” – 6:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight’s game. De’Andre Hunter is available. Lou Williams is out – 6:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is available tonight, Nate McMillan says.
Danilo Gallinari is also available, for the first time this season.
Lou Williams is out. – 6:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game at New Orleans:
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable.
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 6:29 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
In da building to support the guys! Great win ✌🏻
#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/N9F6mhyJiY5:43 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight, Nate McMillan says. – 5:46 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is still questionable for tonight’s game, per Nate McMillan. – 11:51 AM

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New Orleans: De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable. Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / October 26, 2021
Kevin Chouinard: Danilo Gallinari is out tonight. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / October 21, 2021

