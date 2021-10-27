Doug McDermott likely out for Spurs road trip

USA Today Sports

Tom Orsborn: An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip. Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs. McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night.
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are officially calling Doug McDermott’s injury “right knee inflammation.”
Basically, the swelling needs to go down before he can get back on the court. – 7:26 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have listed McDermott as OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs due to right knee inflammation. Primo and Wieskamp assigned to Austin Spurs. – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
McDermott is out Thursday with right knee inflammation per Spurs.
Primo, Cacok, Wieskamp with Austin
Collins out – 7:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip.
Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs.
McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night. – 6:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Don’t think the Doug McDermott (knee) injury is bad, but Devin Vassell looks like a 🚀 (he’s likely going to be the top fantasy add when I tweet it out later, if you want to get ahead of it) – 10:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott will not return due to right knee soreness, per Spurs – 10:30 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) is out for remainder of Spurs-Lakers game, per team. #GoSpursGo10:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs: Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) is out for the remainder of tonight’s Spurs-Lakers game. – 10:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
McDermott gets on the scoreboard with a 2 handed dunk on the break.
Spurs by 1
Spurs with 22 of their 71 points points on the fast break – 9:56 PM

