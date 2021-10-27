Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 15, New Orleans Pelicans 18 (Q1 05:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Free piece of coaching advice to anyone who may need it: don’t have Garrett Temple guard Trae Young – 7:57 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young leading the team by taking a dark situation and asserting himself to control the tempo, keep the team level, and weather the storm. Now the Pelicans have to take a time out to counter Trae’s impact on the game. – 7:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Four straight easy buckets by the Hawks has cut the Pelicans lead to 18-15. Good timeout by Willie. – 7:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
At age 23 years, 38 days, Young is the second-youngest player in Hawks history to reach 5,000 (John Drew, 23y/33d). The five youngest are Drew, Young, Josh Smith (23y/100d), Bob Pettit (24y/86d) and Marvin Williams (24y/290d). – 7:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth point tonight, Trae Young has 5,000 points for his career in his 208th game, becoming the fastest player in Hawks franchise history to reach that total. The five fastest are Young, Pettit (212), Pete Maravich (218), Joe Johnson (227) and Dominique Wilkins (230). – 7:55 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
These Pelicans have a much better give-a-shit rating to start games than at any point last season. – 7:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great defense by Nickeil right there. John Collins had the mismatch, but NAW picked up the charge.
Collins complaining, but NAW's nose already stuffed with a tissue. (Replay confirms contact) – 7:53 PM
Great defense by Nickeil right there. John Collins had the mismatch, but NAW picked up the charge.
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
John Collins the least respected 100 million dollar player in the league – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
More early foul trouble for John Collins tonight. He’s got two in his first three minutes. – 7:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins has once again got into early foul trouble. He’s on the bench four minutes into the game. – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two quick fouls for Herb Jonas and John Collins. Both have to take an early seat. – 7:52 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks getting everybody involved early – everyone has missed a shot – 7:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones started the game matched up with Trae Young and was pressuring him all over the floor. Unfortunately for Jones he picked up a foul on a Young drive, then a second on a fast-break charge. Jones also swished a 3 in an action-packed few minutes. Temple subs in for him – 7:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Like the aggressiveness from Herb Jones on offense, but not with a foul already. If part of the Pels’ gameplan was use Herb on Trae for 94 feet, picking up 2 fouls early doesn’t help things. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How is Nets-Heat not the ESPN game? (He asks knowing the idea was Trae vs Zion)
But still! – 7:50 PM
How is Nets-Heat not the ESPN game? (He asks knowing the idea was Trae vs Zion)
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Love that the Hawks are getting all these teams hyped to beat them – excellent way to get resilient – 7:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans gonna be in national TV a bunch solely because of Herb Jones – 7:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones just splashed his first career 3-pointer!
(Nice dime BI!) – 7:49 PM
Herb Jones just splashed his first career 3-pointer!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oh man if Brandon Ingram is gonna make that shot with that defense on him… – 7:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Going to be something to watch: Brandon Ingram going up against De’Andre Hunter. So far BI has a three and now an And-1 jumper against the Hawk.
Pelicans grab early 9-2 lead, and it looks like Trae Young is in for a long night — Herb Jones is chasing him around! – 7:48 PM
Going to be something to watch: Brandon Ingram going up against De’Andre Hunter. So far BI has a three and now an And-1 jumper against the Hawk.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have Herb Jones pressuring Trae Young full court to start the game – 7:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nice screen by Brandon Ingram gets Devonte’ Graham a look from deep, nothing but bottom.
And that's how we begin. – 7:46 PM
Nice screen by Brandon Ingram gets Devonte’ Graham a look from deep, nothing but bottom.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones starts the game on Trae Young. Picking him up full court. – 7:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones just picked up Trae Young full court.
This should be fun. – 7:46 PM
Herb Jones just picked up Trae Young full court.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The small sample size of early season games means I put little stock into things that could just be anomalies.
That said, it will be interesting to see the Wizards play the Celtics and Hawks twice over the next four games as a more extended litmus test. – 7:40 PM
The small sample size of early season games means I put little stock into things that could just be anomalies.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Watching Hawks-Grizzlies on ESPN?
Wondering why Trae Young isn’t getting as many foul calls?
@crabdribbles breaks down how Young games the system and how the new rule changes impact Atlanta’s superstar.
Reading this will make you smarter. 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/tr… – 7:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Doris Burke is calling the game? She was listening to Locked On Pelicans this week! – 7:33 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW, Jalen Rose says on air that w/o Kyrie the Nets aren’t better than the Bucks, Heat or Hawks in the East – 7:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The New Orleans Pelicans.
The Atlanta Hawks.
It’s the @angiecthomas Bowl next on ESPN. – 7:25 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams Facetimed him.
Chris Paul sent a text.
Two of the most important people in Willie Green’s life immediately reached out after Green won his first game as an NBA head coach (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75
#Suns #Pelicans #WontBowDown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Pelicans:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is available.
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is available.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is out. – 6:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on getting Gallo back: “The other thing is just to get a look at our second unit… He hasn’t played with Cam, he hasn’t played with Kevin, he hasn’t played with Delon and Gorgui, so now we’ve got to work on that chemistry with that rotation.” – 6:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Pelicans Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks (10/27/21)
OUT
Josh Hart – Right Quadriceps Tendinosis
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 6:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wes Unseld Jr. said “we’ll see” when it comes to Spencer Dinwiddie playing the second night of the back to back tomorrow against Atlanta.
“We’ll be cautious with his minutes.” – 6:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Herb Jones’ versatility: “Herb is a guy that can play multiple positions. I think at some point in the season, we’ll go small, and he’ll be at the 5, 4 positions. We’re working with him on those things in practice with him.” – 6:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight’s game. De’Andre Hunter is available. Lou Williams is out – 6:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is available tonight, Nate McMillan says.
Danilo Gallinari is also available, for the first time this season.
Lou Williams is out. – 6:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is out tonight. Would expect the Pels to stick with the same starting 5. – 5:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he knows at some point the team will play some small ball lineups and he could see Herb Jones at the five spot in those.
Was talking about Herb’s ability to play and defend 1-5. – 5:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green confirms that Josh Hart will miss tonight’s game vs Atlanta – 5:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Josh Hart remains OUT, will miss tonight’s contest against the Hawks. – 5:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
ESPN announced it has signed JJ Redick as an NBA analyst. Redick will make his debut today on Wednesday, November 3, as part of ESPN’s studio programming surrounding its Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game that night. – 5:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The most important Atlanta sports event of the evening. Hawks vs. Pelicans pic.twitter.com/5kAHSWfHnw – 5:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Brian Snitker says Charlie Morton went back to Atlanta today to have more tests run on his broken fibula – 4:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
We’re baaaaack …. You know you’re on the NBA circuit again when you hit Paschal’s in ATL. pic.twitter.com/zW2SdlquEE – 4:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones should keep starting for now
🏀 Devonte’ Graham middy game
🏀 Valanciunas on the offensive glass
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/VVZnCCZz4G – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest illustration of the NFL’s surging TV dominance: The NBA will not air its usual Thursday night programming on TNT again until January after Mavericks-at-Hawks last Thursday followed by Clippers-at-Warriors.
Full analysis to come here: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Admad Caver trains with a lot of NBA guys in Atlanta at Paul Millsap’s gyms — mentioned Trae Young and Lou Will as two guys he’s trained with – 3:01 PM
