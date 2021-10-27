Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets (3-1) play against the Orlando Magic (3-3) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 77, Orlando Magic 85 (Q3 04:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets never play a boring game
Hornets never play a boring game – 8:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watched first half of Orlando-Charlotte. Franz Wagner looks completely legit. LaMelo Ball with some Illawarra-era defense. – 8:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
one reason Charlotte is ahead: it’s owning the glass, 22-15. Magic have to get to the board quicker – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 64, Orlando 61 pic.twitter.com/Woa7Fg0hSr – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Franz Wagner has been great on offense through these first five games. Just keeps things so simple and makes the easy, right play every time. – 8:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte have struggled to be consistent on defense but have relied on a 5 minute sequence of high effort defense to pull away from their opponents so far this season – 8:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Hornets 64, Magic 61
Miles Bridges has a game-high 17 points, while Terrence Ross leads the Magic with 13. – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Hornets 64, Magic 61
James Plowright @British_Buzz
No Nick Richards, Miles Bridges in as the back up center and that’s while Bamba is in the game – 8:00 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Hornets just glitched like videogame henchmen and gave up a dunk pic.twitter.com/xtps1umbMi – 8:00 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner has a team high 11 on 4/4 FG, 3/3 3s with his mom in attendance – 7:58 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Suggs can’t play any better defense on LaMelo here. Length kills. And then LaMelo let’s Suggs know about it. pic.twitter.com/dkjE7m8vtl – 7:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That dunk by @Jaylen Brown over Miles Bridges… will that ever get old? – 7:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This Orlando team is not good offensively, but if you don’t rebound, switch off at inbounds, they’re going to punish you. If they can’t stop this Magic team it’s really a red flag for this much talked about defense – 7:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jalen McDaniels handle looks much improved this year, used to be a wildcard when he put it on the floor but he’s managed to really put some pressure on the rim – 7:47 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I’ve underestimated Nick Richards presence as a rim protector. He’s still a baby deer on the court in terms of IQ, but the dude is affecting stuff around the basket pretty consistently. pic.twitter.com/C9MWVpx05t – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice @DylanTMurphy shoutout on the Magic broadcast, correctly telling coach Mosely not to challenge a goaltending call on Wendell Carter. – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nick Richards has done a nice job providing competent backup center play the last 2 games with PJ Washington out. Nothing spectacular, but he was totally unproven coming into the season. – 7:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Terrance Ross doing what he always does, two ridiculous 3s to close out the 1st. I know fans think Charlotte have got a raw whistle this year, but it’s been kind so far. Oubre travel, McDaniels non charge, Richards non call basket interference – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Charlotte 31 pic.twitter.com/ydyiqeJQ5T – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic and Hornets tied up at 31 after the first quarter.
Terrence Ross leads all scorers with 10 points. Cody Martin leads Charlotte with 8. – 7:37 PM
Magic and Hornets tied up at 31 after the first quarter.
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
It appears as if Cody Martin might have found a jump shot. pic.twitter.com/yaLMELYCBU – 7:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Gordon Hayward continuing to look out of sorts, can’t get to the rim at all and seems to be quite passive – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kelly Oubre just got away with the most blatant travel that he laughed about it the whole way back up the floor. – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Uncontested layup for Orlando straight after Borrego called a timeout to address the lack of effort on that end, 4 offensive rebounds already – 7:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Charlotte takes a timeout after a 3-pointer by Franz Wagner puts Orlando up 16-8 to start the game. Wagner up to 5 points. – 7:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo purposefully played passive defense on Wagner in an effort not to pick up his second foul, next possession down he picks up an offensive foul. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,134 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wendell Carter Jr’s contract is going to look like a steal by the end. He’s finding his way and that deal will be under MLE money, in a rising cap, when it’s in the last couple of years. – 7:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said pre-game he wants to continue to see Cole Anthony makes plays for others and get his teammates involved. He has done a lot of that to begin the game tonight. – 7:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cole Anthony’s playmaking is so much far ahead of what it was last year – 7:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Because of the Orlando blowout to start the season, the Spurs are still a +6 for the early season despite losing three in a row.
The free throw line is where SA is starting to see the biggest difference in scoring. The last few years it had been the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/3m4jEQ2AdF – 6:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
October 27 vs Charlotte
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/HJEQXZzCLf – 6:32 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gary Harris is out warming up prior to playing the Hornets. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said the team will continue to bring him along slowly before potentially inserting him back into the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/l2w0HyYlr5 – 6:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Two of Heat’s next 4 games on national TV: Against Charlotte Friday night on ESPN (Mike Breen/Vince Carter) and at Dallas next Tuesday night on TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller). Heat at Nets tonight on Bally Sports Sun, with Reid/Crotty. – 6:07 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Sonic Fans: Tails Doll is here to put the “Horror” in “Halloween Horror Nights” #CanYouFeelTheSunshine #WheresTheSonicRHouse pic.twitter.com/xooSQIrmsw – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you’ve got League Pass and haven’t had a chance to see the young Magic or the really fun Hornets yet, tonight is a good night. They are the only game tipping at 7 PM ET before anyone else starts. You’ll get in a whole quarter of fun stuff before anyone else gets going. – 5:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Facing the @Charlotte Hornets just won’t be the same…
RIP Rick Bonnell pic.twitter.com/v5MOhO5EOT – 5:39 PM
Facing the @Charlotte Hornets just won’t be the same…
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier (ankle) has been downgraded to out and will be unavailable for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 5:24 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will keep their same staring lineup of Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. – 5:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony tonight vs. the Hornets, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:21 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 5 vs CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Hornets rookie James Bouknight out shooting some free throws prior to facing the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/LtncLGgxpT – 5:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron. – 2:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Coming Friday at the Heat’s house: Bam’s Olympic banner.
Fittingly, it’s a game night against Charlotte, essentially his hometown team. – 2:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Watched the Boston 4th quarter back, have to say it feels like Boston made some good late adjustments. Full court pressure, intentionally fouling Plumlee, really through Charlotte off their rhythm and slowed the pace, watch for other teams to do the same – 2:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I so strongly associate @Josh Robbins with the Magic, which is a tribute to his work covering that team. This is a beautiful piece on why he’s going to cover the ‘Zards for @TheAthletic. D.C. is getting a great one.
theathletic.com/2915386/2021/1… – 1:04 PM
