Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 69, Los Angeles Clippers 62 (Q3 02:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Second time this half Clippers have cut #Cavs lead to 3 points. First time, veterans Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love entered to help give LA the Heisman. But Clips keep coming. Can Cleveland hold the rope? – 12:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Forgettable quarter for George, but Jackson has come alive in the third quarter along with Batum.
12 points in the period, as #ReggieVision might finally be re-activated. Windows 11 update, I’m telling ya…
Cavaliers holding onto a 65-62 lead, 3:24 left in the quarter. – 12:08 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A bit on the local guy with two blocks and five boards so far tonight: With fanfare, former USC star Evan Mobley visits L.A. ocregister.com/2021/10/27/wit… – 12:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has as many fouls now (4) as buckets. He’s now out with Clippers trailing 63-56, 5 min left in 3rd quarter. – 12:04 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It looked like Batum spent the last break in play joking with Sexton about the dunk Collin put on the vet in the first half. Batum was pointing to how far out Sexton jumped from and made a mock-shock expression. – 12:01 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens, who was a bundle of energy and hustle in the first half, comes into to help reignite the team. – 12:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum’s first two games: 7 points in 45 minutes
Nicolas Batum in first half: 7 points in 16:17
Nicolas Batum in first 4:39 of third quarter: 9 points
The French Knight (h/t @BSieman) has been the driving force of “try harder” Clippers, who are now down only 56-53 – 11:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers still have never led tonight, but Nico Batum’s 10 points in the third quarter have pulled them within 56-53. He’s 4-8 from three. – 11:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Paul George just shook one 7-footer, only to realize there was another waiting for him in the paint. – 11:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum (11 points post-dunk) is first Clipper in double figures tonight – 11:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The fan who called Collin Sexton trash repeated loudly that he is still trash during the last break, to which Sexton shook his head and made a “me?” face. Then he drove the lane for an and-1. He has 16 points. People in the fan’s section might start asking him to be quiet. – 11:54 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Little bit of a sloppy end to 2Q, but #Cavs looking strong again – lead Clips, 47-40, at H; aggressive #Cavs holding LAC to 37%FG, 14pts in 1Q; points in the paint: CLE, 30, LAC, 15; 2nd chance pts: CLE, 12, LAC, 2; Sexton, 13pts, 6-10FG, including dunk of the year, 6reb, 2stl. pic.twitter.com/zOXvfOLDoX – 11:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cavaliers missed more than half of their 31 attempts in the paint in first half.
They STILL made more baskets in the paint (15) than Clippers *attempted* (8/14) – 11:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have committed just six turnovers after coughing up 30 at the Clippers. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the first time this season, Clippers trail at halftime. It could be a lot for them, as they only had four first halves last season with a lower FG% (36.6) and three games with more TOs (11).
Cavaliers up 47-40 after leading by as many as 15. And they’ve only made TWO 3s! – 11:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Cleveland 47, Clippers 40
It could have been worse for L.A. after a 14-point first quarter and shooting 36% overall, 18% from 3 (4-22) and with 11 turnovers. – 11:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A couple of turnovers there at the end of the first half for the #Cavs, but they hold a 47-40 lead over the Clippers.
Collin Sexton led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by Darius Garland with 10 points and 4 assists. – 11:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Cavs 47, Clippers 40 | Half | Inauspicious start for LA, which shot 15-41 (36.6%), and yet as only as large as 15 and now is only seven. PG is 4-12, with all of his makes coming after the 5:04 mark in the second quarter. – 11:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After missing his first six shots, Paul George has made four of his last five to bring the Clippers within 47-40 after trailing by as many as 15 in this first half. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Besides bad shooting, this game highlighting Clippers inability to get to FT line. Cavs only had one team foul in first 10 minutes of second quarter. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Love can still jump, and Cavs bench was loving that one…
(post script: Reggie Jackson has scored) – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are fortunate that Cavaliers aren’t a more high-powered offense. Cavs up 41-31 with 3:54 left in first half. Reggie Jackson hasn’t scored. – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took until 5:04 left until the end of the half, but Paul George has finally scored – 11:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico threw his head back there, glad he got one to go at last. He’s 1-3 tonight (all 3s).
… got PG going too, he converts a reverse.
Clippers trail, 40-27. – 11:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also have a podcast recorded with @matt_pennie on the rookie class. Yeah, Evan Mobley is showing a lot of the stuff we talked about there. He’s been ridiculous so far tonight. – 11:20 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Hope a photographer got a shot of #Cavs Collin Sexton dunking on 6-8 Nic Batum. That’s a keeper – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This actually might be worse than post-Christmas Mavericks offense. Clippers shot 34.2% FGs in that one.
They’re *up* to 27.6% FGs and are completely incapable of running offense, finishing in the paint, or making the few open shots available.
Cavs up 36-23, 6:54 left in half. – 11:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Another game, another #Cavs poster. This one from Collin Sexton on Nicolas Batum. – 11:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know how many times I have to say this, but here it is one more time: Collin Sexton is a very good basketball player. – 11:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sexton has THREE yaaammmms already, and he’s topped each one gotdam – 11:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Uh, so I think Sexton definitely heard the fan who’d been yelling at him that he was “trash” the last few breaks in play. He absolutely hammered that dunk. – 11:15 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Memphis leads Blazers 57-51 and lead could (should?) be bigger. Blazers’ effort better than at Clippers, but everything seems like grind. Dame (2-for-11) and CJ (4-of-12) are off and not sure Nurk received memo regular season is here. Simons (14) continues to look much improved. – 11:12 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Clippper 1st Q v Cleveland was dismal. Young Cavs playing so much harder.
Clips trailing 23-14 and it could be worse. – 11:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Cavs 23, Clippers 14 | End 1 | Clippers shot 4-21, 1-11 and turned it over eight times. Cleveland’s serious length seemed to do its befuddling job.
Lucky for LA, Cleveland was pretty pedestrian: 9-26, 2-6, with five TOs. – 11:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs defense held the Clippers to 14 points in the first quarter. Clippers shot 19% from the field and 9.1% from 3. Cavs forced 8 turnovers and scored 9 points off those turnovers. Evan Mobley also had two blocks here in the fourth.
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead 23-14. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is very much a Cavaliers game to start. Their last two wins came without breaking 100 points, and they’re the ones dominating the possession battle (rebounds/turnovers).
Cavs up 23-14 at end of one. Clippers had one first quarter last season with fewer points (Dec. 27, DAL) – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One quarter in…Cavaliers 23, Clippers 14 pic.twitter.com/jh66JNZRVI – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are whiffing on free throws now. This qualifies as a horrific offensive quarter.
4-21 FG, 1-11 from 3, 8 turnovers – 11:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley already has two blocks tonight, which is the same number of blocks I have administered on Twitter this week. – 11:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Good question posed here on press row: Will this be the lowest-scoring game ever?
The Clippers just got it into double-digits, 15-11 — (they’re 4-17, 1-8), so they’ll probably beat the 1950 record:
Fort Wayne Pistons 19, Minneapolis Lakers 18 – 11:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is doing a nice job of passing and dishing out assists while also taking his own shots. He has two assists (and a couple of other nice passes that didn’t work out) and is 2-of-3 from 3. – 10:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It feels like Evan Mobley’s arms extend from Los Angeles to Temecula – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers offense is in hell. 18.8% FGs, missed 7-of-8 3s, twice as many turnovers (6) as buckets.
Cavaliers are at 28.6% and should be up double digits. Alas, Cavs up 15-9 with 2:52 left in first quarter. – 10:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have held Clippers to nine points in the first nine minutes. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The law firm of Hartenstein, Mann and Kennard is on the court together again. Clippers need another spark. – 10:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have more turnovers (5) than field goals (3) nearly eight minutes into this game. – 10:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Evan Mobley being a destructive force on opposing offenses a week into his career is legitimately impressive. – 10:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Trailing 10-6 with 5:39 to play, the Clippers sub in TMann and Luke, who’ll try to get it to double figures, I presume. – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers and Cavaliers are 0-7 combined from three five minutes in. As in the Clippers’ first three games, those misses are predominantly on open looks. – 10:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is making some slick passes tonight. Not all of them have been handled well by teammates or finished. But really impressive how he’s fitting the rock into tight spaces. – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Thunder 123, Lakers 115
The Lakers fall to 2-3. They led by 26 points in the first half before losing the game by eight — a 34-point swing. Russell Westbrook’s last-second ejection summarized the Lakers’ ugly, frustrating evening.
Up next: vs. Cleveland on Friday. – 10:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 4
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
CLE
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Collin Sexton
Darius Garland – 10:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors defeat Indiana, 118-100. It’s their first (reg season) win in Toronto since beating the Pacers on Feb 23, 2020… 612 days ago. They had 6 double figure scorers that night – 5 are no longer on the team (Thomas/Lowry/Ibaka/David/RHJ) & the 6th didn’t play tonight (Siakam). – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Me: “The combination of Garland & Rubio closing games, is that one that you are set on or will that be fluid?”
J.B. Bickerstaff: “I think it’s pretty good (smiles)”
So, as I tried to prepare y’all for in the weeks leading up to the season, get ready for Rubio to close games – 9:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s game here in LA against the Clippers: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Keon Johnson is active today for the Clippers after dealing with a non-COVID illness to start his rookie season. – 9:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (hamstring strain) is officially out for tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s Isaiah Hartenstein #RevengeGame
J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaiah, and also asked him about Bernie Bickerstaff’s big front courts pic.twitter.com/wsMSho9Z0q – 9:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
J.B. Bickerstaff on coaching part of a season with Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein:
“He is a heck of a passer. … He has that physical presence in the middle of the floor. … I’m happy for all his success.”
Just not tonight, he said. – 9:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (hamstring) is OUT tonight. I’m hearing it’s likely going to be at least a multi-game absence – 9:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bickerstaff on Isaiah Hartenstein’s time in Cleveland: “He was fun to coach. One of those guys, when you get to know him, his personality brings people in. So he’s easy to root for.” – 9:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
J.B. Bickerstaff on guarding Paul George:
“We believe in the length that we have and the way that can impact the game.” Said they want to crowd the floor with the huge lineup CLE plays. – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
J.B. Bickerstaff saying that he noticed how Clippers increased their intensity level Monday night vs Trail Blazers.
Says his team needs to pass another test tonight after beating Hawks and Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Regarding Serge Ibaka’s recovery, Ty Lue also labels his recovery day-by-day. – 8:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says Marcus Morris Sr. and Serge Ibaka’s return: Day to day. – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue, as expected, not saying much about Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) or Serge Ibaka (back) other than “day to day” – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said of the team’s approach with Marcus Morris’ recovery: Day by day. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starters for Clippers: Jackson, Bledsoe, George, Batum, Zubac – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann needs a little more broccoli before he contests a Dwight Howard Lob. – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James continues to be day-to-day with the sore ankle, so we don’t yet know his status for Friday’s game vs. Cleveland. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “it’s defensively right now. Physically he is a rookie player, his body will grow and develop, which limits some of the matchups we can put him on.” Says the ability to stay on the floor in his career will be on that end of the floor. – 6:33 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Can 2 sports teams in the same city have identical names?
The Cleveland Indians seem willing to fight that out in a federal court.
My write up for @atlblog: abovethelaw.com/2021/10/can-tw… – 5:37 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“I never envisioned playing with somebody who wrote a piece on me,” Reggie Jackson said. “Sportswriters are typically older.”
For @foxsports/@FOX Sports News, I wrote about Clippers rookie Jason Preston, the first Basketblogger to make it to the NBA:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/la… – 4:42 PM
