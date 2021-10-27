Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers (1-3) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Indiana Pacers 46, Toronto Raptors 54 (Q2 00:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get about 90 seconds of pace in game and up 6 with 2:38 until half – 8:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s a good thing I didn’t tweet “Scottie Barnes is having a bad night” like I was going to five minutes ago, because he is now doing Scottie Barnes thangs. – 8:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brad Wanamaker becomes the fourth sub off the Pacers’ bench. Surprised Torrey Craig hasn’t seen the court yet. He was brought in to scrap and defend bigger wings like Anunoby. – 8:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers up 1, 5:50 left in first half; Raptors
Perhaps not the greatest game ever but at least it’s close – 8:21 PM
Pacers up 1, 5:50 left in first half; Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors’ offence, without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, has some shortcomings. – 8:15 PM
A 21-3 Wizards run…after the Raptors closed the Celtics home opener 55-25.
Not ideal.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Okay, so Fred VanVleet set career single-game highs in assists and turnovers the other night and now he’s 3 rebounds away from a career night in that stat, too – 8:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby, who came into this season averaging 7.3 FGA for his career, took 11 shots in the first quarter. His 16 points lead the way for the Raptors, who are up 29-24. Teams are shooting a combined 2-for-17 from 3 (Pacers 0-8) – 8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers and Raptors both shot 11/25 in the 1st, but the Pacers missed all eight 3-point tries. Anunoby, who is averaging 17.5ppg this season, already has 16.
Came down to the Raptors getting to the paint and scoring too easily. – 8:11 PM
Pacers and Raptors both shot 11/25 in the 1st, but the Pacers missed all eight 3-point tries. Anunoby, who is averaging 17.5ppg this season, already has 16.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG has 16 points, VanVleet has six rebounds, and the Raptors lead 29-24 after a quarter. – 8:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
OG basically punishing whichever Pacer is (not) guarding him, he’s got 16 and Raptors up five after a quarter – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
TJ McConnell thought he had Banton beat, Dalano blocks his jumper from behind. True to form, the rook has come in and given the Raps a jolt of energy. He’s also got 2 fouls in 4 minutes… but, as usual, he’s everywhere on the court. – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
OG Anunoby is having his way against the Pacers and specifically Jeremy Lamb the last few minutes. He has 12 of their 22pts and is getting to the rim at will. – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Impressive post moves from OG in the quarter. He said he needed to be more assertive after his quiet 2nd half vs Dallas over the weekend – thought he was solid vs CHI, and he’s been excellent so far tonight. 11 of the Raptors’ 21 points and (an assertive!) 9 FGA in 9 minutes. – 7:57 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The first 3 off the bench for the Raptors…all 3 Canadians, together
🍁🍁🍁 – 7:54 PM
The first 3 off the bench for the Raptors…all 3 Canadians, together
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Early minutes here for Dalano Banton and Chris Boucher who are about to check in – 7:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
On the one hand, the Raptors quick, peskiness has forced Sabonis into two turnovers. On the other, he’s got two tip-ins on the offensive glass. – 7:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Malcolm Brogdon just walked over and gave Nate Bjorkgren a big hug – 7:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No change for Raptors starters
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa
0-3 home start to the season on the line – 6:45 PM
No change for Raptors starters
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Same starters for Raptors vs. Indiana: Trent jr.; Anunoby; VanVleet; Achiuwa and Barnes. – 6:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert will not make his season debut tonight in Toronto. Still ramping up to his return. – 6:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse: “(Chris) Duarte is playing really well and I think people have underrated him, obviously. We need to give him the attention he deserves.” – 5:49 PM
