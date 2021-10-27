Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 41, Oklahoma City Thunder 19 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
First-quarter minutes for Gabriel Deck. It’s already that kind of game. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Coming into the night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 73-percent at the rim, which is the best among point guards. – 8:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has made so many 3s with his toe on the line already this season that I’m convinced he trained in Australia with Derek Fisher. – 8:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Carmelo got a warmer welcome in OKC as a former player than KD ever has. That’s wild – 8:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice job from @Kent Bazemore on SGA thus far, keeping him in front and forcing tough shots. SGA is 0 for 3 early, and Bazemore has a pair of 3’s on the other end, with LAL up 24-13. – 8:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Legend Carmelo Anthony with a warm welcome you love to see it. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have drawn loud cheers from Thunder fans tonight. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The box score gave DeAndre Jordan Malik Monk’s 3-point make for a few minutes, which I found hilarious. pic.twitter.com/cyhfRpCw3s – 8:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley had the Thunder’s first eight points before that Favors bucket. – 8:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start for LAL in OKC, as the visitors open a 13-3 lead behind 5 of 7 FG’s, next to the Thunder going 1 for 9. Davis has 7 points already, with 1 more FT coming out of a time out. – 8:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The first bucket tonight is a Westbrook-to-AD alley-oop, as things get underway in Oklahoma City. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Russell Westbrook introduced in OKC. Second time he’s played here in front of fans as an opponent. pic.twitter.com/hnvYMu4C39 – 8:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook gets a loud OKC welcome home ovation from the crowd.
This Tweet courtesy of Captain Obvious. – 8:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Anthony Davis is playing tonight. Lakers will start Davis, Westbrook, Bazemore, Monk, Jordan. – 7:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl’s primary defensive matchups in the last 3 games:
Jokic, Giannis, and Davis
On offense, Jakob scored 15 pts @ DEN, 10 pts vs MIL, and 27 pts vs LAL – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Thunder: pic.twitter.com/MNjaXtvDfb – 7:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James, who’s out tonight in OKC, getting some pregame work in with Phil Handy pic.twitter.com/WbKUgIN2sY – 7:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Bron not playing tonight but he’s still working hard to eventually get that right ankle ready. pic.twitter.com/HZWAgaikNx – 7:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A few housekeeping notes from Lakers pregame:
AD is a game-time decision.
LeBron is considered day-to day.
Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley should get some minutes tonight. Ellington will dress again, but unlikely to play.
AK – 6:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wayne Ellington will be in uniform tonight, but Vogel said he still isn’t planning on using him. – 6:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James continues to be day-to-day with the sore ankle, so we don’t yet know his status for Friday’s game vs. Cleveland. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “it’s defensively right now. Physically he is a rookie player, his body will grow and develop, which limits some of the matchups we can put him on.” Says the ability to stay on the floor in his career will be on that end of the floor. – 6:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (right knee) is warming up and will be a gametime decision, according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel. LAL is already without LeBron James in Russell Westbrook’s OKC homecoming. – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (sore knee) is warming up right now, and a true game-time decision. – 6:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
An MRI of Doug McDermott’s swollen right knee came back negative, but he will sit out Thursday’s game at Dallas and likely the other 2 games of the trip.
Spurs expect him back in action Nov. 3 when they host the Mavs.
McDermott tweaked the knee against the Lakers last night. – 6:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says Lu Dort will be guarding Russell Westbrook.
There goes the whole “warm welcome home” thing. – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault says Lu Dort will be guarding Russell Westbrook.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
With LeBron out, Lu Dort is going to start on Russell Westbrook. – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Episode 2 of Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
Taking all your questions about tonight’s 10-game slate, waiting on Anthony Davis news, predictions, props, and more ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=4-3sjW… – 6:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on the return of Russell Westbrook: “Organizationally, we’ve done a great job of educating the team of what preceded them and what the jersey represents. Russell was a huge part of that. We honor all those guys that were part of those teams.” – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says initially, Lu Dort will defend Russell Westbrook. – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says “not necessarily” when asked if resting Muscala would be a pattern on back to backs. – 6:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Lakers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 6:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vit Krejci has been recalled again. He is back with the Thunder. – 6:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley on being tied for the most dunks in the league “Just running the floor and being aggressive offensively.” – 6:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: LAL/SAS in OT; PHI/NYK; DEN/UTA w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Tng4tywwCk – 6:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Days of our #Thunder week 1 recap:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still a star, Darius Bazley falls into an interesting category, the young kids impress, the worst part of the week is off the floor, and the song of the week all in 2,006 words! #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/10/27/day… – 5:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Several players here for Mark Cuban’s formal announcement of the Mavs’ partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager:
Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson, Dwight Powell.
A stacked squad. pic.twitter.com/jPdP4VIxUT – 5:29 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: LAL/SAS in OT; PHI/NYK; DEN/UTA w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/17enykVaNL – 5:00 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
after people type scorching hot takes about the Thunder in their current state pic.twitter.com/RdvTZmI4uN – 4:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Guest @MoDakhil_NBA (note his epic green screen!) discussed the Lakers' defensive ceiling, and any new wrinkles he's seen with the offense.
youtu.be/HXlySk6tj1U?t=… – 4:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder best lineup this season based on stats of ten plus possessions played together, is the core four starters (SGA, Dort, Giddey, Bazley) and Mike Muscala. Last nights starting lineup, JRE for Muscala, is a +2.9 and scores 120 pts/poss, 61% eFG%, opposing eFG% is 55.9%. – 4:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: LAL/SAS in OT; PHI/NYK; DEN/UTA w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/KEhk7OEU1R – 4:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Memories of Dwight Powell's mom still fuels him 2 host A Night Of Hope in a "Covid-19 friendly" version. That's the gala that raises funds for families stricken with cancer. Powell's mom died of breast cancer in 2012 when he was a junior at Stanford.
https://t.co/lcdzuCQAao pic.twitter.com/TQnkEbE76J – 3:01 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James may finally be showing that Father Time is catching up to him, as he alters his playing style for the #Lakers in his 19th season.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBATwitter #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-m… – 2:57 PM
LeBron James may finally be showing that Father Time is catching up to him, as he alters his playing style for the #Lakers in his 19th season.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBATwitter #NBA
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Posting Thursday on https://t.co/mWpLm2CPB4: A tribute to legendary Linfield Coach Ad Rutschman, who turns 90 on Saturday. Ad is shown here with his oldest son Don.
@LinfieldFB pic.twitter.com/GoOpxWmZ45 – 2:56 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Surprise, surprise: Russell Westbrook played better without LeBron last night.
Here’a a few reasons why 👇
thesportssection.com/better-off-alo… – 2:44 PM
Surprise, surprise: Russell Westbrook played better without LeBron last night.
Here’a a few reasons why 👇
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss a second straight game with a sore right ankle while Anthony Davis (right knee) remains questionable for Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC tonight. ESPN story: es.pn/3nD4FbW – 2:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No LeBron for the Lakers tonight, but no Muscala for the Thunder tonight so it’s a pretty even swap. – 2:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James is still listed as OUT tonight against Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/Ws3v2PM71Q – 2:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (ankle) is out and that Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for tonight's game in Oklahoma City to complete a road back-to-back.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/5BwuT0UQjR – 2:21 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (ankle) is out and that Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City to complete a road back-to-back.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who won gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers. – 2:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron. – 2:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is questionable to play at OKC with right knee soreness. – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is out vs. OKC tonight, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in OKC with right ankle soreness. – 2:05 PM
