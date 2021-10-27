Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 12, Portland Trail Blazers 12 (Q1 05:07)
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Made the trip down I-5 for the first time of my 14th season covering games in Portland.
Not gonna lie, got emotional realizing it’s now been that long without the Sonics. pic.twitter.com/lLzJ57vxUl – 10:22 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Can we start the Desmond Bane for Most Improved Player campaign? – 10:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Melton quickly goes under a Dame 3, just to help him get going! – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame knocks down his first three-point attempt of the game. Could this be the night he breaks out of the slump? – 10:12 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Milestone watch for @CJ McCollum: CJ needs 15 points to pass Jerome Kersey for 6th on the @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scoring list. #RipCity – 10:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Vibe shift: tonight is Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to pick the warmup music. He usually goes with Bosnian folk music. Tonight: Eminem – 9:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns elbowing Pat Connaughton to the floor for that offensive foul, likely for making Kentucky sweat a lot during that Elite 8 matchup with Notre Dame in 2015. – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
J.B. Bickerstaff saying that he noticed how Clippers increased their intensity level Monday night vs Trail Blazers.
Says his team needs to pass another test tonight after beating Hawks and Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says he’s seeing a lot of growth and encouragement with Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton taking on stopper responsibilities. It allows them to gain more defensive versatility, study more. He’s excited about the opportunities for them with Dame/CJ/Steph – 8:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Hot starts from the Knicks and Bulls
🏀 Early struggles for Michael Porter Jr. and the Blazers defense
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6vglpq… – 8:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is doing well and will have a check-in with the the medical staff in the next couple of days. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is working hard to get back and he should have a check-in within the next few days – 8:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says the Grizzlies expect to have an update on Dillon Brooks’ status “in the next couple of days.” – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Watching Hawks-Grizzlies on ESPN?
Wondering why Trae Young isn’t getting as many foul calls?
@crabdribbles breaks down how Young games the system and how the new rule changes impact Atlanta’s superstar.
Reading this will make you smarter. 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/tr… – 7:35 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce— Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) is out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 7:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Norman Powell is out for tonight’s game against Memphis, the team has announced. #RipCity – 6:57 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Norman Powell (left knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Yikes Damian Lillard is shooting 36% from the field and 8.3% (!?!) from 3-point range. He’s 2 of 24 from long distance. Scoring is down from 28.8 ppp to 17.0 ppg. pic.twitter.com/dIO5vH3C5h – 4:33 PM
