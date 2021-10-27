Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat (2-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Miami Heat 49, Brooklyn Nets 51 (Q2 00:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
After a number of attempts to draw fouls went awry, two decisive attacks by Harden yield a dunk and a deserved foul. He’s starting to feast on the likes of Strus, Herro, and Robinson. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So far for Heat, Lowry, Strus, Robinson all 0 for 3 on 3s as part of Heat’s 2 of 15. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We’re seeing the Jimmy at the 4 minutes with Lowry-Herro-Duncan-Bam to end the second – 8:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This was 5 seconds of tremendous defense from Bruce Brown. pic.twitter.com/mQgR8JQWNI – 8:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
PJ Tucker has received a technical foul for his chatter on the bench. – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wale is in the house. Pretty sure he was repped by Rich Kleiman back in the day, before he teamed up with KD. – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wale is in the house for tonight’s Heat-Nets matchup. cc @Kazeem – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some notes from last few possessions:
Some notes from last few possessions:
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
I’m just in awe that the Nets have already allowed 11 offensive rebounds. They would be blowing out Miami if this wasn’t the case. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden went on a personal 11-2 run to bring the Nets back from down 12. We’ve got a 47-42 game in Brooklyn. The Heat are playing physical and the refs are letting everything go, though the 2nd quarter has been more even in fouls called (9-8 MIA). – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker called for his third foul with 2:47 left in the first half. Heat ahead 47-42. – 8:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That KD dunk marked the first second-chance points of the game for the #Nets. They’ve been outscored 15-2 in that department. – 8:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden showing signs of life big time here. Has scored 11 points in the second quarter and Barclays crowd is chanting his name. – 8:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat already have reached a season high with 11 offensive rebounds. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Heat are playing like the Bad Boy Pistons the way they just destroyed Harden on the way to the rim. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden heating up. Hits his second 3 of the quarter and has a chance for a four-point play. Heat lead down to five. – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden’s on fire. First a side-step 3. Then a driving dunk. Now a stepback 3 for a 4-point play.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 13 more shot attempts than the Nets with the help of 10 offensive rebounds and eight Nets turnovers. – 8:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
James Harden fouls drawn from 3-pointers
2019-20: 72 in 68 games
2020-21: 19 in 44 games
2021-22: 1 in 4 games – 8:20 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
No free throws yet for Harden in Brooklyn tonight. pic.twitter.com/wvDBV67TBh – 8:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets just went the first 4:19 of the 2nd quarter w/ Carter, Brown, Bembry, Harris & Millsap.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
These Lowry anticipation passes are just something else
His knowledge of the game is incredible – 8:16 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🔥 PJ Tucker in the “EMINEM x Carhartt” Air Jordan IV in BK! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/I6Z5bXiXA5 – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat shot 25 percent on threes in the last two games. Miami is 2 of 12 from deep tonight. – 8:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Oof, Harden not playing well right now on either end pic.twitter.com/ndAXIpH1K0 – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon impacting the game with 6 points and 5 rebounds in 7 minutes off the bench. – 8:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dewayne Dedmon, who was available as a FA for most of last season for Brooklyn (or any team), is outplaying big buyout gets Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami has to take advantage of this stretch with no Harden or Durant on the floor – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets just got a bucket on the most disjointed possession of the season good god – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Nets 29-22
– MIA eight assists on 13 makes, several in transition
– Butler packing the box: 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
– Energetic minutes off the bench for Herro (7 points in 5 min) and Dedmon (4 points, 3 reb in 5 minutes) both are +10 – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus and Morris as third and fourth Heat subs. Nine-man rotation remains intact. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker is going to be so important for this team, even when he goes through tough shooting stretches later in the year
He just fits – 8:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 22, Heat 29
Kevin Durant (7 PTS, 6 REBS) Joe Harris (6 PTS, 2 3PM) and the Nets are having trouble rebounding the ball. The Heat finished the period on a 14-4 run and they’re outrebounding Brooklyn 18-11. Still, they’re being held to 22% shooting from three. – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Heat lead the Nets 29-22. Kevin Durant played every minute of the quarter and has seven points on 2-for-7 shooting. Joe Harris is a 3 away from the record. @MBayler’s analysis: “Someone not named KD has to protect the paint and rebound.” – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
To be honest, the Nets are lucky to only be down 29-22 after the first quarter. The Heat shot just 2-of-9 from downtown on several makeable shots. Miami has 18 rebounds in the first quarter to Brooklyn’s 11. Nets need to step it up. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, Nets 22. Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Tyler Herro with 7 points. Nets shooting 36.4 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 29, Nets 22 at end of one. Butler 8 points, Herro 7. Tucker 6 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant not happy after a no-call and lets the ref hear it. Feel like he’s close to a T. – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry basically fixing his tie after taking that Durant charge. Dude is so matter-of-fact with that hustle stuff. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler exits with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry gets a layup in some early action to stop a 12-0 Heat run. Feel like Nash is playing the starters more early on. Durant and Harris have logged 10 minutes in the first quarter and there’s still 90 seconds left. – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Heat have turned up the physicality in a 12-0 run. Kevin Durant took a shot to the eye from Jimmy Butler. Got hit in the eye in an earlier game. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Looks like Jimmy Butler poked Kevin Durant in the eye. KD went to the ground and grabbed his left eye but popped back up and is fine. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just hit the floor with a shot to the eye. Believe he took one a few games ago, too. – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Harden is complaining about the foul, but the foul came after Butler got all ball clean. Officials are currently reviewing whether LMA’s foul is a clear path foul — which it certainly – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler already with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in eight minutes. – 8:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joe Harris has now tied the Nets franchise mark (Jason Kidd) with 813 career 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/BbPmawhNlh – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Nets’ Joe Harris is now one 3-pointer shy of passing Jason Kidd’s all-time franchise career record. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris has tied Jason Kidd’s franchise record for 3-pointers made. Brooklyn leads Miami 18-15 with 4:58 left in the first quarter. He and Kidd each have 813 apiece. – 7:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That 3-pointer by Joe Harris ties him for the #Nets career record at 813. #NBA – 7:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joe Harris has TIED Jason Kidd (813 3PM) as the Brooklyn Nets’ all-time leader in three-pointers made. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris has tied Jason Kidd as the Nets’ all-time leader in made 3s. #Nets – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Kyle Lowry effect is on full effect, with Jimmy Butler leaking out after pretty much every miss and Lowry finding him in transition for easy baskets. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s second defensive rebound was the 500th of his career. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyle Lowry has 3 assists in the game’s first 6 minutes. He’s throwing lobs over the top of the Nets defense as they slowly get back in transition. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How is Nets-Heat not the ESPN game? (He asks knowing the idea was Trae vs Zion)
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Very curious to see how Miami and Brooklyn matches up. Shocked this isn’t a national TV game – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The frequency of the hit ahead pass is unreal with this Heat team
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Heat routinely beating the Nets up court. Nets have not been getting back on defense, and Kyle Lowry has been throwing the outlet pass over the top. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin just made his first 3 of the season. It was ugly for the first 4 games. – 7:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I don’t think I’ve ever seen James Harden avoid contact the way he just did on that drive. Probably a good example of the new rules messing with him – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on James Harden and P.J. Tucker on Kevin Durant, as expected. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris just hit his first three of the game. One more for the Nets record. – 7:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW, Jalen Rose says on air that w/o Kyrie the Nets aren’t better than the Bucks, Heat or Hawks in the East – 7:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is shooting 10-29 from downtown to start this season — but neither he nor Steve Nash are worried.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just sat down at Barclays Center, about 15 minutes until the Nets play the Heat. Huge early-season game against a Miami team that’s improved but still plays around the same core. Nets will lean on Griffin/Millsap to check Bam Adebayo. Interested to see how Bruce handles Jimmy B. – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets-Heat tip off shortly. No Nic Claxton, who is out sick. Miami gave the Nets some trouble last season before adding Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. And does Joe Harris get the franchise 3-point record tonight? – 7:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Miami Heat just took the floor for pregame warmups and received a sizable ovation. Must be a lot of Heat fans in Brooklyn. – 7:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Miami: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin – 7:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Brooklyn going with the Brown, Harden, Harris, Durant, Griffin lineup
That’s better for Miami IMO
Plenty of switching without many negative effects
Expect a bunch of Bam on Harden through soft switching, and Jimmy Butler passing lane activity on weakside – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual starters for Heat: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry.
For Nets: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown, James Harden, Joe Harris. – 7:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Heat Game:
▪️Joe Harris is three 3-pointers away from passing Jason Kidd on the franchise’s all-time 3-pointers made list.
▪️Tyler Herro (23.3 PPG) has been on a tear.
▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. Victor Oladipo is out for Miami. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The main key for Miami tonight:
Bam Adebayo attacking Brooklyn’s slow, veteran bigs
If he leads the team in shot attempts, Miami wins – 7:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets starting James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters: Bam, Duncan, Jimmy, Tucker and Lowry.
Nets starters: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Nets:
Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
Claxton (non-Covid illness) – OUT – 6:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris explains why he already feels comfortable with his role in the Heat’s offense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo’s moment will come on Friday and Erik Spoelstra offers some insight into the Marcus Garrett plan – 6:54 PM
Jonah Bolden @Jonahbolden43
WOW it happened 🤯
Couldn’t be happier to have finally on-boarded my brother to the @GutterCatGang, a close community of collaborative underdogs/cats with raw passion and creativity.
A perfect fitting #GutterDog bro!
Who do you guys think it is? 😼⚡
#GutterCatGang #NFT pic.twitter.com/7UL9qPGiBj – 6:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
#BISneakerWatch update.
He’s rolling with the Kyrie 5s in warmups tonight. pic.twitter.com/uAl4VDQfT6 – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Erik Spoelstra offers clarity on Heat plans with two-way players. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: A banner night coming for Bam. – 6:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are giving up the third-most 3s, but opponents are shooting just 27% on those attempts. Asked Spo about it:
“That makes the head coach extremely uncomfortable when those [3s] are launching up there, but a lot of the other things we do are grading out pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/lb57ftBeEq – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is OUT with a non-COVID related illness, the Nets say. – 6:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) is out for tonight’s game vs. the #Heat. He went through this morning’s shootaround, FWIW. – 6:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Nic Claxton has is OUT against the Miami Heat with an illness, the team says. – 6:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Nic Claxton out for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 6:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says he’s not overly concerned with Heat leading the league in fouls at the moment. Says it shows his players are playing with force. He said if defense grades out as well as at the moment, even with the fouls, he’ll take it. – 6:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Two of Heat’s next 4 games on national TV: Against Charlotte Friday night on ESPN (Mike Breen/Vince Carter) and at Dallas next Tuesday night on TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller). Heat at Nets tonight on Bally Sports Sun, with Reid/Crotty. – 6:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits Kevin Durant is unselfish, but he has to show his scoring gift and shoot the ball more. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Steve Nash on the Heat: “It’s really great for our guys to kind of face that type of defense, a high IQ defense and a team that plays physically.” – 5:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s played such little basketball for the lat six months — Allow him time to get back to his best.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden adjusting to the league’s new rules concerning fouls. – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That’s coming — By the end of the year he will be at his standard range.”
⁃Steve Nash on Joe Harris finding his rhythm from the perimeter. – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re both very competitive and defensive-minded players — They complement each other.”
⁃Steve Nash on Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s an elite shooter for a reason. His dedication and discipline to do it every day is outstanding.”
⁃Steve Nash on Joe Harris being three three-pointers away from being the Nets franchise leader in three-pointers made. – 5:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
ESPN announced it has signed JJ Redick as an NBA analyst. Redick will make his debut today on Wednesday, November 3, as part of ESPN’s studio programming surrounding its Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game that night. – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris is just two 3-pointers shy of tying Jason Kidd’s all-time #Nets career record. In typical self-effacing fashion, he said considering his career arc that’s a special moment, but doesn’t expect a new record to last long the way the #NBA game is played. – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler once was taken by the moxie of the high school player who dreamt of something bigger. Six years later, that player is part of the Heat family, and Butler couldn’t be happier. Their unlikely story: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Utah takes over top spot as Nets, Lakers stumble nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/27/nba… – 3:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2019: @Ja Morant blocked Kyrie Irving to force overtime and assisted @Jae Crowder on the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 134-133.
It marked Morant’s first NBA win and Taylor Jenkins’ first victory as head coach of @Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/ZeZmH4KkDr – 3:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris explains why he already feels comfortable with his role in the Heat’s offense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo’s moment will come on Friday and Erik Spoelstra offers some insight into the plan with Marcus Garrett – 3:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Admad Caver trains with a lot of NBA guys in Atlanta at Paul Millsap’s gyms — mentioned Trae Young and Lou Will as two guys he’s trained with – 3:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra offers clarity on Heat plans with two-way players. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: A banner night coming for Bam Adebayo; another take on the Kyrie situation. – 2:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green on working with John Wall: “Yeah that’s like my big bro. He gives me a bunch of advice. When we’re at the crib, we watch film and stuff together. We break stuff down and watch games.” pic.twitter.com/o07U0HJgN2 – 2:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash said the rookies would go back and forth all season
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Heat at Barclays Center. – 2:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Two reasons why Wizards-Celtics tonight is interesting to me: 1) we saw what happened in Brooklyn, how close are the Wizards to the 2nd tier in the East? 2) J Tatum helped expose their lack of size at the 3 last year, so they added wing defense. How much did they help that cause? – 2:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who won gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron. – 2:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Coming Friday at the Heat’s house: Bam’s Olympic banner.
Fittingly, it’s a game night against Charlotte, essentially his hometown team. – 2:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only Victor Oladipo out tonight for Heat in Brooklyn, otherwise Erik Spoelstra says, “Everybody’s going.” – 1:58 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving gets trolled by @colbertlateshow youtu.be/Mjr6zv-AV8I via @YouTube – 1:38 PM
