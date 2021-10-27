Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 42, Milwaukee Bucks 29 (Q1 00:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Budenholzer got T’d up arguing McDaniels was holding Middleton while going over the screens. Next time McDaniels does it, he gets the call. – 8:22 PM
Budenholzer got T’d up arguing McDaniels was holding Middleton while going over the screens. Next time McDaniels does it, he gets the call. – 8:22 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Pat Connaughton projects to be one of the best stretch fives in the NBA this season if he keeps shooting like this. – 8:18 PM
Pat Connaughton projects to be one of the best stretch fives in the NBA this season if he keeps shooting like this. – 8:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell has 11 pts in 9 min on 5-6 FG. This one was way harder than it looks. pic.twitter.com/hezGD0Kmwf – 8:16 PM
Montrezl Harrell has 11 pts in 9 min on 5-6 FG. This one was way harder than it looks. pic.twitter.com/hezGD0Kmwf – 8:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Vanderbilt in the starting lineup for the first time and he gets the unenviable assignment of guarding Giannis. McDaniels on Middleton. – 8:12 PM
Vanderbilt in the starting lineup for the first time and he gets the unenviable assignment of guarding Giannis. McDaniels on Middleton. – 8:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch started Jarred Vanderbilt to get some more size into this thing. Will be interesting to see how he and KAT mesh offensively. – 8:11 PM
Finch started Jarred Vanderbilt to get some more size into this thing. Will be interesting to see how he and KAT mesh offensively. – 8:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ready for tip here in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/MqBGnRP9I3 – 8:10 PM
Ready for tip here in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/MqBGnRP9I3 – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Nets 29-22
– MIA eight assists on 13 makes, several in transition
– Butler packing the box: 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
– Energetic minutes off the bench for Herro (7 points in 5 min) and Dedmon (4 points, 3 reb in 5 minutes) both are +10 – 8:10 PM
End 1Q: Heat lead the Nets 29-22
– MIA eight assists on 13 makes, several in transition
– Butler packing the box: 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
– Energetic minutes off the bench for Herro (7 points in 5 min) and Dedmon (4 points, 3 reb in 5 minutes) both are +10 – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Really like how Kira is getting into the paint early on. Has a couple nice passes too. Looks much more in control than he did in Minnesota. – 8:09 PM
Really like how Kira is getting into the paint early on. Has a couple nice passes too. Looks much more in control than he did in Minnesota. – 8:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
In the house tonight for Wolves-Bucks. Seated in a media murderer’s row with the legend @Eric Nehm and accomplished author @SethPartnow – 8:07 PM
In the house tonight for Wolves-Bucks. Seated in a media murderer’s row with the legend @Eric Nehm and accomplished author @SethPartnow – 8:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!
Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM
Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!
Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl’s primary defensive matchups in the last 3 games:
Jokic, Giannis, and Davis
On offense, Jakob scored 15 pts @ DEN, 10 pts vs MIL, and 27 pts vs LAL – 7:32 PM
Jakob Poeltl’s primary defensive matchups in the last 3 games:
Jokic, Giannis, and Davis
On offense, Jakob scored 15 pts @ DEN, 10 pts vs MIL, and 27 pts vs LAL – 7:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves Starters at Milwaukee:
Russell
Edwards
McDaniels
Vanderbilt
Towns – 7:31 PM
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves Starters at Milwaukee:
Russell
Edwards
McDaniels
Vanderbilt
Towns – 7:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW, Jalen Rose says on air that w/o Kyrie the Nets aren’t better than the Bucks, Heat or Hawks in the East – 7:30 PM
FWIW, Jalen Rose says on air that w/o Kyrie the Nets aren’t better than the Bucks, Heat or Hawks in the East – 7:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs had a better night yesterday shooting the wide open 3.
53% of the Spurs’ 3s were wide open. San Antonio made 47% of them.
Against the Bucks, SA made just 25% of their wide open 3s. – 7:25 PM
The Spurs had a better night yesterday shooting the wide open 3.
53% of the Spurs’ 3s were wide open. San Antonio made 47% of them.
Against the Bucks, SA made just 25% of their wide open 3s. – 7:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pregame work from @Pat Connaughton and @Semi Ojeleye before tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/Kz4PicoCRt – 6:52 PM
Pregame work from @Pat Connaughton and @Semi Ojeleye before tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/Kz4PicoCRt – 6:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When asked pregame about offensive efficiency, Chris Finch joked that everyone is more efficient than they are right now. Also said the Bucks D is more like calculus where the Wolves D is still learning algebra.
Refreshing, honest analysis of where the team currently stands. – 6:51 PM
When asked pregame about offensive efficiency, Chris Finch joked that everyone is more efficient than they are right now. Also said the Bucks D is more like calculus where the Wolves D is still learning algebra.
Refreshing, honest analysis of where the team currently stands. – 6:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Bucks
– Love Hill over 8.5 pts
No Jrue. Patient player to attack Wolves’ gaps. Hits 3s
– DLo over 18.5 pts
High #, but think DLo has a game
– KAT over 10.5 rebs
Someone’s gotta get em
– Giannis under 30.5 pts
Wolves scheme prioritizes rim D – 6:47 PM
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Bucks
– Love Hill over 8.5 pts
No Jrue. Patient player to attack Wolves’ gaps. Hits 3s
– DLo over 18.5 pts
High #, but think DLo has a game
– KAT over 10.5 rebs
Someone’s gotta get em
– Giannis under 30.5 pts
Wolves scheme prioritizes rim D – 6:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer said he expects Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye to play tonight.
He then said those two are not in the starting lineup before clarifying he doesn’t know who is in the starting lineup and saying the starting lineup will be released 30 minutes before the game. – 6:29 PM
Mike Budenholzer said he expects Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye to play tonight.
He then said those two are not in the starting lineup before clarifying he doesn’t know who is in the starting lineup and saying the starting lineup will be released 30 minutes before the game. – 6:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The inimitable & indomitable @BenSteeleMJS is on tonight’s #Bucks – #Wolves game tonight for us. Be sure to follow him along! – 6:04 PM
The inimitable & indomitable @BenSteeleMJS is on tonight’s #Bucks – #Wolves game tonight for us. Be sure to follow him along! – 6:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones should keep starting for now
🏀 Devonte’ Graham middy game
🏀 Valanciunas on the offensive glass
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/VVZnCCZz4G – 3:32 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones should keep starting for now
🏀 Devonte’ Graham middy game
🏀 Valanciunas on the offensive glass
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/VVZnCCZz4G – 3:32 PM