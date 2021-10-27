Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

The Sacramento Kings (1-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Sacramento Kings 16, Phoenix Suns 20 (Q1 04:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder with the “not in here” sign as he strips Richaun Holmes before Holmes got airborne.
#Suns up 18-14. 6:37 left in game. – 10:22 PM
Jae Crowder with the “not in here” sign as he strips Richaun Holmes before Holmes got airborne.
#Suns up 18-14. 6:37 left in game. – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s not often we see Ayton throw down a put-back dunk like this. Perfect timing and reach
pic.twitter.com/DYpdjYpwdV – 10:21 PM
It’s not often we see Ayton throw down a put-back dunk like this. Perfect timing and reach
pic.twitter.com/DYpdjYpwdV – 10:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Davion Mitchell is in. This should be fun. Booker has been known to go at young guys with a defensive reputation. – 10:21 PM
Davion Mitchell is in. This should be fun. Booker has been known to go at young guys with a defensive reputation. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton on the one-handed follow dunk of Paul miss. #Suns up four. – 10:17 PM
Ayton on the one-handed follow dunk of Paul miss. #Suns up four. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Haliburton not showing much defensive resistance on Booker.
#Suns up five as Booker gets into the paint and scores. – 10:15 PM
Haliburton not showing much defensive resistance on Booker.
#Suns up five as Booker gets into the paint and scores. – 10:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns switching a bit. Barnes has hit two middies now over smaller defenders – 10:15 PM
Suns switching a bit. Barnes has hit two middies now over smaller defenders – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul steal on De’Aaron Fox.
He’s still trouble on the defensive end 17 seasons in. #Suns up 5-3 on #Kings – 10:13 PM
Chris Paul steal on De’Aaron Fox.
He’s still trouble on the defensive end 17 seasons in. #Suns up 5-3 on #Kings – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two men out of position, leaving Devin Booker open for 3.
3-0 #Suns – 10:10 PM
Two men out of position, leaving Devin Booker open for 3.
3-0 #Suns – 10:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
You know it’s a big moment when Chris Fisher almost breaks textbook protocol and gets hyped like a Thunder fan would (I still contest Fish is one of the best by the book broadcasters in the world) he WANTED that Favors and one. – 9:54 PM
You know it’s a big moment when Chris Fisher almost breaks textbook protocol and gets hyped like a Thunder fan would (I still contest Fish is one of the best by the book broadcasters in the world) he WANTED that Favors and one. – 9:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings roll with the same starting five vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Kings roll with the same starting five vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/27:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Starters:
Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/27:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book getting in that pregame work pic.twitter.com/0YTjgxq4HX – 9:31 PM
Book getting in that pregame work pic.twitter.com/0YTjgxq4HX – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton looks at the matchup tonight with the Suns, discusses De’Aaron Fox playing off the ball & a little on his Ted Lasso costume at the team’s Halloween party, where sadly, most of his team hadn’t seen the show.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LgNrlJmaV9 pic.twitter.com/oaoEAK2ZcB – 9:25 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton looks at the matchup tonight with the Suns, discusses De’Aaron Fox playing off the ball & a little on his Ted Lasso costume at the team’s Halloween party, where sadly, most of his team hadn’t seen the show.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LgNrlJmaV9 pic.twitter.com/oaoEAK2ZcB – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is the Dewayne Dedmon the Kings thought they were signing. – 9:25 PM
This is the Dewayne Dedmon the Kings thought they were signing. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luke Walton talks Richaun Holmes, #Suns and Davion Mitchell. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AeQ2YWaKGv – 8:59 PM
Luke Walton talks Richaun Holmes, #Suns and Davion Mitchell. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AeQ2YWaKGv – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think they’re still hurt by it.”
Monty Williams on players still bothered by losing #NBAFinals, but thinks that’s a good thing to bring out an edge. #Suns – 8:31 PM
“I think they’re still hurt by it.”
Monty Williams on players still bothered by losing #NBAFinals, but thinks that’s a good thing to bring out an edge. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he doesn’t think the Suns are experiencing a Finals hangover: “I think they’re still hurt by it. And sometimes that can produce an edge.” – 8:30 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t think the Suns are experiencing a Finals hangover: “I think they’re still hurt by it. And sometimes that can produce an edge.” – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With his sox pulled up, Alex Bregman gives the Astros their first World Series lead since the 7th inning of game 7 in 2019 by driving home Jose Altuve with a sac fly – 8:30 PM
With his sox pulled up, Alex Bregman gives the Astros their first World Series lead since the 7th inning of game 7 in 2019 by driving home Jose Altuve with a sac fly – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams praised Harrison Barnes, who’s averaging 28.3 PPG so far this season: “He’s scoring at an elite level, and he’s doing it in transition.” Notes that limiting him and De’Aaron Fox on the break will be important tonight – 8:28 PM
Monty Williams praised Harrison Barnes, who’s averaging 28.3 PPG so far this season: “He’s scoring at an elite level, and he’s doing it in transition.” Notes that limiting him and De’Aaron Fox on the break will be important tonight – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What do Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson have in common?
Monty Williams said he wants to get them more minutes. #Suns – 8:19 PM
What do Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson have in common?
Monty Williams said he wants to get them more minutes. #Suns – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Wiliams said he’s trying to find ways to get more minutes for Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson – 8:18 PM
Monty Wiliams said he’s trying to find ways to get more minutes for Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson – 8:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Everything you need to know about new Suns arrival Ish Wainwright – https://t.co/FgB4TOArjh via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7HfuVO86bn – 8:02 PM
Everything you need to know about new Suns arrival Ish Wainwright – https://t.co/FgB4TOArjh via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7HfuVO86bn – 8:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!
Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM
Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!
Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams Facetimed him.
Chris Paul sent a text.
Two of the most important people in Willie Green’s life immediately reached out after Green won his first game as an NBA head coach (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75
#Suns #Pelicans #WontBowDown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Monty Williams Facetimed him.
Chris Paul sent a text.
Two of the most important people in Willie Green’s life immediately reached out after Green won his first game as an NBA head coach (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75
#Suns #Pelicans #WontBowDown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/nwpZn1FMMx – 6:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/nwpZn1FMMx – 6:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In case you missed it from earlier this morning, Ep. 1 of the Kings Beat podcast is live. @Sean Cunningham joins me for a lively conversation and some crazy stories from the beat.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/int… – 5:40 PM
In case you missed it from earlier this morning, Ep. 1 of the Kings Beat podcast is live. @Sean Cunningham joins me for a lively conversation and some crazy stories from the beat.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/int… – 5:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/JpfJAcjXmh – 5:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/JpfJAcjXmh – 5:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/SZaZrz3LMN – 4:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/SZaZrz3LMN – 4:30 PM