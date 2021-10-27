Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

The Washington Wizards (2-1) play against the Boston Celtics (2-2) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Washington Wizards 62, Boston Celtics 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
After Bradley Beal missed two wide open layups on the fast break before halftime, he Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma share a laugh — then he knocks out some push-ups. – 8:35 PM
After Bradley Beal missed two wide open layups on the fast break before halftime, he Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma share a laugh — then he knocks out some push-ups. – 8:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Washington leads 62-52 at halftime. Dennis Schroder and Jabari Parker scored 22 of Boston’s 33 points in the second quarter, and went 7-for-8 from the field. The rest of the Celtics combined to shoot 5-for-14, and 1-for-5 from 3-point range. – 8:35 PM
Washington leads 62-52 at halftime. Dennis Schroder and Jabari Parker scored 22 of Boston’s 33 points in the second quarter, and went 7-for-8 from the field. The rest of the Celtics combined to shoot 5-for-14, and 1-for-5 from 3-point range. – 8:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Celtics by 10 at halftime, 62-52. Montrezl Harrell has 17 points off the bench.
The big story, though, is Daniel Gafford leaving with an apparent right knee injury. – 8:35 PM
The Wizards lead the Celtics by 10 at halftime, 62-52. Montrezl Harrell has 17 points off the bench.
The big story, though, is Daniel Gafford leaving with an apparent right knee injury. – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Wizards lead #Celtics 62-52 at the half. WSH gashing BOS defense with 17 pts from Harrell, 13 from Beal; Schroder 15, Tatum 7 (3 for 10 FG), Brown 3 (1-for-7). – 8:35 PM
#Wizards lead #Celtics 62-52 at the half. WSH gashing BOS defense with 17 pts from Harrell, 13 from Beal; Schroder 15, Tatum 7 (3 for 10 FG), Brown 3 (1-for-7). – 8:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards lead the Celtics 62-52 lose Daniel Gafford to an apparent right leg injury late in the 2Q.
Harrell: 17p
Beal: 13p 7r
Kuzma: 10p 4r
Schroder: 15p – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Wizards lead the Celtics 62-52 lose Daniel Gafford to an apparent right leg injury late in the 2Q.
Harrell: 17p
Beal: 13p 7r
Kuzma: 10p 4r
Schroder: 15p – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bradly Beal with an effort to keep Boston in the game, just missed two layups at the buzzer.
As the entire Celtics team stood there and watched from the other side of the court. – 8:34 PM
Bradly Beal with an effort to keep Boston in the game, just missed two layups at the buzzer.
As the entire Celtics team stood there and watched from the other side of the court. – 8:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Dennis Schroder has kept the Celtics in this game during the 2nd quarter. He’s up to 15 points and four assists in 15 minutes. – 8:33 PM
Dennis Schroder has kept the Celtics in this game during the 2nd quarter. He’s up to 15 points and four assists in 15 minutes. – 8:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum did an air punch in frustration after not getting the foul on that last drive and the ref had that tech ready in a microsecond. Tatum has shown his frustration a few times tonight already so you knew it was coming. – 8:32 PM
Tatum did an air punch in frustration after not getting the foul on that last drive and the ref had that tech ready in a microsecond. Tatum has shown his frustration a few times tonight already so you knew it was coming. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just got a T. Not sure what he was made about on the last miss. There was nothing there. He just blew the layup after a really pretty spin move. – 8:32 PM
Tatum just got a T. Not sure what he was made about on the last miss. There was nothing there. He just blew the layup after a really pretty spin move. – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Technical on Tatum… and that has been brewing over the past few minutes. He’s been riding the refs on each of the last few possession looking for fouls. He’s getting caught up in that again – 8:32 PM
Technical on Tatum… and that has been brewing over the past few minutes. He’s been riding the refs on each of the last few possession looking for fouls. He’s getting caught up in that again – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Celtics defense, which was supposed to be a strength this season, has been pretty awful this half. 32 of 57 Washington points have come in the paint – 8:31 PM
The Celtics defense, which was supposed to be a strength this season, has been pretty awful this half. 32 of 57 Washington points have come in the paint – 8:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No Payton Pritchard in the first half so far as Celtics trim rotation down to nine players. – 8:31 PM
No Payton Pritchard in the first half so far as Celtics trim rotation down to nine players. – 8:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Motrezl Harrell has showed up big time so far this game and the Wizards will need him even more now that Gafford’s out. Looked like Gafford and Jaylen Brown ran into each other, maybe banged knees, before Gafford went down – 8:30 PM
Motrezl Harrell has showed up big time so far this game and the Wizards will need him even more now that Gafford’s out. Looked like Gafford and Jaylen Brown ran into each other, maybe banged knees, before Gafford went down – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Montrezl Harrell is destroying Boston inside. He’s ragdolling the Celtics in the paint. – 8:30 PM
Montrezl Harrell is destroying Boston inside. He’s ragdolling the Celtics in the paint. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jabari Parker gave Boston good minutes offensively. As his stint went along, the Wizards started attacking him in isolation for buckets. – 8:28 PM
Jabari Parker gave Boston good minutes offensively. As his stint went along, the Wizards started attacking him in isolation for buckets. – 8:28 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Prayers up for Daniel Gafford. He’s being helped to the lockeroom with a right knee injury after bumping knees with Jaylen Brown. – 8:27 PM
Prayers up for Daniel Gafford. He’s being helped to the lockeroom with a right knee injury after bumping knees with Jaylen Brown. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Was initially hard to tell what happened, but Daniel Gafford and Jaylen Brown got tangled up on a fast break, and Gafford stayed down for a long time while holding what appeared to be his right knee. He eventually got up and was helped off, but put little weight on his right leg. – 8:27 PM
Was initially hard to tell what happened, but Daniel Gafford and Jaylen Brown got tangled up on a fast break, and Gafford stayed down for a long time while holding what appeared to be his right knee. He eventually got up and was helped off, but put little weight on his right leg. – 8:27 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Correction: Gafford went down after a collision with Jaylen Brown. Helped to the locker room. – 8:27 PM
Correction: Gafford went down after a collision with Jaylen Brown. Helped to the locker room. – 8:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford was helped off the floor and to the locker room after suffering an apparent right knee injury. Not good. – 8:27 PM
Daniel Gafford was helped off the floor and to the locker room after suffering an apparent right knee injury. Not good. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown and Daniel Gafford collided and Gafford went down hard holding his right leg. He’s being helped off the floor and to the locker room unable to put any weight on it – 8:27 PM
Jaylen Brown and Daniel Gafford collided and Gafford went down hard holding his right leg. He’s being helped off the floor and to the locker room unable to put any weight on it – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Daniel Gafford being taken off the floor with no pressure on his right leg. #Celtics #Wizards – 8:26 PM
Daniel Gafford being taken off the floor with no pressure on his right leg. #Celtics #Wizards – 8:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Daniel Gafford collided knees just now and Gafford was in a lot of pain. Gafford is being carried off by his teammates to the locker room now very slowly and not putting weight on his leg. – 8:26 PM
Jaylen Brown and Daniel Gafford collided knees just now and Gafford was in a lot of pain. Gafford is being carried off by his teammates to the locker room now very slowly and not putting weight on his leg. – 8:26 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards’ Daniel Gafford down and holding his knee after colliding with Jayson Tatum in the second quarter. – 8:26 PM
Wizards’ Daniel Gafford down and holding his knee after colliding with Jayson Tatum in the second quarter. – 8:26 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Daniel Gafford is down, and clutching the back of his left knee. – 8:26 PM
Daniel Gafford is down, and clutching the back of his left knee. – 8:26 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford is down on the Wizards sideline holding his knee in pain. It does not look good. – 8:25 PM
Daniel Gafford is down on the Wizards sideline holding his knee in pain. It does not look good. – 8:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Oh man. Daniel Gafford is down holding his right knee and in obvious pain. – 8:25 PM
Oh man. Daniel Gafford is down holding his right knee and in obvious pain. – 8:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Montrezl Harrell with 15 points in 13 minutes. #Celtics #Wizards – 8:21 PM
Montrezl Harrell with 15 points in 13 minutes. #Celtics #Wizards – 8:21 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Schroder, second in sixth man voting in 2019-20, is bringing that spark now. Hits a three, drives baseline next time down, and then steals the ball and feeds Horford off the break. – 8:18 PM
Schroder, second in sixth man voting in 2019-20, is bringing that spark now. Hits a three, drives baseline next time down, and then steals the ball and feeds Horford off the break. – 8:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Impressive stretch there from Dennis Schroder, who – after the Wizards had broken the game open with a 28-8 run – hits a 3, drives in for a layup, gets a steal and creates another layup for Al Horford on 3 straight possessions to get Boston back to within 38-31 early in the 2nd. – 8:17 PM
Impressive stretch there from Dennis Schroder, who – after the Wizards had broken the game open with a 28-8 run – hits a 3, drives in for a layup, gets a steal and creates another layup for Al Horford on 3 straight possessions to get Boston back to within 38-31 early in the 2nd. – 8:17 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Schroder with a 3, a steal, and an assist to Horford to force a Wizards timeout. – 8:17 PM
Schroder with a 3, a steal, and an assist to Horford to force a Wizards timeout. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schroder came back in and changed the energy. Celtics cut the Wizards lead down to 7. – 8:16 PM
Schroder came back in and changed the energy. Celtics cut the Wizards lead down to 7. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dennis Schroder breathing some life into the Celtics offense, 7-0 run for Boston. – 8:16 PM
Dennis Schroder breathing some life into the Celtics offense, 7-0 run for Boston. – 8:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell has 11 pts in 9 min on 5-6 FG. This one was way harder than it looks. pic.twitter.com/hezGD0Kmwf – 8:16 PM
Montrezl Harrell has 11 pts in 9 min on 5-6 FG. This one was way harder than it looks. pic.twitter.com/hezGD0Kmwf – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Parker played KCP as well as you can and KCP still buried the corner three. Wizards got out of the box and are feeling good right now. – 8:15 PM
Parker played KCP as well as you can and KCP still buried the corner three. Wizards got out of the box and are feeling good right now. – 8:15 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Anyone else cheating on the Wizards with the World Series or is it just me? – 8:14 PM
Anyone else cheating on the Wizards with the World Series or is it just me? – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good ATO from Udoka. Lots of movement and results in Horford hitting Parker for the bucket. – 8:13 PM
Good ATO from Udoka. Lots of movement and results in Horford hitting Parker for the bucket. – 8:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 21-3 Wizards run…after the Raptors closed the Celtics home opener 55-25.
Not ideal.
Wizards by 12 early 2nd. – 8:13 PM
A 21-3 Wizards run…after the Raptors closed the Celtics home opener 55-25.
Not ideal.
Wizards by 12 early 2nd. – 8:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell is certainly holding himself accountable.
4/5 from the field, 9 points and 1 rebound – 8:12 PM
Montrezl Harrell is certainly holding himself accountable.
4/5 from the field, 9 points and 1 rebound – 8:12 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
After going 0-2 from down town last game, Davis Bertans knocks down his first 3 point attempt of the night.
(He also made a mid range jumper earlier – 2/2 from the field) – 8:11 PM
After going 0-2 from down town last game, Davis Bertans knocks down his first 3 point attempt of the night.
(He also made a mid range jumper earlier – 2/2 from the field) – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
OK so apparently Montrezl Harrell is a first team All NBA player now and no one on the Celtics can guard him – 8:10 PM
OK so apparently Montrezl Harrell is a first team All NBA player now and no one on the Celtics can guard him – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
7-0 start to Q2 for the Wizards. Celtics defense has fallen apart after a really good start. – 8:10 PM
7-0 start to Q2 for the Wizards. Celtics defense has fallen apart after a really good start. – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have a 19-0 advantage in bench scoring so far against the Celtics. – 8:10 PM
The Wizards have a 19-0 advantage in bench scoring so far against the Celtics. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards lead 23-19 after one
Tatum – 5 points
Horford – 4 points, 5 rebounds
Williams – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Celtics – 33% FG%, 2-8 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Beal – 6 points
Kuzma – 6 points
Harrell – 5 points
Wizards – 37.5% FG%, 2-8 threes
Wizards – 0 turnovers – 8:08 PM
Wizards lead 23-19 after one
Tatum – 5 points
Horford – 4 points, 5 rebounds
Williams – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Celtics – 33% FG%, 2-8 threes
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Beal – 6 points
Kuzma – 6 points
Harrell – 5 points
Wizards – 37.5% FG%, 2-8 threes
Wizards – 0 turnovers – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 14-3 run to end the first quarter has the Wizards up 24-19 after one here in Boston. Ugly quarter for both sides, with the Wiz going 9-for-24, and the Celtics going 8-for-24. – 8:08 PM
A 14-3 run to end the first quarter has the Wizards up 24-19 after one here in Boston. Ugly quarter for both sides, with the Wiz going 9-for-24, and the Celtics going 8-for-24. – 8:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Celtics 24-19. Solid defense helping out early.
Beal, Kuzma: 6p
Harrell: 5p
Tatum: 5p – 8:07 PM
After one, the Wizards lead the Celtics 24-19. Solid defense helping out early.
Beal, Kuzma: 6p
Harrell: 5p
Tatum: 5p – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 3pts in final 4 minute of 1Q, trail #Wizards 24-19. Kuzma 6, Beal 6, Harrell 5; Tatum 5, Horford 4, RWilliams 4. – 8:07 PM
#Celtics score 3pts in final 4 minute of 1Q, trail #Wizards 24-19. Kuzma 6, Beal 6, Harrell 5; Tatum 5, Horford 4, RWilliams 4. – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Just one made field goal in the final four minutes as the Celtics went cold once Tatum went to the bench. – 8:07 PM
Just one made field goal in the final four minutes as the Celtics went cold once Tatum went to the bench. – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were down 6, but end the 1st quarter leading the Celtics 24-19. Boston shot 33.3% FG. Defense has shown up early. – 8:07 PM
The Wizards were down 6, but end the 1st quarter leading the Celtics 24-19. Boston shot 33.3% FG. Defense has shown up early. – 8:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ugly offensive first quarter for Celtics: 33 percent shooting, 25 percent from 3. – 8:06 PM
Ugly offensive first quarter for Celtics: 33 percent shooting, 25 percent from 3. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is going to the offensive glass a lot early in the season. I wonder if part of that is because Boston is fine with him picking up guards in transition as he gets back. If you trust him to switch on them in the halfcourt, might as well pick them up on the change. – 8:06 PM
Robert Williams is going to the offensive glass a lot early in the season. I wonder if part of that is because Boston is fine with him picking up guards in transition as he gets back. If you trust him to switch on them in the halfcourt, might as well pick them up on the change. – 8:06 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Wizards get some mileage out of working Harrell against Tatum in the post. – 8:05 PM
Wizards get some mileage out of working Harrell against Tatum in the post. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson has not looked good defensively early in this season. He just left his stance open and Beal blew right past him for a layup. – 7:57 PM
Josh Richardson has not looked good defensively early in this season. He just left his stance open and Beal blew right past him for a layup. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure if it’s the sets, but Montrezl Harrell is doing a lot of standing at the top of the key and doing nothing. He’s not screening. He’s not rim running. He’s not cutting. He’s just standing out there. – 7:55 PM
I’m not sure if it’s the sets, but Montrezl Harrell is doing a lot of standing at the top of the key and doing nothing. He’s not screening. He’s not rim running. He’s not cutting. He’s just standing out there. – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As soon as Kyle Kuzma heard in preseason he has the green light, that’s all he needed to hear. Wizards need him to shoot. – 7:55 PM
As soon as Kyle Kuzma heard in preseason he has the green light, that’s all he needed to hear. Wizards need him to shoot. – 7:55 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards hit their first three pointer of the night thanks to Kyle Kuzma – team is 1/6 tonight
Also 1/4 from the FT line. – 7:54 PM
Wizards hit their first three pointer of the night thanks to Kyle Kuzma – team is 1/6 tonight
Also 1/4 from the FT line. – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Rob and Tatum out of the game first. Schroder in with Grant, but it’s the Schroder/Horford pair I really want to keep together so this works – 7:54 PM
Rob and Tatum out of the game first. Schroder in with Grant, but it’s the Schroder/Horford pair I really want to keep together so this works – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams the early subs tonight. Bit a of tweak from Ime Udoka. Presumably, they’ll both come back on to bridge Q1-Q2 with the reserves. – 7:52 PM
Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams the early subs tonight. Bit a of tweak from Ime Udoka. Presumably, they’ll both come back on to bridge Q1-Q2 with the reserves. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Me, questioning whether Horford & Rob can truly thrive together pic.twitter.com/YTWzoOqWmE – 7:51 PM
Me, questioning whether Horford & Rob can truly thrive together pic.twitter.com/YTWzoOqWmE – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d like to see Robert Williams look a little more towards shooting when he gets the ball in the paint vs going to the kick-out pass so quickly. – 7:51 PM
I’d like to see Robert Williams look a little more towards shooting when he gets the ball in the paint vs going to the kick-out pass so quickly. – 7:51 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
As we begin our home-and-home series against the Wizards, Ime Udoka discusses the upside of having time to make adjustments.
Tune in now to catch night one on @NBCSBoston. pic.twitter.com/1ei2n42ONP – 7:50 PM
As we begin our home-and-home series against the Wizards, Ime Udoka discusses the upside of having time to make adjustments.
Tune in now to catch night one on @NBCSBoston. pic.twitter.com/1ei2n42ONP – 7:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Bradley Beal assigned to Jayson Tatum early and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Jaylen Brown. – 7:48 PM
The Wizards have Bradley Beal assigned to Jayson Tatum early and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Jaylen Brown. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford running the break. Just your average 6’10” PF thing. – 7:47 PM
Al Horford running the break. Just your average 6’10” PF thing. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown just looooves to eurostep now. Every fast break down the middle is a right-left eurostep – 7:46 PM
Jaylen Brown just looooves to eurostep now. Every fast break down the middle is a right-left eurostep – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bradley Beal had a good laugh with the Celtics bench, and close friend – and fellow St. Louis native – Jayson Tatum after stripping him on that last possession. – 7:45 PM
Bradley Beal had a good laugh with the Celtics bench, and close friend – and fellow St. Louis native – Jayson Tatum after stripping him on that last possession. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When they have a chance to get set, it looks like Boston is playing some kind of matchup zone. – 7:45 PM
When they have a chance to get set, it looks like Boston is playing some kind of matchup zone. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Just saw Robert Williams setting a pick for Al Horford, which is new and interesting – 7:45 PM
Just saw Robert Williams setting a pick for Al Horford, which is new and interesting – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a nice pass by Tatum to Smart. Passing vision is better than ever from Tatum. – 7:45 PM
That was a nice pass by Tatum to Smart. Passing vision is better than ever from Tatum. – 7:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal made a floater for all those who hated the 3-pointers lol – 7:42 PM
Bradley Beal made a floater for all those who hated the 3-pointers lol – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s going to take a bit to get used to seeing Kyle Kuzma in a Wizards jersey. – 7:41 PM
It’s going to take a bit to get used to seeing Kyle Kuzma in a Wizards jersey. – 7:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The small sample size of early season games means I put little stock into things that could just be anomalies.
That said, it will be interesting to see the Wizards play the Celtics and Hawks twice over the next four games as a more extended litmus test. – 7:40 PM
The small sample size of early season games means I put little stock into things that could just be anomalies.
That said, it will be interesting to see the Wizards play the Celtics and Hawks twice over the next four games as a more extended litmus test. – 7:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nick Richards has done a nice job providing competent backup center play the last 2 games with PJ Washington out. Nothing spectacular, but he was totally unproven coming into the season. – 7:40 PM
Nick Richards has done a nice job providing competent backup center play the last 2 games with PJ Washington out. Nothing spectacular, but he was totally unproven coming into the season. – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards-Celtics is about to tip off on @NBCSWashington. You can also stream it right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:40 PM
Wizards-Celtics is about to tip off on @NBCSWashington. You can also stream it right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bradley Beal gets a decent round of applause when introduced. Gee, I wonder why. #Celtics #Wizards – 7:36 PM
Bradley Beal gets a decent round of applause when introduced. Gee, I wonder why. #Celtics #Wizards – 7:36 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
MY NBA/MLB PLAYS SO FAR TONIGHT:
Wizards ML +150
Beal o26.5 -120
Durant o2.5 3P +115
Harden o20.5 points -120
Braves ML +100 pic.twitter.com/ggWnmX2nmg – 7:36 PM
MY NBA/MLB PLAYS SO FAR TONIGHT:
Wizards ML +150
Beal o26.5 -120
Durant o2.5 3P +115
Harden o20.5 points -120
Braves ML +100 pic.twitter.com/ggWnmX2nmg – 7:36 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Bob Ferry, who guided the Washington Bullets to a title, 3 Finals & 13 playoff appearances in a prolific run as GM after a long playing career, has passed away at age 84: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:21 PM
Bob Ferry, who guided the Washington Bullets to a title, 3 Finals & 13 playoff appearances in a prolific run as GM after a long playing career, has passed away at age 84: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:21 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Here’s Washington Wizards guard, Raul Neto warming up before the game tonight against the Boston Celtics.
He’s out tonight and day-to-day with a shoulder contusion. pic.twitter.com/5vcqKNEHUY – 7:19 PM
Here’s Washington Wizards guard, Raul Neto warming up before the game tonight against the Boston Celtics.
He’s out tonight and day-to-day with a shoulder contusion. pic.twitter.com/5vcqKNEHUY – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics next three games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era.
The Wizards (Beal) tonight and Saturday. The Bulls (DeRozan) here at the Garden Monday. pic.twitter.com/AVicVvvtLz – 7:18 PM
The Celtics next three games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era.
The Wizards (Beal) tonight and Saturday. The Bulls (DeRozan) here at the Garden Monday. pic.twitter.com/AVicVvvtLz – 7:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bob Ferry — architect of Washington’s 1978 NBA championship, a two-time Executive of the Year and a 10-year league player — passes away at 84: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:17 PM
Bob Ferry — architect of Washington’s 1978 NBA championship, a two-time Executive of the Year and a 10-year league player — passes away at 84: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think it’s become clear that when they are all healthy, Ime Udoka likes the Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams group to open games.
Schroder brings good energy and scoring off the bench. And Horford will go out early in each half for Grant, then back to bridge quarters. – 7:17 PM
I think it’s become clear that when they are all healthy, Ime Udoka likes the Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams group to open games.
Schroder brings good energy and scoring off the bench. And Horford will go out early in each half for Grant, then back to bridge quarters. – 7:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – October 27, 2021 –Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Bradley Beal, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT:
Boston: Langford
Washington: Raul Neto pic.twitter.com/ePAWQ576Y3 – 7:05 PM
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – October 27, 2021 –Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Bradley Beal, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT:
Boston: Langford
Washington: Raul Neto pic.twitter.com/ePAWQ576Y3 – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:01 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, taking you right up to Celtics-Wizards at 7:30. Tatum vs. Beal — also known as the @DrewHanlen Bowl. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. – 6:59 PM
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, taking you right up to Celtics-Wizards at 7:30. Tatum vs. Beal — also known as the @DrewHanlen Bowl. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. – 6:59 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
When judging Jayson Tatum’s improvement in making teammates better, it would be a mistake to focus solely on his assist numbers.
Some of the best plays he can make will entail simply moving the ball, cutting and getting it back a pass or two later in finishing position. – 6:50 PM
When judging Jayson Tatum’s improvement in making teammates better, it would be a mistake to focus solely on his assist numbers.
Some of the best plays he can make will entail simply moving the ball, cutting and getting it back a pass or two later in finishing position. – 6:50 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s triple double potential: “He’s a guy that I feel should get five-plus triple-doubles a year. He’s on pace for that with the way he’s moving the ball.” – 6:47 PM
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s triple double potential: “He’s a guy that I feel should get five-plus triple-doubles a year. He’s on pace for that with the way he’s moving the ball.” – 6:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Why today more than most, reminds @Marc D’Amico fans that @Al Horford matters so much to this team fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/35061672014430… – 6:39 PM
Why today more than most, reminds @Marc D’Amico fans that @Al Horford matters so much to this team fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/35061672014430… – 6:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka said team remains confident in Aaron Nesmith.
“We told him to take his time, slow down, and play like he did in the summer … With Romeo being out, there’s opportunity for him there. So just got to slow down and take the shots that he always has.” – 6:11 PM
Ime Udoka said team remains confident in Aaron Nesmith.
“We told him to take his time, slow down, and play like he did in the summer … With Romeo being out, there’s opportunity for him there. So just got to slow down and take the shots that he always has.” – 6:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Raul Neto is OUT tonight with a left shoulder contusion. He was getting up shots today at shootaround and is considered day-to-say – 6:11 PM
Raul Neto is OUT tonight with a left shoulder contusion. He was getting up shots today at shootaround and is considered day-to-say – 6:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Tonight’s starters vs Boston
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
KCP
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 6:11 PM
Tonight’s starters vs Boston
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
KCP
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 6:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wes Unseld Jr. said “we’ll see” when it comes to Spencer Dinwiddie playing the second night of the back to back tomorrow against Atlanta.
“We’ll be cautious with his minutes.” – 6:09 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said “we’ll see” when it comes to Spencer Dinwiddie playing the second night of the back to back tomorrow against Atlanta.
“We’ll be cautious with his minutes.” – 6:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards will wait and see on whether Spencer Dinwiddie plays tomorrow in the second night of a back-to-back given his ACL recovery. – 6:09 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards will wait and see on whether Spencer Dinwiddie plays tomorrow in the second night of a back-to-back given his ACL recovery. – 6:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. starts his Celtics pregame talk with a thought for former Washington Bullets GM Bob Ferry, who died today. Lots of family memories between the Unselds and the man who ran the franchise during its most sustained run of excellence. – 6:06 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. starts his Celtics pregame talk with a thought for former Washington Bullets GM Bob Ferry, who died today. Lots of family memories between the Unselds and the man who ran the franchise during its most sustained run of excellence. – 6:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Raul Neto is OUT tonight with a left shoulder contusion. He is considered day-to-day. – 6:06 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Raul Neto is OUT tonight with a left shoulder contusion. He is considered day-to-day. – 6:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. begins his pregame press conference with the news that Bob Ferry, former Bullets player and the GM of their 1978 title team, has passed away. Bob is the father of Danny Ferry. – 6:05 PM
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. begins his pregame press conference with the news that Bob Ferry, former Bullets player and the GM of their 1978 title team, has passed away. Bob is the father of Danny Ferry. – 6:05 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We have enough depth so we’re good — it also moves Corey [Kispert] up in the rotation.
– Wes Unseld Jr. on Raul Neto being out – 6:04 PM
We have enough depth so we’re good — it also moves Corey [Kispert] up in the rotation.
– Wes Unseld Jr. on Raul Neto being out – 6:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Raul Neto is day-to-day per coach Wes Unseld
He’s out tonight. – 6:03 PM
Raul Neto is day-to-day per coach Wes Unseld
He’s out tonight. – 6:03 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka has been impressed with Jayson Tatum’s playmaking and balanced offensive attack: “He’s a guy that I feel should get five-plus triple-doubles a year, and he’s on pace with that the way he’s moving the ball.” – 5:58 PM
Coach Udoka has been impressed with Jayson Tatum’s playmaking and balanced offensive attack: “He’s a guy that I feel should get five-plus triple-doubles a year, and he’s on pace with that the way he’s moving the ball.” – 5:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On Aaron Nesmith’s early struggles, Ime Udoka said he thinks Nesmith is “playing a little too fast. I think he’s pressing a little bit and rushing things. He needs to slow down some and settle.” – 5:55 PM
On Aaron Nesmith’s early struggles, Ime Udoka said he thinks Nesmith is “playing a little too fast. I think he’s pressing a little bit and rushing things. He needs to slow down some and settle.” – 5:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is in, Romeo out tonight.
I asked about Nesmith – Udoka says there’s an opportunity there for him but says Nesmith is pressing and playing fast right now. He needs to slow down – 5:54 PM
Al Horford is in, Romeo out tonight.
I asked about Nesmith – Udoka says there’s an opportunity there for him but says Nesmith is pressing and playing fast right now. He needs to slow down – 5:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Romeo Langford had a clean MRI, so the team hopes his absence is not a long-term thing. – 5:53 PM
Ime Udoka said that Romeo Langford had a clean MRI, so the team hopes his absence is not a long-term thing. – 5:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says deciding who the captains are took a backseat during preseason due to Horford and Brown getting COVID and needing to focus on the roster churn. He hasn’t thought about it since early camp, but says he’s more concerned with his players leading than naming a captain. – 5:53 PM
Ime Udoka says deciding who the captains are took a backseat during preseason due to Horford and Brown getting COVID and needing to focus on the roster churn. He hasn’t thought about it since early camp, but says he’s more concerned with his players leading than naming a captain. – 5:53 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Romeo Langford got an MRI and it was nothing serious, so it shouldn’t be a long-term thing. – 5:53 PM
Ime Udoka says Romeo Langford got an MRI and it was nothing serious, so it shouldn’t be a long-term thing. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Boston hasn’t named captains yet. He said it took a backseat when other needs popped up during the preseason. He said right now the Celtics are focused on getting on track vs having designated captains. Udoka said many players can be leaders without captaincy. – 5:53 PM
Ime Udoka said that Boston hasn’t named captains yet. He said it took a backseat when other needs popped up during the preseason. He said right now the Celtics are focused on getting on track vs having designated captains. Udoka said many players can be leaders without captaincy. – 5:53 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Al Horford WILL play for Boston tonight. Romeo Langford is OUT. – 5:52 PM
Al Horford WILL play for Boston tonight. Romeo Langford is OUT. – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says that Jayson Tatum should get “five+ triple-doubles” per season. Udoka said that’s all part of his improved playmaking. – 5:52 PM
Ime Udoka says that Jayson Tatum should get “five+ triple-doubles” per season. Udoka said that’s all part of his improved playmaking. – 5:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Aaron Nesmith: “I think he’s pressing a little bit and rushing.” – 5:52 PM
Ime Udoka on Aaron Nesmith: “I think he’s pressing a little bit and rushing.” – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum should get “five-plus” triple-doubles a year, and that he’s on pace to do that with what Udoka is seeing from him so far this season as far as his playmaking goes. – 5:51 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum should get “five-plus” triple-doubles a year, and that he’s on pace to do that with what Udoka is seeing from him so far this season as far as his playmaking goes. – 5:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Al Horford is in but Romeo Langford remains out tonight. Also said he expects Jayson Tatum to get at least 5 triple-doubles a season. That’s pretty much everything. – 5:51 PM
Ime Udoka says Al Horford is in but Romeo Langford remains out tonight. Also said he expects Jayson Tatum to get at least 5 triple-doubles a season. That’s pretty much everything. – 5:51 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s skillset:
“He’s a guy I feel should get 5+ triple-doubles a year.” – 5:51 PM
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s skillset:
“He’s a guy I feel should get 5+ triple-doubles a year.” – 5:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford is back vs. Wizards.
Romeo Langford remains out. – 5:51 PM
Al Horford is back vs. Wizards.
Romeo Langford remains out. – 5:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Romeo Langford remains out tonight. Al Horford will play according to Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Romeo Langford remains out tonight. Al Horford will play according to Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford will play for Boston tonight. Romeo Langford remains out. – 5:50 PM
Al Horford will play for Boston tonight. Romeo Langford remains out. – 5:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
FYI: The Dolphins – who signed Jacob Dolegala as their new young p-squad QB – also auditioned Anthony Gordon (undrafted 2020 out of Washington State) and Kyle Sloter (undrafted 2017 out of Northern Colorado; has been on 5 NFL teams’ p-squads): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:43 PM
FYI: The Dolphins – who signed Jacob Dolegala as their new young p-squad QB – also auditioned Anthony Gordon (undrafted 2020 out of Washington State) and Kyle Sloter (undrafted 2017 out of Northern Colorado; has been on 5 NFL teams’ p-squads): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics Payton Pritchard loosening up before tonight’s game vs the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bIQJMGCNCN – 5:05 PM
Celtics Payton Pritchard loosening up before tonight’s game vs the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bIQJMGCNCN – 5:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers announced this morning that the two teams will honor and remember late NHL alumni Jimmy Hayes with a moment of silence Saturday.
Each team will also wear special jerseys during warm-ups with his nicknames and will be auctioned for charity. – 3:40 PM
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers announced this morning that the two teams will honor and remember late NHL alumni Jimmy Hayes with a moment of silence Saturday.
Each team will also wear special jerseys during warm-ups with his nicknames and will be auctioned for charity. – 3:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Enes Kanter has already made more money than Hidayet Turkoglu.
So there’s that.
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 3:37 PM
Enes Kanter has already made more money than Hidayet Turkoglu.
So there’s that.
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 3:37 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jabari Parker seized the moment in his first appearance of the season Monday night and hopes to continue to be an instant source of offense whenever our team is in need.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 2:49 PM
Jabari Parker seized the moment in his first appearance of the season Monday night and hopes to continue to be an instant source of offense whenever our team is in need.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 2:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on @SanJoseStateMBB guard Richard Washington Jr. (@richdub11), whose season-long suspension by the NCAA for oversights in protocol reinforces his belief that college sports’ governing body doesn’t care about him as a person. (cc: @CoachMiles) sfchronicle.com/sports/college… – 2:41 PM
I wrote on @SanJoseStateMBB guard Richard Washington Jr. (@richdub11), whose season-long suspension by the NCAA for oversights in protocol reinforces his belief that college sports’ governing body doesn’t care about him as a person. (cc: @CoachMiles) sfchronicle.com/sports/college… – 2:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Two reasons why Wizards-Celtics tonight is interesting to me: 1) we saw what happened in Brooklyn, how close are the Wizards to the 2nd tier in the East? 2) J Tatum helped expose their lack of size at the 3 last year, so they added wing defense. How much did they help that cause? – 2:32 PM
Two reasons why Wizards-Celtics tonight is interesting to me: 1) we saw what happened in Brooklyn, how close are the Wizards to the 2nd tier in the East? 2) J Tatum helped expose their lack of size at the 3 last year, so they added wing defense. How much did they help that cause? – 2:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Watched the Boston 4th quarter back, have to say it feels like Boston made some good late adjustments. Full court pressure, intentionally fouling Plumlee, really through Charlotte off their rhythm and slowed the pace, watch for other teams to do the same – 2:01 PM
Watched the Boston 4th quarter back, have to say it feels like Boston made some good late adjustments. Full court pressure, intentionally fouling Plumlee, really through Charlotte off their rhythm and slowed the pace, watch for other teams to do the same – 2:01 PM