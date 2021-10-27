Heat to unveil Olympic banner to honor Bam Adebayo

USA Today Sports

Ira Winderman: Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris explains why he already feels comfortable with his role in the Heat’s offense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo’s moment will come on Friday and Erik Spoelstra offers some insight into the plan with Marcus Garrett – 3:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra offers clarity on Heat plans with two-way players. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: A banner night coming for Bam Adebayo; another take on the Kyrie situation. – 2:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat sign Ron Artest (as in his son, for their G-league team). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Bam Adebayo with a few “Megatron” thoughts; and Heat hit heights. – 2:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro: “He’s making that next step. He can do it at all three levels and he can also pass. I’m proud of the young fella.”
“I feel he’s gonna be great.” – 10:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 57, Magic 44. Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and four steals. Bam Adebayo with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry with four points and six assists. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat up by 16. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 24 points on 12 shots. Kyle Lowry with six assists. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo opens the game with the jab jumper he worked on this summer and sinks it. – 7:42 PM

