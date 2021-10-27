Joel Embiid hurting

. @ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today). “He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn’t walk for two days.” 😳 (via NBA Today)
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are questionable for tomorrow’s game #Sixers – 4:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Shake Milton (sprained right knee) is upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is also questionable. – 4:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
For Sixers-Pistons tomorrow, Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Shake Milton (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are still out. – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re only four games into the season, but NYK’s win over PHI may have revealed something significant about the group. Talked about that, Tom Thibodeau’s tech & a note on Joel Embiid w/@emacSNY (**NYR fans: Eamon also has a great interview w/Mark Messier) pic.twitter.com/2REVNlagsw – 11:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I’m gonna keep pushing and hope for the best”
Joel Embiid is not using his knee injury as an excuse for the slow start on offense #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/six… via @SixersWire – 9:56 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid; knee, or out of shape?
Avoiding physical play speaks to one, while Rivers playing him, down 20, with four minutes remaining speaks to another. – 6:44 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid will not use his knee injury as an excuse after the loss to the Knicks tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:53 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid was asked whether his sore knee affected him tonight: “I mean, that’s not an excuse, but I don’t think I’ve played like this (this early in the season) in any stretch of my career. This is not an excuse but I gotta keep pushing and hope for the best.” – 10:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on tonight’s loss: pic.twitter.com/zevR0u4inA – 10:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker led NYK with 19 points (5-for-11 from beyond the arc) in win over PHI. Five Knicks were in double figures. Club shot 43 percent from beyond the arc and held Joel Embiid to 14 points on 2-for-7 shooting. Solid bounce back for NYK after Sunday’s loss to ORL. – 10:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers fall to Knicks 112-99, falling to 2-2 on the season. That ends the Sixers 15 game winning streak against the Knicks.
Embiid had a dreadful game, the Knicks shot the ever living heck out of the ball in the second quarter, and the Sixers never got close after that. – 9:52 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic
The strength that Mitchell Robinson added in the off-season is playing a big role in him effectively playing defense vs Joel Embiid – 9:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Honestly, Sixers had an outlier bad quarter and otherwise have been mostly fine tonight, save for Embiid continuing to shoot the ball like crap to start the year. Happens during a long season – 9:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is down holding his face after catching an inadvertent elbow from Mitchell Robinson on that last play. He’s been down for a bit now. – 8:51 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Embiid caught a little elbow at the end of that play it appears. – 8:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Joel Embiid, who has never lost to the Knicks, just had his first basket of the game early in the third quarter. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid’s first field goal comes early in the third quarter. He’s 1-of-6 from the floor (but is 9-of-10 from the FT line). – 8:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NY up 62-42 on Philly
10 Knicks played in the first half and all 10 have at least one made FG.
Joel Embiid has zero made FGs (0-for-5)
Kemba with a team-high 10 points
Obi changed the game when he checked in. He only logged 6 mins, but NY outscored Philly by 13 in his 6 mins – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Knicks shot 62.5% on threes. They were making them like they were layups. New York is up 62-42 at the half. Embiid is 0-5 and Korkmaz are both from the field. Knicks lead 30-10 in bench points. – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Knicks 62, Sixers 42. New York absolutely dominated the second quarter, outscoring Philly 39-16. The Knicks are 10-of-16 from 3-point range, while the Sixers are 2-of-15. Harris has 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Embiid is 0-of-5from the floor. – 8:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Joel Embiid playing like he ate too much Chik Filet and Shirley Temples. – 8:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kemba Walker hitting pull-up 3s over a dropping Embiid where have we seen this before??? – 8:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid is also causing major problems on Randle’s drives. He’s looking past whoever is defending him to see Embiid at the rim. – 8:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell Robinson just doesn’t have the experience to deal with Embiid when he faces up. – 8:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 26, Knicks 23. Neither team is shooting the ball well (Sixers are 8-of-22 and Knicks are 7-of-22), but Sixers went 8-of-9 from the FT line and held New York to two points in the paint. Harris: 7-6-2. Embiid is 0-for-3 from the field but 5-of-6 from the FT line. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid and Curry are a combined 1-for-7 shooting. Sixers lead 22-19. – 7:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The regularity with which Embiid is hitting the weakside corner out of a double is probably the most important development of the early season for the Sixers – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers starters tonight against the Knicks are as expected: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. Andre Drummond, who missed Sunday’s win in OKC, is also active. – 7:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Andre Drummond’s and Joel Embiid’s availability tonight: “We’re not positive, but they look good so far.” – 6:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond both appear good to go tonight vs. Knicks. – 6:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will probably play against the Knicks – 6:02 PM
