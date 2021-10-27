LeBron James out for second consecutive game

Brad Turner: LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers.
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James may finally be showing that Father Time is catching up to him, as he alters his playing style for the #Lakers in his 19th season.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBATwitter #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-m… – 2:57 PM
LeBron James may finally be showing that Father Time is catching up to him, as he alters his playing style for the #Lakers in his 19th season.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBATwitter #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-m… – 2:57 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Surprise, surprise: Russell Westbrook played better without LeBron last night.
Here’a a few reasons why 👇
thesportssection.com/better-off-alo… – 2:44 PM
Surprise, surprise: Russell Westbrook played better without LeBron last night.
Here’a a few reasons why 👇
thesportssection.com/better-off-alo… – 2:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss a second straight game with a sore right ankle while Anthony Davis (right knee) remains questionable for Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC tonight. ESPN story: es.pn/3nD4FbW – 2:39 PM
LeBron James will miss a second straight game with a sore right ankle while Anthony Davis (right knee) remains questionable for Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC tonight. ESPN story: es.pn/3nD4FbW – 2:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
The Heat plans to honor Bam Adebayo for winning Olympic gold with @usabasketball at Friday’s Charlotte game. A new Olympic banner will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of ex-HEAT players and gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. – 2:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No LeBron for the Lakers tonight, but no Muscala for the Thunder tonight so it’s a pretty even swap. – 2:23 PM
No LeBron for the Lakers tonight, but no Muscala for the Thunder tonight so it’s a pretty even swap. – 2:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James is still listed as OUT tonight against Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/Ws3v2PM71Q – 2:22 PM
LeBron James is still listed as OUT tonight against Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/Ws3v2PM71Q – 2:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (ankle) is out and that Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City to complete a road back-to-back.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/5BwuT0UQjR – 2:21 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (ankle) is out and that Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City to complete a road back-to-back.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/5BwuT0UQjR – 2:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Heat will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo with a
halftime ceremony during Friday’s game vs. Hornets at FTX Arena. Adebayo’s new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade and LeBron. – 2:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who won gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:10 PM
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who won gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:09 PM
It should be obvious that the Heat hang banners for the players who gold medals while members of the Heat. That’s why LeBron has only one banner up at the arena. Why Jimmy Butler, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry don’t have any. Shocking that this needs explaining. – 2:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers. – 2:08 PM
LeBron James out tonight with right ankle injury and AD questionable with right knee soreness, per Lakers. – 2:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron. – 2:06 PM
Heat announce they will honor Bam Adebayo for his Olympic gold in Tokyo at halftime of Friday’s game vs. Hornets. As part of the event, his new Olympic banner will be unveiled alongside those of Mourning, Hardaway, Wade, LeBron. – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is out vs. OKC tonight, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:06 PM
LeBron James is out vs. OKC tonight, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 2:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in OKC with right ankle soreness. – 2:05 PM
LeBron James is out tonight in OKC with right ankle soreness. – 2:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep 1. of The Kings Beat podcast is live! Deep dive into the opening week of Kings basketball and @Sean Cunningham tells LeBron James and Dusty Baker autograph stories. Thanks for tuning in! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:56 AM
Ep 1. of The Kings Beat podcast is live! Deep dive into the opening week of Kings basketball and @Sean Cunningham tells LeBron James and Dusty Baker autograph stories. Thanks for tuning in! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:56 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: No LeBron, Davis tweaks ankle, Westbrook steps up for LA nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/27/thr… – 9:11 AM
Three things to know: No LeBron, Davis tweaks ankle, Westbrook steps up for LA nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/27/thr… – 9:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“I told Russ, I said, ‘Whether I play, ‘Bron play, we don’t play, it doesn’t matter. You still gotta be yourself.’ He did that tonight. The way he played tonight was incredible. And we need that from him every night.”
Russell Westbrook has a breakthrough: ocregister.com/2021/10/26/ant… – 12:41 AM
“I told Russ, I said, ‘Whether I play, ‘Bron play, we don’t play, it doesn’t matter. You still gotta be yourself.’ He did that tonight. The way he played tonight was incredible. And we need that from him every night.”
Russell Westbrook has a breakthrough: ocregister.com/2021/10/26/ant… – 12:41 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte acknowledged that he was looked at LeBron a few times after he scored:
“That’s my guy. I wish he was playing.” – 11:47 PM
Dejounte acknowledged that he was looked at LeBron a few times after he scored:
“That’s my guy. I wish he was playing.” – 11:47 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Lakers’ LeBron James sits out OT win over Spurs with right ankle soreness theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 11:34 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James sits out OT win over Spurs with right ankle soreness theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 11:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now 1-1 this season as favorites.
They became a 2 point favorite once the Lakers announced LeBron would miss the game. – 11:11 PM
The Spurs are now 1-1 this season as favorites.
They became a 2 point favorite once the Lakers announced LeBron would miss the game. – 11:11 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Think tonight was one of the best case arguments for why you go out and get Russ if you’re the Lakers. His ability to just win you a game when LeBron is out through sheer force of will is very useful in the regular season. – 11:10 PM
Think tonight was one of the best case arguments for why you go out and get Russ if you’re the Lakers. His ability to just win you a game when LeBron is out through sheer force of will is very useful in the regular season. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers beat the Spurs 125-121 in OT w/o LeBron. AD 35p 17r 4a 4b; Westbrook 33p 10r 8a 3s; Monk 17p 3a and a +31 in 39 mins; Reaves 10p on 3-of-5; Dweande Howdan combine for 13p 17r 4b. LAL improves to 2-2 with chance to go over .500 tomorrow with a win in OKC – 11:09 PM
Lakers beat the Spurs 125-121 in OT w/o LeBron. AD 35p 17r 4a 4b; Westbrook 33p 10r 8a 3s; Monk 17p 3a and a +31 in 39 mins; Reaves 10p on 3-of-5; Dweande Howdan combine for 13p 17r 4b. LAL improves to 2-2 with chance to go over .500 tomorrow with a win in OKC – 11:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
At a bare minimum, this game was such an argument in favor of a) staggering Bron and Russ and b) keeping Rondo as far away from Russ as possible. We just saw what Russ can still do when he has full control of the offense. He needs 10-12 minutes of that per night. – 11:09 PM
At a bare minimum, this game was such an argument in favor of a) staggering Bron and Russ and b) keeping Rondo as far away from Russ as possible. We just saw what Russ can still do when he has full control of the offense. He needs 10-12 minutes of that per night. – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)
The Lakers improve to 2-2 behind big performances from Anthony Davis (35/17/4) and Russell Westbrook (33/10/8) — and w/o LeBron — in their first road test. Malik Monk and Austin Reaves stepped up in crucial moments.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 11:08 PM
Final: Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)
The Lakers improve to 2-2 behind big performances from Anthony Davis (35/17/4) and Russell Westbrook (33/10/8) — and w/o LeBron — in their first road test. Malik Monk and Austin Reaves stepped up in crucial moments.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 11:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers don’t win that game over the past two years. This is a big part of why they traded for Russ. Makes it so much easier to rest LeBron on nights like this. – 11:08 PM
Lakers don’t win that game over the past two years. This is a big part of why they traded for Russ. Makes it so much easier to rest LeBron on nights like this. – 11:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers get their second win of the season. Gritty win without LeBron.
Next: @ Thunder – 11:08 PM
Lakers get their second win of the season. Gritty win without LeBron.
Next: @ Thunder – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis is up, testing out he leg. Similar scene from what occurred with LeBron las game. He, too, will stay in the game.
Spurs took advantage of the 5-on-4 when he was on the ground to tie the game at 114. – 10:52 PM
Davis is up, testing out he leg. Similar scene from what occurred with LeBron las game. He, too, will stay in the game.
Spurs took advantage of the 5-on-4 when he was on the ground to tie the game at 114. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk pulled up from way, way deep to put LAL up 2. He has 16 points in this spot start with LeBron out. – 10:50 PM
Monk pulled up from way, way deep to put LAL up 2. He has 16 points in this spot start with LeBron out. – 10:50 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Crunching the numbers. LeBron is on pace to be the first player with 40,000 points and 10,000 assists. It will take about 3 1/2 years. – 9:43 PM
Crunching the numbers. LeBron is on pace to be the first player with 40,000 points and 10,000 assists. It will take about 3 1/2 years. – 9:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have four players in double figures at half: Murray (13), Vassell (11), Poeltl (10) and Walker (10).
Anthony Davis with 16 to lead the Bron-less Lakers. – 9:40 PM
Spurs have four players in double figures at half: Murray (13), Vassell (11), Poeltl (10) and Walker (10).
Anthony Davis with 16 to lead the Bron-less Lakers. – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Spurs 62, Lakers 61
The Lakers continue to close quarters poorly. Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Russell Westbrook has 12 points and 5 assists. Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo have helped fill some of the offensive void without LeBron. – 9:38 PM
Halftime: Spurs 62, Lakers 61
The Lakers continue to close quarters poorly. Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Russell Westbrook has 12 points and 5 assists. Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo have helped fill some of the offensive void without LeBron. – 9:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were +8 with AD sitting for the first 7 minutes of the 2nd Q. Important, particularly with no LeBron. – 9:27 PM
LAL were +8 with AD sitting for the first 7 minutes of the 2nd Q. Important, particularly with no LeBron. – 9:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
LeBron beefs, ranked:
1) Comic Sans
2) 73-9 Warriors
3) Soulja Boy/Deshawn Stevenson
4) David Blatt’s end of game play-calling
5) Squid Game
6) J.R. Smith’s clock awareness
7) Larry Brown’s Athens rotation
8) Crab dribble whistle blowers
9) Joakim Noah
10) MVP voting since 2014 – 8:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Tuesday night vs. Spurs with right ankle soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/26/leb… – 7:39 PM
LeBron James out Tuesday night vs. Spurs with right ankle soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/26/leb… – 7:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. – 7:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron tonight against the Spurs (right ankle soreness).
Lakers’ active roster down to 40 combined All-Star appearances for this one. – 7:04 PM
No LeBron tonight against the Spurs (right ankle soreness).
Lakers’ active roster down to 40 combined All-Star appearances for this one. – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Vogel confirmed it’s the same ankle that LeBron hurt last year, but a different injury in a different spot. He will be questionable for tomorrow’s back to back at OKC. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting Malik Monk in LeBron James’ place, per Frank Vogel. – 7:01 PM
The Lakers are starting Malik Monk in LeBron James’ place, per Frank Vogel. – 7:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
LeBron James is OUT in San Antonio tonight, the Lakers play the Thunder tomorrow in OKC. – 7:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says leg ‘sore’ after scary collision, downgraded to out Tuesday vs. Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:54 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says leg ‘sore’ after scary collision, downgraded to out Tuesday vs. Spurs
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will not play vs. San Antonio because of his sore right ankle, according to the team. – 6:53 PM
LeBron James will not play vs. San Antonio because of his sore right ankle, according to the team. – 6:53 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Lakers play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers have downgraded LeBron James as out for tonight’s game in San Antonio – 6:49 PM
Lakers have downgraded LeBron James as out for tonight’s game in San Antonio – 6:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers star LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against San Antonio. – 6:48 PM
Lakers star LeBron James (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against San Antonio. – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 6:47 PM
LeBron James is officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 6:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Gregg Popovich on what LeBron James means to the younger generation: “Words wouldn’t adequately describe it. He’s an icon to so many people.” – 6:47 PM
Gregg Popovich on what LeBron James means to the younger generation: “Words wouldn’t adequately describe it. He’s an icon to so many people.” – 6:47 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 39 – Andrew and Pro discuss Enes Kanter’s recent comments about China and if LeBron James will speak out.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #China #EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/Y83WNgHgvR – 6:11 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 39 – Andrew and Pro discuss Enes Kanter’s recent comments about China and if LeBron James will speak out.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #China #EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/Y83WNgHgvR – 6:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d probably be cautious with LeBron and sit him on both ends of this back-to-back. Not only does he get the rest, but you get two games of Melo playing big minutes at the 4, which is a nice chance to just spam the Russ-AD pick-and-roll with proper spacing and see how it looks. – 5:31 PM
I’d probably be cautious with LeBron and sit him on both ends of this back-to-back. Not only does he get the rest, but you get two games of Melo playing big minutes at the 4, which is a nice chance to just spam the Russ-AD pick-and-roll with proper spacing and see how it looks. – 5:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Have you seen Space Jam 2?”
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk fired shots at LeBron for critiquing his ending 👀
➡️ https://t.co/D2b8BPLuJ9 pic.twitter.com/r8TwSlCaam – 5:15 PM
“Have you seen Space Jam 2?”
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk fired shots at LeBron for critiquing his ending 👀
➡️ https://t.co/D2b8BPLuJ9 pic.twitter.com/r8TwSlCaam – 5:15 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Celtics center Enes Kanter blasts China and ‘hypocrite’ Nike over ‘SLAVE labor’ and offers to tour the country’s internment camps with brand icons LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and co-founder Phil Knight mol.im/a/10133427 via @MailOnline – 4:19 PM
#Celtics center Enes Kanter blasts China and ‘hypocrite’ Nike over ‘SLAVE labor’ and offers to tour the country’s internment camps with brand icons LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and co-founder Phil Knight mol.im/a/10133427 via @MailOnline – 4:19 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio with right ankle soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 26, 2021
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel on LeBron James not playing today because of his sore right ankle: “We’re taking a marathon approach.” Malik Monk will start in James’ place. -via Twitter @mcten / October 26, 2021
Jovan Buha: Lakers’ updated injury report: Wayne Ellington (left hamstring strain) is upgraded to questionable. LeBron James (right ankle soreness) remains questionable. Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff are w/ the South Bay Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 26, 2021