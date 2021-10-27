Shams Charania: Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has a small ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand but intends to play through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s a matter of pain tolerance and LaVine wants to play as Chicago starts the season 4-0.
Bulls' Zach LaVine intends to play through thumb injury: Sources – The Athletic – 12:03 PM
Bulls' Zach LaVine to keep playing through small ligament tear in non-shooting hand thumb – 10:36 AM
Can confirm that Zach LaVine underwent an MRI on his left thumb on the Bulls' off-day Tuesday. According to @Shams Charania, LaVine has a small ligament tear in the thumb that the All-Star plans to play through. – 10:35 AM
Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has a small ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand but intends to play through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It's a matter of pain tolerance and LaVine wants to play as Chicago starts the season 4-0. – 10:29 AM
Zach LaVine's last meaningful four-game winning streak after he hit that on Monday for the first time in the NBA regular season? Mar. 14, 2014, when his UCLA Bruins won Pac-12 tourney and first two games in NCAA Tourney. Billy Donovan's Florida team eliminated him, by the way. – 11:58 AM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan has a great problem: is Zach or DeMar his closer? LaVine has a more offensive arsenal, while DeRozan is a more proven winner. Matchups, hot hand, and experience will all decide, but some interesting numbers to look at.
Zach LaVine jumps Michael Jordan for fourth on Bulls' all-time 3-pointers made list
Sneaker free agent Zach LaVine arrives in New Balances and hoops in Nike Kobe 5s. – 10:01 PM
Zach LaVine finally won four games in a row in the NBA. Congrats to him. – 9:59 PM
With tonight’s win, Zach LaVine now has his first four game winning streak of his NBA career.
More importantly, the Bulls are off to an NBA-best 4-0 start to this season. – 9:58 PM
Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 108.
DeMar DeRozan: 26/4/6
Zach LaVine: 22/4/5
Nikola Vučević: 17/8/2
The Bulls shot 20-for-21 from the foul line and finished with 11 steals
It was sloppy in the end, but the Bulls are now 4-0. – 9:57 PM
Bulls 111, Raptors 108
Bulls open season 4-0 for first time since 1996-97
This is first time Zach LaVine has won four straight NBA games
DeMar DeRozan hit three huge hoops late to avoid epic collapse – 9:57 PM
Live ball timeouts are so dumb. How can traps or presses or anything ever work. Get in trouble, just call timeout, or have your coach call it for you, as Donovan just did for LaVine who walked into an obvious trap. Imagine being able to cal TO on a blitz you didn't pick up – 9:53 PM
This is basically the Bulls' worst nightmare defensively. Vucevic guarding in space, LaVine and DeRozan on the weak side providing zero help. – 9:48 PM
Solid first half for the Bulls. DeRozan doing bad things to his old team. Zach LaVine playing the role of max decoy again. He'll turn it on when he feels it's foot on the throat time. – 8:32 PM
LaVine cracks scoring column at 5:21 of 2nd. Slow starts have been the norm lately for him.
Fred VanVleet has yet to score for Raptors. – 8:19 PM
Bulls listing Vucevic as a starter, along with Ball, LaVine, DeRozan and Patrick Williams, one of two fourth-overall picks from Florida State starting tonight. – 7:08 PM
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
