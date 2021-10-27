Zion Williamson to get more scans on injured foot by the end of the week

Cassidy Hubbarth: David Griffin told me that Zion is expected to get scans on his right foot by the end of this week & that will dictate how they progress from one stage to the next. Right now he hasn’t been cleared to play, he is doing one on none, no explosive work, running just straight lines.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nickeil Alexander-Walker clearly frustrated as he went to the bench after that timeout. His shot just isn’t falling tonight (3/14).
Zion Williamson just walked over to him on the bench, sat down and gave him a pep talk. – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
NAW came off the court really frustrated after that last miss and Zion came over to talk to him on the bench.
NAW is 3-14 from the field, 0-7 on 3s. – 9:46 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans do a lot of little stuff that will help them win games whenever Zion comes back.
It’s just tough with this roster, going against opponents’ full strength rosters. – 9:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
We’re going to do this thing now where Zion Williamson misses so many games that he becomes underrated. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How is Nets-Heat not the ESPN game? (He asks knowing the idea was Trae vs Zion)
But still! – 7:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Five things (#Pelicans host Hawks at 6:30 CT on @ESPNNBA and @ESPNRadioNOLA; Valanciunas sees 20-20 in forceful start to 2021-22; injury report; practice report with latest on Zion; Hernangomez #NBA Superlatives): on.nba.com/3GuSIh5 – 9:57 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
#Pelicans Plus is live!
-Willie Green and the Pels get their first win!
-JV is a MONSTER, BI is clutch, and Devonte’s shot-making is nuts
-A Zion update and #Hawks preview
Tune in! #WontBowDown
📸 Stephen Lew
https://t.co/t1kEpBFJrN pic.twitter.com/KkYox4NGuA – 9:28 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson “progressing” following foot surgery, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/27/zio… – 7:34 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The turnovers were still an issue. So was the bench.
But these young Pels showed some gradual maturity in their 1st win of the Willie Green era last night.
If BI and JV continue to lead the way, they’ve got some hope of staying afloat until Zion is ready theathletic.com/2913773/2021/1… – 7:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG!
🔘 Ben Simmons but not what you think (3:27)
🔘 Ja vs Zion (14:40)
🔘 Nuggets (22:29)
🔘 Tyler Herro (26:49)
🔘 The Bulls! (36:58)
🔘 Top 75 (44:10)
🔘 Four-point line? (49:13)
🎧 https://t.co/iY4fw65EC1
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0nzDWLhVyZ – 6:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Walked into today’s media post-practice session to see Zion Williamson doing slides and some other light running/movement work.
Willie Green said Z’s not going full throttle yet, but remains on schedule for next set of scans, either later this week or next. – 2:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson is doing a little bit of running on the court. Plan is for him to have another series of tests on his right foot later this week or early next week, Willie Green says. – 2:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are leaning heavily on Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram. Monday, they delivered as New Orleans finally broke into the win column.
New 3 points. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:11 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Important game for the Wolves tonight. Monday night, so crowd probably a little lighter. New Orleans sans Zion again. Coming off a sloppy performance. How do they respond? – 7:48 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about the 0-3 Pelicans, who have never been good enough *with Zion available* to climb out of a hike like the one they are currently digging without him. ziller.substack.com/p/the-pelicans… – 11:44 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s only been 3 games, but the Pelicans’ offense has looked ugly minus Zion. They’re turning it over 1 in 5 possessions, and the bench has been a mess. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
Oleh Kosel: Walked in today’s post media practice to see Zion Williamson doing slides and some other light running/movement work. Willie Green said Z’s not involved in contact, but remains on schedule for next set of scans, either late this week or early next. -via Twitter @OlehKosel / October 26, 2021
There’s an expectation that Williamson will resume play under a minutes restriction when he does take the floor, sources said, typical for stars returning from injury. But with Williamson, who bristled at the training wheels Pelicans officials placed on his reintegration from a torn meniscus injury as a rookie, it could be a higher-stakes game of poker. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021
When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021