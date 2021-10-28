Ben Simmons back to Sixers shootaround

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives the latest update on the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/28/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons has been at the practice facility at least the past three days. He was present at shootaround this morning. – 5:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Sixers will probably keep the same starters today, but he expects them to have to switch lineups up some moving forward with Ben Simmons out. – 5:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Shake Milton are both still questionable for tonight’s game.
Rivers also said that Ben Simmons was at the team’s shootaround today and has been at the practice facility for at least the past three days. – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Shake Milton are both still questionable for tonight’s game.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was at shootaround today. He worked with Spencer Rivers today, has been coming into the facility recently. – 5:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons ‘has been working out.’ Went to shootaround today and did a lot of shooting. – 5:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirms that Ben Simmons was at #Sixers shootaround this morning. Says he’s in good spirits. – 5:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons was at shootaround today — did “a lot of shooting” – 5:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Danny Green preaches patience after Tyrese Maxey struggles to replace Ben Simmons inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
From earlier, a new Sixers mailbag on some early-season trends (no Ben Simmons, basically): theathletic.com/2918314/2021/1… – 2:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Scottie Barnes already doing what Ben Simmons can do.
18-7-7, great switching defense, zero threes attempted. – 12:50 AM
Scottie Barnes already doing what Ben Simmons can do.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Are there any parallels from Allen Iverson asking the #Sixers to trade him 15 years ago and the current Ben Simmons situation? Or are they quite different? (for subscribers) https://t.co/7L55XVRYOC pic.twitter.com/WQaEjyMLrZ – 11:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Taking a look at the #Sixers trading a displeased Allen Iverson 15 years ago and examining some similarities/differences with the Ben Simmons saga (for subscribers): https://t.co/7L55XVRYOC #76ers pic.twitter.com/nbhVZealip – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers are developing strong chemistry despite an uncertain future as the Ben Simmons resolution still looms inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:49 PM
Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who played under Rivers in Boston and later with the Los Angeles Clippers, weighed in on the drama surrounding Simmons and the 76ers this week during an appearance on CLNS Media’s “The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.” “If Doc kick you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen (that),” Pierce said. “I think I’ve seen Doc kick someone out maybe once. Like Doc ain’t gonna kick you out for nothing, you know what I’m saying? You really gotta be an asshоle for Doc to kick you out of practice, ’cause Doc’s one of the coolest coaches. He understands the player. “And so I don’t know if that relationship can be mended back together. I feel like it’s so far gone.” -via The Score / October 27, 2021
When asked specifically if this is one of those games where Simmons’ absence is felt, Rivers quickly dismissed that thought. “I don’t worry about that,” he quickly said. “Ben’s not here, so yeah. If we would’ve won the game, so, no. I don’t do that.” -via Sixers Wire / October 27, 2021
Daryl Morey: Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness. And he has he’s dealing with some personal reasons off the court. Both we take very seriously. We’re working with them to provide every resource to help them with what is needed. And, you know, he spoke to his teammates, you know, things seem to be moving very much in a positive direction. We’re gonna provide all the resources and get Ben what he needs and get them out there as soon as we can. -via YouTube / October 26, 2021