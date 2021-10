Ben Simmons back to Sixers shootaround

Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who played under Rivers in Boston and later with the Los Angeles Clippers, weighed in on the drama surrounding Simmons and the 76ers this week during an appearance on CLNS Media’s “The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.” “If Doc kick you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen (that),” Pierce said. “I think I’ve seen Doc kick someone out maybe once. Like Doc ain’t gonna kick you out for nothing, you know what I’m saying? You really gotta be an asshоle for Doc to kick you out of practice, ’cause Doc’s one of the coolest coaches. He understands the player. “And so I don’t know if that relationship can be mended back together. I feel like it’s so far gone.” -via The Score / October 27, 2021