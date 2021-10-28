Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) play against the Washington Wizards (1-1) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 111, Washington Wizards 122 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards advance to 4-1 on the season after defeating the Hawks 122-111.
Beal: 27 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
Harrell: 25 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 2 steals, 1 blk
KCP: 21 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast
Kuzma: 21 points, 8 reb, 3 steals
They take on the Celtics again Saturday at 5PM. – 9:34 PM
Wizards advance to 4-1 on the season after defeating the Hawks 122-111.
Beal: 27 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
Harrell: 25 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 2 steals, 1 blk
KCP: 21 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast
Kuzma: 21 points, 8 reb, 3 steals
They take on the Celtics again Saturday at 5PM. – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Four Wizards players had 20 tonight.
Beal — 27 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
Kuz — 21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL
Trez — 25 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
KCP — 21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PT
The Wizards are 4-1. pic.twitter.com/Nb3u1Gbcqq – 9:34 PM
Four Wizards players had 20 tonight.
Beal — 27 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
Kuz — 21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL
Trez — 25 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
KCP — 21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PT
The Wizards are 4-1. pic.twitter.com/Nb3u1Gbcqq – 9:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are 4-1 for the first time since 2014-15 during the Paul Pierce season – 9:32 PM
Wizards are 4-1 for the first time since 2014-15 during the Paul Pierce season – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. That game was a slog, then a blowout, then dicey until Philly eventually closes it out. Embiid with 30 and 18. Maxey with 17 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Up next: A huge rematch against the Hawks on Saturday. – 9:32 PM
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. That game was a slog, then a blowout, then dicey until Philly eventually closes it out. Embiid with 30 and 18. Maxey with 17 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Up next: A huge rematch against the Hawks on Saturday. – 9:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Breaking up the Russell Westbrook contract into 3 serviceable players is the top offseason move in the early part of the season.
67 points and 29 rebounds for KCP, Kuzma and Harrell tonight vs. Atlanta – 9:31 PM
Breaking up the Russell Westbrook contract into 3 serviceable players is the top offseason move in the early part of the season.
67 points and 29 rebounds for KCP, Kuzma and Harrell tonight vs. Atlanta – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell, raising his voice, addressing the crowd after the win vs. the Hawks: “That’s what the District is about, man! Grit and grind. People come in to work.” – 9:30 PM
Montrezl Harrell, raising his voice, addressing the crowd after the win vs. the Hawks: “That’s what the District is about, man! Grit and grind. People come in to work.” – 9:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards win, 122-111, without Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford. Big, big nights from Beal and Harrell. – 9:29 PM
Wizards win, 122-111, without Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford. Big, big nights from Beal and Harrell. – 9:29 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bounce back game for Bradley Beal (27, 8 and 8). Montrezl Harrell keeps beasting; he dominates the paint (25 points, 13 boards). Four starters with 20+ points. Washington beats Atlanta w/o Gafford & Dinwiddie, 122-111. Wizards haven’t started a season 4-1 in seven years. – 9:29 PM
Bounce back game for Bradley Beal (27, 8 and 8). Montrezl Harrell keeps beasting; he dominates the paint (25 points, 13 boards). Four starters with 20+ points. Washington beats Atlanta w/o Gafford & Dinwiddie, 122-111. Wizards haven’t started a season 4-1 in seven years. – 9:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
24 hours after winning in Boston, Wizards beat the Hawks. They host the Celtics Saturday at 4-1, trailing only the Bulls…
…who are the Celtics face on Monday.
Top of the East right now…
Chicago 4-0
Washington 4-1
Charlotte 4-1
Celtics playing four straight against them. – 9:29 PM
24 hours after winning in Boston, Wizards beat the Hawks. They host the Celtics Saturday at 4-1, trailing only the Bulls…
…who are the Celtics face on Monday.
Top of the East right now…
Chicago 4-0
Washington 4-1
Charlotte 4-1
Celtics playing four straight against them. – 9:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The three players the Wizards got in the deal with the Lakers for Russell Westbrook, vs. the Hawks tonight:
Kyle Kuzma: 21 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl
KCP: 21 pts, 8 reb, 5-7 3PT
Montrezl Harrell: 25 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast – 9:28 PM
The three players the Wizards got in the deal with the Lakers for Russell Westbrook, vs. the Hawks tonight:
Kyle Kuzma: 21 pts, 8 reb, 3 stl
KCP: 21 pts, 8 reb, 5-7 3PT
Montrezl Harrell: 25 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast – 9:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards, missing three starters, beat the Hawks by 11 points. They are 4-1, their best start since 2014-15. – 9:27 PM
The Wizards, missing three starters, beat the Hawks by 11 points. They are 4-1, their best start since 2014-15. – 9:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Great seeing Bradley Beal getting downhill again. He wasn’t perfect, but when he goes north/south, good things happen. And another big-time game from the three ex-Lakers. – 9:27 PM
Great seeing Bradley Beal getting downhill again. He wasn’t perfect, but when he goes north/south, good things happen. And another big-time game from the three ex-Lakers. – 9:27 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Wizards improve to 4-1 with home victory over the Hawks — following last night’s road win vs. the Celtics. Montrezl Harrell, re-energized in D.C., had 25 points, 13 rebounds, five assists. Brad Beal with 27 points. No Spencer Dinwiddie for Wizards on second night of B2B. – 9:27 PM
Wizards improve to 4-1 with home victory over the Hawks — following last night’s road win vs. the Celtics. Montrezl Harrell, re-energized in D.C., had 25 points, 13 rebounds, five assists. Brad Beal with 27 points. No Spencer Dinwiddie for Wizards on second night of B2B. – 9:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Hawks got within five but couldn’t make a comeback, falling to the Wizards, 122-111.
They move to 3-2.
John Collins: 28 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast
Cam Reddish: 20 pts, 3 reb
Trae Young: 15 pts, 13 ast – 9:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish’s 15-point fourth quarter was the second highest-scoring period of his career (17 in the 3rd quarter on 2/28/20 vs. BKN). – 9:27 PM
Cam Reddish’s 15-point fourth quarter was the second highest-scoring period of his career (17 in the 3rd quarter on 2/28/20 vs. BKN). – 9:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
For the second time this season and seventh time in his career, Cam Reddish has scored 20-or-more points coming off the bench. – 9:22 PM
For the second time this season and seventh time in his career, Cam Reddish has scored 20-or-more points coming off the bench. – 9:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell Tonight:
25 points (10/15 FG)
5/5 FT
13 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
1 block
+16 pic.twitter.com/KxQl3aFTXN – 9:21 PM
Montrezl Harrell Tonight:
25 points (10/15 FG)
5/5 FT
13 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
1 block
+16 pic.twitter.com/KxQl3aFTXN – 9:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Looks like Montrezl Harrell may have gotten hit in the face/poked in the eye by Kyle Kuzma. He was able to walk off under his own power after staying on the ground for a bit, but now going to the locker room. Brutal for the Wizards who are now center-less and down to 1 timeout. – 9:20 PM
Looks like Montrezl Harrell may have gotten hit in the face/poked in the eye by Kyle Kuzma. He was able to walk off under his own power after staying on the ground for a bit, but now going to the locker room. Brutal for the Wizards who are now center-less and down to 1 timeout. – 9:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell is heading to the Wizards’ locker room with trainers after taking a hard fall under the basket. The Wizards are already down two centers. – 9:19 PM
Montrezl Harrell is heading to the Wizards’ locker room with trainers after taking a hard fall under the basket. The Wizards are already down two centers. – 9:19 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Best case sequence there for the Wiz – Beal with a top tier pass to Trezl – Trae just misses and the. Hawks lose Beal in transition – 9:17 PM
Best case sequence there for the Wiz – Beal with a top tier pass to Trezl – Trae just misses and the. Hawks lose Beal in transition – 9:17 PM
Ben Falk @bencfalk
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Love this play design in the Wizards’ opening set tonight: Beal coming off a baseline screen occupies the strong side, put Trae Young on the weak side, and essentially make the Hawks defend the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. pic.twitter.com/tgzVEippgW – 9:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The rim at Capital One Arena tonight after all these Montrezl Harrell dunks pic.twitter.com/DGCc51BcgZ – 9:15 PM
The rim at Capital One Arena tonight after all these Montrezl Harrell dunks pic.twitter.com/DGCc51BcgZ – 9:15 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Hearing the federal gov may replace the Lincoln Memorial with a 50 foot statue of Montrezl Harrell screaming at a ref after a made layup. To me, this is long overdue. – 9:13 PM
Hearing the federal gov may replace the Lincoln Memorial with a 50 foot statue of Montrezl Harrell screaming at a ref after a made layup. To me, this is long overdue. – 9:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Trae Young lob to John Collins and Hawks have pulled within five of the Wizards, 111-106, with 4:13 to play. – 9:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish has 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 from 3, 3-4 FT) off the bench so far.
His latest trip to the line brings the Hawks within nine. – 9:11 PM
Cam Reddish has 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 from 3, 3-4 FT) off the bench so far.
His latest trip to the line brings the Hawks within nine. – 9:11 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Montrezl Harrell would look pretty good in a Lakers jersey right now. – 9:11 PM
Montrezl Harrell would look pretty good in a Lakers jersey right now. – 9:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
KCP was in the paint for 7 consecutive seconds before Bertans hit a three. Prunty and Jent lost it on the ref after that. – 9:06 PM
KCP was in the paint for 7 consecutive seconds before Bertans hit a three. Prunty and Jent lost it on the ref after that. – 9:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell just got a tech so he walked over and sat on the scorers table in silence lmao pic.twitter.com/4M6ZmvXjlp – 9:05 PM
Montrezl Harrell just got a tech so he walked over and sat on the scorers table in silence lmao pic.twitter.com/4M6ZmvXjlp – 9:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
That jumper by Lou Williams makes it a 10-point game, 102-92, with 10:02 to play.
Feels like the Hawks can get back in this, if they can settle down and get a few stops. – 8:58 PM
That jumper by Lou Williams makes it a 10-point game, 102-92, with 10:02 to play.
Feels like the Hawks can get back in this, if they can settle down and get a few stops. – 8:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal just took out not one but two photographers. pic.twitter.com/0JX67NBj6X – 8:48 PM
Bradley Beal just took out not one but two photographers. pic.twitter.com/0JX67NBj6X – 8:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has the 45th 20-point/10-rebound game of his career and his first this season. – 8:45 PM
John Collins has the 45th 20-point/10-rebound game of his career and his first this season. – 8:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Hawks are 2nd in the NBA in rebounding this year. The Wizards are very thin at center tonight. Yet, the Wizards are up 37-28 in the rebounding margin. – 8:45 PM
The Hawks are 2nd in the NBA in rebounding this year. The Wizards are very thin at center tonight. Yet, the Wizards are up 37-28 in the rebounding margin. – 8:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anyone interested in a John Collins vs. Davis Bertans steel cage match? Second time the two have had to be separated. – 8:43 PM
Anyone interested in a John Collins vs. Davis Bertans steel cage match? Second time the two have had to be separated. – 8:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has reached double figures in assists for the second time this season and 88th time in his career. – 8:37 PM
Trae Young has reached double figures in assists for the second time this season and 88th time in his career. – 8:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are beating the Hawks on the boards 31-22 without their starting center. Also the Hawks are shooting 57.4% from the floor this game is drunk – 8:36 PM
The Wizards are beating the Hawks on the boards 31-22 without their starting center. Also the Hawks are shooting 57.4% from the floor this game is drunk – 8:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Wizards have looked so great so far this year. They started so terribly on defense in the first four minutes of this game, and corrected big-time. Guys like Holiday, Avdija, KCP have made them way harder to play against, at least early. – 8:35 PM
The Wizards have looked so great so far this year. They started so terribly on defense in the first four minutes of this game, and corrected big-time. Guys like Holiday, Avdija, KCP have made them way harder to play against, at least early. – 8:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards up by 20 without two of their starters.
This is nice. – 8:34 PM
Wizards up by 20 without two of their starters.
This is nice. – 8:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
DC is going to be ready to retire Montrezl Harrell’s jersey after this season – 8:32 PM
DC is going to be ready to retire Montrezl Harrell’s jersey after this season – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Hawks by 15 points in the third quarter. They are shooting 42.9% from three and have 3 TOs. I mean… – 8:30 PM
The Wizards now lead the Hawks by 15 points in the third quarter. They are shooting 42.9% from three and have 3 TOs. I mean… – 8:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards with their foot on the Hawks’ neck. Got to finish them by getting in the bonus early in the 3rd quarter (ATL already with 3 team fouls 4 minutes in). – 8:29 PM
Wizards with their foot on the Hawks’ neck. Got to finish them by getting in the bonus early in the 3rd quarter (ATL already with 3 team fouls 4 minutes in). – 8:29 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks trail the Wizards 64-55 at halftime.
Collins: 14/7, 7/8 FG
Capela: 9 points
Young: 8/9 – 8:08 PM
Hawks trail the Wizards 64-55 at halftime.
Collins: 14/7, 7/8 FG
Capela: 9 points
Young: 8/9 – 8:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
HALFTIME: Wizards 64, Hawks 55
Hawks going to have to buckle down on defense in the second half.
John Collins: 14 pts, 7 reb
Trae Young: 8 pts, 9 ast
Clint Capela: 9 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 17 pts. – 8:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr told us he wasn’t worried… Bradley Beal has 17p on 8-16 FG and some really, really nice facilitating in the first half here.
Wizards, down two starters, lead the Hawks 64-55 at halftime. – 8:06 PM
Wes Unseld Jr told us he wasn’t worried… Bradley Beal has 17p on 8-16 FG and some really, really nice facilitating in the first half here.
Wizards, down two starters, lead the Hawks 64-55 at halftime. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime up 9 points on a very good Hawks team despite missing three starters. This is Wes Unseld Jr.’s 5th career game as an NBA head coach. Appears he knows what he’s doing. – 8:05 PM
The Wizards go into halftime up 9 points on a very good Hawks team despite missing three starters. This is Wes Unseld Jr.’s 5th career game as an NBA head coach. Appears he knows what he’s doing. – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The passing between Clint Capela and John Collins this season is way above where it was last season. – 8:02 PM
The passing between Clint Capela and John Collins this season is way above where it was last season. – 8:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is absolutely cooking Bogdan Bogdanovic tonight. Sheesh. – 8:02 PM
Bradley Beal is absolutely cooking Bogdan Bogdanovic tonight. Sheesh. – 8:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
On back to back possessions, Bradley Beal flexes and then shushes Bogdan Bogdanovic. Have mercy. – 8:02 PM
On back to back possessions, Bradley Beal flexes and then shushes Bogdan Bogdanovic. Have mercy. – 8:02 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KCP is THREE FOR FOUR from 3-point range tonight.
My goodness.
Washington shooting 50% from 3 (7/14) so far. – 7:53 PM
KCP is THREE FOR FOUR from 3-point range tonight.
My goodness.
Washington shooting 50% from 3 (7/14) so far. – 7:53 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Referee Ben Taylor didn’t seem to be a real objective judge of whether Trae Young’s contact with him (which looked awfully incidental to me) deserved a technical foul on replay. – 7:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Clint Capela just threw a lob to John Collins, big man to big man pic.twitter.com/E0TU39u1yk – 7:48 PM
Clint Capela just threw a lob to John Collins, big man to big man pic.twitter.com/E0TU39u1yk – 7:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
What looked like a fairly obvious goaltend by Clint Capela on Kyle Kuzma goes uncalled by the officials and Hawks get an alley-oop on the other end – 7:47 PM
What looked like a fairly obvious goaltend by Clint Capela on Kyle Kuzma goes uncalled by the officials and Hawks get an alley-oop on the other end – 7:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Wizards on a 9-2 run to start the second quarter and take a 42-34 lead on the Hawks.
Wizards shooting 54.5% from 3 – 7:43 PM
Wizards on a 9-2 run to start the second quarter and take a 42-34 lead on the Hawks.
Wizards shooting 54.5% from 3 – 7:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal is in that mode.
11 points (5/10, 1/2 3P)
2 rebounds
2 assists
0 TOs – 7:43 PM
Bradley Beal is in that mode.
11 points (5/10, 1/2 3P)
2 rebounds
2 assists
0 TOs – 7:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After an off shooting night against the Celtics, Bradley Beal is looking like Bradley Beal tonight. He’s got 11 pts in 12 min. – 7:41 PM
After an off shooting night against the Celtics, Bradley Beal is looking like Bradley Beal tonight. He’s got 11 pts in 12 min. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks’ shot selection needs to be on point against an opponent that is really good on offense and not nearly as good on defense. Wiz will score points; Hawks need to find good shots. They’re there to be had. – 7:39 PM
Hawks’ shot selection needs to be on point against an opponent that is really good on offense and not nearly as good on defense. Wiz will score points; Hawks need to find good shots. They’re there to be had. – 7:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal, who went 0-6 from 3 last game, just knocked one down. – 7:39 PM
Bradley Beal, who went 0-6 from 3 last game, just knocked one down. – 7:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks trail Wizards 33-32 at the end of turn first.
Collins: 8 points
Capela: 6 points
Young: 8 assists – 7:37 PM
Hawks trail Wizards 33-32 at the end of turn first.
Collins: 8 points
Capela: 6 points
Young: 8 assists – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
End of the first: Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32
Caldwell-Pope, Harrell: 6p
Collins has 8p, Trae Young has 8 assists in 9 minutes – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
After the first quarter: Wizards 33, Hawks 32
Trae Young: 8 ast, 3 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 2 reb
Cam REddish: 5 pts (went 2-2 his first two shots coming off the bench, 1-1 FT) – 7:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young’s eight first-quarter assists marked the third-most in a single period in his career (10 in 1st qtr on 1/30/20 vs. PHI, 9 in 3rd qtr on 10/21/21 vs. DAL). – 7:35 PM
Trae Young’s eight first-quarter assists marked the third-most in a single period in his career (10 in 1st qtr on 1/30/20 vs. PHI, 9 in 3rd qtr on 10/21/21 vs. DAL). – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Despite missing three starters, the Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32 after the first quarter. Great start, considering. – 7:35 PM
Despite missing three starters, the Wizards lead the Hawks 33-32 after the first quarter. Great start, considering. – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
… That’s EIGHT assists for Trae Young in his first nine minutes of play tonight – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Trae Young has 8 assists already just 9 minutes into the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Got up at 6 a.m. in New Orleans, connected through Atlanta, now in D.C. for the second half of the Hawks’ first back-to-back of the season.
Very grateful to be traveling again, and also very grateful for coffee ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ALT7Z3hJvy – 7:21 PM
Got up at 6 a.m. in New Orleans, connected through Atlanta, now in D.C. for the second half of the Hawks’ first back-to-back of the season.
Very grateful to be traveling again, and also very grateful for coffee ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ALT7Z3hJvy – 7:21 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KCP been in his bag lately 🤢
Sorry, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/ATpQgq7y6M – 7:20 PM
KCP been in his bag lately 🤢
Sorry, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/ATpQgq7y6M – 7:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma says during a timeout scoreboard video he has to have a Denver omelet the morning of every game. – 7:19 PM
Kyle Kuzma says during a timeout scoreboard video he has to have a Denver omelet the morning of every game. – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Drew Hanlen in the house for Wizards games on back-to-back nights, sitting courtside to watch Bradley Beal – 7:16 PM
Drew Hanlen in the house for Wizards games on back-to-back nights, sitting courtside to watch Bradley Beal – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Much like with Myles Turner, the Wizards are getting dominated by Clint Capela early – 7:13 PM
Much like with Myles Turner, the Wizards are getting dominated by Clint Capela early – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is going to have to break out of his early season funk if the undermanned Wizards want to have a chance against the Hawks, let’s see if he puts on a show – 7:10 PM
Bradley Beal is going to have to break out of his early season funk if the undermanned Wizards want to have a chance against the Hawks, let’s see if he puts on a show – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards will start Holiday, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Harrell on Thursday. – 6:43 PM
Wizards will start Holiday, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Harrell on Thursday. – 6:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards starters with Dinwiddie and Gafford out:
Aaron Holiday
Beal
KCP
Kuzma
Harrell – 6:41 PM
Wizards starters with Dinwiddie and Gafford out:
Aaron Holiday
Beal
KCP
Kuzma
Harrell – 6:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start at point guard in Spencer Dinwiddie’s place tonight. – 6:41 PM
Aaron Holiday will start at point guard in Spencer Dinwiddie’s place tonight. – 6:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers two-way guards Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau are rejoining the Pacers for Friday’s game in Brooklyn, per league source.
They spent the last four days in training camp with the Mad Ants of the G League. – 6:15 PM
Pacers two-way guards Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau are rejoining the Pacers for Friday’s game in Brooklyn, per league source.
They spent the last four days in training camp with the Mad Ants of the G League. – 6:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:07 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) are both available for tonight. – 6:06 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) are both available for tonight. – 6:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:06 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is available. – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan about some of the early foul trouble John Collins has gotten into:
“We want our guys to be aggressive. I think he’s getting caught sometimes reaching and some fouls like that, so play defense with your feet, not so much with your hands.” – 6:06 PM
I asked Nate McMillan about some of the early foul trouble John Collins has gotten into:
“We want our guys to be aggressive. I think he’s getting caught sometimes reaching and some fouls like that, so play defense with your feet, not so much with your hands.” – 6:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
It has been well documented that Deni Avdija is an extremely diligent worker.
The latest example with Avdija working through concepts with direction of player development Alex McLean an hour before watching film and usual pre-game workout routine with assistant coach Pat Delany. – 5:50 PM
It has been well documented that Deni Avdija is an extremely diligent worker.
The latest example with Avdija working through concepts with direction of player development Alex McLean an hour before watching film and usual pre-game workout routine with assistant coach Pat Delany. – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on gauging the team: “Our biggest woe other than in Atlanta was our shooting. Our defense is ahead of our offense.” – 5:39 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on gauging the team: “Our biggest woe other than in Atlanta was our shooting. Our defense is ahead of our offense.” – 5:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is still working his was back with individual workouts and weight lifting at the team’s practice facility. It has been when media isn’t around, but he’s continuing to work, Unseld Jr. says. – 5:36 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura is still working his was back with individual workouts and weight lifting at the team’s practice facility. It has been when media isn’t around, but he’s continuing to work, Unseld Jr. says. – 5:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says he expects Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) and Trae Young (left shin soreness) to be available tonight. – 5:34 PM
Nate McMillan says he expects Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) and Trae Young (left shin soreness) to be available tonight. – 5:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I spy a Terp 🐢
Kevin Huerter aka Red Velvet back in the DMV pic.twitter.com/e8colrCytc – 5:33 PM
I spy a Terp 🐢
Kevin Huerter aka Red Velvet back in the DMV pic.twitter.com/e8colrCytc – 5:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Per Nate McMillan, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) are warming up now and will be game-time decisions. – 5:32 PM
Per Nate McMillan, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) are warming up now and will be game-time decisions. – 5:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
WUJ says resting Spencer Dinwiddie on 2nd night of back-to-backs is something the Wizards talked about in preseason. Doesn’t know if that plan will stick all season. – 5:30 PM
WUJ says resting Spencer Dinwiddie on 2nd night of back-to-backs is something the Wizards talked about in preseason. Doesn’t know if that plan will stick all season. – 5:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance, New Orleans bench provided a boost vs. Hawks, holding edge vs. deep Atlanta rotation: https://t.co/uuO52UTNgK pic.twitter.com/UBVjZj8Rqg – 5:28 PM
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance, New Orleans bench provided a boost vs. Hawks, holding edge vs. deep Atlanta rotation: https://t.co/uuO52UTNgK pic.twitter.com/UBVjZj8Rqg – 5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie is also out tonight to rest as part of his ACL recovery. So, the Wizards will be quite undermanned vs. the Hawks. – 5:28 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is also out tonight to rest as part of his ACL recovery. So, the Wizards will be quite undermanned vs. the Hawks. – 5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford is day-to-day with his quad contusion following an MRI. Good news. – 5:27 PM
Daniel Gafford is day-to-day with his quad contusion following an MRI. Good news. – 5:27 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
No structural damage for Daniel Gafford, Wes Unseld Jr says. He is out tonight with a right quad contusion.
Spencer Dinwiddie is also out, resting out of caution with him coming back from the ACL. – 5:27 PM
No structural damage for Daniel Gafford, Wes Unseld Jr says. He is out tonight with a right quad contusion.
Spencer Dinwiddie is also out, resting out of caution with him coming back from the ACL. – 5:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard introduces Deni Avdija to Dominique Wilkins pic.twitter.com/n9yhhgkLAn – 4:47 PM
Tommy Sheppard introduces Deni Avdija to Dominique Wilkins pic.twitter.com/n9yhhgkLAn – 4:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Wasted night in loss to the Hawks
🏀 Devonte’ Graham shines again
🏀 Defensive rebounding struggles
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/aBxxSCjEt6 – 3:45 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Wasted night in loss to the Hawks
🏀 Devonte’ Graham shines again
🏀 Defensive rebounding struggles
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/aBxxSCjEt6 – 3:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis: Not obsessing over Bradley Beal contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/wiz… – 3:24 PM
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis: Not obsessing over Bradley Beal contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/wiz… – 3:24 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
GAMEDAY BACK HOME
Need y’all to be loud like opening night 🔊 pic.twitter.com/QEHtKfywaE – 3:17 PM
GAMEDAY BACK HOME
Need y’all to be loud like opening night 🔊 pic.twitter.com/QEHtKfywaE – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hornets for Friday at Heat:
INJURY UPDATE:
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is DOUBTFUL – 3:13 PM
Per Hornets for Friday at Heat:
INJURY UPDATE:
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is DOUBTFUL – 3:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hornets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat at FTX Arena:
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is questionable
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is doubtful – 2:53 PM
Hornets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat at FTX Arena:
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is questionable
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is doubtful – 2:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at MIA 10/29
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is DOUBTFUL
#AllFly – 2:51 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at MIA 10/29
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE
Washington (R Knee Sprain) is DOUBTFUL
#AllFly – 2:51 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
How the All-NBA guards have fared so far:
S. Curry- 29ppg-6.3rpg-8.3apg
L. Doncic- 23.7ppg-11.3rpg-8.7apg- 21.7% from 3-4.7TO
D. Lillard- 17.8ppg- 8apg- 33.3%fg-17.1% from 3
C. Paul- 12ppg-10.8apg-39.5%fg-30% from 3
K. Irving-Inactive
B. Beal- 19.7ppg-33.3%fg- 16% from 3 – 2:38 PM
How the All-NBA guards have fared so far:
S. Curry- 29ppg-6.3rpg-8.3apg
L. Doncic- 23.7ppg-11.3rpg-8.7apg- 21.7% from 3-4.7TO
D. Lillard- 17.8ppg- 8apg- 33.3%fg-17.1% from 3
C. Paul- 12ppg-10.8apg-39.5%fg-30% from 3
K. Irving-Inactive
B. Beal- 19.7ppg-33.3%fg- 16% from 3 – 2:38 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
In case you missed the #WakeupWatch here you go!
Wizards vs. Celtics Film Breakdown | “Hard Fought Dub”
⬇️ youtu.be/f-rtRejw7lc – 2:37 PM
In case you missed the #WakeupWatch here you go!
Wizards vs. Celtics Film Breakdown | “Hard Fought Dub”
⬇️ youtu.be/f-rtRejw7lc – 2:37 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
$SHIB showing y’all what a community can do. I hope $CLXY has a crazy community one day… – 2:34 PM
$SHIB showing y’all what a community can do. I hope $CLXY has a crazy community one day… – 2:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Daniel Gafford out, obviously Trez will likely start. But I’m guessing we’ll see Kuzma and/or Avdija at the 5. They are the biggest players left on the roster. Kuzma is rebounding well and Avdija has shown improvement protecting the rim. – 2:18 PM
With Daniel Gafford out, obviously Trez will likely start. But I’m guessing we’ll see Kuzma and/or Avdija at the 5. They are the biggest players left on the roster. Kuzma is rebounding well and Avdija has shown improvement protecting the rim. – 2:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Per Synergy, when De’Andre Hunter is guarding the pick-and-roll ball handler, they are shooting 3-of-18 against him.
In all possessions Hunter is listed as the primary defender, opponents are shooting 28.6 percent. – 2:17 PM
Per Synergy, when De’Andre Hunter is guarding the pick-and-roll ball handler, they are shooting 3-of-18 against him.
In all possessions Hunter is listed as the primary defender, opponents are shooting 28.6 percent. – 2:17 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Daniel Gafford ruled OUT (right quad contusion) tonight vs. Hawks. Raul Neto expected to be back in the lineup. #WizHawks – 2:07 PM
Daniel Gafford ruled OUT (right quad contusion) tonight vs. Hawks. Raul Neto expected to be back in the lineup. #WizHawks – 2:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Montrezl Harrell debuts his new on-court shoe by SIA Collective 👀 pic.twitter.com/QLuG5wS5h2 – 1:57 PM
Wizards center Montrezl Harrell debuts his new on-court shoe by SIA Collective 👀 pic.twitter.com/QLuG5wS5h2 – 1:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Trae Young’s bow. John Collins’ T. Clint Capela’s ‘vacation’ guarantee. The Atlanta Hawks hung out with me to explain why it is they do and say these things and why they have no plans to stop. @The Athletic theathletic.com/2917287/2021/1… – 1:49 PM
Trae Young’s bow. John Collins’ T. Clint Capela’s ‘vacation’ guarantee. The Atlanta Hawks hung out with me to explain why it is they do and say these things and why they have no plans to stop. @The Athletic theathletic.com/2917287/2021/1… – 1:49 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Westbrook’s issue with Bazley’s dunk (and bat flips!), Harden’s troubles, Barnes’ game-winning 3, Hield plays D, hot starts for Hornets, Wizards, Cavs, Wolves + more!
📼: https://t.co/IZqfu03s6e
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/t24hEIZDo5 – 1:44 PM
Westbrook’s issue with Bazley’s dunk (and bat flips!), Harden’s troubles, Barnes’ game-winning 3, Hield plays D, hot starts for Hornets, Wizards, Cavs, Wolves + more!
📼: https://t.co/IZqfu03s6e
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/t24hEIZDo5 – 1:44 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford is OUT with a right quad contusion tonight, the Wizards say. – 1:43 PM
Daniel Gafford is OUT with a right quad contusion tonight, the Wizards say. – 1:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tonight after a one-game absence. Daniel Gafford is OUT, not surprisingly. – 1:42 PM
The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tonight after a one-game absence. Daniel Gafford is OUT, not surprisingly. – 1:42 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu is out. – 1:00 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
Kevin Huerter (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Trae Young (left shin soreness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu is out. – 1:00 PM