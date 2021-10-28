Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Detroit Pistons (0-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
Detroit Pistons 102, Philadelphia 76ers 110 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Crisis averted. It’s a win over the Pistons at home. Here are the player grades after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:35 PM
Crisis averted. It’s a win over the Pistons at home. Here are the player grades after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. Spirited comeback attempt falls short. Embiid hit a clutch 3 with eight seconds left to ice the game for Philly.
Bey: 19 points, 5 rebounds
Grant: 14 points
Olynyk: 14 points
Hayes: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Embiid: 30 points, 18 boards – 9:34 PM
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. Spirited comeback attempt falls short. Embiid hit a clutch 3 with eight seconds left to ice the game for Philly.
Bey: 19 points, 5 rebounds
Grant: 14 points
Olynyk: 14 points
Hayes: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Embiid: 30 points, 18 boards – 9:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win, 110-102. For the second straight home game, a pretty epic collapse in the fourth quarter. They were fortunate to be ahead by too many points this time. They are 3-2 on the season.
Joel Embiid: 30-8-3, Tyrese Maxey: 16-6-6 – 9:34 PM
Sixers win, 110-102. For the second straight home game, a pretty epic collapse in the fourth quarter. They were fortunate to be ahead by too many points this time. They are 3-2 on the season.
Joel Embiid: 30-8-3, Tyrese Maxey: 16-6-6 – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: 76ers 110, Pistons 102. Detroit closed with a big-time run but it wasn’t enough. Poor 3-point shooting to start and missed free throws cost them late.
Progress: Saddiq Bey found his 3-ball (finished with 19p); Frank Jackson played well on both ends and got shots to fall. – 9:34 PM
FINAL: 76ers 110, Pistons 102. Detroit closed with a big-time run but it wasn’t enough. Poor 3-point shooting to start and missed free throws cost them late.
Progress: Saddiq Bey found his 3-ball (finished with 19p); Frank Jackson played well on both ends and got shots to fall. – 9:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers hold on for a 110-102 win. Embiid’s 27 and 18 led the way. Tyrese Maxey had his best game of the season with 16/6/6 on 6-8 shooting. Shake had 13 off the bench in his season debut.
Perfectly normal 4th quarter that was never in doubt. – 9:33 PM
Final: Sixers hold on for a 110-102 win. Embiid’s 27 and 18 led the way. Tyrese Maxey had his best game of the season with 16/6/6 on 6-8 shooting. Shake had 13 off the bench in his season debut.
Perfectly normal 4th quarter that was never in doubt. – 9:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
FINAL: #Sixers 110, #Pistons 102
Bey: 19 pts, 6 rebs
Grant/Olynyk: 14 pts each
DET (0-4) cut a 22-poitn lead to five in the final minutes. – 9:33 PM
FINAL: #Sixers 110, #Pistons 102
Bey: 19 pts, 6 rebs
Grant/Olynyk: 14 pts each
DET (0-4) cut a 22-poitn lead to five in the final minutes. – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. That game was a slog, then a blowout, then dicey until Philly eventually closes it out. Embiid with 30 and 18. Maxey with 17 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Up next: A huge rematch against the Hawks on Saturday. – 9:32 PM
FINAL: Sixers 110, Pistons 102. That game was a slog, then a blowout, then dicey until Philly eventually closes it out. Embiid with 30 and 18. Maxey with 17 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
Up next: A huge rematch against the Hawks on Saturday. – 9:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixers 107, Pistons 102 with 19.6 seconds left. Detroit’s on a 24-7 run since the 6:34 mark of the fourth quarter. – 9:31 PM
Sixers 107, Pistons 102 with 19.6 seconds left. Detroit’s on a 24-7 run since the 6:34 mark of the fourth quarter. – 9:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is shooting 70% from the free-throw line — missed 8. Pistons are down by 5. This team’s margin for error is razor thin. – 9:30 PM
Detroit is shooting 70% from the free-throw line — missed 8. Pistons are down by 5. This team’s margin for error is razor thin. – 9:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is doing hoodrat things.
3-point line involved. – 9:29 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is doing hoodrat things.
3-point line involved. – 9:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A pair of Embiid free-throws puts the Sixers up 8 with 1:46 left.
Looks like the Sixers strong free-throw defense on Jerami Grant may have saved their night. – 9:24 PM
A pair of Embiid free-throws puts the Sixers up 8 with 1:46 left.
Looks like the Sixers strong free-throw defense on Jerami Grant may have saved their night. – 9:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons trailed 100-78 with 6:34 to play. Since then, they’ve outscored the Sixers 16-1 to cut the deficit to seven. – 9:22 PM
Pistons trailed 100-78 with 6:34 to play. Since then, they’ve outscored the Sixers 16-1 to cut the deficit to seven. – 9:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This is 16-3 run by the Pistons since the score was 98-78 with less than eight to play. – 9:20 PM
This is 16-3 run by the Pistons since the score was 98-78 with less than eight to play. – 9:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are shooting 32% (11-of-34) from 3, which is a vast improvement.
They’re still in this. – 9:20 PM
#Pistons are shooting 32% (11-of-34) from 3, which is a vast improvement.
They’re still in this. – 9:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers were up 100-78 with 6:34 left to play. The Pistons have gone on a 16-1 run over the last 3 minutes to make it a 7 point game with 3:26 left. – 9:20 PM
The Sixers were up 100-78 with 6:34 left to play. The Pistons have gone on a 16-1 run over the last 3 minutes to make it a 7 point game with 3:26 left. – 9:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
16-1 run for Detroit to turn what should’ve been a game in which the starters shouldn’t have returned into a seven-point game with 3:26 left. – 9:20 PM
16-1 run for Detroit to turn what should’ve been a game in which the starters shouldn’t have returned into a seven-point game with 3:26 left. – 9:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons are alive. Hayes found Bey in the corner for a 3, and he knocked it down.
Sixers 101, Pistons 94 with 3:26 to play. Hayes, playing his first fourth-quarter minutes of the season, has scored or assisted Detroit’s last eight points – 9:19 PM
The Pistons are alive. Hayes found Bey in the corner for a 3, and he knocked it down.
Sixers 101, Pistons 94 with 3:26 to play. Hayes, playing his first fourth-quarter minutes of the season, has scored or assisted Detroit’s last eight points – 9:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers 101, #Pistons 94, 3:26 4Q
Don’t #StopWriting, but pay closer attention to the game. – 9:19 PM
#Sixers 101, #Pistons 94, 3:26 4Q
Don’t #StopWriting, but pay closer attention to the game. – 9:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are finally whipping the ball around and making the right reads, players making open shots. Might be too late, but it’s a 7-point game with 3 minutes left. – 9:19 PM
Pistons are finally whipping the ball around and making the right reads, players making open shots. Might be too late, but it’s a 7-point game with 3 minutes left. – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and laid it in, and then knocked down a 3. Pistons cut it to single digits, 100-91 – 9:18 PM
Hayes grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and laid it in, and then knocked down a 3. Pistons cut it to single digits, 100-91 – 9:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 13-0 run, with a putback and a 3-pointer by Killian Hayes, and they’re within single digits, 100-91, 3:56 4Q. – 9:18 PM
#Pistons are on a 13-0 run, with a putback and a 3-pointer by Killian Hayes, and they’re within single digits, 100-91, 3:56 4Q. – 9:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
…And this is suddenly no longer a blowout after that 3 by Hayes. Sixers 100, Pistons 91 with less than four to play. Starters back in. – 9:17 PM
…And this is suddenly no longer a blowout after that 3 by Hayes. Sixers 100, Pistons 91 with less than four to play. Starters back in. – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes with a feet-set 3 after a rebound and putback. Detroit down by 9 with 3:39 left. – 9:17 PM
Killian Hayes with a feet-set 3 after a rebound and putback. Detroit down by 9 with 3:39 left. – 9:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Harris and Maxey are back in game with the #Sixers‘ lead down to 14. Embiid is warming up – guessing he is, too. – 9:15 PM
Harris and Maxey are back in game with the #Sixers‘ lead down to 14. Embiid is warming up – guessing he is, too. – 9:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid just took his warmups off. Looks like he’s about to come back in with the Sixers holding a 14 point lead with 5:13 left. – 9:14 PM
Joel Embiid just took his warmups off. Looks like he’s about to come back in with the Sixers holding a 14 point lead with 5:13 left. – 9:14 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A wholesome @Philadelphia 76ers moment:
Doc Rivers gives Andre Drummond a big hug as he hits the bench after fouling out 😅 – 9:13 PM
A wholesome @Philadelphia 76ers moment:
Doc Rivers gives Andre Drummond a big hug as he hits the bench after fouling out 😅 – 9:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers Andre Drummond fouls out in 14 mins against his former #Pistons.
He gets a joking hug from Doc Rivers, with a tough whistled all night. – 9:13 PM
#Sixers Andre Drummond fouls out in 14 mins against his former #Pistons.
He gets a joking hug from Doc Rivers, with a tough whistled all night. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris re-enters this blowout after Drummond picks up his sixth foul. – 9:13 PM
Tobias Harris re-enters this blowout after Drummond picks up his sixth foul. – 9:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is playing in the fourth quarter.
Conspiracy theories must die at some point. – 9:11 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes is playing in the fourth quarter.
Conspiracy theories must die at some point. – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Thybulle and Korkmaz open the fourth with consecutive 3’s to give the Sixers an 85-67 lead. Still 11:15 on the clock, but not looking good for Detroit – 8:54 PM
Thybulle and Korkmaz open the fourth with consecutive 3’s to give the Sixers an 85-67 lead. Still 11:15 on the clock, but not looking good for Detroit – 8:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s Matisse Thybulle confidently knocking down a 3-pointer, then dishing to Korkmaz for another trey. Sixers have their biggest lead of the game at 85-67.
In New York, Thybulle was thoughtful and candid about his offensive development:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:54 PM
There’s Matisse Thybulle confidently knocking down a 3-pointer, then dishing to Korkmaz for another trey. Sixers have their biggest lead of the game at 85-67.
In New York, Thybulle was thoughtful and candid about his offensive development:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
76ers’ lead quickly out to 18 after a pair of triples to open the fourth. – 8:53 PM
76ers’ lead quickly out to 18 after a pair of triples to open the fourth. – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 79, Pistons 67 at the end of the third. Embiid with 22-16-3. Maxey with 16-4-6. Harris with 17 and 6. Milton has 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting in his season debut. – 8:50 PM
Sixers 79, Pistons 67 at the end of the third. Embiid with 22-16-3. Maxey with 16-4-6. Harris with 17 and 6. Milton has 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting in his season debut. – 8:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Sixers 79, Pistons 67
Grant: 14 points
F. Jackson: 9 points
J. Jackson: 7 points
Embiid has 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Tobias Harris has 17 points and 6 boards – 8:49 PM
End of 3: Sixers 79, Pistons 67
Grant: 14 points
F. Jackson: 9 points
J. Jackson: 7 points
Embiid has 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Tobias Harris has 17 points and 6 boards – 8:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey, Korkmaz, Harris, Niang and Milton on the floor for the Sixers as they go small once again to end the 3rd quarter. Sixers lead 79-67 after 3. – 8:49 PM
Maxey, Korkmaz, Harris, Niang and Milton on the floor for the Sixers as they go small once again to end the 3rd quarter. Sixers lead 79-67 after 3. – 8:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Sixers 79, #Pistons 67
Grant: 14 pts, 4 rebs
F. Jackson: 9 pts
J. Jackson: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts
Garza/Olynyk: 6 pts each – 8:49 PM
End 3Q: #Sixers 79, #Pistons 67
Grant: 14 pts, 4 rebs
F. Jackson: 9 pts
J. Jackson: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts
Garza/Olynyk: 6 pts each – 8:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice find by Olynyk to Lyles, who gets an and-1 to end the 1Q. Pistons trail by 12 going into the final frame.
Jerami Grant with 14 points
Frank Jackson has 9 points – 8:49 PM
Nice find by Olynyk to Lyles, who gets an and-1 to end the 1Q. Pistons trail by 12 going into the final frame.
Jerami Grant with 14 points
Frank Jackson has 9 points – 8:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice bounce pass by Olynyk to set Lyles up for the 3-point play. – 8:48 PM
Nice bounce pass by Olynyk to set Lyles up for the 3-point play. – 8:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Best Tyrese Maxey game of the young season towards the end of the third quarter: 16, 6 and 4 on seven shots.
In addition to all of the offensive stuff, battling on defense against guys who are much bigger than him. – 8:44 PM
Best Tyrese Maxey game of the young season towards the end of the third quarter: 16, 6 and 4 on seven shots.
In addition to all of the offensive stuff, battling on defense against guys who are much bigger than him. – 8:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers 73, #Pistons 62, 2:44 3Q
PHI has stretched the lead with transition baskets and Tobias Harris, who has 9 of his 17 pts in 3Q. – 8:41 PM
#Sixers 73, #Pistons 62, 2:44 3Q
PHI has stretched the lead with transition baskets and Tobias Harris, who has 9 of his 17 pts in 3Q. – 8:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has three assists this quarter, which is a team-high mark for the night. – 8:41 PM
Isaiah Stewart has three assists this quarter, which is a team-high mark for the night. – 8:41 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Embiid (22 points, season-high 16 rebounds) is really tired. Drummond replacing him after timeout with 2:44 left in 3rd quarter. – 8:40 PM
Embiid (22 points, season-high 16 rebounds) is really tired. Drummond replacing him after timeout with 2:44 left in 3rd quarter. – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Have to consider the competition, but this is Maxey’s best game of the season so far: 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including some crafty finishes inside and a 3-pointer, six assists and four rebounds. – 8:36 PM
Have to consider the competition, but this is Maxey’s best game of the season so far: 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including some crafty finishes inside and a 3-pointer, six assists and four rebounds. – 8:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have 8 TO in 2Q, which has helped lead to the 66-55 deficit. – 8:36 PM
#Pistons have 8 TO in 2Q, which has helped lead to the 66-55 deficit. – 8:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
76ers up by 11. Detroit’s offense has had brief moments of looking good but just not consistent enough to overcome the difference in talent. – 8:32 PM
76ers up by 11. Detroit’s offense has had brief moments of looking good but just not consistent enough to overcome the difference in talent. – 8:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Officials are reviewing the last play to see if there might be some actionable offense on #Pistons Josh Jackson’s foul on Embiid.
Didn’t look like it was that serious, but it’s a tech on JJ. – 8:28 PM
Officials are reviewing the last play to see if there might be some actionable offense on #Pistons Josh Jackson’s foul on Embiid.
Didn’t look like it was that serious, but it’s a tech on JJ. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not sure if that’s a Flagrant-2, but Josh got Embiid pretty good – 8:26 PM
Not sure if that’s a Flagrant-2, but Josh got Embiid pretty good – 8:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It wasn’t intentional, but that might be a Flagrant-2 on Josh Jackson. – 8:26 PM
It wasn’t intentional, but that might be a Flagrant-2 on Josh Jackson. – 8:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Nice finish by #Pistons Killian Hayes on a drive to his left, over Embiid. Small steps. – 8:25 PM
Nice finish by #Pistons Killian Hayes on a drive to his left, over Embiid. Small steps. – 8:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Luka Garza woke Joel Embiid up a bit there late in the second quarter, and the Sixers head to the half with a 52-46 lead. Embiid’s up to 19 and 12 on 6-13 shooting. Nobody else is in double figures in scoring, for either team, as they’ve combined to shoot 7-27 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Luka Garza woke Joel Embiid up a bit there late in the second quarter, and the Sixers head to the half with a 52-46 lead. Embiid’s up to 19 and 12 on 6-13 shooting. Nobody else is in double figures in scoring, for either team, as they’ve combined to shoot 7-27 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Sixers 52, Pistons 46. Overall strong half for the Pistons despite a slow start.
F. Jackson: 9 points
Garza: 6 points
Embiid: 19 points, 12 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 52, Pistons 46. Overall strong half for the Pistons despite a slow start.
F. Jackson: 9 points
Garza: 6 points
Embiid: 19 points, 12 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Garza has hit two 3s, but he can’t defend Embiid inside. He’s up to 19 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. It’s Sixers 52, Pistons and 46 at the half. – 8:07 PM
Garza has hit two 3s, but he can’t defend Embiid inside. He’s up to 19 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. It’s Sixers 52, Pistons and 46 at the half. – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Sixers 52, #Pistons 46
F. Jackson: 9 pts
Garza: 6 pts
Grant: 5 pts, 4 rebs
Joseph: 5 pts – 8:07 PM
Half: #Sixers 52, #Pistons 46
F. Jackson: 9 pts
Garza: 6 pts
Grant: 5 pts, 4 rebs
Joseph: 5 pts – 8:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This game needed some juice and Luka Garza provided it on both ends. Shoutout to him. – 8:07 PM
This game needed some juice and Luka Garza provided it on both ends. Shoutout to him. – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: 76ers 52, Pistons 46
Detroit is 4 of 17 from 3.
Frank Jackson has 9 points. – 8:07 PM
HALFTIME: 76ers 52, Pistons 46
Detroit is 4 of 17 from 3.
Frank Jackson has 9 points. – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid in the @Philadelphia 76ers first half tonight:
19 PTS / 12 REB / 2 AST – 8:07 PM
Joel Embiid in the @Philadelphia 76ers first half tonight:
19 PTS / 12 REB / 2 AST – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
it appears Embiid appreciated the opportunity to attack Garza to close the half — 19 and 12 at halftime for the big guy – 8:06 PM
it appears Embiid appreciated the opportunity to attack Garza to close the half — 19 and 12 at halftime for the big guy – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We are really watching a game in which Garza and Embiid are, essentially, playing one-on-one. Garza with his second 3 of the night. Embiid is shooting every time down the floor. – 8:06 PM
We are really watching a game in which Garza and Embiid are, essentially, playing one-on-one. Garza with his second 3 of the night. Embiid is shooting every time down the floor. – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s another 3-pointer for #Pistons Luka Garza, who has brought a spark on both ends of the floor. – 8:06 PM
That’s another 3-pointer for #Pistons Luka Garza, who has brought a spark on both ends of the floor. – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes gets his second-career dunk after poking the ball away from Maxey at halfcourt. – 8:04 PM
Killian Hayes gets his second-career dunk after poking the ball away from Maxey at halfcourt. – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Garza is playing a dangerous game with Embiid, but I’m here for every second of it. Respect. – 8:03 PM
Garza is playing a dangerous game with Embiid, but I’m here for every second of it. Respect. – 8:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Garza hits a 3 with Embiid closing out and throws up three fingers, talks a little trash. Then Garza pushes Embiid on defense. More of this matchup, please. – 8:01 PM
Garza hits a 3 with Embiid closing out and throws up three fingers, talks a little trash. Then Garza pushes Embiid on defense. More of this matchup, please. – 8:01 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers Joel Embiid gets a dunk but then gets a tech for taunting.
That’s the old one-point (net) play. – 7:59 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid gets a dunk but then gets a tech for taunting.
That’s the old one-point (net) play. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Embiid gets a tech after getting a rebound over Garza and dunking. He had words. – 7:59 PM
Embiid gets a tech after getting a rebound over Garza and dunking. He had words. – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons and Sixers are a combined 3-22 from 3 pic.twitter.com/ZK5uoQdWvG – 7:59 PM
Pistons and Sixers are a combined 3-22 from 3 pic.twitter.com/ZK5uoQdWvG – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has 3 fouls at 4:41 2Q … Luka Garza is entering the chat. – 7:56 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has 3 fouls at 4:41 2Q … Luka Garza is entering the chat. – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 35, #Sixers 30, 6:55 2Q
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 7:52 PM
#Pistons 35, #Sixers 30, 6:55 2Q
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A few boos as the Sixers call timeout after that follow by Diallo. Pistons have a 35-30 lead with 6:55 to play in the first half. Philly has six turnovers and is 1-of-6 from deep. Every bench player Thybulle has committed a turnover during their run. – 7:52 PM
A few boos as the Sixers call timeout after that follow by Diallo. Pistons have a 35-30 lead with 6:55 to play in the first half. Philly has six turnovers and is 1-of-6 from deep. Every bench player Thybulle has committed a turnover during their run. – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I think that last #Sixers shot got blocked on the glass twice — by #Pistons Hamidou Diallo then Kelly Olynyk.
Diallo then got a tough basket on the other end. Good sequence. – 7:50 PM
I think that last #Sixers shot got blocked on the glass twice — by #Pistons Hamidou Diallo then Kelly Olynyk.
Diallo then got a tough basket on the other end. Good sequence. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Olynyk and Diallo just took turns pinning Niang’s shot off the glass. The same shot. Never have seen that before. – 7:50 PM
Olynyk and Diallo just took turns pinning Niang’s shot off the glass. The same shot. Never have seen that before. – 7:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson converts a 4-point play, pulling DET into a 28-28 tie, 9:54 2Q. – 7:42 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson converts a 4-point play, pulling DET into a 28-28 tie, 9:54 2Q. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons had ly 3 turnovers in 1Q, which is completely acceptable, given what they’ve done this season. – 7:39 PM
#Pistons had ly 3 turnovers in 1Q, which is completely acceptable, given what they’ve done this season. – 7:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pistons 22, Sixers 21 at the end of the first. Philly shot 8-of-23 from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3. Embiid has 9 and 6. Maxey with four assists. – 7:38 PM
Pistons 22, Sixers 21 at the end of the first. Philly shot 8-of-23 from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3. Embiid has 9 and 6. Maxey with four assists. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 22, Sixers 21. Detroit trailed 16-7, but finished the quarter with a 15-5 run to take the lead.
Stewart, Grant, Olynyk: 4 points
Bey: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
End of 1: Pistons 22, Sixers 21. Detroit trailed 16-7, but finished the quarter with a 15-5 run to take the lead.
Stewart, Grant, Olynyk: 4 points
Bey: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead the 76ers, 22-21, after the 1Q. Neither team is shooting well. Detroit has the game’s only 3. Pistons’ defense has been solid. Weird game.
Kelly Olynyk has 4 points; Saddiq Bey with 4 rebounds – 7:38 PM
Pistons lead the 76ers, 22-21, after the 1Q. Neither team is shooting well. Detroit has the game’s only 3. Pistons’ defense has been solid. Weird game.
Kelly Olynyk has 4 points; Saddiq Bey with 4 rebounds – 7:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Shake Milton being back will give Philly a boost. Sixers don’t have a lot of shot creators, and will welcome his scoring punch. – 7:37 PM
Shake Milton being back will give Philly a boost. Sixers don’t have a lot of shot creators, and will welcome his scoring punch. – 7:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers and Pistons combined to make all but 12 of the 13 three-pointers they attempted in that first quarter of play.
(This tweet was brought to you by @Tom Moore). – 7:37 PM
The Sixers and Pistons combined to make all but 12 of the 13 three-pointers they attempted in that first quarter of play.
(This tweet was brought to you by @Tom Moore). – 7:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
when the NBA celebrates its 100th year down the road, I suspect they will not be showing any highlights from this quarter of Sixers-Pistons – 7:36 PM
when the NBA celebrates its 100th year down the road, I suspect they will not be showing any highlights from this quarter of Sixers-Pistons – 7:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young’s eight first-quarter assists marked the third-most in a single period in his career (10 in 1st qtr on 1/30/20 vs. PHI, 9 in 3rd qtr on 10/21/21 vs. DAL). – 7:35 PM
Trae Young’s eight first-quarter assists marked the third-most in a single period in his career (10 in 1st qtr on 1/30/20 vs. PHI, 9 in 3rd qtr on 10/21/21 vs. DAL). – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson hits the game’s first 3 with 1:07 left in 1Q. Pistons win. – 7:34 PM
Frank Jackson hits the game’s first 3 with 1:07 left in 1Q. Pistons win. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton checks in for his season debut late in the first. Quickly got space for the pull-up jumper, but it rims out. – 7:34 PM
Shake Milton checks in for his season debut late in the first. Quickly got space for the pull-up jumper, but it rims out. – 7:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton checks in for the first time in the regular season.
Great to see him back. – 7:33 PM
Shake Milton checks in for the first time in the regular season.
Great to see him back. – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey is responsible for the last three Pistons buckets. Two assists, and a layup – 7:33 PM
Bey is responsible for the last three Pistons buckets. Two assists, and a layup – 7:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Shake Milton about to check in to make his season debut at The Center. – 7:33 PM
Shake Milton about to check in to make his season debut at The Center. – 7:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The pump fake and driving dunk was a nice move by Embiid. But you also could see him grimace after completing it, which is unfortunately the reality of the situation right now. – 7:31 PM
The pump fake and driving dunk was a nice move by Embiid. But you also could see him grimace after completing it, which is unfortunately the reality of the situation right now. – 7:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers up 18-13 early on here against the Pistons. Embiid has 8 points and 6 rebounds on 3-7 shooting. Maxey with one of his better stints in the early going with 4 points and 4 assists on 2-2 shooting. Detroit’s 0-7 from deep, which helps. – 7:31 PM
#sixers up 18-13 early on here against the Pistons. Embiid has 8 points and 6 rebounds on 3-7 shooting. Maxey with one of his better stints in the early going with 4 points and 4 assists on 2-2 shooting. Detroit’s 0-7 from deep, which helps. – 7:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixers 18, Pistons 13 with 3:03 on the clock. Pistons shooting 5-for-9 inside the arc, 0-for-7 outside of it. – 7:29 PM
Sixers 18, Pistons 13 with 3:03 on the clock. Pistons shooting 5-for-9 inside the arc, 0-for-7 outside of it. – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
76ers 18, Pistons 13, with 3:03 left in the 1Q. First team to hit a 3 wins. – 7:29 PM
76ers 18, Pistons 13, with 3:03 left in the 1Q. First team to hit a 3 wins. – 7:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey just went to work on #Sixers Danny Green, a good defender, in the paint.
That was nice. – 7:27 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey just went to work on #Sixers Danny Green, a good defender, in the paint.
That was nice. – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bad news: Pistons are 0 for 7 from 3
Good news: 76ers haven’t hit one, either – 7:25 PM
Bad news: Pistons are 0 for 7 from 3
Good news: 76ers haven’t hit one, either – 7:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If you want to see the only team with a worse half court offence than the Raps right now, the Pistons are in Philadelphia. – 7:25 PM
If you want to see the only team with a worse half court offence than the Raps right now, the Pistons are in Philadelphia. – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers lead 12-5 at the first timeout. Detroit has missed 10 of their first 12 shots, including all five 3-point attempts. Embiid already has five rebounds. – 7:21 PM
Sixers lead 12-5 at the first timeout. Detroit has missed 10 of their first 12 shots, including all five 3-point attempts. Embiid already has five rebounds. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Philly 12, Pistons 5. Detroit is 1-of-4 from the free-throw line and 0-of-5 from 3. So, yeah, could be worse given the poor shooting. – 7:20 PM
Philly 12, Pistons 5. Detroit is 1-of-4 from the free-throw line and 0-of-5 from 3. So, yeah, could be worse given the poor shooting. – 7:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Sixers 12, #Pistons 5, 6:30 1Q
Grant: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts
DET is shooting 2-of-10 FG – 7:20 PM
#Sixers 12, #Pistons 5, 6:30 1Q
Grant: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts
DET is shooting 2-of-10 FG – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixers 12, Pistons 5 with 6:36 to play in the 1st. Pistons are shooting 0-5 from 3, 1-4 at the line and 2-10 overall – 7:20 PM
Sixers 12, Pistons 5 with 6:36 to play in the 1st. Pistons are shooting 0-5 from 3, 1-4 at the line and 2-10 overall – 7:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Saddiq Bey has hit all but 3 of his 4 free throws tonight vs. the #Sixers. #Pistons – 7:16 PM
Saddiq Bey has hit all but 3 of his 4 free throws tonight vs. the #Sixers. #Pistons – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant looked like he slipped on a wet spot on the court, but he’s up and still in the game. – 7:15 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant looked like he slipped on a wet spot on the court, but he’s up and still in the game. – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant opens the game with a poke-away steal. His defense really has been a bright spot to open the season. – 7:11 PM
Jerami Grant opens the game with a poke-away steal. His defense really has been a bright spot to open the season. – 7:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Josh Jackson
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 6:38 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Josh Jackson
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 6:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey still in the starting lineup tonight with Milton back, but Rivers indicated tonight that moving forward the lineup would likely be more dependent on matchup – 6:37 PM
Maxey still in the starting lineup tonight with Milton back, but Rivers indicated tonight that moving forward the lineup would likely be more dependent on matchup – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Bey, J. Jackson, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:37 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Bey, J. Jackson, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Josh Jackson, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#DFS – 6:37 PM
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Josh Jackson, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#DFS – 6:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are both available to play tonight. – 6:33 PM
Shake Milton and Joel Embiid are both available to play tonight. – 6:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives the latest update on the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/28/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:28 PM
Doc Rivers gives the latest update on the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/28/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NHL Network’s Elliotte Friedman just reported that he believes Joel Quenneville was “heading back to Florida” now that the meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman is complete.
The Panthers are in Detroit for a game tomorrow.
No official word on anything yet. – 6:07 PM
NHL Network’s Elliotte Friedman just reported that he believes Joel Quenneville was “heading back to Florida” now that the meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman is complete.
The Panthers are in Detroit for a game tomorrow.
No official word on anything yet. – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey, on Stewart-Olynyk combination, said Olynyk can play the 4, but he reverted to some instincts of playing the 5. – 5:42 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey, on Stewart-Olynyk combination, said Olynyk can play the 4, but he reverted to some instincts of playing the 5. – 5:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Josh Jackson starting last game, said that no one should read too much into the rotations now. He said he’s looking to add some shooting and some balance, and they’re trying to find answers with different combinations. – 5:42 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Josh Jackson starting last game, said that no one should read too much into the rotations now. He said he’s looking to add some shooting and some balance, and they’re trying to find answers with different combinations. – 5:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Saddiq Bey: “He’s had to change his game because teams aren’t just letting him sit at the 3-point line and fire away.” – 5:41 PM
Casey on Saddiq Bey: “He’s had to change his game because teams aren’t just letting him sit at the 3-point line and fire away.” – 5:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on gauging the team: “Our biggest woe other than in Atlanta was our shooting. Our defense is ahead of our offense.” – 5:39 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on gauging the team: “Our biggest woe other than in Atlanta was our shooting. Our defense is ahead of our offense.” – 5:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No firm date on Cade Cunningham’s return, but he’ll practice with the Pistons tomorrow and they’ll see from there, Casey said. He’s with the Cruise this week, running the same sets and using the same terminology – 5:38 PM
No firm date on Cade Cunningham’s return, but he’ll practice with the Pistons tomorrow and they’ll see from there, Casey said. He’s with the Cruise this week, running the same sets and using the same terminology – 5:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week. He’s going to practice with us tomorrow. There’s no set date (for his return).” – 5:38 PM
Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week. He’s going to practice with us tomorrow. There’s no set date (for his return).” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham with #Cruise: “He practiced with them all this week and he’s going to practice with us (Friday), and then we’ll see.” – 5:38 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham with #Cruise: “He practiced with them all this week and he’s going to practice with us (Friday), and then we’ll see.” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson’s arrival with the team: “He was grateful, because he didn’t go back to New Orleans and didn’t get a great opportunity there with injuries and people at his position.” – 5:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson’s arrival with the team: “He was grateful, because he didn’t go back to New Orleans and didn’t get a great opportunity there with injuries and people at his position.” – 5:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is a game-time decision, Dwane Casey said. Had some soreness this morning – 5:36 PM
Jerami Grant is a game-time decision, Dwane Casey said. Had some soreness this morning – 5:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant is a game-time decision: “He went through shootaround with some soreness.” – 5:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant is a game-time decision: “He went through shootaround with some soreness.” – 5:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons has been at the practice facility at least the past three days. He was present at shootaround this morning. – 5:29 PM
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons has been at the practice facility at least the past three days. He was present at shootaround this morning. – 5:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Sixers will probably keep the same starters today, but he expects them to have to switch lineups up some moving forward with Ben Simmons out. – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers says Sixers will probably keep the same starters today, but he expects them to have to switch lineups up some moving forward with Ben Simmons out. – 5:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Shake Milton are both still questionable for tonight’s game.
Rivers also said that Ben Simmons was at the team’s shootaround today and has been at the practice facility for at least the past three days. – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Shake Milton are both still questionable for tonight’s game.
Rivers also said that Ben Simmons was at the team’s shootaround today and has been at the practice facility for at least the past three days. – 5:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was at shootaround today. He worked with Spencer Rivers today, has been coming into the facility recently. – 5:26 PM
Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was at shootaround today. He worked with Spencer Rivers today, has been coming into the facility recently. – 5:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons ‘has been working out.’ Went to shootaround today and did a lot of shooting. – 5:26 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons ‘has been working out.’ Went to shootaround today and did a lot of shooting. – 5:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons was at shootaround today — did “a lot of shooting” – 5:26 PM
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons was at shootaround today — did “a lot of shooting” – 5:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirms that Ben Simmons was at #Sixers shootaround this morning. Says he’s in good spirits. – 5:26 PM
Doc Rivers confirms that Ben Simmons was at #Sixers shootaround this morning. Says he’s in good spirits. – 5:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I like (Maxey) more with the second unit now. … I would guess it’s a little easier (not playing with stars).’ – 5:23 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I like (Maxey) more with the second unit now. … I would guess it’s a little easier (not playing with stars).’ – 5:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and Shake Milton will be game-time decisions.
Doc Rivers says neither have “serious” injuries but Sixers want to be cognizant of it being a long season with how they approach these decisions. – 5:23 PM
Joel Embiid and Shake Milton will be game-time decisions.
Doc Rivers says neither have “serious” injuries but Sixers want to be cognizant of it being a long season with how they approach these decisions. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Joel Embiid is a game time decision for the Sixers tonight, Doc Rivers said. He’s played all four games so far while dealing with knee soreness – 5:22 PM
Joel Embiid is a game time decision for the Sixers tonight, Doc Rivers said. He’s played all four games so far while dealing with knee soreness – 5:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is again a game-time decision. Shake Milton is, too. – 5:21 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is again a game-time decision. Shake Milton is, too. – 5:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid and Shake Milton are both game time decisions, per Rivers – 5:21 PM
Embiid and Shake Milton are both game time decisions, per Rivers – 5:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant getting shots up before the game. Casey, yesterday, said he’s a game-time decision (left elbow infection). pic.twitter.com/rMzLFJvqY3 – 5:18 PM
Jerami Grant getting shots up before the game. Casey, yesterday, said he’s a game-time decision (left elbow infection). pic.twitter.com/rMzLFJvqY3 – 5:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With the Sixers facing the Pistons for the first time in the regular season, feels like an appropriate time to revive this story about Andre Drummond, his connection with Doc Rivers and why he hopes this opportunity with Philly can revive his career:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:00 PM
With the Sixers facing the Pistons for the first time in the regular season, feels like an appropriate time to revive this story about Andre Drummond, his connection with Doc Rivers and why he hopes this opportunity with Philly can revive his career:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers’ Isaiah Joe doing pregame drill: pic.twitter.com/Joatusn6JY – 4:58 PM
The #Sixers’ Isaiah Joe doing pregame drill: pic.twitter.com/Joatusn6JY – 4:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
NBA Rebounds Leaders:
1. Gobert – 19.0
2. Valanciunas – 15.0
3. Jokic – 13.5
4. Adebayo – 12.8
5. C. Wood – 12.3
6. Drummond – 12.0
7. Capela – 11.8
7. Kuzma – 11.8
9. A. Davis – 11.6
10. G. Antetokounmpo – 11.6
Kuzma & Capela face off tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/tf7ZG6n3D8 – 3:49 PM
NBA Rebounds Leaders:
1. Gobert – 19.0
2. Valanciunas – 15.0
3. Jokic – 13.5
4. Adebayo – 12.8
5. C. Wood – 12.3
6. Drummond – 12.0
7. Capela – 11.8
7. Kuzma – 11.8
9. A. Davis – 11.6
10. G. Antetokounmpo – 11.6
Kuzma & Capela face off tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/tf7ZG6n3D8 – 3:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Danny Green preaches patience after Tyrese Maxey struggles to replace Ben Simmons inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:37 PM
Danny Green preaches patience after Tyrese Maxey struggles to replace Ben Simmons inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
From earlier, a new Sixers mailbag on some early-season trends (no Ben Simmons, basically): theathletic.com/2918314/2021/1… – 2:20 PM
From earlier, a new Sixers mailbag on some early-season trends (no Ben Simmons, basically): theathletic.com/2918314/2021/1… – 2:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 27, how has your favorite #NBA team (plus the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons) fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 season? pic.twitter.com/tOkHrdfM8A – 2:05 PM
Through games on Oct. 27, how has your favorite #NBA team (plus the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons) fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 season? pic.twitter.com/tOkHrdfM8A – 2:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid’s first message to Matisse Thybulle: Smile.
His second message: “We WANT you to shoot it.”
On Thybulle’s figuring-it-out process early in his third season, second-guessing himself and the more subtle ways he has improved offensively inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:46 PM
Joel Embiid’s first message to Matisse Thybulle: Smile.
His second message: “We WANT you to shoot it.”
On Thybulle’s figuring-it-out process early in his third season, second-guessing himself and the more subtle ways he has improved offensively inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:46 PM