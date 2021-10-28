Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-0) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 96, Golden State Warriors 93 (Q4 03:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant is making the megastar turn and it’s a delight-and-a-half to watch – 12:06 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Terrific defensive possession by #Warriors v #Grizzlies #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen #NBA – 12:05 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Memphis shot clock violation allows Steph to check back in… with 4:32 remaining – 12:04 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Grizzlies #1 in 2nd chance points — perfect example there #Warriors #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen #NBA – 12:03 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Lee / Wiggins / Iguodala / Toscano-Anderson / Draymond is some kind of lineup – 12:02 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors haven’t scored since Jordan Poole dunk & 1 at 9:28 mark of Q4 #Grizzlies #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen #NBA – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not only do the Warriors have 20 TOs, but the Grizz have 16 steals. Fueling their transition game and allowing them to tie it at 86 with 7 mins left after trailing all night. – 12:00 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton has always been “that dude.” The spark. 86-86 in Golden State. – 11:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Grizzlies have never led in the game but they’ve tied it at 86 all in the 4th quarter. 20 Warriors turnovers have resulted in 22 Grizz points. – 11:59 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors 3-0 & #Grizzlies 2-1 in clutch games this early season #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen #NBA – 11:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors now +15 in Steph Curry’s 31 minutes tonight, -15 in his 11 minutes on the bench. – 11:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think Warriors should go with Draymond on Anderson and JTA on Jackson so Draymond can help more. – 11:58 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Bjelica 3/4 court give and go vs #Grizzlies #Warriors #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #GrzNxtGen #NBA – 11:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Entering Q4: Warriors 79, Grizzlies 73
-Curry 36p, no one else more than 12 (Wiggins)
-GSWs in their turnover bag tonight – 14 in 2nd and 3rd quarters, 18 total. Keeping things close.
-Morant: 2p in 1st quarter, 23p in 2nd/3rd – 11:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors second group needs to hold on here during first six minutes of 4th without Steph. Poole has just four points in 18 minutes. 18 GSW turnovers have kept Memphis in game. – 11:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ja Morant has 23 points his last 19 minutes after a slow first quarter. Flipped this into a game. Warriors up six entering the fourth. – 11:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies within 6 after trailing by 10 at the half. Memphis has to keep bringing energy to start the fourth. – 11:47 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
18 third quarter points for Ja Morant. The Warriors held him to seven points in the first half. – 11:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steph Curry passed Zach Randolph for 67th on the all-time points list. – 11:42 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Grizzlies experiencing precipitous early drop in D Rating — currently last in #NBA -Memphis was 7th last season #Warriors able to exploit some slow Grizz rotations #DubNation #WarriorsGround #GrindCity #NBA #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/XoMEP6VpxJ – 11:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jazz and Warriors are now only unbeaten NBA teams … while the East is a monster at the top. This will be fun! – 11:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Please summarize in a tweet what happened in the football game cuz all I see is AHHHHHHH during this Warriors timeout – 11:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This was a wild recovery block from Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/1PkAESVrl3 – 11:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Replacing Ziaire Williams with Dillon Brooks will be a slight upgrade for Memphis. – 11:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Miserable 3rd quarter offensively for Andrew Wiggins. He’s tried to attack more and gotten nowhere with a number of TOs and bad shots. – 11:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins gets a T. Rightfully so. Draymond murdered Ja Morant at the rim. – 11:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Warriors determined to let the Grizzlies back into this game. Crazy live ball turnovers just giving the Grizzlies life. – 11:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Melton with another poke away from behind, this time on Wiggins, setting up a Morant cherry pick dunk. – 11:30 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Warriors being careless with the ball has allowed the Grizzlies to respond… Defense turning into offense – 11:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond’s short area quickness is still elite. Amazing closeout to block a JJJ three in the corner off a bullet pass from Morant. – 11:22 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr pays tribute to longtime NBA executive Bob Ferry: nba.com/warriors/video… – 11:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Halftime: Warriors 55, Grizzlies 44
-Curry 22p (7-14/4-9/4-4)
-MEM 36.2 FGpct
-Ja only 7 pts – 11:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Steph Curry with the one-legged 3 is absurd lol pic.twitter.com/3YRaCq1wm6 – 11:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry has a game-high 22 points at halftime. The Warriors lead the Grizzlies 55-45. – 11:06 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors are now using Iguodala as the post man in the play Kelenna Azubuike frequently refers to as “split action” – 11:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond stays in. Maybe it’s that cranky knee that pops occasionally before he resets it – 11:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond had a scare with his left knee, but tells Yoder and Celebrini he’s okay. – 11:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green goes down, clutching his knee. Timeout. Limps off. Being examined on the bench – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green slipped on the floor and grabbed his left knee. Warriors called timeout and trainers came out. He seemed to indicate to training staff he’ll be fine. Might be one of his knee lock up situations. Didn’t go to locker room. – 10:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond went down. Something happened with his left knee. But he gets up and walks to the bench on his own power – 10:59 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors defense is doing a great job at slowing down Ja Morant. He only has 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting with 3:23 left in the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A lot of the Grizzlies struggle has been taking care of possessions. It’s not just one game or the other, it’s been all of them. Almost like he bling to purpose when bringing the ball down the floor. It’s not good, and it can’t become a thing. – 10:56 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
A fascinating eye test vs team impact battle is unfolding around Jaren Jackson Jr. To the eye, he has struggled badly on both ends. Yet, per @Ben Falk , the Grizzlies are +49 per 100 poss when he’s on the floor. And tonight, he has a raw +/- of +4 while his team’s down 13. – 10:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damion Lee was favoring his shoulder a little after running into a hard screen. Then hit a three shortly after, so I think he’s ok. – 10:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Damion Lee takes a blow on his R shoulder. Seemed painful but stays and drills a 3. – 10:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That was a -9 for the Poole led second unit the first 5.5 minutes of the second quarter. Worst stint of the early season. – 10:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole going for the big play a bit too much. He’s doing a series of crossovers and not taking the open midrange when it works. And he ends the possession with an odd deep outlet to Wiggins that was intercepted – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors lead drops from 17 to 8 in less than 5 minutes. Second unit with a couple defensive miscues and shooting 2-of-8. 41-33, 7:08 Q2 – 10:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies out and running. A good sign from the bench unit ft. Bane and JJJ. Grizzlies cut the Warriors lead to 8.
41-33 Golden State. Grizzlies making a run, but making it on the defensive end. – 10:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies didn’t hit a three in the 1st qtr but have knocked down 3 threes in this 2nd qtr to cut the lead to 8 – 10:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have scored 59 points in their last 36 minutes of basketball. – 10:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry finished the quarter with 14 points, and Otto Porter is the second leading scorer with 8 points off the bench. Warriors lead 37-20 after one quarter of play. – 10:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 37, Grizzlies 20
-Curry 14p, 4a
-Porter 89
-Wiggins 7p
-GSW 12 assists, 10p off 5 MEM turnovers – 10:38 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
It’s officially official: Very excited to be the color analyst for the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 10th straight season. My guy @kevo408 and I will be on the call for every Sea Dubs game (home and road) this season. Gonna be a lot of fun! – 10:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors unstoppable in transition in the first Q, with 28% of their plays in transition and a 171 ortg on those plays. – 10:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Near perfect first quarter for the Warriors
-Steph Curry explosion: 14 points, 4 assists
-Some offensive life from Jordan Poole
-Otto Porter two quick 3s off the bench
-Wiggins/GP2 bottle up Morant (1/4 FG)
-Warriors up 37-20 on Memphis – 10:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Timeout Grizz after 11-0 run from Dubs. Could be the first game this season where the Warriors don’t trail at halftime. – 10:35 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies defense is catastrophic thus far this year. Warriors scored 11 straight points in what felt like 30 seconds. Grizzlies with no idea how to handle the movement and passing. – 10:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry is having another good first quarter. He has 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The Warriors lead 35-18 over the Grizzlies.
#StephenCurry – 10:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
You’d say the Grizzlies need to get back home, except that it’ll be to the Heat, not a great opponent for a young team currently wobbling. – 10:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Steph Show is rolling early. He’s got 14 already in the first. Two threes for Otto Porter. Warriors already have 10 assists. It’s all clicking right now for the hottest team in the league. – 10:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I like that Jenkins is not playing Morant the entire first quarter. I found it odd. Tyus Jones and Bane check in with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bjelica out here making a dude they call “Slo-Mo” look quick – 10:33 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The Grizzlies/Warriors game is going exactly like you thought it would. – 10:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors, forcing 4 turnovers, run out to 17-8 lead over Grizzlies in first 5 minutes. Curry with 9 points. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies getting beat in all facets of the game right now. Memphis down 17-8 with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. JJJ on the bench with two fouls. – 10:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Nervous about Jaren Jackson Jr. needing to go to the bench with 2 fouls and we are just 7 min into the game – 10:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Have Warriors -5.5 tonight (purely a schedule play), and am already very terrified of Ja every time he has the ball. – 10:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Memphis looks like they’re going to be in a lot of trouble guarding Steph without Dillon Brooks. Melton had no chance against him in the games late last year. – 10:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Not sure if it will make TV but Steph Curry was baiting his defender back and forth as Draymond brought the ball up. Eventually got the and-one. – 10:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors.
#Dubnation pic.twitter.com/Rq447w9nIt – 10:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open with Andrew Wiggins defending Ja Morant. Fighting quickness and bounce with length and bounce – 10:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Desmond Bane is doing great and there will be no restrictions for him tonight vs @Golden State Warriors. – 8:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers finally creating a bit of distance, with that Curry jumper giving Philly a 64-53 lead at the 7:21 mark of the third. – 8:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will be guarding Ja Morant in tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Steve Kerr reflected on the last matchup between the @Memphis Grizzlies & @Golden State Warriors in the Play-In tournament. Kerr said the Grizzlies deserved and earned to win that game and that he respects what the @Memphis Grizzlies organization has done building their team and roster. – 8:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I like this drill, Desmond Bane practicing shooting quickly from the corner with minimal dip pic.twitter.com/8ptL0GkCkv – 8:21 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Celebrating 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight’s honoree: Tom Gola pic.twitter.com/hy57xTbwqh – 7:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Grizzlies | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/wdXAQDxUf5 – 7:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Revisiting the 2019 NBA Draft: Why Ja Morant would now go No. 1 over Zion Williamson foxsports.com/stories/nba/re… – 5:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No surprises on either side of the Warriors-Grizzlies injury report for tonight’s game. Dillon Brooks, the primary Curry defender, is still out for Memphis, leaving that assignment mostly to De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane. – 4:41 PM
No surprises on either side of the Warriors-Grizzlies injury report for tonight’s game. Dillon Brooks, the primary Curry defender, is still out for Memphis, leaving that assignment mostly to De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane. – 4:41 PM