Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks (3-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
New York Knicks 74, Chicago Bulls 64 (Q3 05:22)
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Midway through the 3rd quarter Knicks up double-digits on Bulls and Randle is 1-for-5 for 2 points. He’s doing a lot of other things (8 reb, 7 assists) and Walker is carrying the offense. – 9:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
24 hours after winning in Boston, Wizards beat the Hawks. They host the Celtics Saturday at 4-1, trailing only the Bulls…
…who are the Celtics face on Monday.
Top of the East right now…
Chicago 4-0
Washington 4-1
Charlotte 4-1
Celtics playing four straight against them. – 9:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls introduced Keith Bogans, Kurt Thomas, Thabo Sefolosha and Aaron Gray during that timeout. – 9:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams just exited the game less than three minutes into the second half after trying to play through a hard fall. He walked directly to the locker room after coming out. – 9:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams is not on Bulls’ bench currently. Took hard fall on that flagrant foul. – 9:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Patrick Williams stayed in the game but now headed back to the locker room. – 9:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams just went off to Bulls’ locker room. Took a hard fall on the dunk attempt Mitchell Robinson fouled him on (was ruled a Flagrant 1) – 9:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams headed to the locker room after trying to play through that fall. – 9:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Clearest reminder this is not an actual 90’s Knicks-Bulls game… that was a SOFT flagrant foul – 9:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson foul on Patrick Williams being reviewed – and I’d think it’s going to be a flagrant, intentional or not, came across his face. – 9:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans, I love ya–thanks for listening @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 55-51 at the half.
Kemba with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. He remains hot from deep.
Randle with just 2 points but his passing to perimeter from post/paint has been phenomenal. He’s got 5 dimes (vs. just 1 TO) and 7 boards.
Lavine has been a beast: 17 pts on 8 FGA – 9:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks take a 55-51 lead into the half here at the United Center and other than Thibodeau wanting to tear his remaining hair out over some defensive problems it’s looked like a 4-0 team against a 3-1 team. – 9:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I really enjoy watching the Bulls play. Really wish the Kings had landed LaVine when the Bulls matched in 2018. – 9:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls down 4 at the half. Not disappointing at all as styles definitely make this fight! – 9:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NY 55-51 at half. LaVine with 17. @Joakim Noah one on one next @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 9:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 55, Bulls 51 at half
LaVine 17 points
Walker 11 points
Randle has 2 points but 5 assists and 7 rebounds – 9:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Shameless plug–yes but the @Chicago Bulls did a fabulous job putting together Joakim Noah Night – 8:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Standing ovation for Derrick Rose in Chitown as he comes into game along with “MVP” chants. – 8:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Vuc postup, finds DeRozan wide open, passes up the 3 to pass it to LaVine who turns it over. Thibs has his team doing a great job of not guarding the right guys at the arc. – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls introduced Scalabrine, Asik, Dunleavy and Nazr Mohammed during that timeout. It’s all happening. – 8:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime on @670TheScore @Joakim Noah one on one on @Chicago Bulls radio network – 8:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s Matisse Thybulle confidently knocking down a 3-pointer, then dishing to Korkmaz for another trey. Sixers have their biggest lead of the game at 85-67.
In New York, Thybulle was thoughtful and candid about his offensive development:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso with a behind the back pass to LaVine with the base line left slam..Bulls trail 45-43.. 2:28 left 2nd. – 8:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Knicks are not even thinking about guarding Patrick Williams from 3. He’s stepped in for a couple of 2s, but his defender is gumming up the works for everything else. – 8:51 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pan to Rose 👆
Pan to Taj Gibson 😁
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
What a delightful group of former Bulls teammates in the crowd for Joakim Noah Night. Did I spot Aaron Gray? – 8:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kind of amazing – the chants here for Derrick Rose as a road player are louder than the MVP chants for Randle at MSG. – 8:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The year is 2021 and Knicks-Bulls is an incredibly high-quality basketball game. It’s a beautiful thing. – 8:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A game of runs..NY on a 6-0 run to end the 1st quarter. Knicks 27-25. Vucevic 7pts 3 reb. LaVine 5pts 3 reb. – 8:33 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
This is definitely the most excited I’ve been to watch a Bulls-Knicks game in my life. It’s been a fun start so far. – 8:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The first quarter of Knicks-Bulls was just as entertaining as it was expected to be. Sign me up for three more of those. – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Interesting #Bulls had Caruso guard Randle for a few trips, then after a sub, he switched onto D-Rose, while Javonte Green is now on Randle. – 8:28 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
*thinks yet again about how the knicks really went from elfrid payton to kemba walker* pic.twitter.com/v9fCeWw0sR – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Standing O for DRose and Taj upon check-in and immediate “MVP” chants for Rose – 8:26 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
. @Stacey21King with excellent pick & roll breakdown highlighting
need for Williams to rotate defensively — reminds me of Hubie Brown’s “The roll man is the rotation man’s responsibility” @NBCSChicago #Bulls #Knicks #NewYorkForever #HubieBrown #NBA – 8:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After a 14-0 Knicks run..Bulls respond with an 8-0 run. NY 16-14 5:08 left. Bulls fans..where are you listening ? We willgive you a shout out on Bulls radio @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls just welcomed Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson back to United Center. Showed footage of Thibs winning COY award with Bulls and also him live. Lotta applause. Loudest for DRose. – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
They still love Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson in Chicago. Big ovations for all three. – 8:19 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Who decided to schedule the first good Knicks-Bulls game in years next to the first good Thursday Night Football game in years? – 8:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
But wait, I read on Twitter that the Knicks are a bad team! What’s going on? – 8:17 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic
You can’t call the Bulls off ball defense, “help defense” right now because there’s no one helping… – 8:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks on a 14-0 run.
Up 16-6.
Say it with me now.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks cap a 14-0 run with a Kemba to Mitch lob. Timeout Bulls, Knicks up 16-6. – 8:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine drills first shot of the night — a catch-and-shoot 3 from the left wing – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Bulls mascot with a greeting for Knicks players as they are introduced. pic.twitter.com/tmXmp2dfzi – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A Knicks-Bulls matchup that feels like an October playoff game while eating all the Halloween candy my wife was planning on handing out this weekend… Let’s F*cking Go!!
BING BONG.
(As an aside, Take 5 is the world’s most underappreciated/underrated candy bar) – 7:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For all needing:
Damian Lillard has not forgotten how to shoot, the Bulls aren’t going 82-0, the Nets aren’t going to miss the playoffs and the season is like 2% over.
Stop drawing conclusions this early.
Sincerely,
Me. – 7:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joakim Noah always has been a worldly guy and he’s invested in NBA Africa. But he always has kept a footprint in Chicago through his @NoahsArcFdn and said as a Bulls ambassador, he will be here more often now. – 7:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I really can’t believe it but the Knicks are one of my must watch teams right now – 7:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Who would you rather have? Both were championship centers with Chicago ties.
Player A: 12.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.9 blocks, shot 33% from three, 50% from the field career.
Player B: 8.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 blocks, shot 0% from three, 49% from the field career.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Outside of Joakim Noah Night and Zach’s thumb injury, this game should be a good test of #Bulls‘ interior defense. Randle is one of the tougher matchups they’ll see in the East. – 7:32 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
They’re watching the #Knicks pregame show in Chicago. Make sure you’re watching it too. (📷: @KC Johnson) @MSGNetworks @New York Knicks @Wally Szcerzbiak @Rebecca Haarlow @McNuttMonica @BillPidto #BINGBONG pic.twitter.com/2kzFfyoZuQ – 7:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Noah on Taj Gibson: “It’s crazy, that’s my son and now he’s like an OG. Same with Derrick.” #Bulls – 7:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Joakim says he will be back in Chicago much more often now that he’s a #Bulls ambassador and wants to do work with his foundation. – 6:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Joakim Noah said of all the people who came back to Chicago for the celebration, seeing Thabo Sefalosha surprised him the most. Said Thabo came from Switzerland. – 6:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Joakim says he’s impressed Thabo came all the way from Switzerland for this #Bulls – 6:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan anticipates Zach LaVine will play tonight @670TheScore 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is planning to play vs. Knicks, per Donovan. The situation remains fluid moving forward. All will be determined by his ability to tolerate pain and figure out best protection for thumb. – 6:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine cleared to play vs Knicks. Will come down to pain tolerance. – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said his anticipation is that Zach LaVine will play tonight – 6:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI for Knicks fans impacted by Comcast not airing games, MSG Networks issued a statement today: pic.twitter.com/nmvF34TcDB – 5:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A man was landed in Chicago for a layover. Instead of taking his next flight, he lived in the airport for three months. nydailynews.com/news/national/… – 5:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Derrick Rose on retirement: ‘I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/der… – 5:00 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Likely the best episode of No Buffs yet, since it is the Bulls who are back: youtube.com/watch?v=lBVM55… – 4:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“Dennis DeBusschere…was ranked as the best U.S. portfolio strategist in the latest Institutional Investor survey. His 22V Research firm is a homage to his father, Dave DeBusschere — a basketball hall-of-famer who played for the NY Knicks under number 22” bloomberg.com/news/articles/… – 4:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Knicks. The Bulls. The inevitable showdown between the East’s best is coming up next on NBC. pic.twitter.com/vYuGdCvQs6 – 4:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Joakim Noah packed a lot into his short Knicks career. Read about the socks, cadets, anthems, PED, kerfuffle w/ Hornacek.
Also consider this as he’s being honored in Chicago:
Noah was paid more by the Knicks ($72 million) than the Bulls ($70 million)
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose makes stunning Tom Brady reference regarding his #Knicks future #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/28/kni… – 3:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Rose said he hopes to “Tom Brady this thing” as far as career longevity.
As for the 4-0 Bulls?: “I hear about the excitement that’s going on. I know it’s great for the city to lock in, understand they have a really good team.”
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Meanwhile, through all the balloons and confetti – there’s a huge game to play tonight. You better believe someone really wants to win it! Thibs has a 7-2 record against the Bulls since they fired him. – 3:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
‘Joakim Noah Night’ lights Thibodeau’s nostalgic fire
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his #Knicks future nypost.com/2021/10/28/kni… – 2:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Joakim Noah experience couldn’t have been more different for the Bulls and Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s nice that the Bulls have officially made Joakim Noah a teams ambassador, but the two have been working with each other for years to keep Jo’s Noah’s Arc Foundation a force in the community. Good news is we’ll see Jo around a lot more. – 2:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It’s not often you see Tom Thibodeau spending time at a party instead of preparing for a game.
That’s the kind of impact Joakim Noah can have.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls have officially named Joakim Noah a team ambassador.
Noah: “It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life.”
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As a Bulls ambassador, Noah will work with the org. to build relationships with people throughout Chicago – Bulls Nation. As part of the team’s commitment to Noah and his work in the community, the Bulls will make an annual donation to his charity, the Noah’s Arc Foundation. – 2:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls have named Joakim Noah as a new team Ambassador. Noah, who played nine of his 13 NBA seasons in Chicago, will be honored tonight during Bulls-Knicks game. – 2:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Today the Chicago Bulls named Joakim Noah a new Bulls Ambassador, and tonight the team will bring together many of his former teammates, friends and family members to celebrate his incredible playing career. – 2:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They’re on the right path”
#Knicks Legend @RealEarlMonroe tells @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan that the Knicks could be one player away from being a true championship contender #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/W6KfoaGnT3 – 2:02 PM
