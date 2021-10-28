Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs (1-3) play against the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 49, Dallas Mavericks 47 (Half)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 2 over Mavs
Forbes 12 points (all from three) | Brunson 13 pts
Murray 11 pts
Jakob 8 pts
SA 8-0 from mid-range
DAL 27-21 from 3PT line – 9:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Forbes hits a buzzer-beating 3 and Spurs go into half ahead 49-47.
Both teams spent about 12 minutes apiece imploding , but can maybe feel OK about things (???) seeing as it’s still a game – 9:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points for Dejounte Murray before the half. 8 of Murray’s points from the NON-PAINT TWO – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bryn Forbes with half of the Spurs’ points from three right now.
SA by 1 – 9:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs get a break in that timeout. Doncic’s last 3-pointer ruled out of bounds and no good. Deficit remains 39-37. – 9:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
There were times last season that scouts were prone to pose the question: Does Jalen Brunson rank as Dallas’ second most dependable player? He certainly has been tonight in QBing the Mavericks’ rally from an early 25-7 deficit to their old friends from San Antonio. – 9:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs and Mavs going scoreless for multiple possessions in a row during this first half pic.twitter.com/pdHVQVJdT4 – 9:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
How did the Spurs give away a 20-point lead before half? Going 7:45 between points ought to do it.
Mavs use a 16-0 run over that span to get back in the game, now lead 30-29. – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jalen Brunson with 10 points. 6 points from three and 4 paint points
Mavs have taken the lead by 1
Brunson is the leading scorer in the game
DAL outscoring SA 15-4 to begin the 2Q – 9:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Those defensive runs Jason Kidd likes to praise?
Mavs are on one of them right now, outscoring the Spurs 25-4 to take a 30-29 lead.
Mavs were down 23-3 just 10 minutes ago. – 9:17 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Mavs now in the lead. Still trying to learn why the Spurs had all of their timeouts removed from the game. – 9:16 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs-Mavs is tied and really it’s gotten there in a very normal garden-variety type of way. Just a close game. – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs 20 point lead down to single digits.
Mavs with 10 of their 17 points in the paint – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs held the Mavs to 15 points in the 1Q.
That’s the best defensive quarter for San Antonio in the early season.
1st time this season holding an opp below 20 in a quarter – 9:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 10 after leading by 20 earlier vs Dallas
Poeltl 6 pts | Luka 4 pts
Murray 5 pts
SA winning all 4 areas on the floor, but barely – 9:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dallas bench closed the quarter on a 10-0 run against a Spurs’ unit that was 3/5 bench. Spurs up 25-15 heading to 2Q. – 9:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Mavs cut the Spurs 20 point lead down to 10 right before the 1Q ends – 9:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson is the first Mav not named Luka to make a field goal. Only took 9 mins and 33 seconds.
Mavs are 3 of 15 from the field all together, down 25-7.
A big ole yikes. – 9:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With 2:28 left in the first, a Maverick who isn’t Luka makes a shot. Jalen Brunson’s layup cuts Spurs’ lead to 25-7.
Pop calls immediate timeout. – 9:02 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Mavs have one non-Luka point in the first 9:24 of this game.
And only four Luka points. This is wild. – 9:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are 2-for-14 from the field, 0-for-6 from three. Down 25-5. This is going to require a major reset from all involved. – 9:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs have been throwing different looks at Luka.
Just now a double team.
SA forcing other Mavs players to beat them – 9:01 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The key to the Spurs’ entire future, obviously, is finding some help for Jakob Poeltl before his MVP window closes. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 20 points in 40% of their games this season.
SA holding DAL to just 3 points so far – 8:56 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jakob Poeltl has also been great to start the year. Was awesome on defense last year, but he’s way more comfortable with the ball on offense this year. Finishing around the rim with confidence. – 8:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Bryn Forbes’ second successful basket of the season — a 3-pointer — puts the Spurs up 23-3 with 4:49 left in the first. – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
At the halfway mark of the 1Q, the Spurs have allowed just 3 points to the Mavs.
SA by 15 – 8:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Luka posts Murray for the Mavs’ first successful field goal of the game. Spurs still lead 18-3 with 6:33 left in the first. – 8:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 2 of their 5 games this season.
SA enters 1-0 when leading by 15 – 8:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 60% of their games this season.
SA enters 1-1 when leading by 10 – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
After airballing a runner to start the game, Keldon Johnson knocks down a corner 3-pointer.
It’s his first successful 3 attempt of the season. – 8:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Walker, Johnson, Poeltl
Mavs: Doncic, Hardaway, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 8:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
To clarify, Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) will travel to Denver, apparently, for Friday’s game there. He’ll be re-evaluated before the game. Trey Burke is expected to travel and be available. He missed a health/safety protocol requirement. Sterling Brown is day-to-day – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
SA starters: Walker, Johnson, Poeltl, White, Murray
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young’s eight first-quarter assists marked the third-most in a single period in his career (10 in 1st qtr on 1/30/20 vs. PHI, 9 in 3rd qtr on 10/21/21 vs. DAL). – 7:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Sterling Brown will not play tonight with as sprained ankle. He is listed as day-to-day. Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) will be re-evaluated tomorrow to see if he can play in tomorrow’s game in Denver. – 7:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Trey Burke will not play tonight vs. the Spurs. Jason Kidd said: “Trey is not sick. There are certain protocols that had to take place within a certain window of time, and it didn’t happen. So he will travel with the team and he’ll be available (for tomorrow’s game in Denver).” – 7:29 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein @THEwillieCS15
Game 4, let’s get it #mffl 🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/DK5Nc4TDCc – 7:27 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Porzingis (lower back tightness) will not play tonight against the Spurs. – 7:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Gregg Popovich’s latest thoughts on Luka Doncic: “I wonder: How the hell did you get so good from such a small country?” – 7:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says he plans to start Lonnie Walker in place of the injured Doug McDermott. – 7:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says Lonnie Walker IV will start with McDermott out tonight – 7:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Bullock starts in place of Porzingis. Mavs-Spurs 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd explains KP and Trey Burke’s absences tonight vs. Spurs.
Said KP (lower back tightness) isn’t ruled out for tomorrow bc “it’s more on the managed side” with back to back.
Burke, being unvaccinated, missed certain protocol today, but will travel to Denver tonight. pic.twitter.com/lBduYiaLED – 6:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A list: 10 most mesmerizing offensive players in the NBA (alphabetically):
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
CJ McCollum
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young – 6:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke all out tonight against San Antonio. All day to day. – 6:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Kidd says Sterling Brown will be day to day.
Burke is allowed to be near the team. He’s not sick, he just missed a pregame protocol and can’t play tonight.
Reggie Bullock will start tonight with KP out – 6:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Trey Burke is not ill. He missed part of his COVID protocol sequence, so he’s out tonight. But he will travel with the team to Denver. – 6:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
While the Spurs were in Dallas on Thursday to face the Mavs, rookie Josh Primo was left 275 miles south for the first day of G-League camp. It is a step both he and the Spurs deem necessary.
“Right here is where I want to be right now.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are a missed Ja Morant FT and a missed Dejounte Murray jumper away from possibly starting the season 0-5.
They also had three chances to tie OKC in the final 30 seconds and perhaps improve to 3-2.
On their shaky start, the defense and Russ: theathletic.com/2917820/2021/1… – 5:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets officially list Nikola Jokic (right knee contusion) as questionable for tomorrow vs. Dallas. Vlatko Cancar (left hip strain) is out. – 5:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said today Nikola Jokić was in the building for Nuggets practice, but didn’t participate, and his status is questionable for tomorrow vs Dallas. Malone also said Jokić is still really sore, but there’s nothing structurally wrong with the knee. – 3:27 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Kristaps Porzingis of the @Dallas Mavericks was not great on post-ups last year. This year, he is worst in the league in efficiency — 0.50 ppp — for players averaging at least 2 post-ups per game.
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 3:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs say no Porzingis (back), S Brown (ankle) Burke (H&S protocol) are out tonight vs SA and availability for the 2nd half of the BTB in Denver tomorrow is unclear. 7:40 tip vs SA @theeagledallas – 3:11 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
A $15 million Covid-19 study – funded by the National Institutes of Health – is launching as a joint effort by UT Health San Antonio, University Health and Laredo Health to study the long-term effects of the virus on people who have recovered from it. More at 5 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/xv5z8ap0Hj – 3:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Joe Wieskamp on being assigned to G League:
“It was really fun to be around the team (the Spurs) and go to the games, but obviously we weren’t getting too many minutes, if at all. This gives us an opportunity to go out there and play and develop.” – 2:57 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas. Jokic didn’t practice today, though he was on the court in sandals when the media was let in. Malone added Jokic won’t play Friday if he or the training staff has any concerns. – 2:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Jordan Burns about being part of Spurs organization:
“It’s amazing, it’s surreal, coming from right down the street at Marshall High School. It’s crazy now that I’m right here at home doing training camp as part of the Spurs organization. I couldn’t be more grateful.” – 2:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is questionable for tomorrow vs. Dallas. He didn’t practice today. He’s still sore, but no structural damage. – 2:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Marshall-ex Jordan Burns said it took him no time to decide to sign w/ Spurs after they made him an offer through @GreenSportsMgmt:
“Being at a place where they really care about sportsmanship and character and all those things I care about, I felt this was the right place.” – 2:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
How the All-NBA guards have fared so far:
S. Curry- 29ppg-6.3rpg-8.3apg
L. Doncic- 23.7ppg-11.3rpg-8.7apg- 21.7% from 3-4.7TO
D. Lillard- 17.8ppg- 8apg- 33.3%fg-17.1% from 3
C. Paul- 12ppg-10.8apg-39.5%fg-30% from 3
K. Irving-Inactive
B. Beal- 19.7ppg-33.3%fg- 16% from 3 – 2:38 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Kristaps being out tonight is a blessing for the Spurs. He’s made it a habit of just killing them. – 2:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Cacok on how playing for Kevin Keatts at UNC-Wilmington prepared him for Spurs:
“He definitely had us running out there. I was in the best shape of my life. I hated it, but it was great. We never got tired, were pressing all the time. We played hard, and that’s what we do here.” – 2:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs recently signed two-way forward Devontae Cacok believes he’s a good fit for the Spurs after playing an up-tempo system under Kevin Keatts at UNC-Wilmington. Keatts is now head coach at N.C. State. – 2:32 PM
