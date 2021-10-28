Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

The Utah Jazz (3-0) play against the Houston Rockets (3-3) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021
Utah Jazz 80, Houston Rockets 52 (Q3 07:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
D.J. Augustin starts the second half for the Rockets. Porter is on the bench – 9:30 PM
D.J. Augustin starts the second half for the Rockets. Porter is on the bench – 9:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No Kevin Porter, Jr to start the 2nd half for the #Rockets. He seemed to turn his left ankle a couple of times in the 1st half, though he played through it in both instances. He’s now returned to the Rockets bench, appears to still be available. – 9:29 PM
No Kevin Porter, Jr to start the 2nd half for the #Rockets. He seemed to turn his left ankle a couple of times in the 1st half, though he played through it in both instances. He’s now returned to the Rockets bench, appears to still be available. – 9:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
DJ Augustin getting the start in the 3rd quarter. KPJ slow jogs to the bench 56 seconds into the 3rd. – 9:29 PM
DJ Augustin getting the start in the 3rd quarter. KPJ slow jogs to the bench 56 seconds into the 3rd. – 9:29 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
KPJ out to start the second half for the Rockets. He just ran out to the bench from the locker room. – 9:29 PM
KPJ out to start the second half for the Rockets. He just ran out to the bench from the locker room. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. out to start the second half. He seemed to turn his ankle in the first half, but stayed in the game. – 9:28 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. out to start the second half. He seemed to turn his ankle in the first half, but stayed in the game. – 9:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rockets have played 88% of their possessions in the half court and are scoring at .6 pts per half court possession – 9:24 PM
Rockets have played 88% of their possessions in the half court and are scoring at .6 pts per half court possession – 9:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams just went off to Bulls’ locker room. Took a hard fall on the dunk attempt Mitchell Robinson fouled him on (was ruled a Flagrant 1) – 9:23 PM
Patrick Williams just went off to Bulls’ locker room. Took a hard fall on the dunk attempt Mitchell Robinson fouled him on (was ruled a Flagrant 1) – 9:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson foul on Patrick Williams being reviewed – and I’d think it’s going to be a flagrant, intentional or not, came across his face. – 9:19 PM
Mitchell Robinson foul on Patrick Williams being reviewed – and I’d think it’s going to be a flagrant, intentional or not, came across his face. – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Danuel House Jr.’s injury opens chance to expand Rockets’ rotation – maybe ift.tt/3Bw0lQY – 9:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Danuel House Jr.’s injury opens chance to expand Rockets’ rotation – maybe ift.tt/3Bw0lQY – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jazz style evolves with time and the times ift.tt/312lF3K – 9:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jazz style evolves with time and the times ift.tt/312lF3K – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rockets are doing a karaoke contest for the halftime show. First contestant’s microphone did not work. They let half her song elapse before getting a functional one for her. – 9:17 PM
Rockets are doing a karaoke contest for the halftime show. First contestant’s microphone did not work. They let half her song elapse before getting a functional one for her. – 9:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALTIME: Jazz 61, Rockets 40. Despite the late-2Q lull, Utah is still firmly in command. Ingles 14p. Gobert 8p, 9r. Paschall 8p, 3r. Utah shooting 52.4%, Rockets 27.9%. No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green (looks smaller in person vs. legit NBA players) is 2-12 FGs, 0-7 from 3. – 9:14 PM
HALTIME: Jazz 61, Rockets 40. Despite the late-2Q lull, Utah is still firmly in command. Ingles 14p. Gobert 8p, 9r. Paschall 8p, 3r. Utah shooting 52.4%, Rockets 27.9%. No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green (looks smaller in person vs. legit NBA players) is 2-12 FGs, 0-7 from 3. – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-40 at the half. The Rockets are just not very good at shotmaking. Meanwhile, Jazz are just getting great looks from all over: Joe Ingles has 14 and could honestly have 20 if he just shot every time he was open. – 9:14 PM
Jazz up 61-40 at the half. The Rockets are just not very good at shotmaking. Meanwhile, Jazz are just getting great looks from all over: Joe Ingles has 14 and could honestly have 20 if he just shot every time he was open. – 9:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are down 21 at the break. Stephen Silas and Daniel Theis were not happy about a no call on the final shot of the half. – 9:13 PM
Rockets are down 21 at the break. Stephen Silas and Daniel Theis were not happy about a no call on the final shot of the half. – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz 61, Rockets 40 at half. Rockets 3 of 23 on 3s. Green with 11 but 0 for 7 from deep. – 9:13 PM
Jazz 61, Rockets 40 at half. Rockets 3 of 23 on 3s. Green with 11 but 0 for 7 from deep. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Houston: The Jazz lead the Rockets 61-40…ingles with 14 to lead the way. – 9:12 PM
Halftime in Houston: The Jazz lead the Rockets 61-40…ingles with 14 to lead the way. – 9:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Easily the best sequence of the season for Hassan Whiteside.
He’s getting more comfortable in a @Utah Jazz uniform.
#TakeNote
pic.twitter.com/rfKTvL9HSf – 9:12 PM
Easily the best sequence of the season for Hassan Whiteside.
He’s getting more comfortable in a @Utah Jazz uniform.
#TakeNote
pic.twitter.com/rfKTvL9HSf – 9:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green got fouled trying to climb the Stifle Tower. He’s lived at the FT line in the first half – 9:09 PM
Jalen Green got fouled trying to climb the Stifle Tower. He’s lived at the FT line in the first half – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green 2 of 15 on 3s since hitting 8 of 10 against the Celtics. Might be some ups and downs for a while. – 9:03 PM
Jalen Green 2 of 15 on 3s since hitting 8 of 10 against the Celtics. Might be some ups and downs for a while. – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Houston crowd (said generously) gets excited as Hakeem Olajuwon is shown on the jumbotron. Might be worth seeing if we’s willing to play a few minutes. Couldn’t be any worse. – 8:58 PM
Houston crowd (said generously) gets excited as Hakeem Olajuwon is shown on the jumbotron. Might be worth seeing if we’s willing to play a few minutes. Couldn’t be any worse. – 8:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clarkson goes down, drills an uncontested 3, puts Utah up 54-28 w/5:23 left 2Q. Dangerous territory — Jazz could suddenly turn into the Lakers and see the Rockets become the Thunder. – 8:56 PM
Clarkson goes down, drills an uncontested 3, puts Utah up 54-28 w/5:23 left 2Q. Dangerous territory — Jazz could suddenly turn into the Lakers and see the Rockets become the Thunder. – 8:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
A Clarkson 3 puts the Jazz up 54-28 midway through the second quarter. Rockets don’t have a chance at this – 8:56 PM
A Clarkson 3 puts the Jazz up 54-28 midway through the second quarter. Rockets don’t have a chance at this – 8:56 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
One of my early predictions:
I think the Jazz will be better than the Rockets this season. – 8:50 PM
One of my early predictions:
I think the Jazz will be better than the Rockets this season. – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz bench going nuts over:
1. Eric Paschall leaping over everyone to snag boards (3 now).
2. Joe Ingles having himself a night. They were yelling at him to shoot that one several seconds before he did. He’s up to 11p. – 8:50 PM
Jazz bench going nuts over:
1. Eric Paschall leaping over everyone to snag boards (3 now).
2. Joe Ingles having himself a night. They were yelling at him to shoot that one several seconds before he did. He’s up to 11p. – 8:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Did Joe Ingles just pumpfake to avoid the close out from Paschall? He’s your teammate! – 8:50 PM
Did Joe Ingles just pumpfake to avoid the close out from Paschall? He’s your teammate! – 8:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Without Danuel House, Stephen Silas has played 11 guys in the first half. Only Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba have yet to appear – 8:48 PM
Without Danuel House, Stephen Silas has played 11 guys in the first half. Only Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba have yet to appear – 8:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Would like to Houston to give Jalen Green more time on the floor without Kevin Porter Jr. just from an information standpoint. – 8:46 PM
Would like to Houston to give Jalen Green more time on the floor without Kevin Porter Jr. just from an information standpoint. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 3 of 15 on 3s looking for shooting. Armoni Brooks with his first playing time of the season, other than when benches have been cleared. – 8:45 PM
Rockets 3 of 15 on 3s looking for shooting. Armoni Brooks with his first playing time of the season, other than when benches have been cleared. – 8:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Utah ends the first quarter on a 20-5 run. Houston is having a hard time manufacturing offense – just 8 paint points, and 2-for-12 from 3. – 8:39 PM
Utah ends the first quarter on a 20-5 run. Houston is having a hard time manufacturing offense – just 8 paint points, and 2-for-12 from 3. – 8:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 32-18 on the Rockets after 1Q. I don’t feel like they’ve played amazingly, but they’re on pace to win by… well, many points. – 8:39 PM
Jazz up 32-18 on the Rockets after 1Q. I don’t feel like they’ve played amazingly, but they’re on pace to win by… well, many points. – 8:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Rockets 18. Utah surges late — getting ton of open looks both inside and out. Jingles 8p, Rudy and Don 7 apiece. Utah shoots 12-19 (63%), Rockets 6-22 (27%). – 8:39 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Rockets 18. Utah surges late — getting ton of open looks both inside and out. Jingles 8p, Rudy and Don 7 apiece. Utah shoots 12-19 (63%), Rockets 6-22 (27%). – 8:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz get seven from Gobert and Mitchell and lead the Rockets 32-18 after the first quarter. Utah dominated the last five minutes of the quarter. Jazz playing well defensively on the perimeter – 8:38 PM
The Jazz get seven from Gobert and Mitchell and lead the Rockets 32-18 after the first quarter. Utah dominated the last five minutes of the quarter. Jazz playing well defensively on the perimeter – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz 32, Rockets 18 after 1. Rockets shooting 27.3 %, Jazz 63.2 %. – 8:38 PM
Jazz 32, Rockets 18 after 1. Rockets shooting 27.3 %, Jazz 63.2 %. – 8:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have been a good first quarter team so far this season. They were not good in the first quarter tonight – 8:38 PM
Rockets have been a good first quarter team so far this season. They were not good in the first quarter tonight – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets came in third in the NBA in 3p %. Hit 2 of 12 in the first quarter. Jazz have had the best 3-point percentage defense in the league but Rockets getting and missing wide-open looks. – 8:37 PM
Rockets came in third in the NBA in 3p %. Hit 2 of 12 in the first quarter. Jazz have had the best 3-point percentage defense in the league but Rockets getting and missing wide-open looks. – 8:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Aside from the finishing, turnovers, three-point shooting, and defense, stellar first quarter for the Rockets. – 8:37 PM
Aside from the finishing, turnovers, three-point shooting, and defense, stellar first quarter for the Rockets. – 8:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sengun makes a pretty move, but misses the gimme layup. Then Ingles goes down and buries a 3. Rockets just don’t have enough margin for error to withstand swings like that. – 8:34 PM
Sengun makes a pretty move, but misses the gimme layup. Then Ingles goes down and buries a 3. Rockets just don’t have enough margin for error to withstand swings like that. – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And then ingles goes PNR with Gobert and makes a brilliant move in the paint – 8:33 PM
And then ingles goes PNR with Gobert and makes a brilliant move in the paint – 8:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ingles passes up an open look off a pass from Paschall, and the Jazz don’t get a better look in the possession – 8:32 PM
Ingles passes up an open look off a pass from Paschall, and the Jazz don’t get a better look in the possession – 8:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun doesn’t hesitate at all to take the three. He’s definitely adapting well to the NBA game. pic.twitter.com/07aqLNkgwq – 8:31 PM
Alperen Sengun doesn’t hesitate at all to take the three. He’s definitely adapting well to the NBA game. pic.twitter.com/07aqLNkgwq – 8:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are REALLY making it a point to push the pace tonight. They are going quick after every Rockets shot. Resulted in a Don layup-and-one there. – 8:30 PM
Jazz are REALLY making it a point to push the pace tonight. They are going quick after every Rockets shot. Resulted in a Don layup-and-one there. – 8:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Really nice diagonal pass from Mitchell to Ingles in the corner – 8:29 PM
Really nice diagonal pass from Mitchell to Ingles in the corner – 8:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. went down in some pain. Seemed to have turned his right ankle. Limped to the bench. – 8:26 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. went down in some pain. Seemed to have turned his right ankle. Limped to the bench. – 8:26 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
I think there are more players and coaches than fans at this Jazz game in Houston. It looks like 10 a.m. at the summer league. – 8:24 PM
I think there are more players and coaches than fans at this Jazz game in Houston. It looks like 10 a.m. at the summer league. – 8:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It’s Filipino heritage night at Toyota Center and it marks the first time in NBA history to feature a matchup between two players of Filipino descent. Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green – 8:22 PM
It’s Filipino heritage night at Toyota Center and it marks the first time in NBA history to feature a matchup between two players of Filipino descent. Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green – 8:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green has been good to start this game, but the Rockets offense gets bogged down because they can’t get Gobert out of the paint. Subbing Gordon for Tate should help that a little – 8:21 PM
Jalen Green has been good to start this game, but the Rockets offense gets bogged down because they can’t get Gobert out of the paint. Subbing Gordon for Tate should help that a little – 8:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The 10-6 score doesn’t really reflect the degree to which the Jazz are pretty much doing what they want. Couple of unforced turnovers, couple of missed open looks. 6:58 left 1Q. Ingles and Whiteside set to check in. – 8:20 PM
The 10-6 score doesn’t really reflect the degree to which the Jazz are pretty much doing what they want. Couple of unforced turnovers, couple of missed open looks. 6:58 left 1Q. Ingles and Whiteside set to check in. – 8:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Interesting to me that the Jazz have Rudy on Tate and O’Neale on Christian Wood – 8:18 PM
Interesting to me that the Jazz have Rudy on Tate and O’Neale on Christian Wood – 8:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green remains 100% at the free throw line 5 games into the season. – 8:16 PM
Jalen Green remains 100% at the free throw line 5 games into the season. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green finally goes to the line, making both free throws in his first career attempts (in his fifth game.) Best free throw shooting percentage in NBA history. – 8:15 PM
Jalen Green finally goes to the line, making both free throws in his first career attempts (in his fifth game.) Best free throw shooting percentage in NBA history. – 8:15 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
With 8:47 remaining in the first quarter of his 5th NBA game, Jalen Green takes the first two free throws of his career. Makes them both. – 8:15 PM
With 8:47 remaining in the first quarter of his 5th NBA game, Jalen Green takes the first two free throws of his career. Makes them both. – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Once again, Gobert open on Tate houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… leaving him completely along as Tate misses his first 3. – 8:13 PM
Once again, Gobert open on Tate houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… leaving him completely along as Tate misses his first 3. – 8:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets fans have gotten into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as empty seats pic.twitter.com/LntK74geeE – 8:11 PM
Rockets fans have gotten into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as empty seats pic.twitter.com/LntK74geeE – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets holding a Filipino Heritage Night for the first ever meeting of NBA players of Filipino descent, Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… Game to be shown live at 8 a.m. in the Philippines. – 8:03 PM
Rockets holding a Filipino Heritage Night for the first ever meeting of NBA players of Filipino descent, Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… Game to be shown live at 8 a.m. in the Philippines. – 8:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
There is virtually NOBODY in the Toyota Center for Jazz-Rockets pic.twitter.com/Fa3Qk6OaA3 – 8:03 PM
There is virtually NOBODY in the Toyota Center for Jazz-Rockets pic.twitter.com/Fa3Qk6OaA3 – 8:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are using the same starting lineup for the 5th straight game. That’s something that didn’t seem possible a season ago. Wonder if the league had to approve it – 7:52 PM
Rockets are using the same starting lineup for the 5th straight game. That’s something that didn’t seem possible a season ago. Wonder if the league had to approve it – 7:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Starters for tonight’s Jazz @ Rockets
Game pic.twitter.com/ODxJipUbu4 – 7:47 PM
Starters for tonight’s Jazz @ Rockets
Game pic.twitter.com/ODxJipUbu4 – 7:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Greetings from Toyota Center where the roof is closed and the seats are filled with Jalen Green shirts pic.twitter.com/X4Awt0CTWZ – 7:47 PM
Greetings from Toyota Center where the roof is closed and the seats are filled with Jalen Green shirts pic.twitter.com/X4Awt0CTWZ – 7:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
Officials: Blair, Ervin, Kogut. – 7:34 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
Officials: Blair, Ervin, Kogut. – 7:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on his large and often changing assistant coaching staff before the @Utah Jazz take on the Rockets.:
“I think that they all make each other better. And maybe the biggest quality that they all share is a level of humility, where they’re all really willing to learn.” – 6:55 PM
Quin Snyder on his large and often changing assistant coaching staff before the @Utah Jazz take on the Rockets.:
“I think that they all make each other better. And maybe the biggest quality that they all share is a level of humility, where they’re all really willing to learn.” – 6:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said a huge part of Houston’s offseason program was working on closeouts. He said they’re going to find out tonight against the Jazz’s 3-point shooters how well they learned their lessons. – 6:23 PM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said a huge part of Houston’s offseason program was working on closeouts. He said they’re going to find out tonight against the Jazz’s 3-point shooters how well they learned their lessons. – 6:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/28)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:16 PM
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/28)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Updated Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:14 PM
Updated Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:14 PM
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League Assignment)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness)
*OUT – Miye Oni (non-COVID illness)
*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Facial Infection) – 6:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The gambling public has gone further and further in on Utah since the UCLA line opened at 3.5 on Sunday afternoon, and I don’t get it.
Up to 6.5 across the board roughly 48 hours before the game. – 6:09 PM
The gambling public has gone further and further in on Utah since the UCLA line opened at 3.5 on Sunday afternoon, and I don’t get it.
Up to 6.5 across the board roughly 48 hours before the game. – 6:09 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
NBA Rebounds Leaders:
1. Gobert – 19.0
2. Valanciunas – 15.0
3. Jokic – 13.5
4. Adebayo – 12.8
5. C. Wood – 12.3
6. Drummond – 12.0
7. Capela – 11.8
7. Kuzma – 11.8
9. A. Davis – 11.6
10. G. Antetokounmpo – 11.6
Kuzma & Capela face off tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/tf7ZG6n3D8 – 3:49 PM
NBA Rebounds Leaders:
1. Gobert – 19.0
2. Valanciunas – 15.0
3. Jokic – 13.5
4. Adebayo – 12.8
5. C. Wood – 12.3
6. Drummond – 12.0
7. Capela – 11.8
7. Kuzma – 11.8
9. A. Davis – 11.6
10. G. Antetokounmpo – 11.6
Kuzma & Capela face off tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/tf7ZG6n3D8 – 3:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In the latest NBA Stats Notebook, @ethman43 breaks down the Minnesota Timberwolves’ shockingly good defense and the fact that the Utah Jazz are barely passing the ball: basketballnews.com/stories/stats-… – 3:32 PM
In the latest NBA Stats Notebook, @ethman43 breaks down the Minnesota Timberwolves’ shockingly good defense and the fact that the Utah Jazz are barely passing the ball: basketballnews.com/stories/stats-… – 3:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
P.J. Dozier on Jokic: “He’s in good spirits and he’ll be ready to come back.”
Said it was a sigh of relief just to see him get up after knocking knees with Gobert. – 2:35 PM
P.J. Dozier on Jokic: “He’s in good spirits and he’ll be ready to come back.”
Said it was a sigh of relief just to see him get up after knocking knees with Gobert. – 2:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate confident heading into another matchup with Jazz’s Rudy Gobert ift.tt/3Cs6xdP – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate confident heading into another matchup with Jazz’s Rudy Gobert ift.tt/3Cs6xdP – 2:18 PM