Joakim Noah named Bulls Ambassador

Today the Chicago Bulls named Joakim Noah a new Bulls Ambassador, and tonight the team will bring together many of his former teammates, friends and family members to celebrate his incredible playing career.
Source: NBA.com
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
‘Joakim Noah Night’ lights Thibodeau’s nostalgic fire
For Thibodeau, Thursday night’s gamr brought to light the comparisons between his Bulls teams and the Knicks squad he coaches now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:06 PM
‘Joakim Noah Night’ lights Thibodeau’s nostalgic fire
For Thibodeau, Thursday night’s gamr brought to light the comparisons between his Bulls teams and the Knicks squad he coaches now. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Joakim Noah experience couldn’t have been more different for the Bulls and Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:40 PM
The Joakim Noah experience couldn’t have been more different for the Bulls and Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s nice that the Bulls have officially made Joakim Noah a teams ambassador, but the two have been working with each other for years to keep Jo’s Noah’s Arc Foundation a force in the community. Good news is we’ll see Jo around a lot more. – 2:32 PM
It’s nice that the Bulls have officially made Joakim Noah a teams ambassador, but the two have been working with each other for years to keep Jo’s Noah’s Arc Foundation a force in the community. Good news is we’ll see Jo around a lot more. – 2:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It’s not often you see Tom Thibodeau spending time at a party instead of preparing for a game.
That’s the kind of impact Joakim Noah can have.
Thibodeau, Derrick Rose on Noah’s big night. For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:25 PM
It’s not often you see Tom Thibodeau spending time at a party instead of preparing for a game.
That’s the kind of impact Joakim Noah can have.
Thibodeau, Derrick Rose on Noah’s big night. For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls have officially named Joakim Noah a team ambassador.
Noah: “It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “Joakim embodies every quality you’d want in a team ambassador.” pic.twitter.com/CTvqK3o7zu – 2:08 PM
The Bulls have officially named Joakim Noah a team ambassador.
Noah: “It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “Joakim embodies every quality you’d want in a team ambassador.” pic.twitter.com/CTvqK3o7zu – 2:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls have named Joakim Noah as a new team Ambassador. Noah, who played nine of his 13 NBA seasons in Chicago, will be honored tonight during Bulls-Knicks game. – 2:04 PM
The Chicago Bulls have named Joakim Noah as a new team Ambassador. Noah, who played nine of his 13 NBA seasons in Chicago, will be honored tonight during Bulls-Knicks game. – 2:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Today the Chicago Bulls named Joakim Noah a new Bulls Ambassador, and tonight the team will bring together many of his former teammates, friends and family members to celebrate his incredible playing career. – 2:03 PM
Today the Chicago Bulls named Joakim Noah a new Bulls Ambassador, and tonight the team will bring together many of his former teammates, friends and family members to celebrate his incredible playing career. – 2:03 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
The Joakim Noah 9/11 quote that’s being taken out of context and aggregated to drive people insane… Pretty good argument for passing a law that just eliminates like 80% of the internet – 1:59 PM
The Joakim Noah 9/11 quote that’s being taken out of context and aggregated to drive people insane… Pretty good argument for passing a law that just eliminates like 80% of the internet – 1:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
It was a good morning @UnitedCenter reconnecting with Coach Thibs, Derrick and Taj as the @Chicago Bulls host the Knicks on @Joakim Noah night. Join @34billy42 and me with the call at 6:45 Always a pleasure ! pic.twitter.com/u1aaIX8FVD – 1:58 PM
It was a good morning @UnitedCenter reconnecting with Coach Thibs, Derrick and Taj as the @Chicago Bulls host the Knicks on @Joakim Noah night. Join @34billy42 and me with the call at 6:45 Always a pleasure ! pic.twitter.com/u1aaIX8FVD – 1:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: A look back at Joakim Noah’s colorful, passionate career with #Bulls ahead of Thursday’s celebration at UC.
dailyherald.com/sports/2021102… – 1:50 PM
From today’s paper: A look back at Joakim Noah’s colorful, passionate career with #Bulls ahead of Thursday’s celebration at UC.
dailyherald.com/sports/2021102… – 1:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joakim Noah: ‘I had the same feeling’ as Sept. 11 when Derrick Rose tore ACL nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/joa… – 1:05 PM
Joakim Noah: ‘I had the same feeling’ as Sept. 11 when Derrick Rose tore ACL nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/joa… – 1:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Asked Derrick Rose if being here in Chicago for Joakim Noah Night makes him think about nights like these coming for him someday. “No, I try to remove myself from that. I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing.” – 1:04 PM
Asked Derrick Rose if being here in Chicago for Joakim Noah Night makes him think about nights like these coming for him someday. “No, I try to remove myself from that. I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing.” – 1:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joakim Noah Bulls career:
— DPOY
— All-NBA First Team
— 2x All-Star
— 3x All-Defense
— 7 triple-doubles
— Finished 4th in 2014 MVP voting pic.twitter.com/tTDacGWr5V – 12:38 PM
Joakim Noah Bulls career:
— DPOY
— All-NBA First Team
— 2x All-Star
— 3x All-Defense
— 7 triple-doubles
— Finished 4th in 2014 MVP voting pic.twitter.com/tTDacGWr5V – 12:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Rose on Joakim Noah: “Everything that he gave to this franchise, the way he gave his all to the game, it means a lot. I’m happy to be here the night they’re celebrating him.” – 12:33 PM
Derrick Rose on Joakim Noah: “Everything that he gave to this franchise, the way he gave his all to the game, it means a lot. I’m happy to be here the night they’re celebrating him.” – 12:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“We talk a lot about banners and retired numbers, but the respect and love Joakim Noah has from Chicago can’t be manufactured. Like him, it’s raw and real.
✍🏻 via @jon_greenberg @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2917421/2021/1… – 11:32 AM
“We talk a lot about banners and retired numbers, but the respect and love Joakim Noah has from Chicago can’t be manufactured. Like him, it’s raw and real.
✍🏻 via @jon_greenberg @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2917421/2021/1… – 11:32 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Checks In: Bulls Go For 5-0 On Joakim Noah Night | Chicago Bulls Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @NBA news, notes and scores. Always a pleasure! nba.com/bulls/chuck-ch… – 11:22 AM
Chuck Checks In: Bulls Go For 5-0 On Joakim Noah Night | Chicago Bulls Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @NBA news, notes and scores. Always a pleasure! nba.com/bulls/chuck-ch… – 11:22 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The story of Joakim Noah and Billy Donovan’s indestructible bond
✍🏾 @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2918404/2021/1… – 10:35 AM
The story of Joakim Noah and Billy Donovan’s indestructible bond
✍🏾 @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2918404/2021/1… – 10:35 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Joakim Noah — candid, funny, emotional — on his basketball life: Florida, the highs and lows of the Rose/Noah/Thibs Bulls, much, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EEO4vx
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZvOnKb – 9:10 AM
Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Joakim Noah — candid, funny, emotional — on his basketball life: Florida, the highs and lows of the Rose/Noah/Thibs Bulls, much, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3EEO4vx
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZvOnKb – 9:10 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
“That’s dirty work s—. I’m really proud to be the guy who did that dirty work for the Chicago Bulls.” On Joakim Noah day, a look back on it all: the highs and lows, the struggles at the end, Heat-Bulls, Florida, every part of a great career:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:07 AM
“That’s dirty work s—. I’m really proud to be the guy who did that dirty work for the Chicago Bulls.” On Joakim Noah day, a look back on it all: the highs and lows, the struggles at the end, Heat-Bulls, Florida, every part of a great career:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:07 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
It hasn’t gotten a ton of attention nationally, but tonight is a big night in Chicago with New York (and Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose, and Taj Gibson in town): the Bulls are honoring Joakim Noah:
nba.com/bulls/news/chu… – 8:53 AM
It hasn’t gotten a ton of attention nationally, but tonight is a big night in Chicago with New York (and Tom Thibodeau, Derrick Rose, and Taj Gibson in town): the Bulls are honoring Joakim Noah:
nba.com/bulls/news/chu… – 8:53 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In Chicago tonight: Tom Thibodeau’s bond with Joakim Noah a precursor to what he’s brought to Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 AM
In Chicago tonight: Tom Thibodeau’s bond with Joakim Noah a precursor to what he’s brought to Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks Bulls 4-0. Knicks 3-1. The Bulls will celebrate the career of @Joakim Noah Pre game at 6:45 on @670TheScore and the Bulls Radio Network. Fired up. – 8:13 AM
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks Bulls 4-0. Knicks 3-1. The Bulls will celebrate the career of @Joakim Noah Pre game at 6:45 on @670TheScore and the Bulls Radio Network. Fired up. – 8:13 AM
More on this storyline
“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” said Noah. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches, and most of all – the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life. I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life.” -via NBA.com / October 28, 2021
As an ambassador, Noah will work with the organization to build relationships with people throughout Chicago and across Bulls Nation. As part of the team’s commitment to Noah and his work in the community, the Bulls will make an annual donation to his charity, the Noah’s Arc Foundation. -via NBA.com / October 28, 2021
KC Johnson: Thibodeau on Noah: “I’m just thrilled that Jerry and Michael (Reinsdorf) are recognizing him for what he did. And it’s great to see Joakim’s mother and father, his family. And just seeing where he is. He’s totally at peace. And he should be. He gave everything he had to the game” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 28, 2021