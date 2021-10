Joakim Noah named Bulls Ambassador

“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” said Noah. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches, and most of all – the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life. I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life.” -via NBA.com / October 28, 2021