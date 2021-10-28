Lance Stephenson joins Nuggets' G-League affiliate

The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced today its 2021-22 training camp roster. The 14-man roster includes NBA Veteran Lance Stephenson, former University of Michigan Wolverine Nik Stauskas, and Denver Nuggets two-way player Petr Cornelie. The team is coached by NBA Champion Jason Terry.
Source: Grand Rapids Drive
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
“Nary Lance” is both a spoonerism for the Blazers reserve and a description of the NBA since Stephenson and Thomas have been out of the league. – 12:21 AM
Omari Sanfoka II: The Motor City Cruise have acquired returning rights to former MSU big man Deyonta Davis in exchange for a 2023 third-round G League draft pick, the team just announced -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 28, 2021
The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, announced today the addition of Deng Adel to the training camp roster. Adel, a 6-7 product of Louisville, joins Maine with both NBA and NBA G League experience. While on a Two-Way contract, Adel played in 19 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. -via G League / October 28, 2021
