Omari Sanfoka II: No firm date on Cade Cunningham’s return, but he’ll practice with the Pistons tomorrow and they’ll see from there, Casey said. He’s with the Cruise this week, running the same sets and using the same terminology
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week. He’s going to practice with us tomorrow. There’s no set date (for his return).” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham with #Cruise: “He practiced with them all this week and he’s going to practice with us (Friday), and then we’ll see.” – 5:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Through games on Oct. 27, how has your favorite #NBA team (plus the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons) fared on both ends of the floor during the 2021-22 season? pic.twitter.com/tOkHrdfM8A – 2:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Pistons could play the #Sixers without their two best players. Jerami Grant (left-elbow infection) is questionable. First-overall pick Cade Cunningham is out while on assigment w/ the Pistons’ NBA G-League team, the Motor City Cruise, to practice following an ankle injury. – 9:17 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cruise coach DJ Bakker on having Cade Cunningham in practice this week: “The fact that we’re in the same building and he can be a part of our practices and we can help him get ready for what’s coming, that’s a huge part of what we’re doing.” – 2:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cruise coach D.J. Bakker on Cade Cunningham in practice this week: “As he’s ramping up his process to getting back to playing with the #Pistons … it’s good to have him around he’s great, and his leadership is great.” – 2:38 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Watching the @Detroit Pistons game and Cade Cunningham is in a commercial with @Haberdasherydog. This is epic! – 7:48 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He wants to play; the medical people are holding him back. You don’t want to rush him back if it’s not 100%. There are certain movements he has where it’s still sore.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 23, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will work with the G League team this week to help rehab and prepare for his (eventual) debut. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 23, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will stay in Detroit and won’t make the coming three-game road trip. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 22, 2021