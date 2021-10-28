Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson expected to miss time with injured knee

Scott Agness: Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson “is gonna be out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said. Jackson suffered a left knee injury last night in Toronto. “He’s in good spirits. He’s walking in a brace so that’s good news.”
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without their top scorer Malcolm Brogdon this weekend, and rookie Isaiah Jackson will be out for a while.
The latest on the injury front (with video): fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/jackson-side… – 2:31 PM
Pacers will be without their top scorer Malcolm Brogdon this weekend, and rookie Isaiah Jackson will be out for a while.
The latest on the injury front (with video): fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/jackson-side… – 2:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson “is gonna be out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said.
Jackson suffered a left knee injury last night in Toronto.
“He’s in good spirits. He’s walking in a brace so that’s good news.” – 1:23 PM
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson “is gonna be out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said.
Jackson suffered a left knee injury last night in Toronto.
“He’s in good spirits. He’s walking in a brace so that’s good news.” – 1:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Now Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson is down in pain. Looks like a left leg injury. He’s going to get help off the court. – 9:51 PM
Now Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson is down in pain. Looks like a left leg injury. He’s going to get help off the court. – 9:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins says first-round pick Isaiah Jackson has looked phenomenal in Pacers practices. “He’s going to be a really good NBA player, he just needs some time.”
Jackson is the one player several staff members have singled out from practice. A lot to like. – 6:32 PM
Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins says first-round pick Isaiah Jackson has looked phenomenal in Pacers practices. “He’s going to be a really good NBA player, he just needs some time.”
Jackson is the one player several staff members have singled out from practice. A lot to like. – 6:32 PM