USA Today Sports

Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson expected to miss time with injured knee

Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson expected to miss time with injured knee

Main Rumors

Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson expected to miss time with injured knee

October 28, 2021- by

By |

Scott Agness: Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson “is gonna be out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said. Jackson suffered a left knee injury last night in Toronto. “He’s in good spirits. He’s walking in a brace so that’s good news.”
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without their top scorer Malcolm Brogdon this weekend, and rookie Isaiah Jackson will be out for a while.
The latest on the injury front (with video): fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/jackson-side…2:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson “is gonna be out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said.
Jackson suffered a left knee injury last night in Toronto.
“He’s in good spirits. He’s walking in a brace so that’s good news.” – 1:23 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has a left hamstring issue, Carlisle says. Unknown severity. Isaiah Jackson is being looked at right now, he adds. – 10:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Now Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson is down in pain. Looks like a left leg injury. He’s going to get help off the court. – 9:51 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson is down and in some pain. He’s surrounded by trainers on the sideline as the Pacers take a timeout. – 9:51 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Torrey Craig AND Isaiah Jackson in the game as the Pacers search for any energy. – 9:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins says first-round pick Isaiah Jackson has looked phenomenal in Pacers practices. “He’s going to be a really good NBA player, he just needs some time.”
Jackson is the one player several staff members have singled out from practice. A lot to like. – 6:32 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home