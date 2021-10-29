Cade Cunningham likely to make NBA debut on Saturday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per
@James Edwards III 👀 pic.twitter.com/WEZq3hzIqH – 6:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is not listed, meaning it appears he could make his debut tomorrow against Orlando – 5:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is not listed in the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, meaning is NBA debut is likely. – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham re-joined the Pistons today after practicing with the Motor City Cruise this week. The team hasn’t set a timetable, but he appears to be getting closer to his debut freep.com/story/sports/n… – 4:25 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Still no official word when #Pistons No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham will make his debut. Coach Dwane Casey says he went through drills today, and they’ll see where he is tomorrow, but they won’t put a timetable on his return. “He’ll go when he can go,” Casey said. – 2:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he hopes fans don’t put too much pressure on Cade. Thinks he’ll be a great player, but there is going to be a process. “We aren’t 0-4 because of Cade Cunningham. … He’s not going to save the day.” – 2:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham does a lot of film sessions and meetings with coaches on what he sees in DET games. – 2:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We’re not 0-4 because of (not having) Cade Cunningham.” – 2:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham went through some drills today, offensive stuff. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.” Casey added “I’m just waiting to see when he’s available.” Said it’s on doctors, cade. – 2:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham went through some drills today in practice. It’s going to be the medical people’s decision. – 2:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on what Cade Cunningham brings on both ends: “He’s going to bring ball movement and he’ll have the ball in his hands…making decisions with the basketball is the most important thing he’ll have to do against pressure.” – 2:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson on Cade Cunningham’s versatility helping: “He’s going to bring some juice right away. He’s been working hard, rehabbing and doing all the little things. It’ll be fun to get him out there and get rolling.” – 2:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I watched some of Pistons-76ers:
-I don’t really care to watch much more of DET until Cade Cunningham is back. That offense is gross.
-Love when Embiid goes into monster mode. Can that sustain all 82?
-Maxey is figuring it out. Baby steps as a passer.
-Shake helps a lot – 10:15 AM
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He went through some drills today and some offensive stuff today. We’ll see where he is tomorrow. If his body feels like it and the doctors agree with it, he’ll go when he can go.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 29, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: No firm date on Cade Cunningham’s return, but he’ll practice with the Pistons tomorrow and they’ll see from there, Casey said. He’s with the Cruise this week, running the same sets and using the same terminology -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 28, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He wants to play; the medical people are holding him back. You don’t want to rush him back if it’s not 100%. There are certain movements he has where it’s still sore.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 23, 2021