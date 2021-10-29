Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

The Charlotte Hornets (4-1) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 29, Miami Heat 49 (Q2 07:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The angle on that Lowry feed for the Adebayo layup, practically sublime. – 8:23 PM
The angle on that Lowry feed for the Adebayo layup, practically sublime. – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat have more rebounds (25) than Charlotte has points (24). – 8:21 PM
The Heat have more rebounds (25) than Charlotte has points (24). – 8:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat rebounding edge up to 24-9. One Hornet with three or more rebounds; six Heat players with three or more. – 8:20 PM
Heat rebounding edge up to 24-9. One Hornet with three or more rebounds; six Heat players with three or more. – 8:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
En route to Ball Arena in Denver. We’re back on the road to broadcast tonight for Mavs vs Nuggets on BSSW at 9p. First back to back of the season for the Mavs. Busy schedule crunch right now. Kings coming Sunday afternoon and Tues/Wed B2B at home vs Miami and at SA. – 8:19 PM
En route to Ball Arena in Denver. We’re back on the road to broadcast tonight for Mavs vs Nuggets on BSSW at 9p. First back to back of the season for the Mavs. Busy schedule crunch right now. Kings coming Sunday afternoon and Tues/Wed B2B at home vs Miami and at SA. – 8:19 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Mason Plumlee is going to make me drink another IPA that I don’t want to. – 8:17 PM
Mason Plumlee is going to make me drink another IPA that I don’t want to. – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When you’re getting 26 points from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro through 14 minutes, the offense is clicking
And yet, 3 point % still at 31% – 8:17 PM
When you’re getting 26 points from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro through 14 minutes, the offense is clicking
And yet, 3 point % still at 31% – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have watched the Heat play 62 minutes and eight seconds basketball in person this season and they’ve outscored their opponents by 58 points in that time. – 8:17 PM
I have watched the Heat play 62 minutes and eight seconds basketball in person this season and they’ve outscored their opponents by 58 points in that time. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat up 38-22. What would the line be if the Heat played the Panthers? – 8:14 PM
Heat up 38-22. What would the line be if the Heat played the Panthers? – 8:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro is the first player in Heat history to make two buzzer-beating 3’s from 30-plus feet in October.
I mean, I have no idea if it’s true.
But I’m saying it is, because, duh. – 8:12 PM
Tyler Herro is the first player in Heat history to make two buzzer-beating 3’s from 30-plus feet in October.
I mean, I have no idea if it’s true.
But I’m saying it is, because, duh. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 33, Hornets 22 at end of one. Butler 9 points, Adebayo 8 for Heat. And, yes, another buzzer-beating Herro 3 at the end of the period. – 8:10 PM
Heat 33, Hornets 22 at end of one. Butler 9 points, Adebayo 8 for Heat. And, yes, another buzzer-beating Herro 3 at the end of the period. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I expect that shot to drop when Tyler Herro shoots it
That type of shot represent his game – 8:10 PM
I expect that shot to drop when Tyler Herro shoots it
That type of shot represent his game – 8:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro to beat the first-quarter buzzer for the second time this season.
33-22 Heaters after one. – 8:09 PM
Tyler Herro to beat the first-quarter buzzer for the second time this season.
33-22 Heaters after one. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Herro-Morris combo has been interesting
Herro’s becoming such a perimeter threat out of the PnR, and these drifts into a mid-range jumper for Morris have been so effective
Herro’s so much more comfortable with that pass as well – 8:08 PM
The Herro-Morris combo has been interesting
Herro’s becoming such a perimeter threat out of the PnR, and these drifts into a mid-range jumper for Morris have been so effective
Herro’s so much more comfortable with that pass as well – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is just doing whatever he wants offensively
Why?
Because he’s choosing to score
Lowry has taken so much weight off his back in terms of playmaking – 8:03 PM
Jimmy Butler is just doing whatever he wants offensively
Why?
Because he’s choosing to score
Lowry has taken so much weight off his back in terms of playmaking – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third assist moved him past Josh Richardson and into 17th on the Heat’s all-time list. – 8:02 PM
Jimmy Butler’s third assist moved him past Josh Richardson and into 17th on the Heat’s all-time list. – 8:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Oubre anchoring Charlotte in the 1Q offensively. #Hornets off to a rough offensive start. Weather the storm. pic.twitter.com/iBUYQQvP8I – 8:00 PM
Oubre anchoring Charlotte in the 1Q offensively. #Hornets off to a rough offensive start. Weather the storm. pic.twitter.com/iBUYQQvP8I – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 52 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, four off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 8:00 PM
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 52 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, four off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I still can’t believe the Heat is THIS improved as a rebounding team. – 7:59 PM
I still can’t believe the Heat is THIS improved as a rebounding team. – 7:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat on an 11-0 run led by Butler and Bam. Lead 13-7 midway through the first. So far winning the transition battle against the Hornets, who entered tonight ranked fourth in pace. – 7:55 PM
Heat on an 11-0 run led by Butler and Bam. Lead 13-7 midway through the first. So far winning the transition battle against the Hornets, who entered tonight ranked fourth in pace. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m comfortable with Jimmy Butler 3’s to a certain degree right now
His legs are back – 7:53 PM
I’m comfortable with Jimmy Butler 3’s to a certain degree right now
His legs are back – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that defensive possession was something
Bam on Melo means Melo is giving it up
Duncan holds the angle baseline
Kyle strips it on the Hayward drive – 7:52 PM
Man that defensive possession was something
Bam on Melo means Melo is giving it up
Duncan holds the angle baseline
Kyle strips it on the Hayward drive – 7:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Seat next to me at Heat-Hornets tonight has been set aside in honor of Rick Bonnell, the great Hornets reporter who passed away in June. Really nice touch by the Heat. pic.twitter.com/pIQLevBvHq – 7:41 PM
Seat next to me at Heat-Hornets tonight has been set aside in honor of Rick Bonnell, the great Hornets reporter who passed away in June. Really nice touch by the Heat. pic.twitter.com/pIQLevBvHq – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hornets say P.J. Washington (R Knee Sprain) is available, but Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out. – 7:03 PM
Hornets say P.J. Washington (R Knee Sprain) is available, but Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual starters for Heat: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Usual starters for Heat: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
There’s a lot of movement shooting in Tyler Herro’s warmup routine pic.twitter.com/KHBH7XScGF – 6:50 PM
There’s a lot of movement shooting in Tyler Herro’s warmup routine pic.twitter.com/KHBH7XScGF – 6:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at Miami on @espn, some notes on the @Charlotte Hornets 4-1 start:
Charlotte is averaging 121.2 ppg and totaled 606 points, both lead the NBA.
The Hornets 69 made 3s is tied for 5th in the NBA while their .413% 3-point field goal percentage is 1st #AllFly – 6:28 PM
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at Miami on @espn, some notes on the @Charlotte Hornets 4-1 start:
Charlotte is averaging 121.2 ppg and totaled 606 points, both lead the NBA.
The Hornets 69 made 3s is tied for 5th in the NBA while their .413% 3-point field goal percentage is 1st #AllFly – 6:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat notebook Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry push through ailments. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo’s banner night; Spoelstra on Dedmon; the case for championship pedigree. – 6:21 PM
Heat notebook Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry push through ailments. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo’s banner night; Spoelstra on Dedmon; the case for championship pedigree. – 6:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That Memphis game tomorrow will be tough on the 2nd night of a back to back
That’s why this game tonight would be big for Miami
4-1 if you win
In danger of 3-3 if you lose
It’s still early but the key of the season is not falling behind early in the tough part of the schedule – 6:13 PM
That Memphis game tomorrow will be tough on the 2nd night of a back to back
That’s why this game tonight would be big for Miami
4-1 if you win
In danger of 3-3 if you lose
It’s still early but the key of the season is not falling behind early in the tough part of the schedule – 6:13 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Mastering the midrange
@Tyler Herro
Join us on @5ReasonsSports for coverage of Heat-Hornets pic.twitter.com/cT2DvwPrq0 – 6:08 PM
Mastering the midrange
@Tyler Herro
Join us on @5ReasonsSports for coverage of Heat-Hornets pic.twitter.com/cT2DvwPrq0 – 6:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo being honored tonight with a banner for helping Team USA win Olympic gold.
“Bam is not just a student of the game, he’s a student of Miami Heat history. So he’s seen the banners go up and that means something to him.” pic.twitter.com/3ohYHrSYsf – 5:56 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo being honored tonight with a banner for helping Team USA win Olympic gold.
“Bam is not just a student of the game, he’s a student of Miami Heat history. So he’s seen the banners go up and that means something to him.” pic.twitter.com/3ohYHrSYsf – 5:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I feel like the team with the fewer turnovers wins tonight
This is going to be a fast-paced, back and forth battle with this Hornets team – 5:53 PM
I feel like the team with the fewer turnovers wins tonight
This is going to be a fast-paced, back and forth battle with this Hornets team – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the back-to-back of home tonight vs. Hornets, at Memphis on Saturday, “We’re playing our guys tonight. We’ll see what happens when we get to Memphis.” – 5:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the back-to-back of home tonight vs. Hornets, at Memphis on Saturday, “We’re playing our guys tonight. We’ll see what happens when we get to Memphis.” – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (elbow) also will warm up with intent to play. So basically, looks like everyone but Oladipo (recovery), Garrett (G League) available. Crisis averted. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (elbow) also will warm up with intent to play. So basically, looks like everyone but Oladipo (recovery), Garrett (G League) available. Crisis averted. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intent to play. He had been downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day. – 5:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intent to play. He had been downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day. – 5:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm-up with the intent to play tonight vs the Hornets
@5ReasonsSports – 5:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm-up with the intent to play tonight vs the Hornets
@5ReasonsSports – 5:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo will play tonight, per Spo. Warming up now with the intent to play. – 5:47 PM
Bam Adebayo will play tonight, per Spo. Warming up now with the intent to play. – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat facing early season test with road-heavy schedule. After tonight’s game at FTX Arena, 24 of Heat’s next 37 games come on the road miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:42 PM
Heat facing early season test with road-heavy schedule. After tonight’s game at FTX Arena, 24 of Heat’s next 37 games come on the road miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ reported baseline contract-extension offer to Miles Bridges: Four years, $60M nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/hor… – 4:40 PM
Hornets’ reported baseline contract-extension offer to Miles Bridges: Four years, $60M nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/hor… – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mailbag: Should John Wall be a Heat option down the road? Exploring the possibility miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more – 4:40 PM
Mailbag: Should John Wall be a Heat option down the road? Exploring the possibility miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more – 4:40 PM
Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward
Big one on the road tonight! Let’s get it! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Lc0Nq8dGxj – 4:25 PM
Big one on the road tonight! Let’s get it! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Lc0Nq8dGxj – 4:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Some #Heat content from the week, icymi
🌴 Takeaways from the first week of the season wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/five-takeawa…
📺 Went on @LockedOnHeat to discuss initial thoughts on the Heat season youtu.be/_o0dzPu83dI – 3:45 PM
Some #Heat content from the week, icymi
🌴 Takeaways from the first week of the season wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/five-takeawa…
📺 Went on @LockedOnHeat to discuss initial thoughts on the Heat season youtu.be/_o0dzPu83dI – 3:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. details ongoing battle with cancer in conversation with our @CraigMish: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 3:23 PM
Miami Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. details ongoing battle with cancer in conversation with our @CraigMish: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 3:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are exercising LaMelo Ball’s third-year option on his rookie contract and are also exercising the fourth-year option on PJ Washington’s deal, league sources told @theobserver. Moves were expected. Ball will earn $8.6 million next season. Washington gets $7.9 million. – 3:15 PM
#Hornets are exercising LaMelo Ball’s third-year option on his rookie contract and are also exercising the fourth-year option on PJ Washington’s deal, league sources told @theobserver. Moves were expected. Ball will earn $8.6 million next season. Washington gets $7.9 million. – 3:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo dealing with bruised knee, Kyle Lowry with sore elbow. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:03 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo dealing with bruised knee, Kyle Lowry with sore elbow. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat is going to rack up the miles over the first two-plus months of the season. After Friday’s game at FTX Arena, 24 of Heat’s next 37 games come on the road. Haslem: “I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced that in my career.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Bam update – 1:52 PM
NEW: The Heat is going to rack up the miles over the first two-plus months of the season. After Friday’s game at FTX Arena, 24 of Heat’s next 37 games come on the road. Haslem: “I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced that in my career.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Bam update – 1:52 PM