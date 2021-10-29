Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 48, Los Angeles Lakers 44 (Q2 03:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The gray patches in Kevin Love’s hair look like what happens when a high school kid gets cast as an old man in a play. AK – 11:24 PM
The gray patches in Kevin Love’s hair look like what happens when a high school kid gets cast as an old man in a play. AK – 11:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Looks like LeBron’s 3 will be waived off here … contact with Love and Howard started before LeBron released it.
Lakers will get a technical FT on Cavs coach Bickerstaff regardless. – 11:21 PM
Looks like LeBron’s 3 will be waived off here … contact with Love and Howard started before LeBron released it.
Lakers will get a technical FT on Cavs coach Bickerstaff regardless. – 11:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Love given a technical foul. He kept disputing the foul call and putting his hands up to signal he didn’t touch Dwight. – 11:21 PM
Kevin Love given a technical foul. He kept disputing the foul call and putting his hands up to signal he didn’t touch Dwight. – 11:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After that wide-open Evan Mobley dunk down the middle of the lane, Frank Vogel immediately signaled to Kent Bazemore on the bench to check in for Carmelo Anthony. – 11:19 PM
After that wide-open Evan Mobley dunk down the middle of the lane, Frank Vogel immediately signaled to Kent Bazemore on the bench to check in for Carmelo Anthony. – 11:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For better and for worse, the Lakers’ collection of All-Stars are playing like they’re in an All-Star game – 11:19 PM
For better and for worse, the Lakers’ collection of All-Stars are playing like they’re in an All-Star game – 11:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dwight put his entire body into that screen, clearing the way for Melo to drive baseline. The man is still very tough to move. AK – 11:17 PM
Dwight put his entire body into that screen, clearing the way for Melo to drive baseline. The man is still very tough to move. AK – 11:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is drawing faint “MVP” chants from the Staples Center crowd at the FT line. – 11:16 PM
Austin Reaves is drawing faint “MVP” chants from the Staples Center crowd at the FT line. – 11:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers have TEN turnovers in the first quarter, which have accounted for 14 of Cleveland’s 28 points. (Before anybody throws out the obvious joke, no, they’re not all Westbrook’s.) AK – 11:10 PM
The Lakers have TEN turnovers in the first quarter, which have accounted for 14 of Cleveland’s 28 points. (Before anybody throws out the obvious joke, no, they’re not all Westbrook’s.) AK – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 21-15 at the 3:42 mark of the 1st Q.
They failed to score for the rest of the quarter, totaling 7 of their 10 turnovers before the quarter ended.
Cavs took advantage with a 13-0 run, and lead 28-21. – 11:08 PM
LAL led 21-15 at the 3:42 mark of the 1st Q.
They failed to score for the rest of the quarter, totaling 7 of their 10 turnovers before the quarter ended.
Cavs took advantage with a 13-0 run, and lead 28-21. – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Cavs 28, Lakers 21
Poor end to the quarter from the Lakers. They already have 10 turnovers, leading to 14 Cleveland points. Russell Westbrook leads LA w/ 7 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points. Cleveland scored 20 of their 28 points in the paint. – 11:07 PM
First quarter: Cavs 28, Lakers 21
Poor end to the quarter from the Lakers. They already have 10 turnovers, leading to 14 Cleveland points. Russell Westbrook leads LA w/ 7 points. Anthony Davis has 6 points. Cleveland scored 20 of their 28 points in the paint. – 11:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is playing his ass off on defense, and he’s been on the doorstep of a few plays on offense. Just hasn’t converted any of the three attempts. – 11:07 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is playing his ass off on defense, and he’s been on the doorstep of a few plays on offense. Just hasn’t converted any of the three attempts. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers have more passes that go out-of-bounds than that lead to baskets. – 11:06 PM
The Lakers have more passes that go out-of-bounds than that lead to baskets. – 11:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead 28-21.
Lakers have committed 10 turnovers here in the first quarter alone. #Cavs have capitalized and scored 14 points off those turnovers.
Cavs also have 10 assists on 12 made field goals. – 11:06 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead 28-21.
Lakers have committed 10 turnovers here in the first quarter alone. #Cavs have capitalized and scored 14 points off those turnovers.
Cavs also have 10 assists on 12 made field goals. – 11:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have 10 turnovers in first quarter, trail Cavs 28-21 end of first. – 11:06 PM
Lakers have 10 turnovers in first quarter, trail Cavs 28-21 end of first. – 11:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
When in the world did Sexton get this explosive. He was always athletic but this is just another level – 11:06 PM
When in the world did Sexton get this explosive. He was always athletic but this is just another level – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 9-0 Cavs run here, boosted by several Lakers turnovers.
LAL trail 24-21. – 11:03 PM
It’s a 9-0 Cavs run here, boosted by several Lakers turnovers.
LAL trail 24-21. – 11:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Now AD with a careless turnover. The Lakers have 8 turnovers in first quarter. – 11:02 PM
Now AD with a careless turnover. The Lakers have 8 turnovers in first quarter. – 11:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers have looked disorganized on defense nearly every game. – 11:01 PM
The Lakers have looked disorganized on defense nearly every game. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s biggest lead thus far came after 2 LeBron FT’s, making it 21-15, but the Lakers allowed two straight layups on the other end as CLE pulled within 2 into the second time out. – 10:58 PM
LAL’s biggest lead thus far came after 2 LeBron FT’s, making it 21-15, but the Lakers allowed two straight layups on the other end as CLE pulled within 2 into the second time out. – 10:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley a bit hobbled right now. Seemed to turn his ankle on a rebound attempt. He’s staying in and trying to shake it off, but laboring a bit for sure. – 10:55 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley a bit hobbled right now. Seemed to turn his ankle on a rebound attempt. He’s staying in and trying to shake it off, but laboring a bit for sure. – 10:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I don’t know everything about playing NBA defense, but I wouldn’t advise running Westbrook off the line to encourage an unfettered baseline dunk. AK – 10:53 PM
I don’t know everything about playing NBA defense, but I wouldn’t advise running Westbrook off the line to encourage an unfettered baseline dunk. AK – 10:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens once again in the rotation for the injured Isaac Okoro. – 10:53 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens once again in the rotation for the injured Isaac Okoro. – 10:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i love the Cavs simply out of principle.
EVERY NBA TEAM: “smallball revolution! prioritize swingmen who can shoot 3s! pace and space!”
CLEVELAND: “we start three seven-footers.” – 10:50 PM
i love the Cavs simply out of principle.
EVERY NBA TEAM: “smallball revolution! prioritize swingmen who can shoot 3s! pace and space!”
CLEVELAND: “we start three seven-footers.” – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Cavs go to their vets off the bench, Rubio and Love, first here with LAL keeping their starters on the floor out of the first time out. – 10:50 PM
Cavs go to their vets off the bench, Rubio and Love, first here with LAL keeping their starters on the floor out of the first time out. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s 11-all at the 6:46 mark as LAL-CLE gets going at Staples Center.
Both teams are 5 for 10 from the field. – 10:48 PM
It’s 11-all at the 6:46 mark as LAL-CLE gets going at Staples Center.
Both teams are 5 for 10 from the field. – 10:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
frank ntilikina putting up more of a fight on rim contests than dwight powell is predictable and not ideal – 10:31 PM
frank ntilikina putting up more of a fight on rim contests than dwight powell is predictable and not ideal – 10:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Heading into tonight, LeBron is 15-1 against the Cavs in his career. – 10:30 PM
Heading into tonight, LeBron is 15-1 against the Cavs in his career. – 10:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It was 18 years ago tonight that LeBron James made his NBA debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. Tonight James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cavaliers. Photo: The Plain Dealer pic.twitter.com/Pq819zhdEv – 10:30 PM
It was 18 years ago tonight that LeBron James made his NBA debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. Tonight James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cavaliers. Photo: The Plain Dealer pic.twitter.com/Pq819zhdEv – 10:30 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will be back for the Lakers tonight vs. Cleveland after missing two games because of ankle soreness.
He’ll join AD, Westbrook, Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup. – 10:04 PM
LeBron James will be back for the Lakers tonight vs. Cleveland after missing two games because of ankle soreness.
He’ll join AD, Westbrook, Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup. – 10:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers release their starting lineup, and LeBron James is on it – 10:02 PM
Lakers release their starting lineup, and LeBron James is on it – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will return tonight after missing two games with the sore ankle, starting alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Tip off vs. Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. on @SpectrumSN. – 10:00 PM
LeBron will return tonight after missing two games with the sore ankle, starting alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Tip off vs. Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. on @SpectrumSN. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden has taken 17 free throws tonight. That’s the most he’s ever taken as a Net. He had 20 against the Lakers in the bubble playoffs and 21 against Dallas in the first seeding game in the bubble as well. – 9:56 PM
James Harden has taken 17 free throws tonight. That’s the most he’s ever taken as a Net. He had 20 against the Lakers in the bubble playoffs and 21 against Dallas in the first seeding game in the bubble as well. – 9:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game here against the Lakers:
Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:41 PM
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game here against the Lakers:
Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LaMarcus Aldridge just became the 48th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points. He’s the seventh active player to reach that milestone, joining Kevin Durant, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/tcD8xF8UN3 – 9:29 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge just became the 48th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points. He’s the seventh active player to reach that milestone, joining Kevin Durant, James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/tcD8xF8UN3 – 9:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel answering the question about former Lakers killing it with their new teams… (actually taken right when the presser started, but cracked me up regardless). pic.twitter.com/xkQTiYDYcC – 9:02 PM
Frank Vogel answering the question about former Lakers killing it with their new teams… (actually taken right when the presser started, but cracked me up regardless). pic.twitter.com/xkQTiYDYcC – 9:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on implementing defense this season compared to past two years: “I really pride myself on being flexible to adjust our scheme based on our personnel.” – 9:00 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on implementing defense this season compared to past two years: “I really pride myself on being flexible to adjust our scheme based on our personnel.” – 9:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on seeing former Lakers around the league playing well: “Really happy for them. Love those guys!” – 8:50 PM
Frank Vogel on seeing former Lakers around the league playing well: “Really happy for them. Love those guys!” – 8:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Cavs rookie Evan Mobley: “He’s just has incredible instincts blocking shots. … A really talented guy.” – 8:48 PM
Frank Vogel on Cavs rookie Evan Mobley: “He’s just has incredible instincts blocking shots. … A really talented guy.” – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Chauncey Billups said the film from Monday’s loss vs. LAC was almost too bad to show the film. Asked if LAC’s brutal loss Wednesday vs. Cleveland felt the same, Ty Lue said, “you get four of those a year, and we had one already.” – 8:48 PM
Chauncey Billups said the film from Monday’s loss vs. LAC was almost too bad to show the film. Asked if LAC’s brutal loss Wednesday vs. Cleveland felt the same, Ty Lue said, “you get four of those a year, and we had one already.” – 8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland, said Frank Vogel.
He hurt his ankle on Sunday, and missed the B2B at SAS/OKC on Tuesday and Wednesday. – 8:47 PM
LeBron James will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland, said Frank Vogel.
He hurt his ankle on Sunday, and missed the B2B at SAS/OKC on Tuesday and Wednesday. – 8:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says LeBron is still testing his ankle, and he’ll be a “true game-time decision.” AK – 8:45 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron is still testing his ankle, and he’ll be a “true game-time decision.” AK – 8:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Bron still testing out ankle and game time decision still, Vogel said – 8:45 PM
Bron still testing out ankle and game time decision still, Vogel said – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said it remains a “game-time decision” on whether LeBron James plays tonight vs Cleveland. Vogel said LeBron is testing out his right ankle right now – 8:45 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said it remains a “game-time decision” on whether LeBron James plays tonight vs Cleveland. Vogel said LeBron is testing out his right ankle right now – 8:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is still testing out his ankle. He’s truly a game-time decision. – 8:45 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is still testing out his ankle. He’s truly a game-time decision. – 8:45 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Game day is always electrifying! @GMC Let’s get it!! ⚡️💪🏾👑 #GMCAmbassador #GMCHummerEV pic.twitter.com/8zAFJI3aQT – 8:32 PM
Game day is always electrifying! @GMC Let’s get it!! ⚡️💪🏾👑 #GMCAmbassador #GMCHummerEV pic.twitter.com/8zAFJI3aQT – 8:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that defensive possession was something
Bam on Melo means Melo is giving it up
Duncan holds the angle baseline
Kyle strips it on the Hayward drive – 7:52 PM
Man that defensive possession was something
Bam on Melo means Melo is giving it up
Duncan holds the angle baseline
Kyle strips it on the Hayward drive – 7:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A preview of tomorrow night’s Suns game against the Cavaliers and how Cleveland’s huge starting lineup could test ’em: arizonasports.com/story/2871258/… – 7:39 PM
A preview of tomorrow night’s Suns game against the Cavaliers and how Cleveland’s huge starting lineup could test ’em: arizonasports.com/story/2871258/… – 7:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Looking forward to join @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. We’ll dive into the state of the Lakers, my recent talk with Damian Lillard & more. Tune in at 4 pm ET on.nba.com/3bo6ow5 – 6:41 PM
Looking forward to join @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. We’ll dive into the state of the Lakers, my recent talk with Damian Lillard & more. Tune in at 4 pm ET on.nba.com/3bo6ow5 – 6:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It drives me crazy, Eddie”
@James Worthy tells @Eddie Johnson & @TermineRadio why he wants to see Anthony Davis play closer to the basket.
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/cUEnMSw0x9 – 6:37 PM
“It drives me crazy, Eddie”
@James Worthy tells @Eddie Johnson & @TermineRadio why he wants to see Anthony Davis play closer to the basket.
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/cUEnMSw0x9 – 6:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs from mid-range through 5 games.
SA went to the mid-range in regulation against the Lakers and then last night with 25 seconds left and down by 3 pic.twitter.com/De93jCAW8P – 6:27 PM
The Spurs from mid-range through 5 games.
SA went to the mid-range in regulation against the Lakers and then last night with 25 seconds left and down by 3 pic.twitter.com/De93jCAW8P – 6:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
🎙 New episode of The Forum Club
Q&A on the slow start, Russell Westbrook, the perimeter defense, the injuries, Frank Vogel and more.
🟢 Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6f4taN…
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:16 PM
🎙 New episode of The Forum Club
Q&A on the slow start, Russell Westbrook, the perimeter defense, the injuries, Frank Vogel and more.
🟢 Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6f4taN…
🍎 Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:16 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Have to send him off, right?’: Myles Garrett plans his Cleveland goodbye for Big Ben #Browns #Steelers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:12 PM
‘Have to send him off, right?’: Myles Garrett plans his Cleveland goodbye for Big Ben #Browns #Steelers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the topics, even with the injuries acknowledged, how concerned are we that the Lakers’ defensive ceiling may not be high enough? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/PRUTupHQVwg?t=… – 5:05 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the topics, even with the injuries acknowledged, how concerned are we that the Lakers’ defensive ceiling may not be high enough? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/PRUTupHQVwg?t=… – 5:05 PM