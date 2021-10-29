Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 46, Denver Nuggets 54 (Q3 11:16)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic gets tagged with two fouls in the first 44 second of the third. He’s sitting on four personnels. Michael Malone challenged the call but that one was never getting overturned. Jokic is staying on the floor. – 11:29 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic picks up fouls on back-to-back plays to bring him to 4 fouls.
Malone is challenging the call, but this might be a tough one to overturn. – 11:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone is challenging Joker’s fourth foul. Might be Dallas’ best chance. – 11:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, picture that 10-man rotation the Nuggets just threw out there…
Now, imagine it with Bones in place of Facu as a rule of thumb. – 11:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs have been held under 50 in the first half in four of five games this season. They’ve been much better in second halves, but it will be tough tonight on a back-to-back in the Denver altitude. – 11:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s stats as the Mavs trail the Nuggets 54-44 at half:
11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3FG), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnover. – 11:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another poor first half for the Mavericks who have not led at the qtr or half in any of their five games. 33% shooting 6-21 3pt. We’ve seen this before. We’ve also seen them be a decidedly different team in the 2nd half. We’ll find out soon if that’s the case @theeagledallas – 11:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets lead by 17 with 1:14 left in the second, but go into the half up 10. Denver lost composure late. Some bad defensive sequences, and Jokic picked up a T arguing a missed foul call. Jokic has 4 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists. He hasn’t scored less than 24 in a game so far. – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavs 54-44. These are the most drastic changes we’ve seen so far.
Jokić with a calm 4-12-7 at half. pic.twitter.com/ChHEmM3tuK – 11:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half, the Nuggets lead 54-44 despite 11 turnovers.
Jokic is back and is dominating in new ways, AG has a mismatch and is exploiting it and Monte has looked great in ISO ball.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs down 54-44 at halftime. Nuggets wore them out with 34 points in the paint (to 16 for Mavs). – 11:10 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic does not feel as if he fouled Luka on the and-1 finish.
He picks up the technical foul. – 11:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks fell behind by 17 points, but a late flurry led by Luka includes a technical foul on Jokic and what amounted to a four-point possession. Mavericks still down 54-44 with 43 seconds left in the half. – 11:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With 7 blocks in the last 6 quarters, Maxi Kleber has reached 250 for his career.
About the only positive point for the Mavs’ defense in the last several minutes. – 11:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The “Jokic plus any 4 dudes” rotation getting it done again. He is an unbelievable creator, just willing things to happen on the court. – 11:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
25-7 run for the Denver Nuggets from the 9:07 mark in this second quarter. – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is an offensive clinic. #Nuggets shooting 59% with 15 assists on 23 made field goals. Six different guys with at least six points, led by MPJ and Barton w/ nine each.
Denver up 17. – 11:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Dallas Mavericks have 35 points in the game. The Nuggets have 32 points in the paint.
Denver is dominating in this game. – 11:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers hits his first three of the season and I may have given a little bit of applause. Good for him. – 11:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic catches Luka slipping as he finds Dozier in the corner with the no-look zip pass.
In his early years that would be an incredible highlight reel, but now we’ve seen that kinda pass so much it’s regular. – 10:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Foul on THJ upgraded to Flagrant-1. Facu makes one of two free throws and Nuggets up 32-30. – 10:50 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It’s really a shame that all the moments without Jokic cause every Denver player to forget how to play basketball. Hopefully they can address that. – 10:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Oh wow, MPJ runs pick and roll with the second unit and it results in points. – 10:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets stagger Barton and MPJ with the bench…still give up an 11-0 run.
The REAL solution to the bench problem is to just play Jokic 48 minutes per game. – 10:44 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Second unit struggles continue for the Nuggets. Dallas storms right back into the game after trailing by 12 points.
11-0 run for Mavs. – 10:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets go with two starters to start the second quarter and it doesn’t mean anything if they try to post up Jeff and JaMychal on back to back possessions. – 10:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
How to make a lead disappear, a novel by the #Nuggets second unit. – 10:42 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
After that last Nuggets turnover by Facu Campazzo, number 9 in the first quarter for Denver, Coach Malone picked up the phone on the scorers table and said “hello” – 10:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 29-21 after a quarter. They are 3-of-11 from 3-point range, but that’s pretty good when you consider they also are 3-of-11 from 2-point range. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
File under stats that make no sense: #Nuggets up 29-21 after one … despite nine (!) turnovers that led directly to nine Mavs points. Dallas shoots 27% and Luka’s held to just five points on 2-of-7 shooting. Both AG/P.J. took turns checking him. – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton was the first sub tonight, and plays late in the first to stagger with the bench. No Austin Rivers. No Bones Hyland so far. A nine-man rotation tonight now for Malone, down from a 10-man which he’s gone with through most of four games. – 10:37 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Jeff Green knew your grandmother. He says she was a nice woman, but he wishes you would have known her when she was young. – 10:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First quarter minutes for Frank Ntilikina and Josh Green. Did the leadership council call for emptying the bench again, or what? – 10:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
frank ntilikina putting up more of a fight on rim contests than dwight powell is predictable and not ideal – 10:31 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
My continued belief of this roster is that almost everyone is being asked to play a tier above their skill level, other than Luka.
KP may be a third star.
THJ should likely lead a bench unit.
DFS should likely be a guy we love off the bench.
Powell certainly isn’t a starter. – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
An extremely impressive interior pass by MPJ to Aaron Gordon off a back cut just now.
It’s not all the way there, but it’s pretty good. – 10:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s defense has been great to open tonight, and Nikola Jokic’s rim defense continues to stand out. It’s been a running theme through parts of four games, and he’s already had a couple nice stands in the paint tonight. Just had a block on a Luka Doncic drive too. – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fantastic second effort on that defensive sequence. Lots of good contests ushered that turnover, which led to Porter’s finish.
MPJ already got 8 on 4-of-5 from the field. – 10:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It wouldn’t be Mavericks’ basketball without a lousy first quarter. They’re down 19-9 with a Denver free throw to come. Michael Porter Jr. getting to the rim relentlessly with eight points. Mavericks have them right where they want them. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christ, that was a scary play on both ends with Luka and MPJ crashing hard to the floor. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton going to the bench early. Likely to stagger with the second unit. – 10:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rugged start for both teams in Denver. Nuggets’ five turnovers are the only reason the Mavericks are as close as they are, which is 15-9. Mavs are 3-of-11 shooting with three turnovers. Reserves coming in now. – 10:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Live look at Nuggets vs. Mavs in the first quarter: pic.twitter.com/i6hLs7y1MK – 10:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Some very sloppy basketball going on right now. MPJ->AG turnover and Malone’s hands are on his head. Denver already with five turnovers in six minutes.
On flip side, Nikola’s got five boards and four assists in the opening stint. #Nuggets shooting 63% early. – 10:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs and Nuggets have combined for 8 turnovers in the first 6 minutes.
Finally! I’ve identified something I could also do if put into an NBA game! – 10:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Aaron Gordon is a lot like Powell … if Powell were just a bit better in virtually every category. – 10:19 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Luka’s Jordan XXXV PE in Denver! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/mvhlQSLQW6 – 10:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Well, here we are again. Mavericks are down 15-9 in the early going. They aren’t fast starters so far this season, that’s for sure. – 10:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Big to see MPJ get that steal and breakaway bucket. Coach Malone talked about him not letting the fact that he’s not hitting shots right now impact the rest of his game. Little things like that can get him going. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić with the isoltaion defense on THJ. Forced a turnover. MPJ with the pick six dunk. – 10:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. with a fast-break dunk to give the Nuggets a 9-4 lead 2 1/2 minutes in. – 10:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic looks like his typical self on the first few possessions and that makes a TON of fans happy. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pretty good defensive rotations by MPJ to start this game, IMO. Got called for a foul on the last one. – 10:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden has taken 17 free throws tonight. That’s the most he’s ever taken as a Net. He had 20 against the Lakers in the bubble playoffs and 21 against Dallas in the first seeding game in the bubble as well. – 9:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Exactly 6 Nuggets ran out of the tunnel for layup lines just now. – 9:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
KP is ‘starting to feel better’ but will miss Mavs-Nuggets with lower back injury:
Jason Kidd before the game tonight: “Unfortunately he’s not up to playing right now. … We want him to be right, so if he’s not right, he can’t play.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
LAST MINUTE TICKETS!
MUST BE ABLE TO MAKE IT TO BALL IN 20 MINUTES!
No question – just first to respond.
Two seats available together and must be loud and Denver Nuggets fans. – 9:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Gordon, Jokic, Barton, Morris
9:10 tip @theeagledallas – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Jason Kidd if he appreciates Nikola Jokic’s game: “It just shows … if the country didn’t break up into 7 countries, they could be the Dream Team. … As a fan of the game, it’s fun to watch. You cheer for him because you know you’re going to see something special.” – 9:33 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Coming at ya live from Denver on @BallySportsSW at 9:00 for Mavs/Nugs. Let’s boogie pic.twitter.com/LyxSqeei5B – 9:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to game
Nuggets vs Mavs
🔑 Defend Paint – Nuggets have allowed 51 PITP on avg so far this season
🔑 Second Unit Synergy – Denver’s bench has to produce more than the 24 ppg they’re averaging
🔑 KYP – execute the game plan
#MileHighBasketball
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“He wants to play, but unfortunately he’s not up to playing right now. For him, we want him to be right. If he’s not right, he can’t play.” — #Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis, who will miss his 2nd game in a row tonight with lower back tightness – 8:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) and Sterling Brown (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight against the Nuggets. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. – 8:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is sitting at mid-court by himself, admiring Boban practicing his 3-point stroke. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/ngGGnb5LQS – 8:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I feel like I’m his defense attorney at times. I don’t think Nikola Jokic truly gets the credit of how great of a player he is.” – 8:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on defending Jokić, specifically his durability being underrated.
“I feel like I’m his defense attorney at times.”
Mark Followill @MFollowill
En route to Ball Arena in Denver. We’re back on the road to broadcast tonight for Mavs vs Nuggets on BSSW at 9p. First back to back of the season for the Mavs. Busy schedule crunch right now. Kings coming Sunday afternoon and Tues/Wed B2B at home vs Miami and at SA. – 8:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Michael Malone: Jokic is trending in the direction of playing vs Mavs. On floor warming up now. 9:10 tip @theeagledallas – 8:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is trending in the right direction to play tonight. Still not a sure thing, though. Jokic was on the court warming up just before Malone spoke. @CSGazetteSports @DenverGazette – 8:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Nikola Jokic’s status for tonight vs. Mavs: “Not 100% [sure] but it’s trending in the right direction.” – 8:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is trending towards playing tonight, Michael Malone says. – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic will go through warm-ups. Said it’s “trending in the right direction,” and is likely he can go. – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
No definitive word yet on if he’ll play, but Nikola Jokic is getting some shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/3axtziAckS – 8:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is moving well. We’ll get an update (maybe) from Michael Malone shortly. pic.twitter.com/nsRg2YGW9U – 8:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić is going through his warm-up right now ahead of Nuggets vs Mavs. He’s got a sleeve on that right knee. Questionable going into tonight. Will get an update from Malone shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ab3feEEthV – 8:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just walked out for pre-game warmups sporting this leg sleeve. A good sign for his availability. pic.twitter.com/Yj41JWPQZs – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just took the floor at Ball Arena for his regular warmup. He’s got a sleeve on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/ntMpMzkOuy – 8:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s funny how people don’t bring up the fact that the Mavericks have trailed after the first quarter in all four of their games. When you’re 3-1, those sort of details get lost in the shuffle. But rest assured Jason Kidd knows it’s a trend you don’t want to turn into a habit. – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last night 56% of Dallas’ 3PT attempts were wide open.
Dallas knocked down 52% of their wide open 3s (new opp season high) – 6:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka fans are everywhere, even walking along the creek in downtown Denver. We will have all the local flavor for you coming up on https://t.co/odbMuH40Dx pic.twitter.com/APYEfJXjXl – 6:45 PM
