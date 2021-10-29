Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Indiana Pacers (1-4) play against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Indiana Pacers 46, Brooklyn Nets 38 (Q2 07:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Kevin Durant just detached Torrey Craig’s ankles from his body. pic.twitter.com/01KfYafrs9 – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Pacers are outscoring the Nets 14-0 in second-chance points, 22-8 in the paint and 16-7 on the boards. That is not ideal. – 8:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Torrey Craig playing mad and getting it done at both ends. He’s 6 for 7 with 16pts and 4rebs with 9mins left in the 2Q. He’s career high is 22pts.
They signed him for defense and toughness. The offense is a nice bonus. – 8:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
open season on mauling James Harden right now. pic.twitter.com/CEJphfgNa2 – 8:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Meanwhile… Torrey Craig has hit 6-of-7 shots and has 16 points in nine minutes so far. Nets’ defense has allowed Indiana to shoot 58.1% so far. Pacers lead Nets, 46-30, with 9:15 left in second quarter. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pacers have built a 16-point lead over the Nets with three of their best players (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren) out due to injury. This is not a good performance by a Nets team open with its championship aspirations. It becomes less “early” every game. – 8:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Pacers have pushed the lead to 16 and they’re doing whatever they want in the paint. – 8:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pacers up to 11 assists in the 1st half so far to Brooklyn’s 5. As @Alex Schiffer pointed out right next to me, Pacers ball movement >>> Nets. – 8:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pacers up to 6 offensive rebounds here in the game’s opening 13 minutes. The jig is up and fans are getting restless. – 8:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
torrey craig might lead the league in untouched offensive rebounds since entering the nba – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another offensive rebound leading to second-chance points for a Nets opponent. – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Pacers 38-26. Nets shooting over 43 percent or higher from the field and 3. Indiana is shooting 71 percent from 3 and 56 from the field. Bench hasn’t scored at all and the Pacers have been good in transition and at second-chance points. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pacers are taking a 38-26 lead over the Nets into the 2nd QTR. Kevin Durant’s anklebreaker was the highlight of the period, but the Nets have been careless with the ball and have been bullied on the glass. Pacers attempted 6 more shots than Nets in Q1. Can’t win like this. – 8:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 26, Pacers 38
Kevin Durant (14 PTS, 6-7 FG) James Harden (8 PTS, 2 3PM) and the Nets are recovering from another cold start. This is starting to get concerning. The Pacers came out shooting 71% from three and they’re outscoring Brooklyn’s bench 14-0. – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant drops Torey Craig on a crossover and drills a 3. To quote George Costanza, “That was absolutely filthy.” – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just went behind the back on a stepback that sent Pacers guard Torrey Craig crashing to the floor. Ankles snatched. KD just caught a body. – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This lineup of Bembry-Brown-Mills gives you energy, but you lose spacing and size. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre’ Bembry creates an extra Nets possession just by wanting the ball more than the next man – 8:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Good, active minutes from Torrey Craig. Didn’t understand why he wasn’t played last game until the 4th, until after Anunoby went off.
Sabonis wanted them to come out with energy, fight & compete. They’ve done that — already 4 steals and as many transition pts (7) as last game. – 8:03 PM
Good, active minutes from Torrey Craig. Didn’t understand why he wasn’t played last game until the 4th, until after Anunoby went off.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is gonna feel that charge in the morning like a drunk purchase – 8:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden (8 PTS) is much more aggressive to start this contest, but his struggles taking care of the ball continue. He’s up to 3 turnovers. – 8:00 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Theorem alert: Pacers take a double-figure lead at Brooklyn. Awfully bold strategy, tempting fate like that. – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Three straight turnovers for James Harden, who has at least 4 in the first quarter alone. Not ideal. – 7:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The lack of burst James Harden has off the dribble at this point is, frankly, stunning – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Back-to-back turnovers for James Harden give the Pacers a 19-10 lead here in the 1st quarter. Kevin Durant assumes ballhandling duties the following possession. – 7:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talked with Nets owner Joe Tsai today about Kyrie Irving among many things. “I hope that Kyrie can be part of the team, part of Brooklyn long term. But… I think we have an immediate question of whether he can play this season. And I hope he gets vaccinated as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/UvnFXig2lk – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Pacers 13-10 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. James Harden just hit the Nets first 3, after Brooklyn missed three clean looks. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good timeout by Rick Carlisle: Bad shots, like that attempted bank shot, will give the Nets opportunities to score in transition, like James Harden did on that stepback 3. Nets can take this game over in a flip of a switch. On them to decide when to turn it on. 13-10 Pacers – 7:51 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
It usually doesn’t turn out well when Sabonis starts dribbling the ball. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden and Blake Griffin had some sort of mishap. Harden throws the inbounds pass right away. Awful start to this one. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets need a timeout. They don’t look war-ready to start this one. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin is now 1/12 (8.3%) from downtown this season. Instead of shooting the open 3 on the last possession, he dribbled in and turned the ball over on an attempted pass to the corner. – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have several favorable matchups, and they’ve deliberately gone inside for their first four shot attempts.
Of course, Pacers have no matchup answer for KD at the other end. Holiday on him first. – 7:44 PM
Pacers have several favorable matchups, and they’ve deliberately gone inside for their first four shot attempts.
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Friday night at The Clays.. join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Indiana Pacers on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/C77ndcvHdq – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and is week-to-week. That’s much better than the Pacers first thought.
It happened last game in Toronto: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/jackson-side… – 7:32 PM
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and is week-to-week. That’s much better than the Pacers first thought.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Pacers tips shortly. Brooklyn looking for a win to get back to .500. Updates to follow. – 7:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets starters versus the Indiana Pacers:
▫️James Harden
▫️Bruce Brown
▫️Joe Harris
▫️Kevin Durant
▫️Blake Griffin – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets will start James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin tonight against the Pacers. Very familiar lineup of players who were part of last season’s playoff push. #Nets – 7:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Pacers Game:
▪️The Nets’ average of 13 turnovers a game is good for the 7th most in the NBA.
▪️Chris Duarte (18.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG) has been leading all rookies in scoring.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Caris LeVert spent a moment pregame with Mr. & Mrs. Whammy. Signed their poster and exchanged some words.
I caught up with him right after and asked him how he’s feeling: “I’m feeling good. Getting back to it.” pic.twitter.com/byz6w7rfNu – 7:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast🎙
Exit Interview with @J. Michael Falgoust on beat reporting and covering the Pacers.
🟢Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/7MLb3l…
🟣Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie… – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at Miami on @espn, some notes on the @Charlotte Hornets 4-1 start:
Charlotte is averaging 121.2 ppg and totaled 606 points, both lead the NBA.
The Hornets 69 made 3s is tied for 5th in the NBA while their .413% 3-point field goal percentage is 1st #AllFly – 6:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Asked about Kevin Durant, Rick Carlisle says “Some people’s abilities are beyond words.”
He has the upmost respect for him, an all-time great. – 6:24 PM
Asked about Kevin Durant, Rick Carlisle says “Some people’s abilities are beyond words.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert (sore back) will not play tonight in Brooklyn (7:30pm tip). He’s close to making his season debut, and the Pacers are home for their next three games. – 6:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s the injury report for today’s game between the Nets and Pacers.
Pacers could be without 5 players, including Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), TJ Warren (concussion protocol) and Caris LeVert (sore back – questionable). pic.twitter.com/jSyK5yunSd – 6:03 PM
Here’s the injury report for today’s game between the Nets and Pacers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets owner Tsai hopes Kyrie Irving “gets vaccinated as soon as possible” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/net… – 6:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“It’s hard to not use Kevin Durant. There’s the choice to use him and there’s just the ball finding Kevin Durant because he’s just so difficult to defend — He’s just so good that he inserts himself.” – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I’ve messaged him, we didn’t talk basketball — Just checked in on him.”
⁃Steve Nash on contacting Kyrie Irving. – 5:51 PM
“I’ve messaged him, we didn’t talk basketball — Just checked in on him.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s messaged with Kyrie Irving and hasn’t talked basketball, more personal stuff. Has no other update on his situation. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he doesn’t think Nic Claxton’s absence will be long-term. Expects him ready for one of the next two games. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I expect him to be ready to play Sunday.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nicolas Claxton.” – 5:50 PM
“I expect him to be ready to play Sunday.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have a team that really tries to play together offensively — A team we really respect, we know we’re going to be tested.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Indiana Pacers. – 5:49 PM
“They have a team that really tries to play together offensively — A team we really respect, we know we’re going to be tested.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Nic Claxton out for tonight’s game against the Pacers with a non-COVID illness. – 5:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Nicolas Claxton has been ruled OUT against the Indiana Pacers, the team says. – 5:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Joe Tsai tells ESPN he hopes Kyrie ‘gets vaccinated as soon as possible,’ how they haven’t spoken since Nets decided to move forward until he’s vaccinated, how he hopes Kyrie is still a part of Nets’ long term and how protestors were ‘hijacking the issue’ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We are getting down to it for 22-23 rookie scale team options. Here’s who is left:
BOS – R. Langford, A. Nesmith, P. Pritchard, G. Williams
CLE – D. Garland, I. Okoro
HOU – K. Porter Jr.
GSW – J. Poole, J. Wiseman
IND – G. Bitadze
PHX – C. Johnson, J. Smith
UTA – U. Azubuike – 4:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets owner Joe Tsai has had ‘multiple conversations’ with Kyrie Irving, would ‘welcome’ him back if he gets vaxxed nj.com/nets/2021/10/n…
h/to @Nets Daily – 2:36 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Some teams look at a 24-year-old NBA rookie and wonder “Why?”
The Indiana Pacers looked at Chris Duarte and asked “Why not?”
That No. 13 spot in the lottery is looking pretty lucky based on Duarte’s role and contributions five games in.
nba.com/news/pacers-fa… – 1:55 PM
