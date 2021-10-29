Game stream: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 41, Portland Trail Blazers 53 (Q3 09:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Were the rest of the Clippers playing patty cake while Paul George attempted to carry them in the first half? What in the world… – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Blazers/Clippers first half: Blazers D looked great start of the 2nd. Then, some Nance at C, nice flow with him operating in handoffs up top. PG had 22 of Clips 40 points, Blazers have nobody to guard him. Dame struggling to finish, as is Nurkic. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Even if Paul George gets help in second half offensively… this roster just doesn’t have enough quality players available to reliably do two things at once.
Lue can juice the offense by going small, but they can’t rebound.
Or he can keep a center in there for no room. – 11:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 48, Clippers 40
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211029/… – 11:14 PM
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 48, Clippers 40
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Give it up for PG.
Blazers 48, Clippers 40 | Half | Paul George scored 13 of the Clippers’ 16 second-quarter points to keep ’em in it, and they’re still in it, despite everyone on the team not named PG shooting 1-15 in that period. – 11:13 PM
Give it up for PG.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the second game in a row, Clippers hold opponent under 50 at halftime.
And for the second game in a row, Clippers are stuck on 40 points.
Nurkic/Zeller are outrebounding Zubac/Hartenstein 14-3 in roughly the same minutes and about the same missed shots for both teams. – 11:11 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 48, Clippers 40: halftime. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 9 points apiece for @Norman Powell and @Robert Covington. 5 points, 9 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:10 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Last four quarters Blazers have allowed combined 79 points – 39 in second half to Memphis and 40 in first half to Clippers. – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Portland 48, Clippers 40
Paul George has 22 points. Ty Lue walks off clapping his hands after an offense that looked mostly broken during the second quarter clawed back 5 points in the last 28 seconds. – 11:09 PM
Halftime: Portland 48, Clippers 40
Casey Holdahl @CHold
RoCo 3-of-3 on threes so far tonight after making just five threes in Portland’s first four games. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George gets another 3… then trips on courtside seat sideline. He gets up shaking his head, then hits another midranger two possessions later. – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George fell down courtside after a three and took a long look at the courtside fan he presumably tripped over. – 11:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Wow.
It’s not you-forgot-__-was-a-bucket tonight.
It’s that the Clippers forgot what a bucket is. – 11:03 PM
Wow.
It’s not you-forgot-__-was-a-bucket tonight.
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Our first real look at the Dame-CJ-Norm-Roco-Nance lineup: +4 in 1:20. The defense was awful but lucky! – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers ATO gets Reggie Jackson a wide (wide as the Willamette) open corner 3.
They get nothing out of it (as Bledsoe airmails a corner 3 from same spot) – 11:02 PM
Clippers ATO gets Reggie Jackson a wide (wide as the Willamette) open corner 3.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s getting late early for the Clippers.
Paul George has 15 points on 6/9 FGs, 3/4 3s (missed and-one FT).
Rest of team has 15 points on 5/26 FGs, 4/15 3s (Zubac: 1/2 FTs).
Blazers spanking Clips on glass 30-20. 23-point turnaround.
And T-shirts are being thrown TOO – 10:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A 23-6 run by Portland to lead 42-30.
The Clippers are 3-10 shooting inside the paint. – 10:58 PM
A 23-6 run by Portland to lead 42-30.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers have scored six points in the second quarter with 4:30 to play before halftime. – 10:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Norm with a hell of a block and a couple of threes in the quarter, the last of which gives Portland a 42-30 lead with 4:30 to play in the first half – 10:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A fashionable old fashioned 3-point play for PG.
… and the free throw doesn’t go down.
Clippers trail, 36-28. – 10:56 PM
A fashionable old fashioned 3-point play for PG.
… and the free throw doesn’t go down.
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Clippers started out 6-6 from 3-pt. range. They’re 1-13 since. #BlazersRadio @RipCityRadio620 #RipCity – 10:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Clippers gets their first points of the quarter on a Paul George 13-footer with 7:38 to play in the first half – 10:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ last bucket was Coffey’s made 3 with 2:02 to go in the first, which put LA ahead 24-19.
And here we are at the 8:05 mark in the second quarter and it’s 30-24. Clippers fortunate the Blazers haven’t been hitting more shots. – 10:50 PM
Clippers’ last bucket was Coffey’s made 3 with 2:02 to go in the first, which put LA ahead 24-19.
Jason Quick @jwquick
Clippers have missed last 11 shots and have a shot clock violation. Blazers on 17-3 run and lead 30-24. – 10:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Defense is holding up nicely — Clippers have 4 points in the last 8 minutes — but Chauncey is pissed about the offense, throws something on the ground and calls time with Portland leading 30-24 with 8:05 to play in the first half. – 10:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This year’s Blazers are the opposite of last year’s. Defense is pretty good, offense is totally disjointed. – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Five minutes and counting since the Clippers last scored with 2:02 to play in the first quarter. – 10:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 25, Clippers 24 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211029/… – 10:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Blazers 25, Clippers 24 | End 1 | LA started 6 for 6 from 3. They built a 20-9 …
They shot 1 for 8 from deep after that and now trail by one.
PG has 9 points, Dame (and Zeller) with 5. – 10:43 PM
Blazers 25, Clippers 24 | End 1 | LA started 6 for 6 from 3. They built a 20-9 …
They shot 1 for 8 from deep after that and now trail by one.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland goes 16-4 in the last 5:47 of the first quarter to take a one-point lead into the second. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It wasn’t a Valley Oop, but Clippers gave up a go-ahead FG from the same inbound spot just now at the buzzer, and an 11-point lead has already been blown.
Portland leads 25-24 at the end of the first quarter, benefitting significantly from Clippers missing 7-of-8 inside the arc. – 10:43 PM
It wasn’t a Valley Oop, but Clippers gave up a go-ahead FG from the same inbound spot just now at the buzzer, and an 11-point lead has already been blown.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter: Portland 25, Clippers 24
Clips led 20-9, then their three-point shooting came back to earth. After making their first six threes, they made just one of their next eight. – 10:42 PM
First quarter: Portland 25, Clippers 24
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 25, Clippers 24: end of first quarter. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and a buzzer-beating tip-in for @Cody Zeller. – 10:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey checks in … and it’s a “caffeination situation,” @BSieman says.
And then he adds that Coffey, who grew up in Minnesota, not so far from Milwaukee:
“He thought he could be a real Star … for the Bucks.”
Amazing. – 10:35 PM
Amir Coffey checks in … and it’s a “caffeination situation,” @BSieman says.
And then he adds that Coffey, who grew up in Minnesota, not so far from Milwaukee:
“He thought he could be a real Star … for the Bucks.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This beautiful cut by Nance is an element the Blazers haven’t really had in recent years pic.twitter.com/xIH96rmwBu – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 20-9 lead after Zubac finally made a basket inside the arc… then Portland immediately responds with a 9-1 run fueled by their second unit.
That hasn’t happened much with Mann/Kennard in.
Clippers lead down to 21-18, 3:07 left in first quarter – 10:30 PM
Clippers took a 20-9 lead after Zubac finally made a basket inside the arc… then Portland immediately responds with a 9-1 run fueled by their second unit.
That hasn’t happened much with Mann/Kennard in.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Damian Lillard finally makes a 3 vs Clippers after missing first 9 attempts this week – 10:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It looked like Paul George gave a Mutumbo-esque finger-wave after keeping Little from dunking on him in transition. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You all wanted to see transition defense, and there Paul George was racing down to block Nassir Little’s dunk like he was striving for greatness… – 10:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little with easily the missed dunk of the year so far, in Paul George’s face. – 10:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
My husband is confused by tonight’s color scheme: “Did Zubac lose all his hair?” Then he figured out the Clippers are in black. – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers just made their first shot inside the arc … but they lead 20-11 because they’ve made all six three-pointers. – 10:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Couple days ago, the Clippers were 1-11 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Tonight, a little better: 5-5, with 6:31 to play in first period. – 10:23 PM
Couple days ago, the Clippers were 1-11 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers make their first 5 3s.
They have missed their first 5 2s.
Keep Portland Weird, I guess…
Clippers lead 15-9 with 6:31 left in first quarter. You’d be shocked to learn that Portland has as many turnovers (4) as buckets already. – 10:22 PM
Clippers make their first 5 3s.
They have missed their first 5 2s.
Keep Portland Weird, I guess…
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This is a 15-5 Clippers run. And then there’s a steal by Bledsoe, who was playing the passing lane just as aggressively as Chauncey Billups had noted before tipoff. – 10:21 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The way the Clippers guard the pick and roll with Dame means Nurk is going to have a lotttttt of chances to make a play 4-on-3. He hasn’t been particularly good at it so far. But it’s going to be there all night. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George (0/8 3s last game) splashes his first two here in PDX – 10:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Almost got 15 seconds into the game before a Blazers was hit in a face! – 10:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight against Portland, the Clippers are making a change with their guard roles. Eric Bledsoe had been the lead ballhandler up to this point, partly as a way to help him learn the playbook. That responsibility goes to Reggie Jackson tonight, with Bledsoe playing more off ball. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
They’re having a guest PA announcer for starting lineups for Latinx Heritage Night, but they gave him an outdated starting lineup. He introduced Norm Powell while Covington was on the screen, and Nassir Little (not the starting lineup) when he should have introduced Powell. – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Trail Blazers’ pregame hype video goes with a Blade Runner type of vibe of players walking around the city in hologram form. I like it. – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico Batum got some nice cheers from the Portland crowd during starting lineups – 10:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Still loud cheers for Nicolas Batum when he’s introduced with Clippers starters. – 10:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers at Portland
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Damian Lillard – 9:33 PM
Clippers at Portland
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Surprised Durant wasn’t automatically ejected for throwing the ball into the stands. Intention doesn’t matter.
Remember Paul George accidentally kicking it into the stands, wide of the basket stanchion? – 9:22 PM
Surprised Durant wasn’t automatically ejected for throwing the ball into the stands. Intention doesn’t matter.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on Clippers shooting: “Our shots are going to fall. So, I’m not too concerned about it. It’s just, we’re not making shots right now.”
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “I know that he’s… you know. It’s like a ticking time bomb right now.”
🌋🌋 – 8:57 PM
Tyronn Lue on Clippers shooting: “Our shots are going to fall. So, I’m not too concerned about it. It’s just, we’re not making shots right now.”
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “I know that he’s… you know. It’s like a ticking time bomb right now.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Chauncey Billups said the film from Monday’s loss vs. LAC was almost too bad to show the film. Asked if LAC’s brutal loss Wednesday vs. Cleveland felt the same, Ty Lue said, “you get four of those a year, and we had one already.” – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same starters for Clippers (Jackson, Bledsoe, George, Batum, Zubac)
Keon Johnson won’t play, but Lue says he is getting healthier and feeling better. – 8:32 PM
Same starters for Clippers (Jackson, Bledsoe, George, Batum, Zubac)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was telling Terance Mann to shoot when he’s open at shootaround this morning. He reiterated that tonight, saying that Mann has put the work in to let it fly whenever he’s open for a good look. – 8:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on the Clippers’ cool shooting so far: “Shooting is down all around the league right now … biggest thing is keep playing the right way … and our shots are gonna fall.” – 8:29 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Chauncey Billups said Norman Powell will start and that while Powell isn’t on a strict minutes restriction Billups will monitor him closely in his first game back. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups compared his mentorship of Eric Bledsoe starting in 2011 to him being Terrell Brandon’s protégé in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/CUJ2lgWi4d – 8:22 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Update:
Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) is available for tonight’s game vs. Clippers – 8:21 PM
Blazers Injury Update:
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey on Dame: “He’s like a ticking time bomb. He’s gonna have one of those nights soon.” – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell is starting tonight for Portland vs. the Clippers, Chauncey Billups said. No Powell in Monday’s game between these teams. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billups said not only is Norm Powell back, he’ll start tonight for the Blazers. Asked if he’s on a minutes limit, Billups said, “He is with me. … no, but yes.” – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups says that Norman Powell will start tonight vs Clippers, but will have a minute restriction. – 8:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers say Norman Powell is available tonight against the Clippers after missing the last two games with a left knee injury. – 8:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Norman Powell is available for tonight’s game against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/EokLqu83mM – 8:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Norman Powell (left knee) is available for tonight’s game vs. Clippers – 7:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
At shootaround this morning, asked Ty Lue about the extent to which Marcus Morris (knee) was participating, and he said he’s “on the court a little bit” while trying to strengthen it. – 7:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Looking forward to join @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. We’ll dive into the state of the Lakers, my recent talk with Damian Lillard & more. Tune in at 4 pm ET on.nba.com/3bo6ow5 – 6:41 PM
Ben McLemore @BenMcLemore
Chop Wood 🪵 Carry Water 💦
Focus on the Process n Trust the Process!!! – 4:28 PM
Chop Wood 🪵 Carry Water 💦
