Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

The Orlando Magic (1-4) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Orlando Magic 55, Toronto Raptors 61 (Q3 09:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Scottie Barnes looking like Giannis in transition has me wanting to move to Canada and settle down as a Raptors fan. 🇨🇦
Scottie Barnes looking like Giannis in transition has me wanting to move to Canada and settle down as a Raptors fan. 🇨🇦
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Scottie Barnes is dancing during halftime warmups, so looks like he’s good after getting banged up earlier. – 8:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is warming up with the team between halves. He went to the locker Room later in the second quarter after getting poked in the eye but look’s like he’s fine and will start the second half. – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Scottie Barnes making the spotup midranger cool again. pic.twitter.com/TVe3WdmoEl – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Toronto 54, Orlando 51 pic.twitter.com/KrdZjDqGR8 – 8:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts & 6 rebs
Mo Bamba – 12 pts and 10 rebs
Cole Anthony – 11 pts
Suggs – 6 pts, 3 asts
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 54-51 at half, somehow surviving 17.6 per cent three-point shooting – 8:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic are on the road, +1 in rebounding, +15 on points from three-point range, but trail at halftime. – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors up 54-51. Scottie Barnes has 19 and 6, Trent has 13, the Magic staying in it via an 8-3 advantage from deep. – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Raptors have a ton of defensive talent, but not as connected as you’d like tonight. A lot of overhelps, late switches leading to openings at the rim for Magic. – 8:05 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Long live Terrence Ross one-handed rebounds. A master of the craft since Day 1. – 8:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is checking out and heading into the locker room a little early holding his head – 8:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes got hit in the face, and as a result, the Magic have to forfeit. – 8:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mo Bamba has been very effective tonight switching onto smaller players and challenging shots with his length. – 8:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Players Scottie Barnes can remind you of during a game: Vince, DeMar, Marion, Magic … – 8:00 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have 12 assists on 18 baskets, and five players have two assists each. That’s moving the ball! – 7:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors take timeout up 1 with 3:08 left in half
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors being 2-14 from three is a troubling stat for them; someone they still lead, which is a troubling stat for the Orlandos, I’d imagine – 7:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham expected to make his #NBA debut tomorrow against visiting Orlando, here’s his first diary of the season in @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3G2VqdG – 7:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Can’t believe Scottie Barnes didn’t make the #NBA75 team. – 7:49 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Scottie Barnes with the sticks out his tongue like MJ on the finish! – 7:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
only 3 dribbles needed for Scottie Barnes pic.twitter.com/6Ge20Fk1nh – 7:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Scottie Barnes looking like Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/lYe2hzje6Q – 7:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All the “it’s early” codicils apply but when they go to write the “best draft picks in Raptors history” ever story, Dalano Banton at No. 46 is gonna be right near the top of the list. If not the very top – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Raps were the #1 offensive rebounding team coming in at almost 35%. They’re killing the Magic on the glass tonight despite Orlando’s big lineups, 47% offensive rebounding so far. – 7:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Toronto 23, Orlando 20 pic.twitter.com/RcniXeOSpm – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get some juice from a few good Banton minutes — the last possession notwithstanding — and lead by 3 after a quarter – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie center Isaiah Jackson was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and is week-to-week. That’s much better than the Pacers first thought.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic by 4 at second timeout, Raptors again go with Banton-Boucher-Birch as first three subs – 7:27 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dalano Banton is again the backup point guard, checking in before Goran Dragic or Malachi Flynn. – 7:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs is off to a fast start tonight, hitting two 3-pointers in the opening minutes versus the Raptors. – 7:20 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Scottie Barnes is good. And he threw in his second three-pointer of the season for good measure while scoring the first seven Raptors points of this game. – 7:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,135 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
This is Roven Yau’s last game with @Raptors_PR Roven’s great at his job, has been an immense help to the Raptors beat for years and will be missed. Good luck in the new role! pic.twitter.com/F62jwgh48v – 7:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seems the 7 pm start time might have taken a few thousand Raptors by surprise – 7:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are starting Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner tonight vs. the Raptors.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
October 29 at Toronto
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 6 at TORONTO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As we get ready for Raps-Magic, a fond farewell and thanks to Roven Yau of @Raptors_PR. It’s his last game in this role, and he has been outstanding in helping us get the best stories we can from this team to you for a long time. – 6:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is not listed, meaning it appears he could make his debut tomorrow against Orlando – 5:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The more things change, the more they …
Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Achiuwa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is not listed in the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, meaning is NBA debut is likely. – 5:38 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse says Yuta needed a bit more time. Felt something after practice but I’d feeling better today. Pascal Siakam is going on Raptors road trip. Doesn’t mean playing “trying to keep those guys with us” as they pick up new things to implement. – 5:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Magic have the 25th-worst half-court offence and the worst transition defence in the league. If Raps want to get going in transition, tonight will likely be a good opportunity. – 5:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Procedural wrangling complete, as is Raptors905 practice, apparently
Raptors “recall” Pascal Siakam so he can not play against Orlando tonight.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Chat me up Monday on Reddit before Knicks vs Raptors reddit.com/r/NYKnicks/com… – 4:28 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
On the Monday before the draft @David Thorpe came on the Big Board pod and said Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes were the top 2 prospects in the draft.
He’s back on the pod today giving his first impressions of all the top rookies in the draft
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Visitation for Coach Gerry Barker will be next Friday Nov 5/21 from4pm – 8pm at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, Ontario M1K 1R1 #RIPCoach – 1:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“He’s a genuine brother to me. My mom asks about him all the time. We always FaceTime, check in on each other. Extremely close. Our families are close. That’s someone who’s been with me since I’ve been 16, growing up.” – @Jalen Suggs on @ScottBarnes561: on.nba.com/3pMHTB5 – 1:06 PM
