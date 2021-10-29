Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 29, 2021
Sacramento Kings 16, New Orleans Pelicans 13 (Q1 05:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
En route to Ball Arena in Denver. We’re back on the road to broadcast tonight for Mavs vs Nuggets on BSSW at 9p. First back to back of the season for the Mavs. Busy schedule crunch right now. Kings coming Sunday afternoon and Tues/Wed B2B at home vs Miami and at SA. – 8:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram has scored the Pelicans’ last five points and we’re all tied up at 14. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Looks like the Kings’ bench just picked up a technical foul. Not sure for what. – 8:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another turnover by Fox and this time Nickeil slams home the transition opportunity.
Pelicans up quickly 4-3 on the Kings. – 8:12 PM
Another turnover by Fox and this time Nickeil slams home the transition opportunity.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox drains his first 3-point attempt. Good sign for the Kings. – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So Herb Jones is on De’Aaron Fox to begin the game, Brandon Ingram is guarding Harrison Barnes. The duo nearly combined for a steal and bucket right out of the gates. – 8:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players who have logged 150+ minutes and attempted more free throws than Brandon Ingram this year:
Mitchell Robinson
Lauri Markkanen
Gary Trent Jr.
Lu Dort
Mason Plumlee
Draymond Green
Mo Bamba
Robert Williams – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Zion is a franchise player, but so far, maybe RJ Barrett’s presence with Knicks felt more than Zion Williamson’s with Pelicans newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A different test for the Kings tonight, taking on a team in a similar tier to them.
Even this early, these games have major play-in implications. – 7:41 PM
A different test for the Kings tonight, taking on a team in a similar tier to them.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Pelicans have ruled out Garrett Temple (ankle) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Josh Hart (quadriceps) will be a gametime decision. – 7:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters against the Pelicans tonight:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated injury report for Pelicans:
Josh Hart – Right Quadriceps Tendinosis
Out
Garrett Temple – Left Ankle Sprain
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 7:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is available, Pelicans say. Hasn’t played since the season opener. He’ll come off the bench. – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Pelicans Injury Report vs. Sacramento (10/29/21)
Available
Josh Hart – Right Quadriceps Tendinosis
Out
Garrett Temple – Left Ankle Sprain
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 7:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Episode 2 of The Kings Beat Podcast is live! Jerry Reynolds stops by to chat all things Kings. Don’t forget to subscribe to both the pod and The Kings Beat coverage. kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/episode-2-ki… via @James Ham – 6:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green: Josh Hart is still questionable – will make a decision after his pregame workout.
Garrett Temple is out. – 6:18 PM
Willie Green: Josh Hart is still questionable – will make a decision after his pregame workout.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Garrett Temple is OUT. Josh Hart will go through pregame first before his availability is determined. – 6:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Super excited to make an appearance on Kings Pregame live TODAY on @NBCSKings.
Make sure to check out Kings pregame at 4:30pm with @momoragan and @Matt Barnes. – 4:45 PM
Super excited to make an appearance on Kings Pregame live TODAY on @NBCSKings.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Two Ingrams wearing 14 in New Orleans? A 41 14 backfield? Sign me the hell up! – 4:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
And…on a gorgeous New Orleans day…for no reason. Our power goes out… – 4:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul isn’t sweating his 1-for-10 shooting night against the Kings the other night: pic.twitter.com/djXo0wc0cG – 3:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Willie Green’s rotations around Brandon Ingram
🏀 Defense is better than its ranking
🏀 Previewing the Kings and Knicks
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/i7J51Vxbx1 – 3:32 PM
