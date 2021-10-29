Jaylen Brown still feeling aftereffects of COVID-19

Keith Smith: Jaylen Brown says he thinks he is feeling aftereffects of having COVID. Brown said his recovery hasn’t been the same: “It feels like I played three games instead of one game.” Brown said he has some lingering joint pain and fatigue as well.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown spoke about his conversation with Ime Udoka after the head coach commented about his uneven play over his first week of the season: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 2:10 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown’s return from COVID a slow, uneven process bostonherald.com/2021/10/29/102… – 2:05 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown joked about his current state: “I know I just turned 25, but this can’t be what it looks like on the other side.” – 1:27 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka calling his inconsistencies mind-boggling: “It’s mind-boggling to me too.” – 1:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “We know what Celtics basketball looks like and our losses came more from effort and energy rather than Xs and Os. I take a lot of that responsibility.” – 12:54 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown on how he feels after returning from COVID: “It feels like instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three. I’m used to my body responding and recovering a lot faster. I know I just turned 25, but this can’t be what it looks like on the other side.” – 12:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he was not upset at Udoka’s comments Wednesday, said his performances are “mind boggling” for him too. On his slow recovery: “I know I just turned 25, but this can’t be what it looks like on the other side.” #Celtics – 12:49 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen says he feels fine right now “but sometimes it feels like I played three games instead of one” – 12:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on COVID impact: “I came back right away…there are times where I’ve felt like I’ve played three games instead of one.” – 12:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he’s not feeling like himself on some nights since having COVID. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/FFAU8qgWFd – 12:40 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Jaylen Brown says his body hasn’t been recovering as well after games following his bout with COVID. He adds, “I’ve got to get over the hump and get my body to where I can feel like Jaylen.” – 12:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown said he let the medical staff know during the Wizards game he wasn’t feeling like himself. “It will continue to get better.” – 12:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka saying his inconsistent play is “mind-boggling”: “I didn’t see the comments, but Ime talked to me about it. It’s mind-boggling to me too. I don’t think he’s out of line or anything for saying that.” – 12:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s blunt honesty postgame compared to Brad Stevens: “I think Brad was honest too. I think Brad took the blame in a lot of issues since that was type of coach he was…Just different coaching styles.” – 12:38 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s criticism the other night: “it was mind-boggling to me, too.” Notes his body isn’t responding as quick as usual. Says Ime wasn’t out of line to say what he did. – 12:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“It was mind-boggling to me, too. I usually have that zip, that pop … it wasn’t there. He wasn’t out of line for that.” – Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s comments about JB’s up-and-down play at times being mind-boggling. – 12:37 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen says he wasn’t upset by Ime Udoka calling his ups and downs “mind boggling” … “it’s mind boggling to me too” – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s only five games, but there is some urgency behind it. We gotta get back to Celtics basketball.” – 12:36 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s comments:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka’s comments about his mind-boggling in consistency: “It’s mind-boggling to me too…I don’t think he’s out of line or anything.” – 12:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “We know what Celtics basketball is supposed to look like. A lot of our losses have come from effort and energy vs Xs and Os.” – 12:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s never too early for adversity. You can’t time it, you can’t predict it. You just gotta respond…It’s only five games, but there is some urgency behind it. We gotta get back to Celtics basketball.” – 12:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“It’s never too early for adversity; you can’t predict it. You gotta respond. This is part of the journey as we all are coming together. At the end of the day, we gotta come out and play basketball. No excuses.”- Jaylen Brown. – 12:36 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen says his normal recovery routine hasn’t worked. Says he needs to change his routine and push through – 12:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown says he thinks he is feeling aftereffects of having COVID. Brown said his recovery hasn’t been the same: “It feels like I played three games instead of one game.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown believes he may be suffering some after-effects from COVID – thus his recent inconsistencies. “Not recovering as fast as I would like.” Says breathing isn’t an issue. – 12:33 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen said his body hasn’t recovered like it used to be prior to his positive Covid test, adding that the slow recovery and some joint pain are both side effects of Covid. “My body hasn’t felt the same,” he said. – 12:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown says he’s having some lingering effects from COVID this week where his body isn’t recovering the same as usual.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown says his body hasn’t been recovering the same since having COVID. Says he feels joint pain as well – 12:32 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown says he has noticed over the last couple of games that his body isn’t recovering like it was before covid.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on whether COVID has impacted his consistency since he returns “I think so. I’m used to my body recovering faster.” – 12:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on the Celtics response to his recent comments on their effort level: “They’ve been great.”
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A glimpse inside Celtics practice. Jayson and Jaylen shooting together; Al and Schroder getting up shots; reserves and assistants getting some 5-on-5. pic.twitter.com/RCyToYOyIa – 11:54 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
New column: Thoughts on Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and choices being made
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics coach Ime Udoka trying to figure out how to get Jaylen Brown engaged earlier and more often bostonglobe.com/2021/10/28/spo… – 8:22 PM
Jay King: Jaylen Brown on his body: “I haven’t felt like Jaylen out there every game.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / October 29, 2021
Jared Weiss: Tatum told Jaylen his breathing was more the issue in his recoveryr, but Jaylen says the soreness and fatigue recovery has been more the issue for him. “I haven’t felt like Jaylen out there every single game…Running up and down the court unimpeded is what I’m focused on.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / October 29, 2021
Brad Townsend: Kidd says Trey Burke is not ill. He missed part of his COVID protocol sequence, so he’s out tonight. But he will travel with the team to Denver. -via Twitter @townbrad / October 28, 2021