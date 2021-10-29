Nets owner Joseph Tsai: I have all the patience in the world with Kyrie Irving

Nets Daily: In exclusive interview with Joe Tsai, Nets owner tells NetsDaily, “I have all the patience in the world with Kyrie. He’s on the roster, just not on the court.” Tsai said he’s had “multiple conversations” with Irving but he’s tried not to evangelize. Bottom line: Nothing new.
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets owner Joe Tsai has had ‘multiple conversations’ with Kyrie Irving, would ‘welcome’ him back if he gets vaxxed nj.com/nets/2021/10/n…
h/to @Nets Daily – 2:36 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
How the All-NBA guards have fared so far:
S. Curry- 29ppg-6.3rpg-8.3apg
L. Doncic- 23.7ppg-11.3rpg-8.7apg- 21.7% from 3-4.7TO
D. Lillard- 17.8ppg- 8apg- 33.3%fg-17.1% from 3
C. Paul- 12ppg-10.8apg-39.5%fg-30% from 3
K. Irving-Inactive
B. Beal- 19.7ppg-33.3%fg- 16% from 3 – 2:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant after loss to Heat: Nets miss Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/kev… – 11:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
‘We Do Miss Kyrie, We Do,’ Kevin Durant Concedes As Brooklyn Nets Fall To 2-3 via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. We do. He’s a part of our team but for the most part we’ve been generating great shots…It’s just a matter of us knocking them down. It will come.
KD with a laugh – 10:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant also confirms that he still wants Kyrie Irving back. – 10:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So the Heat, in seven nights, has beaten the two Eastern teams widely picked to finish ahead of them. 106-93 over Brooklyn. Yes, Bucks/Nets were without Holiday, Lopez, Irving. But Heat without Oladipo and a buyout guy to be named later (Wall?). #toughnessandgrit – 9:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Finally seeing Tatum running crunch time high pick-and-roll with Horford, which was Boston’s go-to closing offense with IT and Kyrie. Wizards blitz Tatum up high and he can easily slip that pocket pass to Horford on the short roll now. – 9:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Last season, #Nets runs were powered by offense. Without Kyrie, this team is going to have to dig in and grind. They held the #Heat to 4-of-15 shooting – 0-of-4 from deep – with three turnovers over the final seven minutes of the half. – 8:43 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW, Jalen Rose says on air that w/o Kyrie the Nets aren’t better than the Bucks, Heat or Hawks in the East – 7:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Heat Game:
▪️Joe Harris is three 3-pointers away from passing Jason Kidd on the franchise’s all-time 3-pointers made list.
▪️Tyler Herro (23.3 PPG) has been on a tear.
▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. Victor Oladipo is out for Miami. – 7:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
#BISneakerWatch update.
He’s rolling with the Kyrie 5s in warmups tonight. pic.twitter.com/uAl4VDQfT6 – 6:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2019: @Ja Morant blocked Kyrie Irving to force overtime and assisted @Jae Crowder on the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 134-133.
It marked Morant’s first NBA win and Taylor Jenkins’ first victory as head coach of @Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/ZeZmH4KkDr – 3:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra offers clarity on Heat plans with two-way players. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: A banner night coming for Bam Adebayo; another take on the Kyrie situation. – 2:45 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving gets trolled by @colbertlateshow youtu.be/Mjr6zv-AV8I via @YouTube – 1:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only name on Nets’ injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Heat is Kyrie Irving. They list as “ineligible to play.” For Heat, Marcus Garrett has been sent to Sioux Falls on two-way contract. Otherwise, Oladipo is only player on injury report, as he remains out. – 4:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is the only player listed out ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Heat. – 4:31 PM
Tim MacMahon: Mavs G Trey Burke, who is not vaccinated, is out vs. Spurs tonight due to Covid protocols. Kristaps Porzingis will sit at least the first game of the back-to-back due to the lower back tightness that caused him to exit early in Tuesday’s win. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / October 28, 2021
Harrison Wind: Breaking: Beginning November 10, anyone over 12-years-old will be required to present proof of a full COVID vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours prior to the event you are attending to enter Ball Arena for Nuggets and Avs games and concerts. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 27, 2021